Fri, Sep. 23 9:00 AM
Girls Golf
at Concordia @ Hesston Invitational
Flag Football Fri, Sep. 23 Final
Chase
39
at Burrton
87
6-Man District 2: Called at 9:25, 4th quarter
Flag Football Fri, Sep. 23 Final
Lincoln
28
at Rock Hills
20
8-Man DI District 5
Flag Football Fri, Sep. 23 Final
Otis-Bison
6
at Sylvan Lucas
54
8-Man DII District 5: Called at half
Flag Football Fri, Sep. 23 Final
St. John's-Tipton
54
at Pike Valley
8
8-Man DII District 4: Called 6:47, 4th quarter
Flag Football Fri, Sep. 23 Final
Cunningham
42
at Tescott
0
6-Man District 2
Flag Football Fri, Sep. 23 Final
Thunder Ridge
46
at Logan-Palco
0
8-Man DII District 6: Called at half
Flag Football Fri, Sep. 23 Final
St. Francis
30
at Wilson
8
Flag Football Fri, Sep. 23 Final
Lakeside
0
at Osborne
46
8-Man DII District 4: Called at half
Boys Football Fri, Sep. 23 Final
Beloit
38
at Russell
22
District Game: Beloit: 556 yds (486 rush) Arasmith 21-325-3 TD. Berndt 30-163-2 TD
Boys Football Fri, Sep. 23 Final
Smith Center
38
at Wabaunsee
40
1A District 5
Boys Football Fri, Sep. 23 Final
Hillsboro
0
at Ellsworth
28
2A District 5
Boys Football Fri, Sep. 23 Final
Minneapolis
7
at Sabetha
39
2A District 4
Boys Football Fri, Sep. 23 Final - OT
Valley Heights
22
at Republic County
16
1A District 5
Boys Football Fri, Sep. 23 Final
Sacred Heart
30
at Belle Plaine
0
Boys Football Fri, Sep. 23 Final
Southeast of Saline
49
at Halstead
17
2A District 5
Boys Football Fri, Sep. 23 Final
Concordia
6
at Marysville
30
3A District 5
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 24 Final
St. John's-Tipton
2
at Osborne
0
Osborne Round Robin: SJ/T won 25-17, 25-16
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 24 Final
Logan-Palco
1
vs Lakeside
2
Osborne Round Robin: Lakeside won 23-25, 25-10, 25-14
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 24 Final
Sacred Heart
0
vs Sedgwick
2
Herington Tournament: Sedgwick won 25-11, 25-17
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 24 Final
Southeast of Saline
2
vs Ellsworth
0
Lyons Tournament Pool A: SE of Saline won 25-10, 25-16
Girls Tennis Sat, Sep. 24 9:00 AM
Osborne
vs TBA
Trego Invitational
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 24 Final
Republic County
2
vs Bennington
1
Wakefield Tournament Pool B: Rep Co won 25-21, 17-25, 25-19
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 24 Final
Smith Center
2
vs Phillipsburg
0
Hoisington Tournament: SC won 25-17, 25-5
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 24 Final
Sylvan Lucas
2
vs St. John's-Tipton
0
Osborne Round Robin: S-L won 25-17, 25-15
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 24 Final
Southeast of Saline
2
vs Ellinwood
1
Lyons Tournament Pool A: SES won 19-25, 25-22, 25-13
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 24 Final
Sterling
0
vs Ellsworth
2
Lyons Tournament Pool A: Ellsworth won 25-23, 25-18
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 24 Final
Sterling
1
vs Southeast of Saline
2
Lyons Tournament Pool A: SES won 22-25, 25-13, 25-14
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 24 Final
Ellsworth
0
vs Ellinwood
2
Lyons Tournament Pool A: Ellinwood won 25-20, 25-21
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 24 Final
Lakeside
2
at Osborne
0
Osborne Round Robin: Lakeside won 25-21, 25-18
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 24 Final
Smith Center
2
vs Central Plains
0
Hoisington Tournament: SC won 25-15, 25-4
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 24 Final
Republic County
2
vs Flint Hills Christian
0
Wakefield Tournament Pool B: Rep Co won 25-5, 25-11
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 24 Final
Sylvan Lucas
2
vs Logan-Palco
0
Osborne Round Robin: S-L won 25-9, 25-8
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 24 Final
Smith Center
2
vs St. John
0
Hoisington Tournament: SC won 25-14, 25-6
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 24 Final
Sacred Heart
2
vs Canton-Galva
0
Herington Tournament: SH won 25-10, 25-17
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 24 Final
Lakeside
1
vs St. John's-Tipton
2
Osborne Round Robin: SJ/T won 30-28, 16-25, 25-19
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 24 Final
Southeast of Saline
2
vs Little River
1
Lyons Tournament Semis: SES won 25-22, 15-25, 25-13
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 24 Final
Ellsworth
2
vs Kingman
1
Lyons Tournament Consolation Semis: Ellsworth won 25-15, 18-25, 25-22
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 24 Final
Sylvan Lucas
2
at Osborne
0
Osborne Round Robin: S-L won 25-22, 25-21
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 24 Final
Smith Center
2
at Hoisington
0
Hoisington Tournament: SC won 25-20, 25-20
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 24 Final
Southeast of Saline
2
vs Ellinwood
0
Lyons Tournament Championship: SES won 25-17, 25-16
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 24 Final
Lyons
0
at Ellsworth
2
Lyons Tournament 5th Place: Ellsworth won 25-18, 25-21
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 24 Final
Sacred Heart
2
vs Rural Vista
1
Herington Tournament: SH won 8-25, 25-15, 25-17
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 24 Final
Blue Valley-Randolph
1
vs Republic County
2
Wakefield Tournament Pool B: Rep Co won 23-25, 27-25, 25-21
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 24 Final
St. John's-Tipton
2
vs Logan-Palco
0
Osborne Round Robin: SJ/T won 25-6, 25-17
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 24 Final
Otis-Bison
0
vs Smith Center
2
Hoisington Tournament: SC won 25-7, 25-6
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 24 Final
Sacred Heart
0
vs Council Grove
2
Herington Tournament: CG won 25-15, 25-21
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 24 Final
Republic County
2
at Wakefield
0
Wakefield Tournament Semis: Rep Co won 25-19, 25-11
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 24 Final
Lakeside
0
vs Sylvan Lucas
2
Osborne Round Robin: S-L won 25-11, 25-21
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 24 Final
Sacred Heart
2
at Herington
0
Herington Tournament: SH won 25-20, 25-19
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 24 Final
Logan-Palco
0
at Osborne
2
Osborne Round Robin: Osborne won 26-24, 25-18
Girls Volleyball Sat, Sep. 24 Final
Bennington
2
vs Republic County
1
Wakefield Tournament Championship: Bennington won 25-20, 21-25, 25-19
Girls Tennis Mon, Sep. 26 3:00 PM
Beloit
vs TBA
Clay Center Invitational
Girls Tennis Mon, Sep. 26 3:00 PM
Concordia
vs TBA
Clay Center Invitational
Girls Volleyball Mon, Sep. 26 Final
Lakeside
2
at Southern Cloud
1
Southern Cloud Triangular: Lakeside won 13-25, 25-14, 25-15
Girls Volleyball Mon, Sep. 26 Final
Pike Valley
0
vs Lakeside
2
Southern Cloud Triangular: Lakeside won 26-24, 25-11
Girls Volleyball Mon, Sep. 26 Final
Pike Valley
0
at Southern Cloud
2
Southern Cloud Triangular: SC won 33-31, 25-18
Tue, Sep. 27 4:00 PM
Cross Country
at Lyons Invitational
Area Teams Competing: Ellsworth
Girls Tennis Tue, Sep. 27 3:00 PM
Osborne
vs TBA
Ellsworth Round Robin
Girls Tennis Tue, Sep. 27 3:00 PM
TBA
at Ellsworth
Ellsworth Round Robin
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 27 Final
Smith Center
2
at TMP
0
TMP-Marian Quad: SC won 25-10, 25-17
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 27 Final
Lincoln
0
at Thunder Ridge
2
Thunder Ridge Triangular: TR won 25-12, 25-19
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 27 Final
Sylvan Lucas
2
at Pike Valley
0
Pike Valley Triangular: S-L won 25-12, 25-8
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 27 Final
Osborne
2
at Tescott
0
Tescott Quad: Osborne won 25-9, 25-18
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 27 Final
Southern Cloud
2
vs Wilson
0
Tescott Quad: SC won 25-21, 26-24
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 27 Final
Smith Center
2
vs Russell
0
TMP-Marian Quad: SC won 25-12, 25-10
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 27 Final
Hawken School
3
at Lakeside
2
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 27 Final
Lincoln
2
vs Natoma
0
Thunder Ridge Triangular: LC won 25-22, 25-17
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 27 Final
Southern Cloud
2
at Tescott
0
Tescott Quad: SC won 28-26, 25-11
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 27 Final
Sylvan Lucas
2
vs Rock Hills
0
Pike Valley Triangular: S-L won 25-6, 25-7
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 27 Final
Minneapolis
0
at Ellsworth
2
Ellsworth won 25-13, 25-20
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 27 Final
Southeast of Saline
1
at Beloit
2
Beloit won 20-25, 25-17, 25-23; 50th straight NCAA league win!
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 27 Final
Chapman
0
at Concordia
2
Con won 25-16, 25-18
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 27 Final
Northern Valley
3
at Lakeside
0
NV won 25-16, 25-10, 25-17
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 27 Final
Wilson
2
at Tescott
0
Tescott Quad: Wilson won 25-15, 25-19
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 27 Final
Osborne
2
vs Southern Cloud
0
Tescott Quad: Osborne won 26-24, 25-14
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 27 Final
Natoma
0
at Thunder Ridge
2
Thunder Ridge Triangular: TR won 25-10, 25-11
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 27 Final
Rock Hills
2
at Pike Valley
0
Pike Valley Triangular: RH won 25-8, 25-13
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 27 Final
Smith Center
2
vs Phillipsburg
0
TMP-Marian Quad: SC won 25-21, 25-11
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 27 Final
Minneapolis
0
at Ellsworth
2
Ellsworth won 25-18, 25-11
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 27 Final
Southeast of Saline
2
at Beloit
1
SES won 25-27, 25-11, 27-25; Snaps Beloit's 50-match NCAA win streak; Last league loss was 10/17/17 vs. Rep Co; Have now won 76 of last 78 league matches.
Girls Volleyball Tue, Sep. 27 Final
Chapman
0
at Concordia
2
Con won 25-17, 25-6
Thu, Sep. 29 3:00 PM
Girls Golf
at Concordia @ Clay Center Invitational
Thu, Sep. 29 3:45 PM
Cross Country
at Beloit Invitational
Area Teams Competing: Beloit, Concordia, Lakeside, Lincoln, Minneapolis, Osborne, Republic County, Sacred Heart, Smith Center, St. John's, Southern Cloud, Sylvan-Lucas, Tescott, Thunder Ridge, Wilson
Thu, Sep. 29 4:00 PM
Cross Country
at Ness City Invitational
Area Teams Competing: Natoma
Thu, Sep. 29 4:30 PM
Cross Country
at Halstead Invitational
Area Teams Competing: Southeast of Saline
Girls Tennis Thu, Sep. 29 3:00 PM
Beloit
vs TBA
NCAA League Meet
Girls Tennis Thu, Sep. 29 3:00 PM
TBA
vs Ellsworth
NCAA League Meet
Girls Volleyball Thu, Sep. 29 Final
St. John's-Tipton
0
at Sylvan Lucas
2
Sylvan-Lucas Triangular: SJ/T won 25-17, 25-11
Girls Volleyball Thu, Sep. 29 Final
St. John's-Tipton
2
vs Tescott
0
Sylvan-Lucas Triangular: SJ/T won 25-8, 25-15
Girls Volleyball Thu, Sep. 29 Final
LaCrosse
3
at Wilson
2
LaX won 25-17, 18-25, 26-24, 22-25, 15-7
Girls Volleyball Thu, Sep. 29 Final
Republic County
0
at Smith Center
3
SC won 25-13, 25-6, 25-12
Girls Volleyball Thu, Sep. 29 Final
St. John
0
at Ellsworth
2
Ellsworth Triangular: Ellsworth won 25-18, 25-23
Girls Volleyball Thu, Sep. 29 Final
Tescott
0
at Sylvan Lucas
2
Sylvan-Lucas Triangular: S-L won 25-10, 25-12
Girls Volleyball Thu, Sep. 29 Final
Russell
0
at Ellsworth
2
Ellsworth Invitational: Ellsworth won 25-19, 25-10
Flag Football Fri, Sep. 30 6:00 PM
Natoma
at Centre
Flag Football Fri, Sep. 30 7:00 PM
Thunder Ridge
at Lakeside
Flag Football Fri, Sep. 30 7:00 PM
Southern Cloud
at Chase
6-Man District 2
Flag Football Fri, Sep. 30 7:00 PM
Clifton-Clyde
at Lincoln
8-Man DI District 5
Flag Football Fri, Sep. 30 7:00 PM
Sylvan Lucas
at Central Plains
8-Man DII District 5
Flag Football Fri, Sep. 30 7:00 PM
Rock Hills
at Ell-Saline
8-Man DI District 5
Flag Football Fri, Sep. 30 7:00 PM
Pike Valley
at Wakefield
8-Man DII District 4
Flag Football Fri, Sep. 30 7:00 PM
Osborne
at St. John's-Tipton
8-Man DII District 4
Flag Football Fri, Sep. 30 7:00 PM
Burrton
at Tescott
6-Man District 2
Flag Football Fri, Sep. 30 7:00 PM
Victoria
at Wilson
8-Man DII District 5
Boys Football Fri, Sep. 30 7:00 PM
Phillipsburg
at Beloit
District Game:
Boys Football Fri, Sep. 30 7:00 PM
Oakley
at Smith Center
Boys Football Fri, Sep. 30 7:00 PM
Lyons
at Ellsworth
2A District 5
Boys Football Fri, Sep. 30 7:00 PM
Horton
at Minneapolis
2A District 4
Boys Football Fri, Sep. 30 7:00 PM
Wabaunsee
at Republic County
1A District 5
Boys Football Fri, Sep. 30 7:00 PM
Valley Heights
at Sacred Heart
1A District 5
Boys Football Fri, Sep. 30 7:00 PM
Clay Center
at Southeast of Saline
Boys Football Fri, Sep. 30 7:00 PM
Hiawatha
at Concordia
3A District 5
Sat, Oct. 01 10:00 AM
Cross Country
at Centralia Invitational
Area Teams Competing: Pike Valley
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 01 9:00 AM
Minneapolis
vs Beloit
Concordia Invitational Pool B:
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 01 9:00 AM
Lincoln
at Rock Hills
Rock Hills Tournament Pool A:
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 01 9:00 AM
Linn
vs St. John's-Tipton
Rock Hills Tournament Pool B:
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 01 9:00 AM
Riley County
vs Smith Center
Concordia Tournament Pool A:
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 01 9:00 AM
Hanover
at Concordia
Concordia Tournament Pool B:
Girls Tennis Sat, Oct. 01 9:00 AM
Osborne
vs TBA
MCL Mixed League Tournament
Girls Tennis Sat, Oct. 01 9:00 AM
Concordia
vs TBA
NCKL Tournament
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 01 9:30 AM
Osborne
vs Sacred Heart
Ellis Tournament Pool A:
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 01 10:00 AM
Southeast of Saline
at Concordia
Concordia Tournament Pool B:
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 01 10:00 AM
Pike Valley
vs Logan-Palco
Rock Hills Tournament Pool B:
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 01 10:00 AM
Republic County
vs Thunder Ridge
Rock Hills Tournament Pool A:
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 01 10:00 AM
Marysville
vs Smith Center
Concordia Tournament Pool A:
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 01 10:00 AM
Beloit
vs Hanover
Concordia Tournament Pool B:
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 01 10:30 AM
Sacred Heart
at Ellis
Ellis Tournament Pool A:
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 01 11:00 AM
Minneapolis
vs Hanover
Concordia Tournament Pool B:
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 01 11:00 AM
Republic County
at Rock Hills
Rock Hills Tournament Pool A:
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 01 11:00 AM
St. John's-Tipton
vs Pike Valley
Rock Hills Tournament Pool B:
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 01 11:00 AM
Southeast of Saline
vs Beloit
Concordia Tournament Pool B:
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 01 11:30 AM
Quinter
vs Osborne
Ellis Tournament Pool A:
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 01 12:00 PM
Lincoln
vs Thunder Ridge
Rock Hills Tournament Pool A:
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 01 12:00 PM
NEK Nighthawks
vs Smith Center
Concordia Tournament Pool A:
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 01 12:00 PM
Minneapolis
at Concordia
Concordia Tournament Pool B:
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 01 12:00 PM
Southeast of Saline
vs Hanover
Concordia Tournament Pool B:
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 01 12:30 PM
Osborne
at Ellis
Ellis Tournament Pool A:
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 01 1:00 PM
Thunder Ridge
at Rock Hills
Rock Hills Tournament Pool A:
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 01 1:00 PM
Logan-Palco
vs St. John's-Tipton
Rock Hills Tournament Pool B:
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 01 1:00 PM
Clay Center
vs Smith Center
Concordia Tournament Pool A:
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 01 1:00 PM
Minneapolis
vs Southeast of Saline
Concordia Tournament Pool B:
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 01 1:00 PM
Beloit
at Concordia
Concordia Tournament Pool B:
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 01 1:30 PM
Sacred Heart
vs Quinter
Ellis Tournament Pool A:
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 01 2:00 PM
Republic County
vs Lincoln
Rock Hills Tournament Pool A:
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 01 2:00 PM
Linn
vs Pike Valley
Rock Hills Tournament Pool B:
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 01 3:00 PM
Osborne
vs TBA
Ellis Tournament Semis:
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 01 3:00 PM
Sacred Heart
vs TBA
Ellis Tournament Semis:
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 01 5:00 PM
Osborne
vs TBA
Ellis Tournament Finals:
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 01 5:00 PM
Sacred Heart
vs TBA
Ellis Tournament Finals:
Mon, Oct. 03 1:00 PM
Girls Golf
at Concordia @ Smoky Valley Invitational
Girls Volleyball Mon, Oct. 03 5:00 PM
Stockton
at Lakeside
Girls Volleyball Mon, Oct. 03 5:00 PM
Bruning-Davenport (NE)
at Smith Center
Smith Center Triangular
Girls Volleyball Mon, Oct. 03 7:00 PM
Shickley (NE)
at Smith Center
Tue, Oct. 04 3:30 PM
Cross Country
at Ellsworth Invitational
Area Teams Competing: Beloit, Concordia, Ellsworth, Lincoln, Minneapolis, Natoma, Republic County, Sylvan-Lucas, Tescott, Wilson
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 04 4:00 PM
Chase
at Lakeside
Lakeside Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 04 4:00 PM
Rock Hills
at Natoma
Natoma Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 04 4:00 PM
Thunder Ridge
at Sylvan Lucas
Sylvan-Lucas Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 04 4:00 PM
St. John's-Tipton
at Lincoln
Lincoln Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 04 5:00 PM
Chase
vs Pike Valley
Lakeside Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 04 5:00 PM
Rock Hills
vs Tescott
Natoma Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 04 5:00 PM
Osborne
at Hill City
Hill City Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 04 5:00 PM
Thunder Ridge
vs Southern Cloud
Sylvan-Lucas Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 04 5:00 PM
St. John's-Tipton
vs Wilson
Lincoln Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 04 5:00 PM
Republic County
at Sacred Heart
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 04 5:00 PM
Beloit
at Ellsworth
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 04 5:15 PM
Concordia
at Wamego
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 04 6:00 PM
Pike Valley
at Lakeside
Lakeside Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 04 6:00 PM
Tescott
at Natoma
Natoma Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 04 6:00 PM
Osborne
vs Stockton
Hill City Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 04 6:00 PM
Southern Cloud
at Sylvan Lucas
Sylvan-Lucas Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 04 6:00 PM
Wilson
at Lincoln
Lincoln Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 04 6:00 PM
Halstead
vs Southeast of Saline
Smoky Valley Triangular
Girls Volleyball