Thu, Sep. 15 3:45 PM
Cross Country
at Bennington Invitational
Area Teams Competing: Lincoln, Southern Cloud, Sylvan-Lucas, Tescott, Wilson
Thu, Sep. 15 4:00 PM
Cross Country
at Clay Center Invitational
Area Teams Competing: Beloit, Concordia, Minneapolis, Republic County
Thu, Sep. 15 4:00 PM
Cross Country
at Herington Invitational
Area Teams Competing: Sacred Heart
Thu, Sep. 15 4:00 PM
Cross Country
at St. John Invitational
Area Teams Competing: Ellsworth
Thu, Sep. 15 4:30 PM
Cross Country
at Smith Center Invitational
Area Teams Competing: Lakeside, Natoma, Osborne, Smith Center, St. John's, Thunder Ridge
Thu, Sep. 15 4:30 PM
Cross Country
at Buhler Invitational
Area Teams Competing: Southeast of Saline
Girls Tennis Thu, Sep. 15 1:00 PM
TBA
at Ellsworth
Ellsworth Invitational
Girls Tennis Thu, Sep. 15 1:00 PM
Concordia
vs TBA
Buhler Invitational
Girls Volleyball Thu, Sep. 15 Final
Ellsworth
1
at Little River
3
LR won 25-22, 25-23, 20-25, 25-18
Flag Football Thu, Sep. 15 Final
St. John's-Tipton
68
at Lincoln
24
Flag Football Fri, Sep. 16 Final
Burrton
19
at Natoma
64
6-Man District 2
Flag Football Fri, Sep. 16 Final
Southern Cloud
0
at Waverly
48
Flag Football Fri, Sep. 16 Final
Rock Hills
54
at Pike Valley
20
Flag Football Fri, Sep. 16 Final
Lakeside
48
at Logan-Palco
0
Game Called at Half:
Flag Football Fri, Sep. 16 Final
Chase
13
at Cunningham
65
6-Man District 2
Flag Football Fri, Sep. 16 Final
Sylvan Lucas
34
at Bennington
30
Flag Football Fri, Sep. 16 Final
Tescott
70
at Pawnee Heights
26
6-Man District 2
Flag Football Fri, Sep. 16 Final
Hill City
48
at Thunder Ridge
22
Flag Football Fri, Sep. 16 Final
Wilson
50
at Wheatland-Grinnell
34
Flag Football Fri, Sep. 16 Final
Osborne
54
at Hanover
8
Game Called with 9:36 left in 4th:
Boys Football Fri, Sep. 16 Final
Republic County
8
at Beloit
52
Beloit: Arasmith 26-296-5 TD.
Boys Football Fri, Sep. 16 Final
Russell
14
at Smith Center
35
Boys Football Fri, Sep. 16 Final
Sacred Heart
0
at Ellsworth
52
Boys Football Fri, Sep. 16 Final
Southeast of Saline
51
at Minneapolis
0
Boys Football Fri, Sep. 16 Final
Wamego
46
at Concordia
0
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 17 Final
Natoma
0
at Pawnee Heights
2
Pawnee Heights Tournament Rozel Pool: PH won 25-10, 25-10
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 17 Final
Sylvan Lucas
2
vs Southern Cloud
0
Tescott Tournament Pool A: S-L won 25-10, 25-5
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 17 Final
Bennington
2
vs Rock Hills
0
Tescott Tournament Pool B: Bennington won 25-9, 25-19
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 17 Final
Hanover
2
at Republic County
0
Republic County Tournament: Hanover won 25-20, 25-12
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 17 Final
Lincoln
2
at Tescott
0
Tescott Tournament Pool A:
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 17 Final
Ell-Saline
2
vs Wilson
0
Tescott Tournament Pool B: E-S won 25-23, 25-16
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 17 Final
Smith Center
2
vs Pike Valley
0
Republic County Tournament Blue Pool: SC won 25-8, 25-9
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 17 Final
Minneapolis
0
vs Hoisington
2
Russell Tournament Pool B: Hoisington won 25-17, 25-19
Girls Tennis Sat, Sep. 17 Postponed
Beloit
vs TBA
Clay Center Invitational
Girls Tennis Sat, Sep. 17 Postponed
Concordia
vs TBA
Clay Center Invitational
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 17 Final
Chase
0
vs Ashland
2
Pawnee Heights Tournament Burdett Pool: Ashland won 25-22, 25-14
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 17 Final
Beloit
2
vs Clifton-Clyde
0
Republic County Invitational: Beloit won 25-15, 25-13.
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 17 Final
Smith Center
2
vs Clifton-Clyde
0
Republic County Tournament Blue Pool: SC won 25-17, 25-9
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 17 Final
Goodland
2
vs Minneapolis
0
Russell Tournament Pool B: Goodland won 25-11, 25-20
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 17 Final
Sylvan Lucas
2
at Tescott
0
Tescott Tournament Pool A: S-L won 25-10, 25-10
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 17 Final
Ell-Saline
2
vs Rock Hills
0
Tescott Tournament Pool B: E-S won 25-11, 25-5
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 17 Final
Macksville
2
vs Natoma
0
Pawnee Heights Tournament Rozel Pool: Macksville won 25-14, 25-13
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 17 Final
Western Plains
2
vs Chase
0
Pawnee Heights Tournament Burdett Pool: WP won 25-23, 25-7
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 17 Final
Lincoln
2
vs Southern Cloud
1
Tescott Tournament Pool A: LC won 13-25, 25-21, 25-11
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 17 Final
Beloit
2
vs Pike Valley
0
Republic County Tournament: Beloit won 25-7, 25-10.
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 17 Final
Washington County
2
at Republic County
0
Republic County Tournament: Wash Co won 25-8, 25-14
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 17 Final
Bennington
2
vs Wilson
0
Tescott Tournament Pool B: Bennington won 25-16, 25-15
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 17 Final
Smith Center
0
vs Beloit
2
Republic County Tournament: Beloit won 25-20, 25-10.
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 17 Final
Norton
2
vs Minneapolis
1
Russell Tournament Pool B: Norton won 25-19, 21-25, 25-21
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 17 Final
Sylvan Lucas
2
vs Lincoln
0
Tescott Tournament Pool A: S-L won 25-15, 25-14
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 17 Final
Natoma
2
vs Stafford
1
Pawnee Heights Tournament Rozel Pool: Natoma won 25-16, 21-25, 26-24
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 17 Final
Southern Cloud
2
at Tescott
0
Tescott Tournament Pool A: SC won 25-12, 25-14
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 17 Final
Clay Center
2
at Republic County
0
Republic County Tournament Red Pool: CC won 25-17, 25-16
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 17 Final
Clifton-Clyde
2
vs Pike Valley
0
Republic County Tournament Blue Pool: C-C won 25-21, 25-23
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 17 Final
Rock Hills
2
vs Wilson
1
Tescott Tournament Pool B: RH won 20-25, 25-12, 26-24
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 17 Final
Chase
0
vs Kinsley
2
Pawnee Heights Tournament Burdett Pool: Kinsley won 25-5, 25-11
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 17 Final
Smith Center
2
vs Hanover
1
Republic County Tournament Semis: SC won 21-25, 29-27, 25-21
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 17 Final
Pike Valley
0
vs Washington County
2
Republic County Tournament Consolation: Wash Co won 25-6, 25-10
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 17 Final
Chase
1
vs Natoma
2
Pawnee Heights Tournament Consolation Semis: Natoma won 26-24, 21-25, 25-15
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 17 Final
Bennington
2
vs Sylvan Lucas
0
Tescott Tournament Semis: Bennington won 25-19, 25-17
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 17 Final
Lincoln
0
vs Ell-Saline
2
Tescott Tournament Semis: E-S won 25-16, 25-8
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 17 Final
Minneapolis
2
at Russell
1
Russell Tournament Consolation: Minneapolis won 25-19, 18-25, 25-20
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 17 Final
Clifton-Clyde
0
at Republic County
2
Republic County Tournament Consolation: Rep Co won 26-24, 25-21
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 17 Final
Beloit
2
vs Clay Center
0
Republic County Tournament Semifinal: Beloit won 25-17, 25-20.
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 17 Final
Natoma
1
vs Western Plains
2
Pawnee Heights Tournament 5th Place: WP won 25-23, 26-28, 25-20
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 17 Final
Lincoln
0
vs Sylvan Lucas
2
Tescott Tournament 3rd Place: S-L won 25-8, 25-7
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 17 Final
Pike Valley
0
vs Clifton-Clyde
2
Republic County Tournament 7th Place: C-C won 25-21, 25-23
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 17 Final
Washington County
2
at Republic County
0
Republic County Tournament 5th Place: Wash Co won 25-21, 25-14
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 17 Final
Chase
0
vs Stafford
2
Pawnee Heights Tournament 7th Place: Stafford won 25-16, 25-14
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 17 Final
Beloit
2
vs Smith Center
1
Republic County Tournament Championship: Beloit won 25-16, 23-25, 25-11
Mon, Sep. 19 1:00 PM
Girls Golf
at Concordia @ Salina South Invitational
Mon, Sep. 19 3:00 PM
Girls Golf
at Concordia @ Russell Invitational
Girls Tennis Tue, Sep. 20 3:00 PM
Ellsworth
vs TBA
Hoisington Invitational
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 20 Final
Pike Valley
1
at Natoma
2
Natoma Triangular: Natoma won 12-25, 27-25, 25-23
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 20 Final
Osborne
2
at Southern Cloud
0
Southern Cloud Triangular: Osborne won 27-25, 25-16
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 20 Final
Lakeside
2
at Rock Hills
1
Rock Hills Triangular: Lakeside won 25-16, 22-25, 25-16
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 20 Final
Sylvan Lucas
2
at Chase
0
Chase Triangular: S-L won 25-5, 25-6
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 20 Final
Pike Valley
2
vs Tescott
0
Natoma Triangular: PV won 25-17, 25-14
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 20 Final
Osborne
1
vs Lincoln
2
Southern Cloud Triangular: LC won 13-25, 25-19, 25-20
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 20 Final
Trego
0
at Smith Center
2
Smith Center Triangular: SC won 25-10, 25-4
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 20 Final
Southeast of Saline
2
at Minneapolis
0
SES won 25-11, 25-18
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 20 Final
Sacred Heart
0
at Beloit
2
Beloit won 25-8, 25-9
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 20 Final
Sylvan Lucas
2
vs Wilson
0
Chase Triangular: S-L won 25-19, 25-17
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 20 Final
Lakeside
0
vs St. John's-Tipton
2
Rock Hills Triangular: SJ/T won 25-19, 25-22
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 20 Final
Tescott
1
at Natoma
2
Natoma Triangular: Natoma won 23-25, 25-14, 25-18
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 20 Final
Lincoln
2
at Southern Cloud
1
Southern Cloud Triangular LC won 23-25, 25-14, 25-21
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 20 Final
St. John's-Tipton
2
at Rock Hills
0
Rock Hills Triangular: SJ/T won 25-14, 25-16
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 20 Final
Wilson
2
at Chase
0
Chase Triangular: Wilson won 25-7, 25-23
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 20 Final
Norton
0
at Smith Center
2
Smith Center Triangular: SC won 25-13, 25-19
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 20 Final
Southeast of Saline
2
at Minneapolis
0
SES won 25-16, 25-17
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 20 Final
Sacred Heart
0
at Beloit
2
Beloit won 25-9, 25-16. 49 straight League wins. Won 75 of last 76 league matches!
Thu, Sep. 22 3:45 PM
Cross Country
at Southeast of Saline Invitational
Area Teams Competing: Ellsworth, Lincoln, Minneapolis, Sacred Heart, Southeast of Saline
Thu, Sep. 22 3:30 PM
Cross Country
at Larned Invitational
Area Teams Competing: Wilson
Thu, Sep. 22 4:00 PM
Cross Country
at Osborne Invitational
Area Teams Competing: Lakeside, Natoma, Osborne, Smith Center, St. John's, Sylvan-Lucas, Tescott, Thunder Ridge
Thu, Sep. 22 4:00 PM
Cross Country
at Republic County Invitational
Area Teams Competing: Beloit, Concordia, Pike Valley, Republic County, Southern Cloud
Girls Tennis Thu, Sep. 22 Postponed
Beloit
vs TBA
Concordia Invitational
Girls Tennis Thu, Sep. 22 Postponed
TBA
at Concordia
Concordia Invitational
Girls Volleyball Thu, Sep. 22 5:00 PM
Sacred Heart
at Ell-Saline
Girls Volleyball Thu, Sep. 22 Final
Marysville
2
at Concordia
1
Marysville won 22-25, 25-20, 25-23
Flag Football Thu, Sep. 22 Final
Natoma
45
at Southern Cloud
28
6-Man District 2
Girls Volleyball Thu, Sep. 22 Final
Marysville
0
at Concordia
2
Concordia won 25-21, 25-10
Fri, Sep. 23 9:00 AM
Girls Golf
at Concordia @ Hesston Invitational
Flag Football Fri, Sep. 23 7:00 PM
Chase
at Burrton
6-Man District 2
Flag Football Fri, Sep. 23 7:00 PM
Lincoln
at Rock Hills
8-Man DI District 5
Flag Football Fri, Sep. 23 7:00 PM
Otis-Bison
at Sylvan Lucas
8-Man DII District 5
Flag Football Fri, Sep. 23 7:00 PM
St. John's-Tipton
at Pike Valley
8-Man DII District 4
Flag Football Fri, Sep. 23 7:00 PM
Cunningham
at Tescott
6-Man District 2
Flag Football Fri, Sep. 23 7:00 PM
Thunder Ridge
at Logan-Palco
8-Man DII District 6
Flag Football Fri, Sep. 23 7:00 PM
St. Francis
at Wilson
Flag Football Fri, Sep. 23 7:00 PM
Lakeside
at Osborne
8-Man DII District 4
Boys Football Fri, Sep. 23 7:00 PM
Beloit
at Russell
District Game:
Boys Football Fri, Sep. 23 7:00 PM
Smith Center
at Wabaunsee
1A District 5
Boys Football Fri, Sep. 23 7:00 PM
Hillsboro
at Ellsworth
2A District 5
Boys Football Fri, Sep. 23 7:00 PM
Minneapolis
at Sabetha
2A District 4
Boys Football Fri, Sep. 23 7:00 PM
Valley Heights
at Republic County
1A District 5
Boys Football Fri, Sep. 23 7:00 PM
Sacred Heart
at Belle Plaine
Boys Football Fri, Sep. 23 7:00 PM
Southeast of Saline
at Halstead
2A District 5
Boys Football Fri, Sep. 23 7:00 PM
Concordia
at Marysville
3A District 5
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 24 8:00 AM
St. John's-Tipton
at Osborne
Osborne Round Robin:
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 24 9:00 AM
Logan-Palco
vs Lakeside
Osborne Round Robin
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 24 9:00 AM
Ellsworth
vs TBA
Lyons Tournament
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 24 9:00 AM
Republic County
vs TBA
Wakefield Tournament
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 24 9:00 AM
Sacred Heart
vs TBA
Herington Tournament
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 24 9:00 AM
Southeast of Saline
vs TBA
Lyons Tournament
Girls Tennis Sat, Sep. 24 9:00 AM
Osborne
vs TBA
Trego Invitational
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 24 10:00 AM
Smith Center
vs Phillipsburg
Hoisington Tournament
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 24 10:00 AM
Sylvan Lucas
vs St. John's-Tipton
Osborne Round Robin:
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 24 11:00 AM
Lakeside
at Osborne
Osborne Round Robin:
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 24 11:00 AM
Smith Center
vs Central Plains
Hoisington Tournament
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 24 12:00 PM
Sylvan Lucas
vs Logan-Palco
Osborne Round Robin:
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 24 12:00 PM
Smith Center
vs St. John
Hoisington Tournament
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 24 1:00 PM
Lakeside
vs St. John's-Tipton
Osborne Round Robin:
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 24 2:00 PM
Sylvan Lucas
at Osborne
Osborne Round Robin:
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 24 2:00 PM
Smith Center
at Hoisington
Hoisington Tournament
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 24 3:00 PM
St. John's-Tipton
vs Logan-Palco
Osborne Round Robin:
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 24 3:00 PM
Otis-Bison
vs Smith Center
Hoisington Tournament
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 24 4:00 PM
Lakeside
vs Sylvan Lucas
Osborne Round Robin:
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 24 5:00 PM
Logan-Palco
at Osborne
Osborne Round Robin:
Girls Volleyball Mon, Sep. 26 4:00 PM
Lakeside
at Southern Cloud
Southern Cloud Quad
Girls Volleyball Mon, Sep. 26 4:00 PM
Pike Valley
vs St. Xavier
Southern Cloud Quad
Girls Volleyball Mon, Sep. 26 5:00 PM
St. Xavier
vs Lakeside
Southern Cloud Quad
Girls Volleyball Mon, Sep. 26 5:00 PM
Pike Valley
at Southern Cloud
Southern Cloud Quad
Girls Volleyball Mon, Sep. 26 6:00 PM
St. Xavier
at Southern Cloud
Southern Cloud Quad
Girls Volleyball Mon, Sep. 26 6:00 PM
Pike Valley
vs Lakeside
Southern Cloud Quad
Tue, Sep. 27 4:00 PM
Cross Country
at Lyons Invitational
Area Teams Competing: Ellsworth
Girls Tennis Tue, Sep. 27 3:00 PM
Osborne
vs TBA
Ellsworth Round Robin
Girls Tennis Tue, Sep. 27 3:00 PM
TBA
at Ellsworth
Ellsworth Round Robin
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 27 3:30 PM
Smith Center
at TMP
TMP-Marian Quad
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 27 4:00 PM
Northern Valley
at Lakeside
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 27 4:00 PM
Lincoln
at Thunder Ridge
Thunder Ridge Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 27 4:00 PM
Osborne
vs Southern Cloud
Tescott Quad
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 27 4:00 PM
Wilson
at Tescott
Tescott Quad
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 27 4:00 PM
Sylvan Lucas
at Pike Valley
Pike Valley Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 27 4:30 PM
Smith Center
vs Phillipsburg
TMP-Marian Quad
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 27 5:00 PM
Lincoln
vs Natoma
Thunder Ridge Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 27 5:00 PM
Osborne
vs Wilson
Tescott Quad
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 27 5:00 PM
Southern Cloud
at Tescott
Tescott Quad
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 27 5:00 PM
Sylvan Lucas
vs Rock Hills
Pike Valley Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 27 5:00 PM
Minneapolis
at Ellsworth
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 27 5:00 PM
Southeast of Saline
at Beloit
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 27 5:15 PM
Chapman
at Concordia
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 27 5:30 PM
Smith Center
vs Russell
TMP-Marian Quad
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 27 6:00 PM
Natoma
at Thunder Ridge
Thunder Ridge Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 27 6:00 PM
Osborne
at Tescott
Tescott Quad
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 27 6:00 PM
Southern Cloud
vs Wilson
Tescott Quad
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 27 6:00 PM
Rock Hills
at Pike Valley
Pike Valley Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 27 7:00 PM
Minneapolis
at Ellsworth
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 27 7:00 PM
Southeast of Saline
at Beloit
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 27 7:15 PM
Chapman
at Concordia
Thu, Sep. 29 3:00 PM
Girls Golf
at Concordia @ Clay Center Invitational
Thu, Sep. 29 3:45 PM
Cross Country
at Beloit Invitational
Area Teams Competing: Beloit, Concordia, Lakeside, Lincoln, Minneapolis, Osborne, Republic County, Sacred Heart, Smith Center, St. John's, Southern Cloud, Sylvan-Lucas, Tescott, Thunder Ridge, Wilson
Thu, Sep. 29 4:00 PM
Cross Country
at Ness City Invitational
Area Teams Competing: Natoma
Thu, Sep. 29 4:30 PM
Cross Country
at Halstead Invitational
Area Teams Competing: Southeast of Saline
Girls Tennis Thu, Sep. 29 3:00 PM
Beloit
vs TBA
NCAA League Meet
Girls Tennis Thu, Sep. 29 3:00 PM
TBA
vs Ellsworth
NCAA League Meet
Girls Volleyball Thu, Sep. 29 4:00 PM
St. John's-Tipton
at Sylvan Lucas
Sylvan-Lucas Triangular
Girls Volleyball Thu, Sep. 29 5:00 PM