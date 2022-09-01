 Skip to navigation Skip to content Skip to footer
Girls Tennis Thu, Aug. 25 1:00 PM
Osborne
vs TBA
Trego Round Robin
Girls Volleyball Fri, Aug. 26 Final
Chase
0
at Natoma
2
Natoma Triangular: Natoma won 27-25, 25-12
Girls Volleyball Fri, Aug. 26 Final
St. John's-Tipton
3
at Osborne
0
SJ/T won 25-16, 26-24, 25-18
Girls Volleyball Fri, Aug. 26 Final
Thunder Ridge
2
vs Chase
0
Natoma Triangular: TR won 25-12, 25-10
Girls Volleyball Fri, Aug. 26 Final
Thunder Ridge
2
at Natoma
0
Natoma Triangular: TR won 25-18, 25-13
Girls Volleyball Sat, Aug. 27 Final
Hays
0
vs Beloit
2
HAYS TOURNAMENT POOL PLAY Beloit won 25-20, 25-17
Girls Volleyball Sat, Aug. 27 Final
Concordia
0
at Marysville
2
Marysville Tournament: Marysville won 25-18, 25-19
Girls Volleyball Sat, Aug. 27 Final
Concordia
0
vs Royal Valley
2
Marysville Tournament: RV won 25-13, 25-14
Girls Volleyball Sat, Aug. 27 Final
Salina South
0
vs Beloit
2
HAYS TOURNAMENT POOL PLAY Beloit won 25-15, 25-20
Girls Volleyball Sat, Aug. 27 Final
Concordia
2
vs Washington County
0
Marysville Tournament: Con won 25-22, 25-23
Girls Volleyball Sat, Aug. 27 Final
Scott City
0
vs Beloit
2
HAYS TOURNAMENT POOL PLAY Beloit won 25-14, 25-11
Girls Volleyball Sat, Aug. 27 Final
Concordia
0
vs Sabetha
2
Marysville Tournament: Sabetha won 27-25, 25-23
Girls Volleyball Sat, Aug. 27 Final
Beloit
1
vs Maize South
2
HAYS TOURNAMENT SEMIFINAL Maize South won 23-25, 25-17, 25-17.
Girls Volleyball Sat, Aug. 27 Final
Beloit
2
vs Salina South
0
HAYS TOURNAMENT 3rd Place: Beloit won 25-23, 25-14
Tue, Aug. 30 1:00 PM
Girls Golf
at Concordia Invitational
Area Teams Competing: Concordia
Girls Tennis Tue, Aug. 30 1:00 PM
Beloit
vs Phillipsburg
Phillipsburg Invitational
Girls Tennis Tue, Aug. 30 1:00 PM
Osborne
vs TBA
Phillipsburg Invitational
Girls Tennis Tue, Aug. 30 1:00 PM
TBA
at Ellsworth
Ellsworth Invitational
Girls Tennis Tue, Aug. 30 1:00 PM
Concordia
vs TBA
Ellsworth Invitational
Girls Volleyball Tue, Aug. 30 Final
Osborne
2
at Pike Valley
0
Pike Valley Triangular: Osb won 25-11, 25-17
Girls Volleyball Tue, Aug. 30 Final
Natoma
0
at St. John's-Tipton
2
St. John's-Tipton Triangular @ Tipton: SJ/T won 25-7, 25-8
Girls Volleyball Tue, Aug. 30 Final
Southern Cloud
1
vs Wilson
2
Sylvan-Lucas Tri/Quad: Wilson won 25-19, 22-25, 29-27
Girls Volleyball Tue, Aug. 30 Final
Tescott
1
at Chase
2
Chase Triangular: Chase won 25-20, 21-25, 27-25
Girls Volleyball Tue, Aug. 30 Final
Southern Cloud
0
vs Thunder Ridge
2
Sylvan-Lucas Tri/Quad: TR won 25-8, 25-17
Girls Volleyball Tue, Aug. 30 Final
Natoma
1
vs Rock Hills
2
St. John's/Tipton Triangular: RH won 25-23, 25-27, 27-25
Girls Volleyball Tue, Aug. 30 Final
Osborne
0
vs Lakeside
2
Pike Valley Triangular: Lake won 25-18, 25-21
Girls Volleyball Tue, Aug. 30 Final
Ellis
0
at Smith Center
2
Smith Center Triangular: SC won 25-16, 25-14
Girls Volleyball Tue, Aug. 30 Final
Ellsworth
2
at Republic County
0
Ells won 25-18, 27-25
Girls Volleyball Tue, Aug. 30 Final
Clay Center
2
at Southeast of Saline
0
Southeast of Saline Triangular: CC won 25-18, 25-23
Girls Volleyball Tue, Aug. 30 Final
Solomon
0
at Sacred Heart
2
SH won 25-20, 27-25
Girls Volleyball Tue, Aug. 30 Final
Wilson
0
at Sylvan Lucas
2
Sylvan-Lucas Quad: S-L won 25-13, 25-4
Girls Volleyball Tue, Aug. 30 Final
Lincoln
2
vs Tescott
0
Chase Triangular: LC won 25-13, 25-23
Girls Volleyball Tue, Aug. 30 Final
Lakeside
2
at Pike Valley
0
Pike Valley Triangular: Lake won 26-24, 25-17
Girls Volleyball Tue, Aug. 30 Final
Southern Cloud
0
at Sylvan Lucas
2
Sylvan-Lucas Quad: S-L won 25-6, 25-13
Girls Volleyball Tue, Aug. 30 Final
Clay Center
2
vs Minneapolis
1
Southeast of Saline Triangular: CC won 25-23, 22-25, 25-15
Girls Volleyball Tue, Aug. 30 Final
Rock Hills
0
at St. John's-Tipton
2
St. John's/Tipton Triangular @ Tipton: SJ/T won 25-12, 25-8
Girls Volleyball Tue, Aug. 30 Final
Lincoln
2
at Chase
0
Chase Triangular: LC won 26-24, 25-15
Girls Volleyball Tue, Aug. 30 Final
Thunder Ridge
2
vs Wilson
0
Sylvan-Lucas Tri/Quad: TR won 25-5, 25-14
Girls Volleyball Tue, Aug. 30 Final
Stockton
0
at Smith Center
2
Smith Center Triangular: SC won 25-3, 25-7
Girls Volleyball Tue, Aug. 30 Final
Ellsworth
2
at Republic County
0
Ells won 25-15, 25-18
Girls Volleyball Tue, Aug. 30 Final
Minneapolis
2
at Southeast of Saline
0
Southeast of Saline Triangular: Minn won 25-17, 25-14
Girls Volleyball Tue, Aug. 30 Final
Solomon
2
at Sacred Heart
1
Solomon won 18-25, 27-25, 25-18
Thu, Sep. 01 3:00 PM
Cross Country
at Tescott Invitational
Area Teams Competing: Lakeside, Lincoln, Osborne, Pike Valley, Sylvan-Lucas, Tescott, Wilson
Thu, Sep. 01 4:00 PM
Cross Country
at Abilene Invitational
Area Teams Competing: Sacred Heart, Southeast of Saline, Southern Cloud
Thu, Sep. 01 4:15 PM
Cross Country
at Concordia Invitational
Area Teams Competing: Beloit, Concordia, Minneapolis, Republic County, St. John's
Girls Tennis Thu, Sep. 01 3:00 PM
Osborne
vs TBA
Clay Center Quad
Girls Tennis Thu, Sep. 01 3:00 PM
Beloit
vs TBA
Clay Center Invitational
Girls Tennis Thu, Sep. 01 3:00 PM
Concordia
vs TBA
Chapman Quad
Girls Volleyball Thu, Sep. 01 4:00 PM
Rural Vista
at Tescott
Tescott Triangular
Girls Volleyball Thu, Sep. 01 Final
Minneapolis
2
at Kingman
1
Kingman Triangular: Minn won 16-25, 25-22, 25-21
Girls Volleyball Thu, Sep. 01 Final
Chase
0
vs Central Plains
2
Wilson Quad: CP won 25-11, 25-13
Girls Volleyball Thu, Sep. 01 Final
Minneapolis
1
vs Hesston
2
Kingman Triangular: Hesston won 25-19, 23-25, 25-19
Girls Volleyball Thu, Sep. 01 Final
Concordia
0
at Abilene
2
Abilene Quad: Abilene won 25-21, 25-18
Girls Volleyball Thu, Sep. 01 Final
Ellinwood
0
at Beloit
2
BELOIT TRIANGULAR: Beloit won 25-18, 25-17
Girls Volleyball Thu, Sep. 01 Final
Plainville
0
vs Thunder Ridge
2
Northern Valley Triangular: TR won 25-12, 25-20
Girls Volleyball Thu, Sep. 01 Final
Chase
0
vs Natoma
2
Wilson Quad: Natoma won 25-8, 25-16
Girls Volleyball Thu, Sep. 01 6:00 PM
Wakefield
at Tescott
Tescott Triangular
Girls Volleyball Thu, Sep. 01 Final
Ellinwood
2
vs Ellsworth
0
Beloit Triangular: Ellinwood won 25-20, 25-23
Girls Volleyball Thu, Sep. 01 6:00 PM
TMP
vs Concordia
Abilene Quad
Girls Volleyball Thu, Sep. 01 Final
Concordia
1
vs Smoky Valley
2
Abilene Quad: SV won 18-25, 25-17, 25-20
Girls Volleyball Thu, Sep. 01 Final
Thunder Ridge
0
at Northern Valley
2
Northern Valley Triangular: NV won 25-9, 25-15
Girls Volleyball Thu, Sep. 01 Final
Central Plains
1
at Wilson
2
Wilson Quad: Wilson won 25-19, 21-25, 25-20
Girls Volleyball Thu, Sep. 01 Final
Ellsworth
0
at Beloit
2
BELOIT TRIANGULAR: Beloit won 25-12, 25-14
Flag Football Thu, Sep. 01 Final
Hill City
58
at Osborne
12
Called 6:06, 3rd Quarter
Girls Volleyball Thu, Sep. 01 Final
Natoma
0
vs Central Plains
2
Wilson Quad: CP won 25-12, 25-21
Girls Volleyball Thu, Sep. 01 Final
Chase
0
at Wilson
2
Wilson Quad: Wilson won 25-15, 25-17
Girls Volleyball Thu, Sep. 01 Final
Natoma
0
at Wilson
2
Wilson Quad
Flag Football Fri, Sep. 02 6:00 PM
Wetmore
at Southern Cloud
Flag Football Fri, Sep. 02 7:00 PM
Lakeside
at Linn
Flag Football Fri, Sep. 02 7:00 PM
Lincoln
at Sylvan Lucas
Flag Football Fri, Sep. 02 7:00 PM
Natoma
at Northern Valley
Flag Football Fri, Sep. 02 7:00 PM
Rock Hills
at St. John's-Tipton
Flag Football Fri, Sep. 02 7:00 PM
Pike Valley
at Wilson
Flag Football Fri, Sep. 02 7:00 PM
Tescott
at Peabody-Burns
Flag Football Fri, Sep. 02 7:00 PM
Alma (NE)
at Thunder Ridge
Boys Football Fri, Sep. 02 7:00 PM
Beloit
at Ellsworth
Boys Football Fri, Sep. 02 7:00 PM
Phillipsburg
at Smith Center
Boys Football Fri, Sep. 02 7:00 PM
Republic County
at Minneapolis
Boys Football Fri, Sep. 02 7:00 PM
Wichita Trinity
at Sacred Heart
Boys Football Fri, Sep. 02 7:00 PM
Rock Creek
at Southeast of Saline
Boys Football Fri, Sep. 02 7:00 PM
Chapman
at Concordia
Sat, Sep. 03 9:00 AM
Cross Country
at TMP-Marian Invitational
Area Teams Competing: Ellsworth, Smith Center
Tue, Sep. 06 1:00 PM
Girls Golf
at Concordia @ Salina Central Invitational
Girls Tennis Tue, Sep. 06 3:00 PM
Osborne
vs TBA
Hoisington Invitational
Girls Tennis Tue, Sep. 06 3:00 PM
Ellsworth
vs TBA
Phillipsburg Invitational
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 06 4:00 PM
Lakeside
at Wilson
Wilson Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 06 4:00 PM
Lincoln
at Natoma
Natoma Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 06 4:00 PM
Osborne
at Rock Hills
Rock Hills Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 06 4:00 PM
Southern Cloud
vs Pike Valley
St. John's/Tipton Quad
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 06 4:00 PM
Chase
at St. John's-Tipton
St. John's-Tipton Quad
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 06 5:00 PM
Lakeside
vs Tescott
Wilson Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 06 5:00 PM
Lincoln
vs Sylvan Lucas
Natoma Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 06 5:00 PM
Osborne
vs Thunder Ridge
Rock Hills Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 06 5:00 PM
Pike Valley
vs Chase
St. John's/Tipton Quad
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 06 5:00 PM
Southern Cloud
at St. John's-Tipton
St. John's/Tipton Quad
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 06 5:00 PM
Smith Center
at Oakley
Oakley Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 06 5:00 PM
Minneapolis
at Sacred Heart
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 06 5:00 PM
Red Cloud
at Beloit
BELOIT TRIANGULAR
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 06 5:15 PM
Concordia
at Clay Center
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 06 6:00 PM
Tescott
at Wilson
Wilson Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 06 6:00 PM
Sylvan Lucas
at Natoma
Natoma Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 06 6:00 PM
Thunder Ridge
at Rock Hills
Rock Hills Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 06 6:00 PM
Southern Cloud
vs Chase
St. John's/Tipton Quad
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 06 6:00 PM
Pike Valley
at St. John's-Tipton
St. John's/Tipton Quad
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 06 6:00 PM
Smith Center
vs Plainville
Oakley Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 06 6:00 PM
Republic County
vs Red Cloud (NE)
Beloit Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 06 7:00 PM
Republic County
at Beloit
BELOIT TRIANGULAR
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 06 7:00 PM
Minneapolis
at Sacred Heart
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 06 7:15 PM
Concordia
at Clay Center
Thu, Sep. 08 3:00 PM
Girls Golf
at Concordia @ Wamego Invitational
Thu, Sep. 08 3:30 PM
Cross Country
at Hesston Invitational
Area Teams Competing: Beloit, Ellsworth, Minneapolis, Sacred Heart
Thu, Sep. 08 4:00 PM
Cross Country
at Stockton Invitational
Area Teams Competing: Lakeside, Lincoln, Natoma, Smith Center, Sylvan-Lucas, Thunder Ridge
Thu, Sep. 08 4:00 PM
Cross Country
at Washington County Invitational
Area Teams Competing: Osborne, Pike Valley, St. John's, Southern Cloud, Tescott
Girls Tennis Thu, Sep. 08 10:00 AM
Ellsworth
vs TBA
Smoky Valley Invitational
Girls Volleyball Thu, Sep. 08 5:00 PM
Lyons
at Sacred Heart
Sacred Heart Triangular
Girls Volleyball Thu, Sep. 08 6:00 PM
Lyons
vs Southeast of Saline
Sacred Heart Triangular
Girls Volleyball Thu, Sep. 08 7:00 PM
Southeast of Saline
at Sacred Heart
Sacred Heart Triangular
Flag Football Fri, Sep. 09 6:00 PM
Natoma
at Cunningham
6-Man District 2
Flag Football Fri, Sep. 09 6:00 PM
Southern Cloud
at Burrton
6-Man District 2
Flag Football Fri, Sep. 09 7:00 PM
Wilson
at Lakeside
Flag Football Fri, Sep. 09 7:00 PM
Pawnee Heights
at Chase
6-Man District 2
Flag Football Fri, Sep. 09 7:00 PM
Lincoln
at Pike Valley
Flag Football Fri, Sep. 09 7:00 PM
Sylvan Lucas
at St. John's-Tipton
@ Tipton
Flag Football Fri, Sep. 09 7:00 PM
Thunder Ridge
at Rock Hills
Flag Football Fri, Sep. 09 7:00 PM
Northern Valley
at Tescott
Flag Football Fri, Sep. 09 7:00 PM
Osborne
at Stockton
Boys Football Fri, Sep. 09 7:00 PM
Southeast of Saline
at Beloit
Boys Football Fri, Sep. 09 7:00 PM
Ellsworth
at Republic County
Boys Football Fri, Sep. 09 7:00 PM
Minneapolis
at Sacred Heart
Boys Football Fri, Sep. 09 7:00 PM
Abilene
at Concordia
Boys Football Fri, Sep. 09 7:00 PM
Smith Center
at Norton
Sat, Sep. 10 11:00 AM
Cross Country
at Wamego Invitational
Area Teams Competing: Concordia, Pike Valley, Republic County, Southeast of Saline
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 10 8:00 AM
Lakeside
vs TBA
Sylvan-Lucas Tournament
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 10 8:00 AM
Natoma
vs TBA
Sylvan-Lucas Tournament
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 10 8:00 AM
TBA
at Sylvan Lucas
Sylvan-Lucas Tournament
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 10 8:00 AM
TBA
at Ellsworth
Ellsworth Round Robin
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 10 8:00 AM
Minneapolis
vs TBA
Sylvan-Lucas Tournament
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 10 8:00 AM
Republic County
vs TBA
Ellsworth Round Robin
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 10 8:00 AM
Sacred Heart
vs TBA
Ellsworth Round Robin
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 10 8:30 AM
Osborne
vs TBA
Trego Tournament
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 10 9:00 AM
Beloit
vs TBA
SES Invitational
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 10 9:00 AM
Rock Hills
vs TBA
Solomon Tournament
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 10 9:00 AM
Southern Cloud
vs TBA
Clifton-Clyde Tournament
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 10 9:00 AM
St. John's-Tipton
vs TBA
Clifton-Clyde Tournament
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 10 9:00 AM
Tescott
vs TBA
Solomon Tournament
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 10 9:00 AM
Thunder Ridge
vs TBA
Clifton-Clyde Tournament
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 10 9:00 AM
Wilson
vs TBA
Gove County Classic
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 10 9:00 AM
TBA
at Southeast of Saline
Southeast of Saline Tournament
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 10 9:00 AM
Concordia
vs TBA
Southeast of Saline Tournament
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 10 9:00 AM
Lincoln
vs TBA
Clifton-Clyde Tournament
Girls Tennis Mon, Sep. 12 3:00 PM
Osborne
vs TBA
Victoria Tournament
Girls Tennis Mon, Sep. 12 3:00 PM
Beloit
vs TBA
Chapman Quad
Girls Tennis Tue, Sep. 13 3:00 PM
Concordia
vs TBA
Phillipsburg Invitational
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 13 4:00 PM
Chase
at Lakeside
Lakeside Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 13 4:00 PM
Natoma
at Wilson
Wilson Quad
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 13 4:00 PM
Osborne
vs Sylvan Lucas
Wilson Quad
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 13 4:00 PM
Rock Hills
at Tescott
Tescott Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 13 4:00 PM
St. John's-Tipton
at Thunder Ridge
Thunder Ridge Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 13 5:00 PM
Chase
vs Lincoln
Lakeside Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 13 5:00 PM
Osborne
vs Natoma
Wilson Quad
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 13 5:00 PM
Rock Hills
vs Southern Cloud
Tescott Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 13 5:00 PM
St. John's-Tipton
vs Pike Valley
Thunder Ridge Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 13 5:00 PM
Smith Center
at Hoxie
Hoxie Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 13 5:00 PM
Sacred Heart
at Ellsworth
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 13 5:00 PM
Republic County
at Southeast of Saline
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 13 6:00 PM
Beloit
at Minneapolis
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 13 6:00 PM
Lincoln
at Lakeside
Lakeside Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 13 6:00 PM
Osborne
at Wilson
Wilson Quad
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 13 6:00 PM
Southern Cloud
at Tescott
Tescott Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 13 6:00 PM
Pike Valley
at Thunder Ridge
Thunder Ridge Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 13 6:00 PM
Smith Center
vs Hill City
Hoxie Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 13 7:00 PM
Sylvan Lucas
at Wilson
Wilson Quad
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 13 7:00 PM
Sacred Heart
at Ellsworth
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 13 7:00 PM
Republic County
at Southeast of Saline
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 13 8:00 PM
Beloit
at Minneapolis
