Fri, Sep. 23
9:00 AM
Girls Golf
at
Concordia @ Hesston Invitational
Flag Football
Fri, Sep. 23
Final
Chase
39
at
Burrton
87
6-Man District 2: Called at 9:25, 4th quarter
Flag Football
Fri, Sep. 23
Final
Lincoln
28
at
Rock Hills
20
8-Man DI District 5
Flag Football
Fri, Sep. 23
Final
Otis-Bison
6
at
Sylvan Lucas
54
8-Man DII District 5: Called at half
Flag Football
Fri, Sep. 23
Final
St. John's-Tipton
54
at
Pike Valley
8
8-Man DII District 4: Called 6:47, 4th quarter
Flag Football
Fri, Sep. 23
Final
Cunningham
42
at
Tescott
0
6-Man District 2
Flag Football
Fri, Sep. 23
Final
Thunder Ridge
46
at
Logan-Palco
0
8-Man DII District 6: Called at half
Flag Football
Fri, Sep. 23
Final
St. Francis
30
at
Wilson
8
Flag Football
Fri, Sep. 23
Final
Lakeside
0
at
Osborne
46
8-Man DII District 4: Called at half
Boys Football
Fri, Sep. 23
Final
Beloit
38
at
Russell
22
District Game: Beloit: 556 yds (486 rush) Arasmith 21-325-3 TD. Berndt 30-163-2 TD
Boys Football
Fri, Sep. 23
Final
Smith Center
38
at
Wabaunsee
40
1A District 5
Boys Football
Fri, Sep. 23
Final
Hillsboro
0
at
Ellsworth
28
2A District 5
Boys Football
Fri, Sep. 23
Final
Minneapolis
7
at
Sabetha
39
2A District 4
Boys Football
Fri, Sep. 23
Final - OT
Valley Heights
22
at
Republic County
16
1A District 5
Boys Football
Fri, Sep. 23
Final
Sacred Heart
30
at
Belle Plaine
0
Boys Football
Fri, Sep. 23
Final
Southeast of Saline
49
at
Halstead
17
2A District 5
Boys Football
Fri, Sep. 23
Final
Concordia
6
at
Marysville
30
3A District 5
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Sep. 24
Final
St. John's-Tipton
2
at
Osborne
0
Osborne Round Robin: SJ/T won 25-17, 25-16
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Sep. 24
Final
Logan-Palco
1
vs
Lakeside
2
Osborne Round Robin: Lakeside won 23-25, 25-10, 25-14
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Sep. 24
Final
Sacred Heart
0
vs
Sedgwick
2
Herington Tournament: Sedgwick won 25-11, 25-17
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Sep. 24
Final
Southeast of Saline
2
vs
Ellsworth
0
Lyons Tournament Pool A: SE of Saline won 25-10, 25-16
Girls Tennis
Sat, Sep. 24
9:00 AM
Osborne
vs
TBA
Trego Invitational
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Sep. 24
Final
Republic County
2
vs
Bennington
1
Wakefield Tournament Pool B: Rep Co won 25-21, 17-25, 25-19
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Sep. 24
Final
Smith Center
2
vs
Phillipsburg
0
Hoisington Tournament: SC won 25-17, 25-5
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Sep. 24
Final
Sylvan Lucas
2
vs
St. John's-Tipton
0
Osborne Round Robin: S-L won 25-17, 25-15
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Sep. 24
Final
Southeast of Saline
2
vs
Ellinwood
1
Lyons Tournament Pool A: SES won 19-25, 25-22, 25-13
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Sep. 24
Final
Sterling
0
vs
Ellsworth
2
Lyons Tournament Pool A: Ellsworth won 25-23, 25-18
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Sep. 24
Final
Sterling
1
vs
Southeast of Saline
2
Lyons Tournament Pool A: SES won 22-25, 25-13, 25-14
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Sep. 24
Final
Ellsworth
0
vs
Ellinwood
2
Lyons Tournament Pool A: Ellinwood won 25-20, 25-21
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Sep. 24
Final
Lakeside
2
at
Osborne
0
Osborne Round Robin: Lakeside won 25-21, 25-18
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Sep. 24
Final
Smith Center
2
vs
Central Plains
0
Hoisington Tournament: SC won 25-15, 25-4
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Sep. 24
Final
Republic County
2
vs
Flint Hills Christian
0
Wakefield Tournament Pool B: Rep Co won 25-5, 25-11
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Sep. 24
Final
Sylvan Lucas
2
vs
Logan-Palco
0
Osborne Round Robin: S-L won 25-9, 25-8
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Sep. 24
Final
Smith Center
2
vs
St. John
0
Hoisington Tournament: SC won 25-14, 25-6
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Sep. 24
Final
Sacred Heart
2
vs
Canton-Galva
0
Herington Tournament: SH won 25-10, 25-17
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Sep. 24
Final
Lakeside
1
vs
St. John's-Tipton
2
Osborne Round Robin: SJ/T won 30-28, 16-25, 25-19
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Sep. 24
Final
Southeast of Saline
2
vs
Little River
1
Lyons Tournament Semis: SES won 25-22, 15-25, 25-13
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Sep. 24
Final
Ellsworth
2
vs
Kingman
1
Lyons Tournament Consolation Semis: Ellsworth won 25-15, 18-25, 25-22
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Sep. 24
Final
Sylvan Lucas
2
at
Osborne
0
Osborne Round Robin: S-L won 25-22, 25-21
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Sep. 24
Final
Smith Center
2
at
Hoisington
0
Hoisington Tournament: SC won 25-20, 25-20
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Sep. 24
Final
Southeast of Saline
2
vs
Ellinwood
0
Lyons Tournament Championship: SES won 25-17, 25-16
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Sep. 24
Final
Lyons
0
at
Ellsworth
2
Lyons Tournament 5th Place: Ellsworth won 25-18, 25-21
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Sep. 24
Final
Sacred Heart
2
vs
Rural Vista
1
Herington Tournament: SH won 8-25, 25-15, 25-17
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Sep. 24
Final
Blue Valley-Randolph
1
vs
Republic County
2
Wakefield Tournament Pool B: Rep Co won 23-25, 27-25, 25-21
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Sep. 24
Final
St. John's-Tipton
2
vs
Logan-Palco
0
Osborne Round Robin: SJ/T won 25-6, 25-17
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Sep. 24
Final
Otis-Bison
0
vs
Smith Center
2
Hoisington Tournament: SC won 25-7, 25-6
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Sep. 24
Final
Sacred Heart
0
vs
Council Grove
2
Herington Tournament: CG won 25-15, 25-21
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Sep. 24
Final
Republic County
2
at
Wakefield
0
Wakefield Tournament Semis: Rep Co won 25-19, 25-11
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Sep. 24
Final
Lakeside
0
vs
Sylvan Lucas
2
Osborne Round Robin: S-L won 25-11, 25-21
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Sep. 24
Final
Sacred Heart
2
at
Herington
0
Herington Tournament: SH won 25-20, 25-19
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Sep. 24
Final
Logan-Palco
0
at
Osborne
2
Osborne Round Robin: Osborne won 26-24, 25-18
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Sep. 24
Final
Bennington
2
vs
Republic County
1
Wakefield Tournament Championship: Bennington won 25-20, 21-25, 25-19
Girls Tennis
Mon, Sep. 26
3:00 PM
Beloit
vs
TBA
Clay Center Invitational
Girls Tennis
Mon, Sep. 26
3:00 PM
Concordia
vs
TBA
Clay Center Invitational
Girls Volleyball
Mon, Sep. 26
Final
Lakeside
2
at
Southern Cloud
1
Southern Cloud Triangular: Lakeside won 13-25, 25-14, 25-15
Girls Volleyball
Mon, Sep. 26
Final
Pike Valley
0
vs
Lakeside
2
Southern Cloud Triangular: Lakeside won 26-24, 25-11
Girls Volleyball
Mon, Sep. 26
Final
Pike Valley
0
at
Southern Cloud
2
Southern Cloud Triangular: SC won 33-31, 25-18
Tue, Sep. 27
4:00 PM
Cross Country
at
Lyons Invitational
Area Teams Competing: Ellsworth
Girls Tennis
Tue, Sep. 27
3:00 PM
Osborne
vs
TBA
Ellsworth Round Robin
Girls Tennis
Tue, Sep. 27
3:00 PM
TBA
at
Ellsworth
Ellsworth Round Robin
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Sep. 27
Final
Smith Center
2
at
TMP
0
TMP-Marian Quad: SC won 25-10, 25-17
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Sep. 27
Final
Lincoln
0
at
Thunder Ridge
2
Thunder Ridge Triangular: TR won 25-12, 25-19
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Sep. 27
Final
Sylvan Lucas
2
at
Pike Valley
0
Pike Valley Triangular: S-L won 25-12, 25-8
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Sep. 27
Final
Osborne
2
at
Tescott
0
Tescott Quad: Osborne won 25-9, 25-18
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Sep. 27
Final
Southern Cloud
2
vs
Wilson
0
Tescott Quad: SC won 25-21, 26-24
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Sep. 27
Final
Smith Center
2
vs
Russell
0
TMP-Marian Quad: SC won 25-12, 25-10
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Sep. 27
Final
Hawken School
3
at
Lakeside
2
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Sep. 27
Final
Lincoln
2
vs
Natoma
0
Thunder Ridge Triangular: LC won 25-22, 25-17
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Sep. 27
Final
Southern Cloud
2
at
Tescott
0
Tescott Quad: SC won 28-26, 25-11
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Sep. 27
Final
Sylvan Lucas
2
vs
Rock Hills
0
Pike Valley Triangular: S-L won 25-6, 25-7
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Sep. 27
Final
Minneapolis
0
at
Ellsworth
2
Ellsworth won 25-13, 25-20
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Sep. 27
Final
Southeast of Saline
1
at
Beloit
2
Beloit won 20-25, 25-17, 25-23; 50th straight NCAA league win!
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Sep. 27
Final
Chapman
0
at
Concordia
2
Con won 25-16, 25-18
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Sep. 27
Final
Northern Valley
3
at
Lakeside
0
NV won 25-16, 25-10, 25-17
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Sep. 27
Final
Wilson
2
at
Tescott
0
Tescott Quad: Wilson won 25-15, 25-19
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Sep. 27
Final
Osborne
2
vs
Southern Cloud
0
Tescott Quad: Osborne won 26-24, 25-14
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Sep. 27
Final
Natoma
0
at
Thunder Ridge
2
Thunder Ridge Triangular: TR won 25-10, 25-11
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Sep. 27
Final
Rock Hills
2
at
Pike Valley
0
Pike Valley Triangular: RH won 25-8, 25-13
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Sep. 27
Final
Smith Center
2
vs
Phillipsburg
0
TMP-Marian Quad: SC won 25-21, 25-11
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Sep. 27
Final
Minneapolis
0
at
Ellsworth
2
Ellsworth won 25-18, 25-11
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Sep. 27
Final
Southeast of Saline
2
at
Beloit
1
SES won 25-27, 25-11, 27-25; Snaps Beloit's 50-match NCAA win streak; Last league loss was 10/17/17 vs. Rep Co; Have now won 76 of last 78 league matches.
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Sep. 27
Final
Chapman
0
at
Concordia
2
Con won 25-17, 25-6
Thu, Sep. 29
3:00 PM
Girls Golf
at
Concordia @ Clay Center Invitational
Thu, Sep. 29
3:45 PM
Cross Country
at
Beloit Invitational
Area Teams Competing: Beloit, Concordia, Lakeside, Lincoln, Minneapolis, Osborne, Republic County, Sacred Heart, Smith Center, St. John's, Southern Cloud, Sylvan-Lucas, Tescott, Thunder Ridge, Wilson
Thu, Sep. 29
4:00 PM
Cross Country
at
Ness City Invitational
Area Teams Competing: Natoma
Thu, Sep. 29
4:30 PM
Cross Country
at
Halstead Invitational
Area Teams Competing: Southeast of Saline
Girls Tennis
Thu, Sep. 29
3:00 PM
Beloit
vs
TBA
NCAA League Meet
Girls Tennis
Thu, Sep. 29
3:00 PM
TBA
vs
Ellsworth
NCAA League Meet
Girls Volleyball
Thu, Sep. 29
Final
St. John's-Tipton
0
at
Sylvan Lucas
2
Sylvan-Lucas Triangular: SJ/T won 25-17, 25-11
Girls Volleyball
Thu, Sep. 29
Final
St. John's-Tipton
2
vs
Tescott
0
Sylvan-Lucas Triangular: SJ/T won 25-8, 25-15
Girls Volleyball
Thu, Sep. 29
Final
LaCrosse
3
at
Wilson
2
LaX won 25-17, 18-25, 26-24, 22-25, 15-7
Girls Volleyball
Thu, Sep. 29
Final
Republic County
0
at
Smith Center
3
SC won 25-13, 25-6, 25-12
Girls Volleyball
Thu, Sep. 29
Final
St. John
0
at
Ellsworth
2
Ellsworth Triangular: Ellsworth won 25-18, 25-23
Girls Volleyball
Thu, Sep. 29
Final
Tescott
0
at
Sylvan Lucas
2
Sylvan-Lucas Triangular: S-L won 25-10, 25-12
Girls Volleyball
Thu, Sep. 29
Final
Russell
0
at
Ellsworth
2
Ellsworth Invitational: Ellsworth won 25-19, 25-10
Flag Football
Fri, Sep. 30
6:00 PM
Natoma
at
Centre
Flag Football
Fri, Sep. 30
7:00 PM
Thunder Ridge
at
Lakeside
Flag Football
Fri, Sep. 30
7:00 PM
Southern Cloud
at
Chase
6-Man District 2
Flag Football
Fri, Sep. 30
7:00 PM
Clifton-Clyde
at
Lincoln
8-Man DI District 5
Flag Football
Fri, Sep. 30
7:00 PM
Sylvan Lucas
at
Central Plains
8-Man DII District 5
Flag Football
Fri, Sep. 30
7:00 PM
Rock Hills
at
Ell-Saline
8-Man DI District 5
Flag Football
Fri, Sep. 30
7:00 PM
Pike Valley
at
Wakefield
8-Man DII District 4
Flag Football
Fri, Sep. 30
7:00 PM
Osborne
at
St. John's-Tipton
8-Man DII District 4
Flag Football
Fri, Sep. 30
7:00 PM
Burrton
at
Tescott
6-Man District 2
Flag Football
Fri, Sep. 30
7:00 PM
Victoria
at
Wilson
8-Man DII District 5
Boys Football
Fri, Sep. 30
7:00 PM
Phillipsburg
at
Beloit
District Game:
Boys Football
Fri, Sep. 30
7:00 PM
Oakley
at
Smith Center
Boys Football
Fri, Sep. 30
7:00 PM
Lyons
at
Ellsworth
2A District 5
Boys Football
Fri, Sep. 30
7:00 PM
Horton
at
Minneapolis
2A District 4
Boys Football
Fri, Sep. 30
7:00 PM
Wabaunsee
at
Republic County
1A District 5
Boys Football
Fri, Sep. 30
7:00 PM
Valley Heights
at
Sacred Heart
1A District 5
Boys Football
Fri, Sep. 30
7:00 PM
Clay Center
at
Southeast of Saline
Boys Football
Fri, Sep. 30
7:00 PM
Hiawatha
at
Concordia
3A District 5
Sat, Oct. 01
10:00 AM
Cross Country
at
Centralia Invitational
Area Teams Competing: Pike Valley
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 01
9:00 AM
Minneapolis
vs
Beloit
Concordia Invitational Pool B:
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 01
9:00 AM
Lincoln
at
Rock Hills
Rock Hills Tournament Pool A:
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 01
9:00 AM
Linn
vs
St. John's-Tipton
Rock Hills Tournament Pool B:
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 01
9:00 AM
Riley County
vs
Smith Center
Concordia Tournament Pool A:
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 01
9:00 AM
Hanover
at
Concordia
Concordia Tournament Pool B:
Girls Tennis
Sat, Oct. 01
9:00 AM
Osborne
vs
TBA
MCL Mixed League Tournament
Girls Tennis
Sat, Oct. 01
9:00 AM
Concordia
vs
TBA
NCKL Tournament
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 01
9:30 AM
Osborne
vs
Sacred Heart
Ellis Tournament Pool A:
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 01
10:00 AM
Southeast of Saline
at
Concordia
Concordia Tournament Pool B:
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 01
10:00 AM
Pike Valley
vs
Logan-Palco
Rock Hills Tournament Pool B:
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 01
10:00 AM
Republic County
vs
Thunder Ridge
Rock Hills Tournament Pool A:
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 01
10:00 AM
Marysville
vs
Smith Center
Concordia Tournament Pool A:
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 01
10:00 AM
Beloit
vs
Hanover
Concordia Tournament Pool B:
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 01
10:30 AM
Sacred Heart
at
Ellis
Ellis Tournament Pool A:
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 01
11:00 AM
Minneapolis
vs
Hanover
Concordia Tournament Pool B:
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 01
11:00 AM
Republic County
at
Rock Hills
Rock Hills Tournament Pool A:
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 01
11:00 AM
St. John's-Tipton
vs
Pike Valley
Rock Hills Tournament Pool B:
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 01
11:00 AM
Southeast of Saline
vs
Beloit
Concordia Tournament Pool B:
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 01
11:30 AM
Quinter
vs
Osborne
Ellis Tournament Pool A:
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 01
12:00 PM
Lincoln
vs
Thunder Ridge
Rock Hills Tournament Pool A:
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 01
12:00 PM
NEK Nighthawks
vs
Smith Center
Concordia Tournament Pool A:
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 01
12:00 PM
Minneapolis
at
Concordia
Concordia Tournament Pool B:
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 01
12:00 PM
Southeast of Saline
vs
Hanover
Concordia Tournament Pool B:
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 01
12:30 PM
Osborne
at
Ellis
Ellis Tournament Pool A:
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 01
1:00 PM
Thunder Ridge
at
Rock Hills
Rock Hills Tournament Pool A:
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 01
1:00 PM
Logan-Palco
vs
St. John's-Tipton
Rock Hills Tournament Pool B:
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 01
1:00 PM
Clay Center
vs
Smith Center
Concordia Tournament Pool A:
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 01
1:00 PM
Minneapolis
vs
Southeast of Saline
Concordia Tournament Pool B:
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 01
1:00 PM
Beloit
at
Concordia
Concordia Tournament Pool B:
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 01
1:30 PM
Sacred Heart
vs
Quinter
Ellis Tournament Pool A:
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 01
2:00 PM
Republic County
vs
Lincoln
Rock Hills Tournament Pool A:
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 01
2:00 PM
Linn
vs
Pike Valley
Rock Hills Tournament Pool B:
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 01
3:00 PM
Osborne
vs
TBA
Ellis Tournament Semis:
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 01
3:00 PM
Sacred Heart
vs
TBA
Ellis Tournament Semis:
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 01
5:00 PM
Osborne
vs
TBA
Ellis Tournament Finals:
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 01
5:00 PM
Sacred Heart
vs
TBA
Ellis Tournament Finals:
Mon, Oct. 03
1:00 PM
Girls Golf
at
Concordia @ Smoky Valley Invitational
Girls Volleyball
Mon, Oct. 03
5:00 PM
Stockton
at
Lakeside
Girls Volleyball
Mon, Oct. 03
5:00 PM
Bruning-Davenport (NE)
at
Smith Center
Smith Center Triangular
Girls Volleyball
Mon, Oct. 03
7:00 PM
Shickley (NE)
at
Smith Center
Tue, Oct. 04
3:30 PM
Cross Country
at
Ellsworth Invitational
Area Teams Competing: Beloit, Concordia, Ellsworth, Lincoln, Minneapolis, Natoma, Republic County, Sylvan-Lucas, Tescott, Wilson
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Oct. 04
4:00 PM
Chase
at
Lakeside
Lakeside Triangular
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Oct. 04
4:00 PM
Rock Hills
at
Natoma
Natoma Triangular
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Oct. 04
4:00 PM
Thunder Ridge
at
Sylvan Lucas
Sylvan-Lucas Triangular
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Oct. 04
4:00 PM
St. John's-Tipton
at
Lincoln
Lincoln Triangular
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Oct. 04
5:00 PM
Chase
vs
Pike Valley
Lakeside Triangular
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Oct. 04
5:00 PM
Rock Hills
vs
Tescott
Natoma Triangular
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Oct. 04
5:00 PM
Osborne
at
Hill City
Hill City Triangular
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Oct. 04
5:00 PM
Thunder Ridge
vs
Southern Cloud
Sylvan-Lucas Triangular
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Oct. 04
5:00 PM
St. John's-Tipton
vs
Wilson
Lincoln Triangular
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Oct. 04
5:00 PM
Republic County
at
Sacred Heart
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Oct. 04
5:00 PM
Beloit
at
Ellsworth
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Oct. 04
5:15 PM
Concordia
at
Wamego
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Oct. 04
6:00 PM
Pike Valley
at
Lakeside
Lakeside Triangular
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Oct. 04
6:00 PM
Tescott
at
Natoma
Natoma Triangular
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Oct. 04
6:00 PM
Osborne
vs
Stockton
Hill City Triangular
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Oct. 04
6:00 PM
Southern Cloud
at
Sylvan Lucas
Sylvan-Lucas Triangular
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Oct. 04
6:00 PM
Wilson
at
Lincoln
Lincoln Triangular
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Oct. 04
6:00 PM
Halstead
vs
Southeast of Saline
Smoky Valley Triangular
Girls Volleyball