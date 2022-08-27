Kansas Volleyball Association Rankings

 Skip to navigation Skip to content Skip to footer
Girls Tennis Thu, Aug. 25 1:00 PM
Osborne
vs TBA
Trego Round Robin
Girls Volleyball Fri, Aug. 26 Final
Chase
0
at Natoma
2
Natoma Triangular: Natoma won 27-25, 25-12
Girls Volleyball Fri, Aug. 26 Final
St. John's-Tipton
3
at Osborne
0
SJ/T won 25-16, 26-24, 25-18
Girls Volleyball Fri, Aug. 26 Final
Thunder Ridge
2
vs Chase
0
Natoma Triangular: TR won 25-12, 25-10
Girls Volleyball Fri, Aug. 26 Final
Thunder Ridge
2
at Natoma
0
Natoma Triangular: TR won 25-18, 25-13
Girls Volleyball Sat, Aug. 27 Final
Hays
0
vs Beloit
2
HAYS TOURNAMENT POOL PLAY Beloit won 25-20, 25-17
Girls Volleyball Sat, Aug. 27 Final
Concordia
0
at Marysville
2
Marysville Tournament: Marysville won 25-18, 25-19
Girls Volleyball Sat, Aug. 27 Final
Concordia
0
vs Royal Valley
2
Marysville Tournament: RV won 25-13, 25-14
Girls Volleyball Sat, Aug. 27 Final
Salina South
0
vs Beloit
2
HAYS TOURNAMENT POOL PLAY Beloit won 25-15, 25-20
Girls Volleyball Sat, Aug. 27 Final
Concordia
2
vs Washington County
0
Marysville Tournament: Con won 25-22, 25-23
Girls Volleyball Sat, Aug. 27 Final
Scott City
0
vs Beloit
2
HAYS TOURNAMENT POOL PLAY Beloit won 25-14, 25-11
Girls Volleyball Sat, Aug. 27 Final
Concordia
0
vs Sabetha
2
Marysville Tournament: Sabetha won 27-25, 25-23
Girls Volleyball Sat, Aug. 27 Final
Beloit
1
vs Maize South
2
HAYS TOURNAMENT SEMIFINAL Maize South won 23-25, 25-17, 25-17.
Girls Volleyball Sat, Aug. 27 Final
Beloit
2
vs Salina South
0
HAYS TOURNAMENT 3rd Place: Beloit won 25-23, 25-14
Tue, Aug. 30 1:00 PM
Girls Golf
at Concordia Invitational
Area Teams Competing: Concordia
Girls Tennis Tue, Aug. 30 1:00 PM
Beloit
vs Phillipsburg
Phillipsburg Invitational
Girls Tennis Tue, Aug. 30 1:00 PM
Osborne
vs TBA
Phillipsburg Invitational
Girls Tennis Tue, Aug. 30 1:00 PM
TBA
at Ellsworth
Ellsworth Invitational
Girls Tennis Tue, Aug. 30 1:00 PM
Concordia
vs TBA
Ellsworth Invitational
Girls Volleyball Tue, Aug. 30 4:00 PM
Osborne
at Pike Valley
Pike Valley Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Aug. 30 4:00 PM
Tescott
at Chase
Chase Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Aug. 30 4:00 PM
Natoma
at St. John's-Tipton
St. John's-Tipton Triangular @ Tipton
Girls Volleyball Tue, Aug. 30 4:00 PM
Southern Cloud
vs Wilson
Sylvan-Lucas Tri/Quad
Girls Volleyball Tue, Aug. 30 5:00 PM
Southern Cloud
vs Thunder Ridge
Sylvan-Lucas Tri/Quad
Girls Volleyball Tue, Aug. 30 5:00 PM
Natoma
vs Rock Hills
St. John's/Tipton Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Aug. 30 5:00 PM
Osborne
vs Lakeside
Pike Valley Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Aug. 30 5:00 PM
Lincoln
vs Tescott
Chase Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Aug. 30 5:00 PM
Thunder Ridge
vs Wilson
Sylvan-Lucas Tri/Quad
Girls Volleyball Tue, Aug. 30 5:00 PM
Ellis
at Smith Center
Smith Center Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Aug. 30 5:00 PM
Ellsworth
at Republic County
Girls Volleyball Tue, Aug. 30 5:00 PM
Clay Center
at Southeast of Saline
Southeast of Saline Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Aug. 30 5:00 PM
Solomon
at Sacred Heart
Girls Volleyball Tue, Aug. 30 6:00 PM
Lakeside
at Pike Valley
Pike Valley Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Aug. 30 6:00 PM
Rock Hills
at St. John's-Tipton
St. John's/Tipton Triangular @ Tipton
Girls Volleyball Tue, Aug. 30 6:00 PM
Southern Cloud
at Sylvan Lucas
Sylvan-Lucas Quad
Girls Volleyball Tue, Aug. 30 6:00 PM
Lincoln
at Chase
Chase Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Aug. 30 6:00 PM
Clay Center
vs Minneapolis
Southeast of Saline Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Aug. 30 7:00 PM
Wilson
at Sylvan Lucas
Sylvan-Lucas Quad
Girls Volleyball Tue, Aug. 30 7:00 PM
Stockton
at Smith Center
Smith Center Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Aug. 30 7:00 PM
Ellsworth
at Republic County
Girls Volleyball Tue, Aug. 30 7:00 PM
Minneapolis
at Southeast of Saline
Southeast of Saline Triangular
Thu, Sep. 01 3:00 PM
Cross Country
at Tescott Invitational
Area Teams Competing: Lakeside, Lincoln, Osborne, Pike Valley, Sylvan-Lucas, Tescott, Wilson
Thu, Sep. 01 4:00 PM
Cross Country
at Abilene Invitational
Area Teams Competing: Sacred Heart, Southeast of Saline, Southern Cloud
Thu, Sep. 01 4:15 PM
Cross Country
at Concordia Invitational
Area Teams Competing: Beloit, Concordia, Minneapolis, Republic County, St. John's
Girls Tennis Thu, Sep. 01 3:00 PM
Osborne
vs TBA
Clay Center Quad
Girls Tennis Thu, Sep. 01 3:00 PM
Beloit
vs TBA
Clay Center Invitational
Girls Tennis Thu, Sep. 01 3:00 PM
Concordia
vs TBA
Chapman Quad
Girls Volleyball Thu, Sep. 01 4:00 PM
Natoma
at Wilson
Wilson Quad
Girls Volleyball Thu, Sep. 01 4:00 PM
Chase
vs Central Plains
Wilson Quad
Girls Volleyball Thu, Sep. 01 4:00 PM
Rural Vista
at Tescott
Tescott Triangular
Girls Volleyball Thu, Sep. 01 4:00 PM
Minneapolis
at Kingman
Kingman Triangular
Girls Volleyball Thu, Sep. 01 5:00 PM
Chase
at Wilson
Wilson Quad
Girls Volleyball Thu, Sep. 01 5:00 PM
Natoma
vs Central Plains
Wilson Quad
Girls Volleyball Thu, Sep. 01 5:00 PM
Plainville
vs Thunder Ridge
Northern Valley Triangular
Girls Volleyball Thu, Sep. 01 5:00 PM
Minneapolis
vs Hesston
Kingman Triangular
Girls Volleyball Thu, Sep. 01 5:00 PM
Concordia
at Abilene
Abilene Quad
Girls Volleyball Thu, Sep. 01 6:00 PM
Ellinwood
at Beloit
BELOIT TRIANGULAR
Girls Volleyball Thu, Sep. 01 6:00 PM
Central Plains
at Wilson
Wilson Quad
Girls Volleyball Thu, Sep. 01 6:00 PM
Chase
vs Natoma
Wilson Quad
Girls Volleyball Thu, Sep. 01 6:00 PM
Wakefield
at Tescott
Tescott Triangular
Girls Volleyball Thu, Sep. 01 6:00 PM
Thunder Ridge
at Northern Valley
Northern Valley Triangular
Girls Volleyball Thu, Sep. 01 6:00 PM
Ellinwood
vs Ellsworth
Beloit Triangular
Girls Volleyball Thu, Sep. 01 6:00 PM
Concordia
vs Smoky Valley
Abilene Quad
Girls Volleyball Thu, Sep. 01 7:00 PM
Ellsworth
at Beloit
BELOIT TRIANGULAR
Girls Volleyball Thu, Sep. 01 7:00 PM
TMP
vs Concordia
Abilene Quad
Flag Football Fri, Sep. 02 6:00 PM
Wetmore
at Southern Cloud
Flag Football Fri, Sep. 02 7:00 PM
Lakeside
at Linn
Flag Football Fri, Sep. 02 7:00 PM
Lincoln
at Sylvan Lucas
Flag Football Fri, Sep. 02 7:00 PM
Natoma
at Northern Valley
Flag Football Fri, Sep. 02 7:00 PM
Rock Hills
at St. John's-Tipton
Flag Football Fri, Sep. 02 7:00 PM
Pike Valley
at Wilson
Flag Football Fri, Sep. 02 7:00 PM
Tescott
at Peabody-Burns
Flag Football Fri, Sep. 02 7:00 PM
Alma (NE)
at Thunder Ridge
Flag Football Fri, Sep. 02 7:00 PM
Hill City
at Osborne
Boys Football Fri, Sep. 02 7:00 PM
Beloit
at Ellsworth
Boys Football Fri, Sep. 02 7:00 PM
Phillipsburg
at Smith Center
Boys Football Fri, Sep. 02 7:00 PM
Republic County
at Minneapolis
Boys Football Fri, Sep. 02 7:00 PM
Wichita Trinity
at Sacred Heart
Boys Football Fri, Sep. 02 7:00 PM
Rock Creek
at Southeast of Saline
Boys Football Fri, Sep. 02 7:00 PM
Chapman
at Concordia
Sat, Sep. 03 9:00 AM
Cross Country
at TMP-Marian Invitational
Area Teams Competing: Ellsworth, Smith Center
Tue, Sep. 06 1:00 PM
Girls Golf
at Concordia @ Salina Central Invitational
Girls Tennis Tue, Sep. 06 3:00 PM
Osborne
vs TBA
Hoisington Invitational
Girls Tennis Tue, Sep. 06 3:00 PM
Ellsworth
vs TBA
Phillipsburg Invitational
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 06 4:00 PM
Lakeside
at Wilson
Wilson Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 06 4:00 PM
Lincoln
at Natoma
Natoma Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 06 4:00 PM
Osborne
at Rock Hills
Rock Hills Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 06 4:00 PM
Southern Cloud
vs Pike Valley
St. John's/Tipton Quad
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 06 4:00 PM
Chase
at St. John's-Tipton
St. John's-Tipton Quad
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 06 5:00 PM
Lakeside
vs Tescott
Wilson Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 06 5:00 PM
Lincoln
vs Sylvan Lucas
Natoma Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 06 5:00 PM
Osborne
vs Thunder Ridge
Rock Hills Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 06 5:00 PM
Pike Valley
vs Chase
St. John's/Tipton Quad
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 06 5:00 PM
Southern Cloud
at St. John's-Tipton
St. John's/Tipton Quad
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 06 5:00 PM
Smith Center
at Oakley
Oakley Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 06 5:00 PM
Minneapolis
at Sacred Heart
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 06 5:15 PM
Concordia
at Clay Center
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 06 6:00 PM
Red Cloud
at Beloit
BELOIT TRIANGULAR
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 06 6:00 PM
Tescott
at Wilson
Wilson Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 06 6:00 PM
Sylvan Lucas
at Natoma
Natoma Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 06 6:00 PM
Thunder Ridge
at Rock Hills
Rock Hills Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 06 6:00 PM
Southern Cloud
vs Chase
St. John's/Tipton Quad
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 06 6:00 PM
Pike Valley
at St. John's-Tipton
St. John's/Tipton Quad
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 06 6:00 PM
Smith Center
vs Plainville
Oakley Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 06 6:00 PM
Republic County
vs Red Cloud (NE)
Beloit Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 06 7:00 PM
Republic County
at Beloit
BELOIT TRIANGULAR
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 06 7:00 PM
Minneapolis
at Sacred Heart
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 06 7:15 PM
Concordia
at Clay Center
Thu, Sep. 08 3:00 PM
Girls Golf
at Concordia @ Wamego Invitational
Thu, Sep. 08 3:30 PM
Cross Country
at Hesston Invitational
Area Teams Competing: Beloit, Ellsworth, Minneapolis, Sacred Heart
Thu, Sep. 08 4:00 PM
Cross Country
at Stockton Invitational
Area Teams Competing: Lakeside, Lincoln, Natoma, Smith Center, Sylvan-Lucas, Thunder Ridge
Thu, Sep. 08 4:00 PM
Cross Country
at Washington County Invitational
Area Teams Competing: Osborne, Pike Valley, St. John's, Southern Cloud, Tescott
Girls Tennis Thu, Sep. 08 10:00 AM
Ellsworth
vs TBA
Smoky Valley Invitational
Girls Volleyball Thu, Sep. 08 5:00 PM
Lyons
at Sacred Heart
Sacred Heart Triangular
Girls Volleyball Thu, Sep. 08 6:00 PM
Lyons
vs Southeast of Saline
Sacred Heart Triangular
Girls Volleyball Thu, Sep. 08 7:00 PM
Southeast of Saline
at Sacred Heart
Sacred Heart Triangular
Flag Football Fri, Sep. 09 6:00 PM
Natoma
at Cunningham
6-Man District 2
Flag Football Fri, Sep. 09 6:00 PM
Southern Cloud
at Burrton
6-Man District 2
Flag Football Fri, Sep. 09 7:00 PM
Wilson
at Lakeside
Flag Football Fri, Sep. 09 7:00 PM
Pawnee Heights
at Chase
6-Man District 2
Flag Football Fri, Sep. 09 7:00 PM
Lincoln
at Pike Valley
Flag Football Fri, Sep. 09 7:00 PM
Sylvan Lucas
at St. John's-Tipton
@ Tipton
Flag Football Fri, Sep. 09 7:00 PM
Thunder Ridge
at Rock Hills
Flag Football Fri, Sep. 09 7:00 PM
Northern Valley
at Tescott
Flag Football Fri, Sep. 09 7:00 PM
Osborne
at Stockton
Boys Football Fri, Sep. 09 7:00 PM
Southeast of Saline
at Beloit
Boys Football Fri, Sep. 09 7:00 PM
Ellsworth
at Republic County
Boys Football Fri, Sep. 09 7:00 PM
Minneapolis
at Sacred Heart
Boys Football Fri, Sep. 09 7:00 PM
Abilene
at Concordia
Boys Football Fri, Sep. 09 7:00 PM
Smith Center
at Norton
