The Osborne Girls Tennis team competed at the Trego Round Robin on Thursday in WaKeeney, facing Phillipsburg, Norton and host school Trego. The Lady Dogs finished 3rd as a team with Gracie Riner going 2-1 in #1 singles and finishing 2nd and her younger sister Leavie Riner finishing with the same record and placing in #2 singles. Full results are posted below.

Trego Girls Tennis Round Robin Results