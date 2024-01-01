Player Selections Announced for 51st Kansas Shrine Bowl

 Skip to navigation Skip to content Skip to footer
Girls Basketball Tue, Jan. 02 6:00 PM
Ellsworth
at Larned
Girls Basketball Tue, Jan. 02 6:00 PM
Minneapolis
at Sacred Heart
Girls Basketball Tue, Jan. 02 6:00 PM
Concordia
at Republic County
Girls Basketball Tue, Jan. 02 6:00 PM
Logan-Palco
at Lakeside
Girls Basketball Tue, Jan. 02 6:00 PM
Tescott
at Pike Valley
Girls Basketball Tue, Jan. 02 6:00 PM
Rock Hills
at Red Cloud (NE)
Boys Basketball Tue, Jan. 02 7:30 PM
Ellsworth
at Larned
Boys Basketball Tue, Jan. 02 7:30 PM
Minneapolis
at Sacred Heart
Boys Basketball Tue, Jan. 02 7:30 PM
Logan-Palco
at Lakeside
Boys Basketball Tue, Jan. 02 7:30 PM
Rock Hills
at Red Cloud (NE)
Boys Basketball Tue, Jan. 02 7:30 PM
Tescott
at Pike Valley
Boys Basketball Tue, Jan. 02 7:30 PM
Concordia
at Republic County
Thu, Jan. 04 3:00 PM
Wrestling
vs Larned Girls Tournament (Area teams: Ellsworth, Osborne)
Wrestling Thu, Jan. 04 6:00 PM
Concordia
at Wamego
Girls Basketball Thu, Jan. 04 6:00 PM
St. John's-Tipton
at Sacred Heart
Girls Basketball Thu, Jan. 04 6:15 PM
Stockton
at Norton
Boys Basketball Thu, Jan. 04 7:30 PM
St. John's-Tipton
at Sacred Heart
Boys Basketball Thu, Jan. 04 7:45 PM
Stockton
at Norton
Fri, Jan. 05 2:00 PM
Wrestling
vs Tri-County Tournament @ Dewitt, NE (Area teams: Republic County)
Girls Basketball Fri, Jan. 05 6:00 PM
Beloit
at Hoisington
Girls Basketball Fri, Jan. 05 6:00 PM
Ellsworth
at Republic County
Girls Basketball Fri, Jan. 05 6:00 PM
Southeast of Saline
at Minneapolis
Girls Basketball Fri, Jan. 05 6:00 PM
Lakeside
at Pike Valley
Girls Basketball Fri, Jan. 05 6:00 PM
Osborne
at Lincoln
Girls Basketball Fri, Jan. 05 6:00 PM
Southern Cloud
at Natoma
Girls Basketball Fri, Jan. 05 6:00 PM
St. John's-Tipton
at Rock Hills
Girls Basketball Fri, Jan. 05 6:00 PM
Sylvan Lucas
at Tescott
Girls Basketball Fri, Jan. 05 6:00 PM
Concordia
at Wamego
Girls Basketball Fri, Jan. 05 6:15 PM
Sacred Heart
at TMP
Girls Basketball Fri, Jan. 05 6:15 PM
Ellis
at Smith Center
Boys Basketball Fri, Jan. 05 7:30 PM
Osborne
at Lincoln
Boys Basketball Fri, Jan. 05 7:30 PM
Beloit
at Hoisington
Boys Basketball Fri, Jan. 05 7:30 PM
Ellsworth
at Republic County
Boys Basketball Fri, Jan. 05 7:30 PM
Southeast of Saline
at Minneapolis
Boys Basketball Fri, Jan. 05 7:30 PM
Southern Cloud
at Natoma
Boys Basketball Fri, Jan. 05 7:30 PM
Lakeside
at Pike Valley
Boys Basketball Fri, Jan. 05 7:30 PM
St. John's-Tipton
at Rock Hills
Boys Basketball Fri, Jan. 05 7:30 PM
Sylvan Lucas
at Tescott
Boys Basketball Fri, Jan. 05 7:30 PM
Concordia
at Wamego
Boys Basketball Fri, Jan. 05 7:45 PM
Sacred Heart
at TMP
Boys Basketball Fri, Jan. 05 7:45 PM
Ellis
at Smith Center
Sat, Jan. 06 9:00 AM
Wrestling
vs Ellsworth Invitational (Boys & Girls) (Area teams: Ellsworth, Minneapolis, Osborne, Southeast of Saline)
Sat, Jan. 06 9:00 AM
Wrestling
vs Tri-County Tournament @ Dewitt, NE (Area teams: Republic County)
Sat, Jan. 06 10:00 AM
Wrestling
vs JR Durham Invitational @ Norton (Area teams: Beloit, Smith Center, Stockton)
Girls Basketball Tue, Jan. 09 6:00 PM
Beloit
at Chapman
Girls Basketball Tue, Jan. 09 6:00 PM
Minneapolis
at Valley Heights
Girls Basketball Tue, Jan. 09 6:00 PM
Republic County
at Sacred Heart
Girls Basketball Tue, Jan. 09 6:00 PM
Clay Center
at Southeast of Saline
Girls Basketball Tue, Jan. 09 6:00 PM
Thunder Ridge
at Lakeside
Girls Basketball Tue, Jan. 09 6:00 PM
Lincoln
at Tescott
Girls Basketball Tue, Jan. 09 6:00 PM
Natoma
at Sylvan Lucas
Girls Basketball Tue, Jan. 09 6:00 PM
Osborne
at St. John's-Tipton
Girls Basketball Tue, Jan. 09 6:00 PM
Southern Cloud
at Pike Valley
Girls Basketball Tue, Jan. 09 6:00 PM
Rock Hills
at Lawrence-Nelson (NE)
Girls Basketball Tue, Jan. 09 6:00 PM
Victoria
at Stockton
Girls Basketball Tue, Jan. 09 6:00 PM
Concordia
at Marysville
Girls Basketball Tue, Jan. 09 6:15 PM
Smith Center
at Russell
Boys Basketball Tue, Jan. 09 7:30 PM
Lincoln
at Tescott
Boys Basketball Tue, Jan. 09 7:30 PM
Beloit
at Chapman
Boys Basketball Tue, Jan. 09 7:30 PM
Minneapolis
at Valley Heights
Boys Basketball Tue, Jan. 09 7:30 PM
Republic County
at Sacred Heart
Boys Basketball Tue, Jan. 09 7:30 PM
Clay Center
at Southeast of Saline
Boys Basketball Tue, Jan. 09 7:30 PM
Thunder Ridge
at Lakeside
Boys Basketball Tue, Jan. 09 7:30 PM
Natoma
at Sylvan Lucas
Boys Basketball Tue, Jan. 09 7:30 PM
Osborne
at St. John's-Tipton
Boys Basketball Tue, Jan. 09 7:30 PM
Southern Cloud
at Pike Valley
Boys Basketball Tue, Jan. 09 7:30 PM
Rock Hills
at Lawrence-Nelson (NE)
Boys Basketball Tue, Jan. 09 7:30 PM
Victoria
at Stockton
Boys Basketball Tue, Jan. 09 7:30 PM
Concordia
at Marysville
Boys Basketball Tue, Jan. 09 7:45 PM
Smith Center
at Russell
Wed, Jan. 10 3:00 PM
Wrestling
vs Newton Girls Tournament (Area teams: Minneapolis)
Thu, Jan. 11 9:00 AM
Wrestling
vs Newton Girls Tournament (Area teams: Minneapolis)
Thu, Jan. 11 2:00PM
Wrestling
vs Hoisington Round Robin (Boys & Girls) (Area teams: Osborne)
Wrestling Thu, Jan. 11 5:00 PM
Minneapolis
at Riley County
Wrestling Thu, Jan. 11 6:30 PM
Republic County
at Beloit
Fri, Jan. 12 3:00 PM
Wrestling
vs Superior (NE) Tournament (Area teams: Republic County, Smith Center)
Fri, Jan. 12 4:00 PM
Wrestling
vs Halstead Tournament (Girls & Boys) (Area teams: Ellsworth, Minneapolis)
Boys Basketball Fri, Jan. 12 TBA
Lakeside
vs TBA
NPL Tournament (Jan. 12-19)
Boys Basketball Fri, Jan. 12 TBA
Lincoln
vs TBA
NPL Tournament (Jan. 12-19)
Boys Basketball Fri, Jan. 12 TBA
Natoma
vs TBA
NPL Tournament (Jan. 12-19)
Boys Basketball Fri, Jan. 12 TBA
Osborne
vs TBA
NPL Tournament (Jan. 12-19)
Boys Basketball Fri, Jan. 12 TBA
Pike Valley
vs TBA
NPL Tournament (Jan. 12-19)
Boys Basketball Fri, Jan. 12 TBA
Rock Hills
vs TBA
NPL Tournament (Jan. 12-19)
Boys Basketball Fri, Jan. 12 TBA
Southern Cloud
vs TBA
NPL Tournament (Jan. 12-19)
Boys Basketball Fri, Jan. 12 TBA
St. John's-Tipton
at TBA
NPL Tournament (Jan. 12-19)
Boys Basketball Fri, Jan. 12 TBA
Stockton
at TBA
NPL Tournament (Jan. 12-19)
Boys Basketball Fri, Jan. 12 TBA
Sylvan Lucas
vs TBA
NPL Tournament (Jan. 12-19)
Boys Basketball Fri, Jan. 12 TBA
Tescott
vs TBA
NPL Tournament (Jan. 12-19)
Girls Basketball Fri, Jan. 12 TBA
Lakeside
vs TBA
NPL Tournament (Jan. 12-19)
Girls Basketball Fri, Jan. 12 TBA
Lincoln
vs TBA
NPL Tournament (Jan. 12-19)
Girls Basketball Fri, Jan. 12 TBA
Natoma
vs TBA
NPL Tournament (Jan. 12-19)
Girls Basketball Fri, Jan. 12 TBA
Osborne
vs TBA
NPL Tournament (Jan. 12-19)
Girls Basketball Fri, Jan. 12 TBA
Pike Valley
vs TBA
NPL Tournament (Jan. 12-19)
Girls Basketball Fri, Jan. 12 TBA
Rock Hills
vs TBA
NPL Tournament (Jan. 12-19)
Girls Basketball Fri, Jan. 12 TBA
Southern Cloud
vs TBA
NPL Tournament (Jan. 12-19)
Girls Basketball Fri, Jan. 12 TBA
St. John's-Tipton
at TBA
NPL Tournament (Jan. 12-19)
Girls Basketball Fri, Jan. 12 TBA
Stockton
at TBA
NPL Tournament (Jan. 12-19)
Girls Basketball Fri, Jan. 12 TBA
Sylvan Lucas
vs TBA
NPL Tournament (Jan. 12-19)
Girls Basketball Fri, Jan. 12 TBA
Tescott
vs TBA
NPL Tournament (Jan. 12-19)
Girls Basketball Fri, Jan. 12 TBA
Thunder Ridge
vs TBA
NPL Tournament (Jan. 12-19)
Boys Basketball Fri, Jan. 12 TBA
Thunder Ridge
vs TBA
Girls Basketball Fri, Jan. 12 6:00 PM
Beloit
at Minneapolis
Girls Basketball Fri, Jan. 12 6:00 PM
Sacred Heart
at Ellsworth
Girls Basketball Fri, Jan. 12 6:00 PM
Concordia
at Chapman
Girls Basketball Fri, Jan. 12 6:15 PM
Republic County
at Smith Center
Boys Basketball Fri, Jan. 12 7:30 PM
Beloit
at Minneapolis
Boys Basketball Fri, Jan. 12 7:30 PM
Sacred Heart
at Ellsworth
Boys Basketball Fri, Jan. 12 7:30 PM
Concordia
at Chapman
Boys Basketball Fri, Jan. 12 7:45 PM
Republic County
at Smith Center
Sat, Jan. 13 9:00 AM
Wrestling
at Basehor-Linwood Tournament (Area teams: Concordia)
Sat, Jan. 13 9:00 AM
Wrestling
vs Halstead Tournament (Girls & Boys) (Area teams: Ellsworth, Minneapolis)
Sat, Jan. 13 9:00 AM
Wrestling
vs Hays Girls Tournament (Area teams: Ellsworth, Minneapolis, Stockton)
Sat, Jan. 13 9:30 AM
Wrestling
vs Oberlin Tournament (Area teams: Smith Center, Stockton)
Sat, Jan. 13 10:00 AM
Wrestling
vs Jayhusker Invitational @ Marysville (Area teams: Beloit)
Girls Basketball Sat, Jan. 13 TBA
Smith Center
at TBA
MCL Tournament (Jan. 13-20)
Boys Basketball Sat, Jan. 13 TBA
Smith Center
at TBA
NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS SPORTS
Player Selections Announced for 51st Kansas Shrine Bowl
Posted: Jan 01, 2024

Player Selections Announced for 51st Kansas Shrine Bowl

KANSAS- The roster of invitations for the 51st Kansas Shrine Bowl presented by Mammoth was announced during the annual Kansas Shrine Bowl Selection Show on Monday, January 1st. The selections are the result of a combination of statewide media votes and Shrine Bowl coaching staff selections from a list of 457 nominees. You can learn more about the full selection process at www.KansasShrineBowl.com/SelectionProcess. The 51st Kansas Shrine Bowl presented by Mammoth will be played on Saturday, June 29th, 2024 at Welch Stadium in Emporia, Kansas.

“We are excited to invite this excellent group of young men into the Kansas Shrine Bowl family,” said Brice Kesler, Executive Director of the Kansas Shrine Bowl. “They’ve all had tremendous careers on the football field and have earned this opportunity to use those talents they’ve been blessed with, and worked so hard for, to play the game they love for a much bigger cause.”

In addition to playing in the annual East vs. West all-star football game, Kansas Shrine Bowl participants get the opportunity to meet and interact with the Patient Ambassadors from Shriners Children’s during the Hospital Experience Day. An event, that for many, is more impactful than any other event during the week of the Kansas Shrine Bowl. During the Hospital Experience Day, players come to understand that these children have put in the same kind of hard work, dedication and sacrifices they have; only their work has resulted in allowing them to walk, run, play, and live a full life.

To show your support for these players and the children they are impacting by accepting their invitation to participate in the Kansas Shrine Bowl, please visit www.KansasShrineBowl.com/Support. Since 1974, the Kansas Shrine Bowl along with the support from players’ local communities, has sent over $3.8 million to Shriners Hospitals for Children.

The Shrine Bowl of Kansas, Inc is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charity that produces annual events and related activities with net proceeds benefiting Shriners Children's. Kansas Shrine All-Star Events also include the Kansas Masonic All-State Marching Band Camp, the Kansas Shrine Bowl All-Star Cheer Camp, the KWCA Kansas Shrine Duals and many other game week events. Shriner's Children's, previously Shriners Hospitals for Children, is a health care system of 22 hospitals dedicated to improving the lives of children by providing pediatric specialty care, innovative research, and outstanding teaching programs for medical professionals. Children up to the age of 18 are eligible for care and receive all services in a family-centered environment, regardless of the patients' ability to pay. To learn more about the Kansas Shrine Bowl visit www.KansasShrineBowl.com.

From the nckssports.com area, three athletes and one coach are on the West squad.  Keegun Beims of Concordia, Loden West from Ellsworth and Daniel Kejr of Southeast of Saline were selected to play in the game, while Southeast of Saline coach Mitch Gebhardt was picked as one of the assistants.  The full rosters can be found at the link below.

51st Annual Shrine Bowl Selections/Rosters

2024 East Roster

2024 West Roster