Area teams competed at the Phillipsburg varsity tennis round robin on Tuesday. Colby took home the team title, followed by Phillipsburg in second place and Beloit in third. Individually, Chloe Odle and Sydney Thompson of Beloit brought home second place medals in #2 singles and Gracie Riner of Osborne took third in #1 singles. Full results from the meet can be found below.

Phillipsburg Tennis Round Robin Results