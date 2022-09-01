Skip to navigation
Girls Tennis
Thu, Aug. 25
1:00 PM
Osborne
vs
TBA
Trego Round Robin
Girls Volleyball
Fri, Aug. 26
Final
Chase
0
at
Natoma
2
Natoma Triangular: Natoma won 27-25, 25-12
Girls Volleyball
Fri, Aug. 26
Final
St. John's-Tipton
3
at
Osborne
0
SJ/T won 25-16, 26-24, 25-18
Girls Volleyball
Fri, Aug. 26
Final
Thunder Ridge
2
vs
Chase
0
Natoma Triangular: TR won 25-12, 25-10
Girls Volleyball
Fri, Aug. 26
Final
Thunder Ridge
2
at
Natoma
0
Natoma Triangular: TR won 25-18, 25-13
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Aug. 27
Final
Hays
0
vs
Beloit
2
HAYS TOURNAMENT POOL PLAY Beloit won 25-20, 25-17
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Aug. 27
Final
Concordia
0
at
Marysville
2
Marysville Tournament: Marysville won 25-18, 25-19
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Aug. 27
Final
Concordia
0
vs
Royal Valley
2
Marysville Tournament: RV won 25-13, 25-14
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Aug. 27
Final
Salina South
0
vs
Beloit
2
HAYS TOURNAMENT POOL PLAY Beloit won 25-15, 25-20
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Aug. 27
Final
Concordia
2
vs
Washington County
0
Marysville Tournament: Con won 25-22, 25-23
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Aug. 27
Final
Scott City
0
vs
Beloit
2
HAYS TOURNAMENT POOL PLAY Beloit won 25-14, 25-11
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Aug. 27
Final
Concordia
0
vs
Sabetha
2
Marysville Tournament: Sabetha won 27-25, 25-23
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Aug. 27
Final
Beloit
1
vs
Maize South
2
HAYS TOURNAMENT SEMIFINAL Maize South won 23-25, 25-17, 25-17.
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Aug. 27
Final
Beloit
2
vs
Salina South
0
HAYS TOURNAMENT 3rd Place: Beloit won 25-23, 25-14
Tue, Aug. 30
1:00 PM
Girls Golf
at
Concordia Invitational
Area Teams Competing: Concordia
Girls Tennis
Tue, Aug. 30
1:00 PM
Beloit
vs
Phillipsburg
Phillipsburg Invitational
Girls Tennis
Tue, Aug. 30
1:00 PM
Osborne
vs
TBA
Phillipsburg Invitational
Girls Tennis
Tue, Aug. 30
1:00 PM
TBA
at
Ellsworth
Ellsworth Invitational
Girls Tennis
Tue, Aug. 30
1:00 PM
Concordia
vs
TBA
Ellsworth Invitational
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Aug. 30
Final
Osborne
2
at
Pike Valley
0
Pike Valley Triangular: Osb won 25-11, 25-17
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Aug. 30
Final
Natoma
0
at
St. John's-Tipton
2
St. John's-Tipton Triangular @ Tipton: SJ/T won 25-7, 25-8
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Aug. 30
Final
Southern Cloud
1
vs
Wilson
2
Sylvan-Lucas Tri/Quad: Wilson won 25-19, 22-25, 29-27
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Aug. 30
Final
Tescott
1
at
Chase
2
Chase Triangular: Chase won 25-20, 21-25, 27-25
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Aug. 30
Final
Southern Cloud
0
vs
Thunder Ridge
2
Sylvan-Lucas Tri/Quad: TR won 25-8, 25-17
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Aug. 30
Final
Natoma
1
vs
Rock Hills
2
St. John's/Tipton Triangular: RH won 25-23, 25-27, 27-25
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Aug. 30
Final
Osborne
0
vs
Lakeside
2
Pike Valley Triangular: Lake won 25-18, 25-21
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Aug. 30
Final
Ellis
0
at
Smith Center
2
Smith Center Triangular: SC won 25-16, 25-14
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Aug. 30
Final
Ellsworth
2
at
Republic County
0
Ells won 25-18, 27-25
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Aug. 30
Final
Clay Center
2
at
Southeast of Saline
0
Southeast of Saline Triangular: CC won 25-18, 25-23
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Aug. 30
Final
Solomon
0
at
Sacred Heart
2
SH won 25-20, 27-25
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Aug. 30
Final
Wilson
0
at
Sylvan Lucas
2
Sylvan-Lucas Quad: S-L won 25-13, 25-4
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Aug. 30
Final
Lincoln
2
vs
Tescott
0
Chase Triangular: LC won 25-13, 25-23
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Aug. 30
Final
Lakeside
2
at
Pike Valley
0
Pike Valley Triangular: Lake won 26-24, 25-17
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Aug. 30
Final
Southern Cloud
0
at
Sylvan Lucas
2
Sylvan-Lucas Quad: S-L won 25-6, 25-13
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Aug. 30
Final
Clay Center
2
vs
Minneapolis
1
Southeast of Saline Triangular: CC won 25-23, 22-25, 25-15
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Aug. 30
Final
Rock Hills
0
at
St. John's-Tipton
2
St. John's/Tipton Triangular @ Tipton: SJ/T won 25-12, 25-8
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Aug. 30
Final
Lincoln
2
at
Chase
0
Chase Triangular: LC won 26-24, 25-15
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Aug. 30
Final
Thunder Ridge
2
vs
Wilson
0
Sylvan-Lucas Tri/Quad: TR won 25-5, 25-14
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Aug. 30
Final
Stockton
0
at
Smith Center
2
Smith Center Triangular: SC won 25-3, 25-7
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Aug. 30
Final
Ellsworth
2
at
Republic County
0
Ells won 25-15, 25-18
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Aug. 30
Final
Minneapolis
2
at
Southeast of Saline
0
Southeast of Saline Triangular: Minn won 25-17, 25-14
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Aug. 30
Final
Solomon
2
at
Sacred Heart
1
Solomon won 18-25, 27-25, 25-18
Thu, Sep. 01
3:00 PM
Cross Country
at
Tescott Invitational
Area Teams Competing: Lakeside, Lincoln, Osborne, Pike Valley, Sylvan-Lucas, Tescott, Wilson
Thu, Sep. 01
4:00 PM
Cross Country
at
Abilene Invitational
Area Teams Competing: Sacred Heart, Southeast of Saline, Southern Cloud
Thu, Sep. 01
4:15 PM
Cross Country
at
Concordia Invitational
Area Teams Competing: Beloit, Concordia, Minneapolis, Republic County, St. John's
Girls Tennis
Thu, Sep. 01
3:00 PM
Osborne
vs
TBA
Clay Center Quad
Girls Tennis
Thu, Sep. 01
3:00 PM
Beloit
vs
TBA
Clay Center Invitational
Girls Tennis
Thu, Sep. 01
3:00 PM
Concordia
vs
TBA
Chapman Quad
Girls Volleyball
Thu, Sep. 01
4:00 PM
Rural Vista
at
Tescott
Tescott Triangular
Girls Volleyball
Thu, Sep. 01
Final
Minneapolis
2
at
Kingman
1
Kingman Triangular: Minn won 16-25, 25-22, 25-21
Girls Volleyball
Thu, Sep. 01
Final
Chase
0
vs
Central Plains
2
Wilson Quad: CP won 25-11, 25-13
Girls Volleyball
Thu, Sep. 01
Final
Minneapolis
1
vs
Hesston
2
Kingman Triangular: Hesston won 25-19, 23-25, 25-19
Girls Volleyball
Thu, Sep. 01
Final
Concordia
0
at
Abilene
2
Abilene Quad: Abilene won 25-21, 25-18
Girls Volleyball
Thu, Sep. 01
Final
Ellinwood
0
at
Beloit
2
BELOIT TRIANGULAR: Beloit won 25-18, 25-17
Girls Volleyball
Thu, Sep. 01
Final
Plainville
0
vs
Thunder Ridge
2
Northern Valley Triangular: TR won 25-12, 25-20
Girls Volleyball
Thu, Sep. 01
Final
Chase
0
vs
Natoma
2
Wilson Quad: Natoma won 25-8, 25-16
Girls Volleyball
Thu, Sep. 01
6:00 PM
Wakefield
at
Tescott
Tescott Triangular
Girls Volleyball
Thu, Sep. 01
Final
Ellinwood
2
vs
Ellsworth
0
Beloit Triangular: Ellinwood won 25-20, 25-23
Girls Volleyball
Thu, Sep. 01
6:00 PM
TMP
vs
Concordia
Abilene Quad
Girls Volleyball
Thu, Sep. 01
Final
Concordia
1
vs
Smoky Valley
2
Abilene Quad: SV won 18-25, 25-17, 25-20
Girls Volleyball
Thu, Sep. 01
Final
Thunder Ridge
0
at
Northern Valley
2
Northern Valley Triangular: NV won 25-9, 25-15
Girls Volleyball
Thu, Sep. 01
Final
Central Plains
1
at
Wilson
2
Wilson Quad: Wilson won 25-19, 21-25, 25-20
Girls Volleyball
Thu, Sep. 01
Final
Ellsworth
0
at
Beloit
2
BELOIT TRIANGULAR: Beloit won 25-12, 25-14
Flag Football
Thu, Sep. 01
Final
Hill City
58
at
Osborne
12
Called 6:06, 3rd Quarter
Girls Volleyball
Thu, Sep. 01
Final
Natoma
0
vs
Central Plains
2
Wilson Quad: CP won 25-12, 25-21
Girls Volleyball
Thu, Sep. 01
Final
Chase
0
at
Wilson
2
Wilson Quad: Wilson won 25-15, 25-17
Girls Volleyball
Thu, Sep. 01
Final
Natoma
0
at
Wilson
2
Wilson Quad
Flag Football
Fri, Sep. 02
6:00 PM
Wetmore
at
Southern Cloud
Flag Football
Fri, Sep. 02
7:00 PM
Lakeside
at
Linn
Flag Football
Fri, Sep. 02
7:00 PM
Lincoln
at
Sylvan Lucas
Flag Football
Fri, Sep. 02
7:00 PM
Natoma
at
Northern Valley
Flag Football
Fri, Sep. 02
7:00 PM
Rock Hills
at
St. John's-Tipton
Flag Football
Fri, Sep. 02
7:00 PM
Pike Valley
at
Wilson
Flag Football
Fri, Sep. 02
7:00 PM
Tescott
at
Peabody-Burns
Flag Football
Fri, Sep. 02
7:00 PM
Alma (NE)
at
Thunder Ridge
Boys Football
Fri, Sep. 02
7:00 PM
Beloit
at
Ellsworth
Boys Football
Fri, Sep. 02
7:00 PM
Phillipsburg
at
Smith Center
Boys Football
Fri, Sep. 02
7:00 PM
Republic County
at
Minneapolis
Boys Football
Fri, Sep. 02
7:00 PM
Wichita Trinity
at
Sacred Heart
Boys Football
Fri, Sep. 02
7:00 PM
Rock Creek
at
Southeast of Saline
Boys Football
Fri, Sep. 02
7:00 PM
Chapman
at
Concordia
Sat, Sep. 03
9:00 AM
Cross Country
at
TMP-Marian Invitational
Area Teams Competing: Ellsworth, Smith Center
Tue, Sep. 06
1:00 PM
Girls Golf
at
Concordia @ Salina Central Invitational
Girls Tennis
Tue, Sep. 06
3:00 PM
Osborne
vs
TBA
Hoisington Invitational
Girls Tennis
Tue, Sep. 06
3:00 PM
Ellsworth
vs
TBA
Phillipsburg Invitational
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Sep. 06
4:00 PM
Lakeside
at
Wilson
Wilson Triangular
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Sep. 06
4:00 PM
Lincoln
at
Natoma
Natoma Triangular
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Sep. 06
4:00 PM
Osborne
at
Rock Hills
Rock Hills Triangular
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Sep. 06
4:00 PM
Southern Cloud
vs
Pike Valley
St. John's/Tipton Quad
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Sep. 06
4:00 PM
Chase
at
St. John's-Tipton
St. John's-Tipton Quad
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Sep. 06
5:00 PM
Lakeside
vs
Tescott
Wilson Triangular
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Sep. 06
5:00 PM
Lincoln
vs
Sylvan Lucas
Natoma Triangular
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Sep. 06
5:00 PM
Osborne
vs
Thunder Ridge
Rock Hills Triangular
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Sep. 06
5:00 PM
Pike Valley
vs
Chase
St. John's/Tipton Quad
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Sep. 06
5:00 PM
Southern Cloud
at
St. John's-Tipton
St. John's/Tipton Quad
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Sep. 06
5:00 PM
Smith Center
at
Oakley
Oakley Triangular
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Sep. 06
5:00 PM
Minneapolis
at
Sacred Heart
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Sep. 06
5:00 PM
Red Cloud
at
Beloit
BELOIT TRIANGULAR
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Sep. 06
5:15 PM
Concordia
at
Clay Center
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Sep. 06
6:00 PM
Tescott
at
Wilson
Wilson Triangular
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Sep. 06
6:00 PM
Sylvan Lucas
at
Natoma
Natoma Triangular
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Sep. 06
6:00 PM
Thunder Ridge
at
Rock Hills
Rock Hills Triangular
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Sep. 06
6:00 PM
Southern Cloud
vs
Chase
St. John's/Tipton Quad
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Sep. 06
6:00 PM
Pike Valley
at
St. John's-Tipton
St. John's/Tipton Quad
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Sep. 06
6:00 PM
Smith Center
vs
Plainville
Oakley Triangular
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Sep. 06
6:00 PM
Republic County
vs
Red Cloud (NE)
Beloit Triangular
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Sep. 06
7:00 PM
Republic County
at
Beloit
BELOIT TRIANGULAR
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Sep. 06
7:00 PM
Minneapolis
at
Sacred Heart
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Sep. 06
7:15 PM
Concordia
at
Clay Center
Thu, Sep. 08
3:00 PM
Girls Golf
at
Concordia @ Wamego Invitational
Thu, Sep. 08
3:30 PM
Cross Country
at
Hesston Invitational
Area Teams Competing: Beloit, Ellsworth, Minneapolis, Sacred Heart
Thu, Sep. 08
4:00 PM
Cross Country
at
Stockton Invitational
Area Teams Competing: Lakeside, Lincoln, Natoma, Smith Center, Sylvan-Lucas, Thunder Ridge
Thu, Sep. 08
4:00 PM
Cross Country
at
Washington County Invitational
Area Teams Competing: Osborne, Pike Valley, St. John's, Southern Cloud, Tescott
Girls Tennis
Thu, Sep. 08
10:00 AM
Ellsworth
vs
TBA
Smoky Valley Invitational
Girls Volleyball
Thu, Sep. 08
5:00 PM
Lyons
at
Sacred Heart
Sacred Heart Triangular
Girls Volleyball
Thu, Sep. 08
6:00 PM
Lyons
vs
Southeast of Saline
Sacred Heart Triangular
Girls Volleyball
Thu, Sep. 08
7:00 PM
Southeast of Saline
at
Sacred Heart
Sacred Heart Triangular
Flag Football
Fri, Sep. 09
6:00 PM
Natoma
at
Cunningham
6-Man District 2
Flag Football
Fri, Sep. 09
6:00 PM
Southern Cloud
at
Burrton
6-Man District 2
Flag Football
Fri, Sep. 09
7:00 PM
Wilson
at
Lakeside
Flag Football
Fri, Sep. 09
7:00 PM
Pawnee Heights
at
Chase
6-Man District 2
Flag Football
Fri, Sep. 09
7:00 PM
Lincoln
at
Pike Valley
Flag Football
Fri, Sep. 09
7:00 PM
Sylvan Lucas
at
St. John's-Tipton
@ Tipton
Flag Football
Fri, Sep. 09
7:00 PM
Thunder Ridge
at
Rock Hills
Flag Football
Fri, Sep. 09
7:00 PM
Northern Valley
at
Tescott
Flag Football
Fri, Sep. 09
7:00 PM
Osborne
at
Stockton
Boys Football
Fri, Sep. 09
7:00 PM
Southeast of Saline
at
Beloit
Boys Football
Fri, Sep. 09
7:00 PM
Ellsworth
at
Republic County
Boys Football
Fri, Sep. 09
7:00 PM
Minneapolis
at
Sacred Heart
Boys Football
Fri, Sep. 09
7:00 PM
Abilene
at
Concordia
Boys Football
Fri, Sep. 09
7:00 PM
Smith Center
at
Norton
Sat, Sep. 10
11:00 AM
Cross Country
at
Wamego Invitational
Area Teams Competing: Concordia, Pike Valley, Republic County, Southeast of Saline
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Sep. 10
8:00 AM
Lakeside
vs
TBA
Sylvan-Lucas Tournament
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Sep. 10
8:00 AM
Natoma
vs
TBA
Sylvan-Lucas Tournament
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Sep. 10
8:00 AM
TBA
at
Sylvan Lucas
Sylvan-Lucas Tournament
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Sep. 10
8:00 AM
TBA
at
Ellsworth
Ellsworth Round Robin
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Sep. 10
8:00 AM
Minneapolis
vs
TBA
Sylvan-Lucas Tournament
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Sep. 10
8:00 AM
Republic County
vs
TBA
Ellsworth Round Robin
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Sep. 10
8:00 AM
Sacred Heart
vs
TBA
Ellsworth Round Robin
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Sep. 10
8:30 AM
Osborne
vs
TBA
Trego Tournament
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Sep. 10
9:00 AM
Beloit
vs
TBA
SES Invitational
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Sep. 10
9:00 AM
Rock Hills
vs
TBA
Solomon Tournament
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Sep. 10
9:00 AM
Southern Cloud
vs
TBA
Clifton-Clyde Tournament
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Sep. 10
9:00 AM
St. John's-Tipton
vs
TBA
Clifton-Clyde Tournament
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Sep. 10
9:00 AM
Tescott
vs
TBA
Solomon Tournament
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Sep. 10
9:00 AM
Thunder Ridge
vs
TBA
Clifton-Clyde Tournament
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Sep. 10
9:00 AM
Wilson
vs
TBA
Gove County Classic
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Sep. 10
9:00 AM
TBA
at
Southeast of Saline
Southeast of Saline Tournament
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Sep. 10
9:00 AM
Concordia
vs
TBA
Southeast of Saline Tournament
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Sep. 10
9:00 AM
Lincoln
vs
TBA
Clifton-Clyde Tournament
Girls Tennis
Mon, Sep. 12
3:00 PM
Osborne
vs
TBA
Victoria Tournament
Girls Tennis
Mon, Sep. 12
3:00 PM
Beloit
vs
TBA
Chapman Quad
Girls Tennis
Tue, Sep. 13
3:00 PM
Concordia
vs
TBA
Phillipsburg Invitational
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Sep. 13
4:00 PM
Chase
at
Lakeside
Lakeside Triangular
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Sep. 13
4:00 PM
Natoma
at
Wilson
Wilson Quad
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Sep. 13
4:00 PM
Osborne
vs
Sylvan Lucas
Wilson Quad
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Sep. 13
4:00 PM
Rock Hills
at
Tescott
Tescott Triangular
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Sep. 13
4:00 PM
St. John's-Tipton
at
Thunder Ridge
Thunder Ridge Triangular
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Sep. 13
5:00 PM
Chase
vs
Lincoln
Lakeside Triangular
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Sep. 13
5:00 PM
Osborne
vs
Natoma
Wilson Quad
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Sep. 13
5:00 PM
Rock Hills
vs
Southern Cloud
Tescott Triangular
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Sep. 13
5:00 PM
St. John's-Tipton
vs
Pike Valley
Thunder Ridge Triangular
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Sep. 13
5:00 PM
Smith Center
at
Hoxie
Hoxie Triangular
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Sep. 13
5:00 PM
Sacred Heart
at
Ellsworth
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Sep. 13
5:00 PM
Republic County
at
Southeast of Saline
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Sep. 13
6:00 PM
Beloit
at
Minneapolis
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Sep. 13
6:00 PM
Lincoln
at
Lakeside
Lakeside Triangular
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Sep. 13
6:00 PM
Osborne
at
Wilson
Wilson Quad
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Sep. 13
6:00 PM
Southern Cloud
at
Tescott
Tescott Triangular
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Sep. 13
6:00 PM
Pike Valley
at
Thunder Ridge
Thunder Ridge Triangular
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Sep. 13
6:00 PM
Smith Center
vs
Hill City
Hoxie Triangular
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Sep. 13
7:00 PM
Sylvan Lucas
at
Wilson
Wilson Quad
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Sep. 13
7:00 PM
Sacred Heart
at
Ellsworth
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Sep. 13
7:00 PM
Republic County
at
Southeast of Saline
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Sep. 13
8:00 PM
Beloit
at
Minneapolis
