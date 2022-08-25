Tennis Results-8/25/22

The Osborne Girls Tennis team competed at the Trego Round Robin on Thursday in WaKeeney, facing Phillipsburg, Norton and host school Trego. The Lady Dogs finished 3rd as a team with Gracie Riner going 2-1 in #1 singles and finishing 2nd and her younger sister Leavie Riner finishing with the same record and placing in #2 singles. Full results are posted below.

Trego Girls Tennis Round Robin Results

Also on Thursday, the Beloit girls tennis team competed at the JV meet at Ellsworth. They played their varsity against high-level JV competition from bigger schools and took 2nd place as a team. Ashlyn Knight was 1st place in #1 singles and Chloe Odle and Sydnie Thompson took 2nd in #2 Doubles. Full results are below.

Beloit Results @ Ellsworth JV Meet