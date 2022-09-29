 Skip to navigation Skip to content Skip to footer
Thu, Sep. 22 3:45 PM
Cross Country
at Southeast of Saline Invitational
Area Teams Competing: Ellsworth, Lincoln, Minneapolis, Sacred Heart, Southeast of Saline
Thu, Sep. 22 3:30 PM
Cross Country
at Larned Invitational
Area Teams Competing: Wilson
Thu, Sep. 22 4:00 PM
Cross Country
at Osborne Invitational
Area Teams Competing: Lakeside, Natoma, Osborne, Smith Center, St. John's, Sylvan-Lucas, Tescott, Thunder Ridge
Thu, Sep. 22 4:00 PM
Cross Country
at Republic County Invitational
Area Teams Competing: Beloit, Concordia, Pike Valley, Republic County, Southern Cloud
Girls Tennis Thu, Sep. 22 Postponed
Beloit
vs TBA
Concordia Invitational
Girls Tennis Thu, Sep. 22 Postponed
TBA
at Concordia
Concordia Invitational
Girls Volleyball Thu, Sep. 22 Final
Sacred Heart
0
at Ell-Saline
2
E-S won 25-17, 25-17
Girls Volleyball Thu, Sep. 22 Final
Marysville
2
at Concordia
1
Marysville won 22-25, 25-20, 25-23
Flag Football Thu, Sep. 22 Final
Natoma
45
at Southern Cloud
28
6-Man District 2
Girls Volleyball Thu, Sep. 22 Final
Sacred Heart
0
at Ell-Saline
2
E-S won 25-16, 25-19
Girls Volleyball Thu, Sep. 22 Final
Marysville
0
at Concordia
2
Concordia won 25-21, 25-10
Fri, Sep. 23 9:00 AM
Girls Golf
at Concordia @ Hesston Invitational
Flag Football Fri, Sep. 23 Final
Chase
39
at Burrton
87
6-Man District 2: Called at 9:25, 4th quarter
Flag Football Fri, Sep. 23 Final
Lincoln
28
at Rock Hills
20
8-Man DI District 5
Flag Football Fri, Sep. 23 Final
Otis-Bison
6
at Sylvan Lucas
54
8-Man DII District 5: Called at half
Flag Football Fri, Sep. 23 Final
St. John's-Tipton
54
at Pike Valley
8
8-Man DII District 4: Called 6:47, 4th quarter
Flag Football Fri, Sep. 23 Final
Cunningham
42
at Tescott
0
6-Man District 2
Flag Football Fri, Sep. 23 Final
Thunder Ridge
46
at Logan-Palco
0
8-Man DII District 6: Called at half
Flag Football Fri, Sep. 23 Final
St. Francis
30
at Wilson
8
Flag Football Fri, Sep. 23 Final
Lakeside
0
at Osborne
46
8-Man DII District 4: Called at half
Boys Football Fri, Sep. 23 Final
Beloit
38
at Russell
22
District Game: Beloit: 556 yds (486 rush) Arasmith 21-325-3 TD. Berndt 30-163-2 TD
Boys Football Fri, Sep. 23 Final
Smith Center
38
at Wabaunsee
40
1A District 5
Boys Football Fri, Sep. 23 Final
Hillsboro
0
at Ellsworth
28
2A District 5
Boys Football Fri, Sep. 23 Final
Minneapolis
7
at Sabetha
39
2A District 4
Boys Football Fri, Sep. 23 Final - OT
Valley Heights
22
at Republic County
16
1A District 5
Boys Football Fri, Sep. 23 Final
Sacred Heart
30
at Belle Plaine
0
Boys Football Fri, Sep. 23 Final
Southeast of Saline
49
at Halstead
17
2A District 5
Boys Football Fri, Sep. 23 Final
Concordia
6
at Marysville
30
3A District 5
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 24 Final
St. John's-Tipton
2
at Osborne
0
Osborne Round Robin: SJ/T won 25-17, 25-16
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 24 Final
Logan-Palco
1
vs Lakeside
2
Osborne Round Robin: Lakeside won 23-25, 25-10, 25-14
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 24 Final
Sacred Heart
0
vs Sedgwick
2
Herington Tournament: Sedgwick won 25-11, 25-17
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 24 Final
Southeast of Saline
2
vs Ellsworth
0
Lyons Tournament Pool A: SE of Saline won 25-10, 25-16
Girls Tennis Sat, Sep. 24 9:00 AM
Osborne
vs TBA
Trego Invitational
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 24 Final
Republic County
2
vs Bennington
1
Wakefield Tournament Pool B: Rep Co won 25-21, 17-25, 25-19
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 24 Final
Smith Center
2
vs Phillipsburg
0
Hoisington Tournament: SC won 25-17, 25-5
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 24 Final
Sylvan Lucas
2
vs St. John's-Tipton
0
Osborne Round Robin: S-L won 25-17, 25-15
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 24 Final
Southeast of Saline
2
vs Ellinwood
1
Lyons Tournament Pool A: SES won 19-25, 25-22, 25-13
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 24 Final
Sterling
0
vs Ellsworth
2
Lyons Tournament Pool A: Ellsworth won 25-23, 25-18
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 24 Final
Sterling
1
vs Southeast of Saline
2
Lyons Tournament Pool A: SES won 22-25, 25-13, 25-14
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 24 Final
Ellsworth
0
vs Ellinwood
2
Lyons Tournament Pool A: Ellinwood won 25-20, 25-21
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 24 Final
Lakeside
2
at Osborne
0
Osborne Round Robin: Lakeside won 25-21, 25-18
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 24 Final
Smith Center
2
vs Central Plains
0
Hoisington Tournament: SC won 25-15, 25-4
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 24 Final
Republic County
2
vs Flint Hills Christian
0
Wakefield Tournament Pool B: Rep Co won 25-5, 25-11
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 24 Final
Sylvan Lucas
2
vs Logan-Palco
0
Osborne Round Robin: S-L won 25-9, 25-8
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 24 Final
Smith Center
2
vs St. John
0
Hoisington Tournament: SC won 25-14, 25-6
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 24 Final
Sacred Heart
2
vs Canton-Galva
0
Herington Tournament: SH won 25-10, 25-17
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 24 Final
Lakeside
1
vs St. John's-Tipton
2
Osborne Round Robin: SJ/T won 30-28, 16-25, 25-19
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 24 Final
Southeast of Saline
2
vs Little River
1
Lyons Tournament Semis: SES won 25-22, 15-25, 25-13
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 24 Final
Ellsworth
2
vs Kingman
1
Lyons Tournament Consolation Semis: Ellsworth won 25-15, 18-25, 25-22
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 24 Final
Sylvan Lucas
2
at Osborne
0
Osborne Round Robin: S-L won 25-22, 25-21
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 24 Final
Smith Center
2
at Hoisington
0
Hoisington Tournament: SC won 25-20, 25-20
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 24 Final
Southeast of Saline
2
vs Ellinwood
0
Lyons Tournament Championship: SES won 25-17, 25-16
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 24 Final
Lyons
0
at Ellsworth
2
Lyons Tournament 5th Place: Ellsworth won 25-18, 25-21
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 24 Final
Sacred Heart
2
vs Rural Vista
1
Herington Tournament: SH won 8-25, 25-15, 25-17
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 24 Final
Blue Valley-Randolph
0
vs Republic County
2
Wakefield Tournament Pool B:
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 24 Final
St. John's-Tipton
2
vs Logan-Palco
0
Osborne Round Robin: SJ/T won 25-6, 25-17
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 24 Final
Otis-Bison
0
vs Smith Center
2
Hoisington Tournament: SC won 25-7, 25-6
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 24 Final
Sacred Heart
0
vs Council Grove
2
Herington Tournament: CG won 25-15, 25-21
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 24 Final
Republic County
2
at Wakefield
0
Wakefield Tournament Semis: Rep Co won 25-19, 25-11
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 24 Final
Lakeside
0
vs Sylvan Lucas
2
Osborne Round Robin: S-L won 25-11, 25-21
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 24 Final
Sacred Heart
2
at Herington
0
Herington Tournament: SH won 25-20, 25-19
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 24 Final
Logan-Palco
0
at Osborne
2
Osborne Round Robin: Osborne won 26-24, 25-18
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 24 Final
Bennington
2
vs Republic County
1
Wakefield Tournament Championship: Bennington won 25-20, 21-25, 25-19
Girls Tennis Mon, Sep. 26 3:00 PM
Beloit
vs TBA
Clay Center Invitational
Girls Tennis Mon, Sep. 26 3:00 PM
Concordia
vs TBA
Clay Center Invitational
Girls Volleyball Mon, Sep. 26 Final
Lakeside
2
at Southern Cloud
1
Southern Cloud Triangular: Lakeside won 13-25, 25-14, 25-15
Girls Volleyball Mon, Sep. 26 Final
Pike Valley
0
vs Lakeside
2
Southern Cloud Triangular: Lakeside won 26-24, 25-11
Girls Volleyball Mon, Sep. 26 Final
Pike Valley
0
at Southern Cloud
2
Southern Cloud Triangular: SC won 33-31, 25-18
Tue, Sep. 27 4:00 PM
Cross Country
at Lyons Invitational
Area Teams Competing: Ellsworth
Girls Tennis Tue, Sep. 27 3:00 PM
Osborne
vs TBA
Ellsworth Round Robin
Girls Tennis Tue, Sep. 27 3:00 PM
TBA
at Ellsworth
Ellsworth Round Robin
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 27 Final
Smith Center
2
at TMP
0
TMP-Marian Quad: SC won 25-10, 25-17
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 27 Final
Lincoln
0
at Thunder Ridge
2
Thunder Ridge Triangular: TR won 25-12, 25-19
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 27 Final
Sylvan Lucas
2
at Pike Valley
0
Pike Valley Triangular: S-L won 25-12, 25-8
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 27 Final
Osborne
2
at Tescott
0
Tescott Quad: Osborne won 25-9, 25-18
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 27 Final
Southern Cloud
2
vs Wilson
0
Tescott Quad: SC won 25-21, 26-24
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 27 Final
Smith Center
2
vs Russell
0
TMP-Marian Quad: SC won 25-12, 25-10
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 27 Final
Hawken School
3
at Lakeside
2
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 27 Final
Lincoln
2
vs Natoma
0
Thunder Ridge Triangular: LC won 25-22, 25-17
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 27 Final
Southern Cloud
2
at Tescott
0
Tescott Quad: SC won 28-26, 25-11
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 27 Final
Sylvan Lucas
2
vs Rock Hills
0
Pike Valley Triangular: S-L won 25-6, 25-7
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 27 Final
Minneapolis
0
at Ellsworth
2
Ellsworth won 25-13, 25-20
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 27 Final
Southeast of Saline
1
at Beloit
2
Beloit won 20-25, 25-17, 25-23; 50th straight NCAA league win!
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 27 Final
Chapman
0
at Concordia
2
Con won 25-16, 25-18
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 27 Final
Northern Valley
3
at Lakeside
0
NV won 25-16, 25-10, 25-17
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 27 Final
Wilson
2
at Tescott
0
Tescott Quad: Wilson won 25-15, 25-19
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 27 Final
Osborne
2
vs Southern Cloud
0
Tescott Quad: Osborne won 26-24, 25-14
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 27 Final
Natoma
0
at Thunder Ridge
2
Thunder Ridge Triangular: TR won 25-10, 25-11
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 27 Final
Rock Hills
2
at Pike Valley
0
Pike Valley Triangular: RH won 25-8, 25-13
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 27 Final
Smith Center
2
vs Phillipsburg
0
TMP-Marian Quad: SC won 25-21, 25-11
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 27 Final
Minneapolis
0
at Ellsworth
2
Ellsworth won 25-18, 25-11
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 27 Final
Southeast of Saline
2
at Beloit
1
SES won 25-27, 25-11, 27-25; Snaps Beloit's 50-match NCAA win streak; Last league loss was 10/17/17 vs. Rep Co; Have now won 76 of last 78 league matches.
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 27 Final
Chapman
0
at Concordia
2
Con won 25-17, 25-6
Thu, Sep. 29 3:00 PM
Girls Golf
at Concordia @ Clay Center Invitational
Thu, Sep. 29 3:45 PM
Cross Country
at Beloit Invitational
Area Teams Competing: Beloit, Concordia, Lakeside, Lincoln, Minneapolis, Osborne, Republic County, Sacred Heart, Smith Center, St. John's, Southern Cloud, Sylvan-Lucas, Tescott, Thunder Ridge, Wilson
Thu, Sep. 29 4:00 PM
Cross Country
at Ness City Invitational
Area Teams Competing: Natoma
Thu, Sep. 29 4:30 PM
Cross Country
at Halstead Invitational
Area Teams Competing: Southeast of Saline
Girls Tennis Thu, Sep. 29 3:00 PM
Beloit
vs TBA
NCAA League Meet
Girls Tennis Thu, Sep. 29 3:00 PM
TBA
vs Ellsworth
NCAA League Meet
Girls Volleyball Thu, Sep. 29 Final
St. John's-Tipton
0
at Sylvan Lucas
2
Sylvan-Lucas Triangular: SJ/T won 25-17, 25-11
Girls Volleyball Thu, Sep. 29 Final
St. John's-Tipton
2
vs Tescott
0
Sylvan-Lucas Triangular: SJ/T won 25-8, 25-15
Girls Volleyball Thu, Sep. 29 Final
LaCrosse
3
at Wilson
2
LaX won 25-17, 18-25, 26-24, 22-25, 15-7
Girls Volleyball Thu, Sep. 29 Final
Republic County
0
at Smith Center
3
SC won 25-13, 25-6, 25-12
Girls Volleyball Thu, Sep. 29 Final
St. John
0
at Ellsworth
2
Ellsworth Triangular: Ellsworth won 25-18, 25-23
Girls Volleyball Thu, Sep. 29 Final
Tescott
0
at Sylvan Lucas
2
Sylvan-Lucas Triangular: S-L won 25-10, 25-12
Girls Volleyball Thu, Sep. 29 Final
Russell
0
at Ellsworth
2
Ellsworth Invitational: Ellsworth won 25-19, 25-10
Flag Football Fri, Sep. 30 6:00 PM
Natoma
at Centre
Flag Football Fri, Sep. 30 7:00 PM
Thunder Ridge
at Lakeside
Flag Football Fri, Sep. 30 7:00 PM
Southern Cloud
at Chase
6-Man District 2
Flag Football Fri, Sep. 30 7:00 PM
Clifton-Clyde
at Lincoln
8-Man DI District 5
Flag Football Fri, Sep. 30 7:00 PM
Sylvan Lucas
at Central Plains
8-Man DII District 5
Flag Football Fri, Sep. 30 7:00 PM
Rock Hills
at Ell-Saline
8-Man DI District 5
Flag Football Fri, Sep. 30 7:00 PM
Pike Valley
at Wakefield
8-Man DII District 4
Flag Football Fri, Sep. 30 7:00 PM
Osborne
at St. John's-Tipton
8-Man DII District 4
Flag Football Fri, Sep. 30 7:00 PM
Burrton
at Tescott
6-Man District 2
Flag Football Fri, Sep. 30 7:00 PM
Victoria
at Wilson
8-Man DII District 5
Boys Football Fri, Sep. 30 7:00 PM
Phillipsburg
at Beloit
District Game:
Boys Football Fri, Sep. 30 7:00 PM
Oakley
at Smith Center
Boys Football Fri, Sep. 30 7:00 PM
Lyons
at Ellsworth
2A District 5
Boys Football Fri, Sep. 30 7:00 PM
Horton
at Minneapolis
2A District 4
Boys Football Fri, Sep. 30 7:00 PM
Wabaunsee
at Republic County
1A District 5
Boys Football Fri, Sep. 30 7:00 PM
Valley Heights
at Sacred Heart
1A District 5
Boys Football Fri, Sep. 30 7:00 PM
Clay Center
at Southeast of Saline
Boys Football Fri, Sep. 30 7:00 PM
Hiawatha
at Concordia
3A District 5
Sat, Oct. 01 10:00 AM
Cross Country
at Centralia Invitational
Area Teams Competing: Pike Valley
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 01 9:00 AM
Minneapolis
vs Beloit
Concordia Invitational Pool B:
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 01 9:00 AM
Lincoln
at Rock Hills
Rock Hills Tournament Pool A:
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 01 9:00 AM
Linn
vs St. John's-Tipton
Rock Hills Tournament Pool B:
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 01 9:00 AM
Riley County
vs Smith Center
Concordia Tournament Pool A:
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 01 9:00 AM
Hanover
at Concordia
Concordia Tournament Pool B:
Girls Tennis Sat, Oct. 01 9:00 AM
Osborne
vs TBA
MCL Mixed League Tournament
Girls Tennis Sat, Oct. 01 9:00 AM
Concordia
vs TBA
NCKL Tournament
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 01 9:30 AM
Osborne
vs Sacred Heart
Ellis Tournament Pool A:
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 01 10:00 AM
Southeast of Saline
at Concordia
Concordia Tournament Pool B:
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 01 10:00 AM
Pike Valley
vs Logan-Palco
Rock Hills Tournament Pool B:
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 01 10:00 AM
Republic County
vs Thunder Ridge
Rock Hills Tournament Pool A:
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 01 10:00 AM
Marysville
vs Smith Center
Concordia Tournament Pool A:
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 01 10:00 AM
Beloit
vs Hanover
Concordia Tournament Pool B:
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 01 10:30 AM
Sacred Heart
at Ellis
Ellis Tournament Pool A:
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 01 11:00 AM
Minneapolis
vs Hanover
Concordia Tournament Pool B:
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 01 11:00 AM
Republic County
at Rock Hills
Rock Hills Tournament Pool A:
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 01 11:00 AM
St. John's-Tipton
vs Pike Valley
Rock Hills Tournament Pool B:
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 01 11:00 AM
Southeast of Saline
vs Beloit
Concordia Tournament Pool B:
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 01 11:30 AM
Quinter
vs Osborne
Ellis Tournament Pool A:
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 01 12:00 PM
Lincoln
vs Thunder Ridge
Rock Hills Tournament Pool A:
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 01 12:00 PM
NEK Nighthawks
vs Smith Center
Concordia Tournament Pool A:
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 01 12:00 PM
Minneapolis
at Concordia
Concordia Tournament Pool B:
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 01 12:00 PM
Southeast of Saline
vs Hanover
Concordia Tournament Pool B:
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 01 12:30 PM
Osborne
at Ellis
Ellis Tournament Pool A:
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 01 1:00 PM
Thunder Ridge
at Rock Hills
Rock Hills Tournament Pool A:
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 01 1:00 PM
Logan-Palco
vs St. John's-Tipton
Rock Hills Tournament Pool B:
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 01 1:00 PM
Clay Center
vs Smith Center
Concordia Tournament Pool A:
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 01 1:00 PM
Minneapolis
vs Southeast of Saline
Concordia Tournament Pool B:
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 01 1:00 PM
Beloit
at Concordia
Concordia Tournament Pool B:
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 01 1:30 PM
Sacred Heart
vs Quinter
Ellis Tournament Pool A:
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 01 2:00 PM
Republic County
vs Lincoln
Rock Hills Tournament Pool A:
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 01 2:00 PM
Linn
vs Pike Valley
Rock Hills Tournament Pool B:
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 01 3:00 PM
Osborne
vs TBA
Ellis Tournament Semis:
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 01 3:00 PM
Sacred Heart
vs TBA
Ellis Tournament Semis:
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 01 5:00 PM
Osborne
vs TBA
Ellis Tournament Finals:
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 01 5:00 PM
Sacred Heart
vs TBA
Ellis Tournament Finals:
Mon, Oct. 03 1:00 PM
Girls Golf
at Concordia @ Smoky Valley Invitational
Girls Volleyball Mon, Oct. 03 5:00 PM
Stockton
at Lakeside
Girls Volleyball Mon, Oct. 03 5:00 PM
Bruning-Davenport (NE)
at Smith Center
Smith Center Triangular
Girls Volleyball Mon, Oct. 03 7:00 PM
Shickley (NE)
at Smith Center
Tue, Oct. 04 3:30 PM
Cross Country
at Ellsworth Invitational
Area Teams Competing: Beloit, Concordia, Ellsworth, Lincoln, Minneapolis, Natoma, Republic County, Sylvan-Lucas, Tescott, Wilson
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 04 4:00 PM
Chase
at Lakeside
Lakeside Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 04 4:00 PM
Rock Hills
at Natoma
Natoma Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 04 4:00 PM
Thunder Ridge
at Sylvan Lucas
Sylvan-Lucas Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 04 4:00 PM
St. John's-Tipton
at Lincoln
Lincoln Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 04 5:00 PM
Chase
vs Pike Valley
Lakeside Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 04 5:00 PM
Rock Hills
vs Tescott
Natoma Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 04 5:00 PM