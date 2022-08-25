Tennis Results-8/25/22

 Skip to navigation Skip to content Skip to footer
Girls Tennis Thu, Aug. 25 1:00 PM
Osborne
vs TBA
Trego Round Robin
Girls Volleyball Fri, Aug. 26 4:00 PM
Chase
at Natoma
Natoma Triangular
Girls Volleyball Fri, Aug. 26 4:00 PM
St. John's-Tipton
at Osborne
Girls Volleyball Fri, Aug. 26 5:00 PM
Thunder Ridge
vs Chase
Chase Triangular
Girls Volleyball Fri, Aug. 26 6:00 PM
Thunder Ridge
at Natoma
Natoma Triangular
Girls Volleyball Sat, Aug. 27 9:00 AM
Hays
vs Beloit
HAYS TOURNAMENT POOL PLAY
Girls Volleyball Sat, Aug. 27 9:00 AM
Concordia
vs TBA
Marysville Tournament
Girls Volleyball Sat, Aug. 27 11:00 AM
Salina South
vs Beloit
HAYS TOURNAMENT POOL PLAY
Girls Volleyball Sat, Aug. 27 12:15 PM
Scott City
vs Beloit
HAYS TOURNAMENT POOL PLAY
Girls Volleyball Sat, Aug. 27 2:00 PM
Beloit
vs TBA
HAYS TOURNAMENT BRACKET PLAY
Girls Volleyball Sat, Aug. 27 3:30 PM
Beloit
vs TBA
HAYS TOURNAMENT BRACKET PLAY
Tue, Aug. 30 1:00 PM
Girls Golf
at Concordia Invitational
Area Teams Competing: Concordia
Girls Tennis Tue, Aug. 30 1:00 PM
Beloit
vs Phillipsburg
Phillipsburg Invitational
Girls Tennis Tue, Aug. 30 1:00 PM
Osborne
vs TBA
Phillipsburg Invitational
Girls Tennis Tue, Aug. 30 1:00 PM
TBA
at Ellsworth
Ellsworth Invitational
Girls Tennis Tue, Aug. 30 1:00 PM
Concordia
vs TBA
Ellsworth Invitational
Girls Volleyball Tue, Aug. 30 4:00 PM
Osborne
at Pike Valley
Pike Valley Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Aug. 30 4:00 PM
Tescott
at Chase
Chase Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Aug. 30 4:00 PM
Natoma
at St. John's-Tipton
St. John's-Tipton Triangular @ Tipton
Girls Volleyball Tue, Aug. 30 4:00 PM
Southern Cloud
vs Wilson
Sylvan-Lucas Tri/Quad
Girls Volleyball Tue, Aug. 30 5:00 PM
Southern Cloud
vs Thunder Ridge
Sylvan-Lucas Tri/Quad
Girls Volleyball Tue, Aug. 30 5:00 PM
Natoma
vs Rock Hills
St. John's/Tipton Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Aug. 30 5:00 PM
Osborne
vs Lakeside
Pike Valley Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Aug. 30 5:00 PM
Lincoln
vs Tescott
Chase Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Aug. 30 5:00 PM
Thunder Ridge
vs Wilson
Sylvan-Lucas Tri/Quad
Girls Volleyball Tue, Aug. 30 5:00 PM
Ellis
at Smith Center
Smith Center Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Aug. 30 5:00 PM
Ellsworth
at Republic County
Girls Volleyball Tue, Aug. 30 5:00 PM
Clay Center
at Southeast of Saline
Southeast of Saline Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Aug. 30 5:00 PM
Solomon
at Sacred Heart
Girls Volleyball Tue, Aug. 30 6:00 PM
Lakeside
at Pike Valley
Pike Valley Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Aug. 30 6:00 PM
Rock Hills
at St. John's-Tipton
St. John's/Tipton Triangular @ Tipton
Girls Volleyball Tue, Aug. 30 6:00 PM
Southern Cloud
at Sylvan Lucas
Sylvan-Lucas Quad
Girls Volleyball Tue, Aug. 30 6:00 PM
Lincoln
at Chase
Chase Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Aug. 30 6:00 PM
Clay Center
vs Minneapolis
Southeast of Saline Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Aug. 30 7:00 PM
Wilson
at Sylvan Lucas
Sylvan-Lucas Quad
Girls Volleyball Tue, Aug. 30 7:00 PM
Stockton
at Smith Center
Smith Center Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Aug. 30 7:00 PM
Ellsworth
at Republic County
Girls Volleyball Tue, Aug. 30 7:00 PM
Minneapolis
at Southeast of Saline
Southeast of Saline Triangular
Thu, Sep. 01 3:00 PM
Cross Country
at Tescott Invitational
Area Teams Competing: Lakeside, Lincoln, Osborne, Pike Valley, Sylvan-Lucas, Tescott, Wilson
Thu, Sep. 01 4:00 PM
Cross Country
at Abilene Invitational
Area Teams Competing: Sacred Heart, Southeast of Saline, Southern Cloud
Thu, Sep. 01 4:15 PM
Cross Country
at Concordia Invitational
Area Teams Competing: Beloit, Concordia, Minneapolis, Republic County, St. John's
Girls Tennis Thu, Sep. 01 3:00 PM
Osborne
vs TBA
Clay Center Quad
Girls Tennis Thu, Sep. 01 3:00 PM
Beloit
vs TBA
Clay Center Invitational
Girls Tennis Thu, Sep. 01 3:00 PM
Concordia
vs TBA
Chapman Quad
Girls Volleyball Thu, Sep. 01 4:00 PM
Natoma
at Wilson
Wilson Quad
Girls Volleyball Thu, Sep. 01 4:00 PM
Chase
vs Central Plains
Wilson Quad
Girls Volleyball Thu, Sep. 01 4:00 PM
Rural Vista
at Tescott
Tescott Triangular
Girls Volleyball Thu, Sep. 01 4:00 PM
Minneapolis
at Kingman
Kingman Triangular
Girls Volleyball Thu, Sep. 01 5:00 PM
Chase
at Wilson
Wilson Quad
Girls Volleyball Thu, Sep. 01 5:00 PM
Natoma
vs Central Plains
Wilson Quad
Girls Volleyball Thu, Sep. 01 5:00 PM
Plainville
vs Thunder Ridge
Northern Valley Triangular
Girls Volleyball Thu, Sep. 01 5:00 PM
Minneapolis
vs Hesston
Kingman Triangular
Girls Volleyball Thu, Sep. 01 5:00 PM
Concordia
at Abilene
Abilene Quad
Girls Volleyball Thu, Sep. 01 6:00 PM
Ellinwood
at Beloit
BELOIT TRIANGULAR
Girls Volleyball Thu, Sep. 01 6:00 PM
Central Plains
at Wilson
Wilson Quad
Girls Volleyball Thu, Sep. 01 6:00 PM
Chase
vs Natoma
Wilson Quad
Girls Volleyball Thu, Sep. 01 6:00 PM
Wakefield
at Tescott
Tescott Triangular
Girls Volleyball Thu, Sep. 01 6:00 PM
Thunder Ridge
at Northern Valley
Northern Valley Triangular
Girls Volleyball Thu, Sep. 01 6:00 PM
Ellinwood
vs Ellsworth
Beloit Triangular
Girls Volleyball Thu, Sep. 01 6:00 PM
Concordia
vs Smoky Valley
Abilene Quad
Girls Volleyball Thu, Sep. 01 7:00 PM
Ellsworth
at Beloit
BELOIT TRIANGULAR
Girls Volleyball Thu, Sep. 01 7:00 PM
TMP
vs Concordia
Abilene Quad
Flag Football Fri, Sep. 02 6:00 PM
Wetmore
at Southern Cloud
Flag Football Fri, Sep. 02 7:00 PM
Lakeside
at Linn
Flag Football Fri, Sep. 02 7:00 PM
Lincoln
at Sylvan Lucas
Flag Football Fri, Sep. 02 7:00 PM
Natoma
at Northern Valley
Flag Football Fri, Sep. 02 7:00 PM
Rock Hills
at St. John's-Tipton
Flag Football Fri, Sep. 02 7:00 PM
Pike Valley
at Wilson
Flag Football Fri, Sep. 02 7:00 PM
Tescott
at Peabody-Burns
Flag Football Fri, Sep. 02 7:00 PM
Alma (NE)
at Thunder Ridge
Flag Football Fri, Sep. 02 7:00 PM
Hill City
at Osborne
Boys Football Fri, Sep. 02 7:00 PM
Beloit
at Ellsworth
Boys Football Fri, Sep. 02 7:00 PM
Phillipsburg
at Smith Center
Boys Football Fri, Sep. 02 7:00 PM
Republic County
at Minneapolis
Boys Football Fri, Sep. 02 7:00 PM
Wichita Trinity
at Sacred Heart
Boys Football Fri, Sep. 02 7:00 PM
Rock Creek
at Southeast of Saline
Boys Football Fri, Sep. 02 7:00 PM
Chapman
at Concordia
Sat, Sep. 03 9:00 AM
Cross Country
at TMP-Marian Invitational
Area Teams Competing: Ellsworth, Smith Center
Tue, Sep. 06 1:00 PM
Girls Golf
at Concordia @ Salina Central Invitational
Girls Tennis Tue, Sep. 06 3:00 PM
Osborne
vs TBA
Hoisington Invitational
Girls Tennis Tue, Sep. 06 3:00 PM
Ellsworth
vs TBA
Phillipsburg Invitational
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 06 4:00 PM
Lakeside
at Wilson
Wilson Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 06 4:00 PM
Lincoln
at Natoma
Natoma Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 06 4:00 PM
Osborne
at Rock Hills
Rock Hills Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 06 4:00 PM
Southern Cloud
vs Pike Valley
St. John's/Tipton Quad
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 06 4:00 PM
Chase
at St. John's-Tipton
St. John's-Tipton Quad
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 06 5:00 PM
Lakeside
vs Tescott
Wilson Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 06 5:00 PM
Lincoln
vs Sylvan Lucas
Natoma Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 06 5:00 PM
Osborne
vs Thunder Ridge
Rock Hills Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 06 5:00 PM
Pike Valley
vs Chase
St. John's/Tipton Quad
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 06 5:00 PM
Southern Cloud
at St. John's-Tipton
St. John's/Tipton Quad
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 06 5:00 PM
Smith Center
at Oakley
Oakley Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 06 5:00 PM
Minneapolis
at Sacred Heart
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 06 5:15 PM
Concordia
at Clay Center
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 06 6:00 PM
Red Cloud
at Beloit
BELOIT TRIANGULAR
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 06 6:00 PM
Tescott
at Wilson
Wilson Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 06 6:00 PM
Sylvan Lucas
at Natoma
Natoma Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 06 6:00 PM
Thunder Ridge
at Rock Hills
Rock Hills Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 06 6:00 PM
Southern Cloud
vs Chase
St. John's/Tipton Quad
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 06 6:00 PM
Pike Valley
at St. John's-Tipton
St. John's/Tipton Quad
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 06 6:00 PM
Smith Center
vs Plainville
Oakley Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 06 6:00 PM
Republic County
vs Red Cloud (NE)
Beloit Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 06 7:00 PM
Republic County
at Beloit
BELOIT TRIANGULAR
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 06 7:00 PM
Minneapolis
at Sacred Heart
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 06 7:15 PM
Concordia
at Clay Center
NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS SPORTS
Tennis Results-8/25/22
Posted: Aug 25, 2022

Tennis Results-8/25/22

The Osborne Girls Tennis team competed at the Trego Round Robin on Thursday in WaKeeney, facing Phillipsburg, Norton and host school Trego.  The Lady Dogs finished 3rd as a team with Gracie Riner going 2-1 in #1 singles and finishing 2nd and her younger sister Leavie Riner finishing with the same record and placing in #2 singles.  Full results are posted below.

Trego Girls Tennis Round Robin Results

Also on Thursday, the Beloit girls tennis team competed at the JV meet at Ellsworth.  They played their varsity against high-level JV competition from bigger schools and took 2nd place as a team.  Ashlyn Knight was 1st place in #1 singles and Chloe Odle and Sydnie Thompson took 2nd in #2 Doubles.  Full results are below.

Beloit Results @ Ellsworth JV Meet