Thu, Sep. 22
3:45 PM
Cross Country
at
Southeast of Saline Invitational
Area Teams Competing: Ellsworth, Lincoln, Minneapolis, Sacred Heart, Southeast of Saline
Thu, Sep. 22
3:30 PM
Cross Country
at
Larned Invitational
Area Teams Competing: Wilson
Thu, Sep. 22
4:00 PM
Cross Country
at
Osborne Invitational
Area Teams Competing: Lakeside, Natoma, Osborne, Smith Center, St. John's, Sylvan-Lucas, Tescott, Thunder Ridge
Thu, Sep. 22
4:00 PM
Cross Country
at
Republic County Invitational
Area Teams Competing: Beloit, Concordia, Pike Valley, Republic County, Southern Cloud
Girls Tennis
Thu, Sep. 22
Postponed
Beloit
vs
TBA
Concordia Invitational
Girls Tennis
Thu, Sep. 22
Postponed
TBA
at
Concordia
Concordia Invitational
Girls Volleyball
Thu, Sep. 22
Final
Sacred Heart
0
at
Ell-Saline
2
E-S won 25-17, 25-17
Girls Volleyball
Thu, Sep. 22
Final
Marysville
2
at
Concordia
1
Marysville won 22-25, 25-20, 25-23
Flag Football
Thu, Sep. 22
Final
Natoma
45
at
Southern Cloud
28
6-Man District 2
Girls Volleyball
Thu, Sep. 22
Final
Sacred Heart
0
at
Ell-Saline
2
E-S won 25-16, 25-19
Girls Volleyball
Thu, Sep. 22
Final
Marysville
0
at
Concordia
2
Concordia won 25-21, 25-10
Fri, Sep. 23
9:00 AM
Girls Golf
at
Concordia @ Hesston Invitational
Flag Football
Fri, Sep. 23
Final
Chase
39
at
Burrton
87
6-Man District 2: Called at 9:25, 4th quarter
Flag Football
Fri, Sep. 23
Final
Lincoln
28
at
Rock Hills
20
8-Man DI District 5
Flag Football
Fri, Sep. 23
Final
Otis-Bison
6
at
Sylvan Lucas
54
8-Man DII District 5: Called at half
Flag Football
Fri, Sep. 23
Final
St. John's-Tipton
54
at
Pike Valley
8
8-Man DII District 4: Called 6:47, 4th quarter
Flag Football
Fri, Sep. 23
Final
Cunningham
42
at
Tescott
0
6-Man District 2
Flag Football
Fri, Sep. 23
Final
Thunder Ridge
46
at
Logan-Palco
0
8-Man DII District 6: Called at half
Flag Football
Fri, Sep. 23
Final
St. Francis
30
at
Wilson
8
Flag Football
Fri, Sep. 23
Final
Lakeside
0
at
Osborne
46
8-Man DII District 4: Called at half
Boys Football
Fri, Sep. 23
Final
Beloit
38
at
Russell
22
District Game: Beloit: 556 yds (486 rush) Arasmith 21-325-3 TD. Berndt 30-163-2 TD
Boys Football
Fri, Sep. 23
Final
Smith Center
38
at
Wabaunsee
40
1A District 5
Boys Football
Fri, Sep. 23
Final
Hillsboro
0
at
Ellsworth
28
2A District 5
Boys Football
Fri, Sep. 23
Final
Minneapolis
7
at
Sabetha
39
2A District 4
Boys Football
Fri, Sep. 23
Final - OT
Valley Heights
22
at
Republic County
16
1A District 5
Boys Football
Fri, Sep. 23
Final
Sacred Heart
30
at
Belle Plaine
0
Boys Football
Fri, Sep. 23
Final
Southeast of Saline
49
at
Halstead
17
2A District 5
Boys Football
Fri, Sep. 23
Final
Concordia
6
at
Marysville
30
3A District 5
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Sep. 24
Final
St. John's-Tipton
2
at
Osborne
0
Osborne Round Robin: SJ/T won 25-17, 25-16
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Sep. 24
Final
Logan-Palco
1
vs
Lakeside
2
Osborne Round Robin: Lakeside won 23-25, 25-10, 25-14
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Sep. 24
Final
Sacred Heart
0
vs
Sedgwick
2
Herington Tournament: Sedgwick won 25-11, 25-17
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Sep. 24
Final
Southeast of Saline
2
vs
Ellsworth
0
Lyons Tournament Pool A: SE of Saline won 25-10, 25-16
Girls Tennis
Sat, Sep. 24
9:00 AM
Osborne
vs
TBA
Trego Invitational
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Sep. 24
Final
Republic County
2
vs
Bennington
1
Wakefield Tournament Pool B: Rep Co won 25-21, 17-25, 25-19
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Sep. 24
Final
Smith Center
2
vs
Phillipsburg
0
Hoisington Tournament: SC won 25-17, 25-5
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Sep. 24
Final
Sylvan Lucas
2
vs
St. John's-Tipton
0
Osborne Round Robin: S-L won 25-17, 25-15
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Sep. 24
Final
Southeast of Saline
2
vs
Ellinwood
1
Lyons Tournament Pool A: SES won 19-25, 25-22, 25-13
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Sep. 24
Final
Sterling
0
vs
Ellsworth
2
Lyons Tournament Pool A: Ellsworth won 25-23, 25-18
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Sep. 24
Final
Sterling
1
vs
Southeast of Saline
2
Lyons Tournament Pool A: SES won 22-25, 25-13, 25-14
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Sep. 24
Final
Ellsworth
0
vs
Ellinwood
2
Lyons Tournament Pool A: Ellinwood won 25-20, 25-21
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Sep. 24
Final
Lakeside
2
at
Osborne
0
Osborne Round Robin: Lakeside won 25-21, 25-18
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Sep. 24
Final
Smith Center
2
vs
Central Plains
0
Hoisington Tournament: SC won 25-15, 25-4
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Sep. 24
Final
Republic County
2
vs
Flint Hills Christian
0
Wakefield Tournament Pool B: Rep Co won 25-5, 25-11
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Sep. 24
Final
Sylvan Lucas
2
vs
Logan-Palco
0
Osborne Round Robin: S-L won 25-9, 25-8
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Sep. 24
Final
Smith Center
2
vs
St. John
0
Hoisington Tournament: SC won 25-14, 25-6
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Sep. 24
Final
Sacred Heart
2
vs
Canton-Galva
0
Herington Tournament: SH won 25-10, 25-17
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Sep. 24
Final
Lakeside
1
vs
St. John's-Tipton
2
Osborne Round Robin: SJ/T won 30-28, 16-25, 25-19
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Sep. 24
Final
Southeast of Saline
2
vs
Little River
1
Lyons Tournament Semis: SES won 25-22, 15-25, 25-13
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Sep. 24
Final
Ellsworth
2
vs
Kingman
1
Lyons Tournament Consolation Semis: Ellsworth won 25-15, 18-25, 25-22
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Sep. 24
Final
Sylvan Lucas
2
at
Osborne
0
Osborne Round Robin: S-L won 25-22, 25-21
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Sep. 24
Final
Smith Center
2
at
Hoisington
0
Hoisington Tournament: SC won 25-20, 25-20
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Sep. 24
Final
Southeast of Saline
2
vs
Ellinwood
0
Lyons Tournament Championship: SES won 25-17, 25-16
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Sep. 24
Final
Lyons
0
at
Ellsworth
2
Lyons Tournament 5th Place: Ellsworth won 25-18, 25-21
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Sep. 24
Final
Sacred Heart
2
vs
Rural Vista
1
Herington Tournament: SH won 8-25, 25-15, 25-17
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Sep. 24
Final
Blue Valley-Randolph
0
vs
Republic County
2
Wakefield Tournament Pool B:
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Sep. 24
Final
St. John's-Tipton
2
vs
Logan-Palco
0
Osborne Round Robin: SJ/T won 25-6, 25-17
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Sep. 24
Final
Otis-Bison
0
vs
Smith Center
2
Hoisington Tournament: SC won 25-7, 25-6
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Sep. 24
Final
Sacred Heart
0
vs
Council Grove
2
Herington Tournament: CG won 25-15, 25-21
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Sep. 24
Final
Republic County
2
at
Wakefield
0
Wakefield Tournament Semis: Rep Co won 25-19, 25-11
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Sep. 24
Final
Lakeside
0
vs
Sylvan Lucas
2
Osborne Round Robin: S-L won 25-11, 25-21
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Sep. 24
Final
Sacred Heart
2
at
Herington
0
Herington Tournament: SH won 25-20, 25-19
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Sep. 24
Final
Logan-Palco
0
at
Osborne
2
Osborne Round Robin: Osborne won 26-24, 25-18
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Sep. 24
Final
Bennington
2
vs
Republic County
1
Wakefield Tournament Championship: Bennington won 25-20, 21-25, 25-19
Girls Tennis
Mon, Sep. 26
3:00 PM
Beloit
vs
TBA
Clay Center Invitational
Girls Tennis
Mon, Sep. 26
3:00 PM
Concordia
vs
TBA
Clay Center Invitational
Girls Volleyball
Mon, Sep. 26
Final
Lakeside
2
at
Southern Cloud
1
Southern Cloud Triangular: Lakeside won 13-25, 25-14, 25-15
Girls Volleyball
Mon, Sep. 26
Final
Pike Valley
0
vs
Lakeside
2
Southern Cloud Triangular: Lakeside won 26-24, 25-11
Girls Volleyball
Mon, Sep. 26
Final
Pike Valley
0
at
Southern Cloud
2
Southern Cloud Triangular: SC won 33-31, 25-18
Tue, Sep. 27
4:00 PM
Cross Country
at
Lyons Invitational
Area Teams Competing: Ellsworth
Girls Tennis
Tue, Sep. 27
3:00 PM
Osborne
vs
TBA
Ellsworth Round Robin
Girls Tennis
Tue, Sep. 27
3:00 PM
TBA
at
Ellsworth
Ellsworth Round Robin
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Sep. 27
Final
Smith Center
2
at
TMP
0
TMP-Marian Quad: SC won 25-10, 25-17
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Sep. 27
Final
Lincoln
0
at
Thunder Ridge
2
Thunder Ridge Triangular: TR won 25-12, 25-19
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Sep. 27
Final
Sylvan Lucas
2
at
Pike Valley
0
Pike Valley Triangular: S-L won 25-12, 25-8
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Sep. 27
Final
Osborne
2
at
Tescott
0
Tescott Quad: Osborne won 25-9, 25-18
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Sep. 27
Final
Southern Cloud
2
vs
Wilson
0
Tescott Quad: SC won 25-21, 26-24
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Sep. 27
Final
Smith Center
2
vs
Russell
0
TMP-Marian Quad: SC won 25-12, 25-10
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Sep. 27
Final
Hawken School
3
at
Lakeside
2
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Sep. 27
Final
Lincoln
2
vs
Natoma
0
Thunder Ridge Triangular: LC won 25-22, 25-17
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Sep. 27
Final
Southern Cloud
2
at
Tescott
0
Tescott Quad: SC won 28-26, 25-11
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Sep. 27
Final
Sylvan Lucas
2
vs
Rock Hills
0
Pike Valley Triangular: S-L won 25-6, 25-7
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Sep. 27
Final
Minneapolis
0
at
Ellsworth
2
Ellsworth won 25-13, 25-20
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Sep. 27
Final
Southeast of Saline
1
at
Beloit
2
Beloit won 20-25, 25-17, 25-23; 50th straight NCAA league win!
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Sep. 27
Final
Chapman
0
at
Concordia
2
Con won 25-16, 25-18
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Sep. 27
Final
Northern Valley
3
at
Lakeside
0
NV won 25-16, 25-10, 25-17
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Sep. 27
Final
Wilson
2
at
Tescott
0
Tescott Quad: Wilson won 25-15, 25-19
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Sep. 27
Final
Osborne
2
vs
Southern Cloud
0
Tescott Quad: Osborne won 26-24, 25-14
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Sep. 27
Final
Natoma
0
at
Thunder Ridge
2
Thunder Ridge Triangular: TR won 25-10, 25-11
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Sep. 27
Final
Rock Hills
2
at
Pike Valley
0
Pike Valley Triangular: RH won 25-8, 25-13
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Sep. 27
Final
Smith Center
2
vs
Phillipsburg
0
TMP-Marian Quad: SC won 25-21, 25-11
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Sep. 27
Final
Minneapolis
0
at
Ellsworth
2
Ellsworth won 25-18, 25-11
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Sep. 27
Final
Southeast of Saline
2
at
Beloit
1
SES won 25-27, 25-11, 27-25; Snaps Beloit's 50-match NCAA win streak; Last league loss was 10/17/17 vs. Rep Co; Have now won 76 of last 78 league matches.
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Sep. 27
Final
Chapman
0
at
Concordia
2
Con won 25-17, 25-6
Thu, Sep. 29
3:00 PM
Girls Golf
at
Concordia @ Clay Center Invitational
Thu, Sep. 29
3:45 PM
Cross Country
at
Beloit Invitational
Area Teams Competing: Beloit, Concordia, Lakeside, Lincoln, Minneapolis, Osborne, Republic County, Sacred Heart, Smith Center, St. John's, Southern Cloud, Sylvan-Lucas, Tescott, Thunder Ridge, Wilson
Thu, Sep. 29
4:00 PM
Cross Country
at
Ness City Invitational
Area Teams Competing: Natoma
Thu, Sep. 29
4:30 PM
Cross Country
at
Halstead Invitational
Area Teams Competing: Southeast of Saline
Girls Tennis
Thu, Sep. 29
3:00 PM
Beloit
vs
TBA
NCAA League Meet
Girls Tennis
Thu, Sep. 29
3:00 PM
TBA
vs
Ellsworth
NCAA League Meet
Girls Volleyball
Thu, Sep. 29
4:00 PM
St. John's-Tipton
at
Sylvan Lucas
Sylvan-Lucas Triangular
Girls Volleyball
Thu, Sep. 29
5:00 PM
St. John's-Tipton
vs
Tescott
Sylvan-Lucas Triangular
Girls Volleyball
Thu, Sep. 29
5:00 PM
LaCrosse
at
Wilson
Girls Volleyball
Thu, Sep. 29
5:00 PM
Republic County
at
Smith Center
Girls Volleyball
Thu, Sep. 29
5:00 PM
St. John
at
Ellsworth
Ellsworth Triangular
Girls Volleyball
Thu, Sep. 29
6:00 PM
Tescott
at
Sylvan Lucas
Sylvan-Lucas Triangular
Girls Volleyball
Thu, Sep. 29
7:00 PM
Russell
at
Ellsworth
Ellsworth Invitational
Flag Football
Fri, Sep. 30
6:00 PM
Natoma
at
Centre
Flag Football
Fri, Sep. 30
7:00 PM
Thunder Ridge
at
Lakeside
Flag Football
Fri, Sep. 30
7:00 PM
Southern Cloud
at
Chase
6-Man District 2
Flag Football
Fri, Sep. 30
7:00 PM
Clifton-Clyde
at
Lincoln
8-Man DI District 5
Flag Football
Fri, Sep. 30
7:00 PM
Sylvan Lucas
at
Central Plains
8-Man DII District 5
Flag Football
Fri, Sep. 30
7:00 PM
Rock Hills
at
Ell-Saline
8-Man DI District 5
Flag Football
Fri, Sep. 30
7:00 PM
Pike Valley
at
Wakefield
8-Man DII District 4
Flag Football
Fri, Sep. 30
7:00 PM
Osborne
at
St. John's-Tipton
8-Man DII District 4
Flag Football
Fri, Sep. 30
7:00 PM
Burrton
at
Tescott
6-Man District 2
Flag Football
Fri, Sep. 30
7:00 PM
Victoria
at
Wilson
8-Man DII District 5
Boys Football
Fri, Sep. 30
7:00 PM
Phillipsburg
at
Beloit
District Game:
Boys Football
Fri, Sep. 30
7:00 PM
Oakley
at
Smith Center
Boys Football
Fri, Sep. 30
7:00 PM
Lyons
at
Ellsworth
2A District 5
Boys Football
Fri, Sep. 30
7:00 PM
Horton
at
Minneapolis
2A District 4
Boys Football
Fri, Sep. 30
7:00 PM
Wabaunsee
at
Republic County
1A District 5
Boys Football
Fri, Sep. 30
7:00 PM
Valley Heights
at
Sacred Heart
1A District 5
Boys Football
Fri, Sep. 30
7:00 PM
Clay Center
at
Southeast of Saline
Boys Football
Fri, Sep. 30
7:00 PM
Hiawatha
at
Concordia
3A District 5
Sat, Oct. 01
10:00 AM
Cross Country
at
Centralia Invitational
Area Teams Competing: Pike Valley
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 01
9:00 AM
Minneapolis
vs
Beloit
Concordia Invitational Pool B:
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 01
9:00 AM
Lincoln
at
Rock Hills
Rock Hills Tournament Pool A:
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 01
9:00 AM
Linn
vs
St. John's-Tipton
Rock Hills Tournament Pool B:
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 01
9:00 AM
Riley County
vs
Smith Center
Concordia Tournament Pool A:
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 01
9:00 AM
Hanover
at
Concordia
Concordia Tournament Pool B:
Girls Tennis
Sat, Oct. 01
9:00 AM
Osborne
vs
TBA
MCL Mixed League Tournament
Girls Tennis
Sat, Oct. 01
9:00 AM
Concordia
vs
TBA
NCKL Tournament
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 01
9:30 AM
Osborne
vs
Sacred Heart
Ellis Tournament Pool A:
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 01
10:00 AM
Southeast of Saline
at
Concordia
Concordia Tournament Pool B:
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 01
10:00 AM
Pike Valley
vs
Logan-Palco
Rock Hills Tournament Pool B:
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 01
10:00 AM
Republic County
vs
Thunder Ridge
Rock Hills Tournament Pool A:
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 01
10:00 AM
Marysville
vs
Smith Center
Concordia Tournament Pool A:
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 01
10:00 AM
Beloit
vs
Hanover
Concordia Tournament Pool B:
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 01
10:30 AM
Sacred Heart
at
Ellis
Ellis Tournament Pool A:
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 01
11:00 AM
Minneapolis
vs
Hanover
Concordia Tournament Pool B:
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 01
11:00 AM
Republic County
at
Rock Hills
Rock Hills Tournament Pool A:
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 01
11:00 AM
St. John's-Tipton
vs
Pike Valley
Rock Hills Tournament Pool B:
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 01
11:00 AM
Southeast of Saline
vs
Beloit
Concordia Tournament Pool B:
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 01
11:30 AM
Quinter
vs
Osborne
Ellis Tournament Pool A:
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 01
12:00 PM
Lincoln
vs
Thunder Ridge
Rock Hills Tournament Pool A:
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 01
12:00 PM
NEK Nighthawks
vs
Smith Center
Concordia Tournament Pool A:
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 01
12:00 PM
Minneapolis
at
Concordia
Concordia Tournament Pool B:
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 01
12:00 PM
Southeast of Saline
vs
Hanover
Concordia Tournament Pool B:
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 01
12:30 PM
Osborne
at
Ellis
Ellis Tournament Pool A:
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 01
1:00 PM
Thunder Ridge
at
Rock Hills
Rock Hills Tournament Pool A:
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 01
1:00 PM
Logan-Palco
vs
St. John's-Tipton
Rock Hills Tournament Pool B:
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 01
1:00 PM
Clay Center
vs
Smith Center
Concordia Tournament Pool A:
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 01
1:00 PM
Minneapolis
vs
Southeast of Saline
Concordia Tournament Pool B:
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 01
1:00 PM
Beloit
at
Concordia
Concordia Tournament Pool B:
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 01
1:30 PM
Sacred Heart
vs
Quinter
Ellis Tournament Pool A:
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 01
2:00 PM
Republic County
vs
Lincoln
Rock Hills Tournament Pool A:
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 01
2:00 PM
Linn
vs
Pike Valley
Rock Hills Tournament Pool B:
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 01
3:00 PM
Osborne
vs
TBA
Ellis Tournament Semis:
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 01
3:00 PM
Sacred Heart
vs
TBA
Ellis Tournament Semis:
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 01
5:00 PM
Osborne
vs
TBA
Ellis Tournament Finals:
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 01
5:00 PM
Sacred Heart
vs
TBA
Ellis Tournament Finals:
Mon, Oct. 03
1:00 PM
Girls Golf
at
Concordia @ Smoky Valley Invitational
Girls Volleyball
Mon, Oct. 03
5:00 PM
Stockton
at
Lakeside
Girls Volleyball
Mon, Oct. 03
5:00 PM
Bruning-Davenport (NE)
at
Smith Center
Smith Center Triangular
Girls Volleyball
Mon, Oct. 03
7:00 PM
Shickley (NE)
at
Smith Center
Tue, Oct. 04
3:30 PM
Cross Country
at
Ellsworth Invitational
Area Teams Competing: Beloit, Concordia, Ellsworth, Lincoln, Minneapolis, Natoma, Republic County, Sylvan-Lucas, Tescott, Wilson
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Oct. 04
4:00 PM
Chase
at
Lakeside
Lakeside Triangular
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Oct. 04
4:00 PM
Rock Hills
at
Natoma
Natoma Triangular
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Oct. 04
4:00 PM
Thunder Ridge
at
Sylvan Lucas
Sylvan-Lucas Triangular
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Oct. 04
4:00 PM
St. John's-Tipton
at
Lincoln
Lincoln Triangular
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Oct. 04
5:00 PM
Chase
vs
Pike Valley
Lakeside Triangular
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Oct. 04
5:00 PM
Rock Hills
vs
Tescott
Natoma Triangular
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Oct. 04
5:00 PM
Osborne
at
Hill City
Hill City Triangular
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Oct. 04
5:00 PM
Thunder Ridge