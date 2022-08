The 2022 high school football season is coming soon. You can find the KD Country 94 and Z 96.3 "The Lake" high school football broadcast schedule at the link below. All Beloit High School football games will stream at nckssports.com on the Beloit Trojan Channel as well. Schedule is subject to change!

2022 KD Country 94 & Z 96.3 "The Lake" High School Football Broadcast Schedule