Area Athletes Qualify for State Tennis

Mon, Oct. 03 1:00 PM
Girls Golf
at Concordia @ Smoky Valley Invitational
Girls Volleyball Mon, Oct. 03 Final
Stockton
3
at Lakeside
2
Stockton won 17-25, 17-25, 25-20, 25-15, 15-8
Girls Volleyball Mon, Oct. 03 Final
Bruning-Davenport-Shickley (NE)
0
at Smith Center
2
Smith Center Triangular: SC won 25-19, 25-22
Girls Volleyball Mon, Oct. 03 Final
Silver Lake (NE)
0
at Smith Center
2
Smith Center Triangular: SC won 25-10, 25-9
Tue, Oct. 04 3:30 PM
Cross Country
at Ellsworth Invitational
Area Teams Competing: Beloit, Concordia, Ellsworth, Lincoln, Minneapolis, Natoma, Republic County, Sylvan-Lucas, Tescott, Wilson
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 04 Final
Chase
0
at Lakeside
2
Lakeside Triangular: Lakeside won 25-23, 25-6
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 04 Final
Rock Hills
2
at Natoma
1
RH won 19-25, 25-18, 25-12
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 04 Final
Thunder Ridge
0
at Sylvan Lucas
2
Sylvan-Lucas Triangular: S-L won 25-14, 25-11
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 04 Final
St. John's-Tipton
2
at Lincoln
1
Lincoln Triangular: SJ/T won 20-25, 25-17, 25-23
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 04 Final
Chase
0
vs Pike Valley
2
Lakeside Triangular: PV won 25-17, 25-10
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 04 Cancelled
Rock Hills
vs Tescott
Natoma Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 04 Final
Thunder Ridge
2
vs Southern Cloud
0
Sylvan-Lucas Triangular: TR won 25-11, 25-14
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 04 Final
St. John's-Tipton
2
vs Wilson
0
Lincoln Triangular: SJ/T won 25-13, 25-16
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 04 Final
Republic County
1
at Sacred Heart
2
SH won 23-25, 25-15, 25-20
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 04 Final
Beloit
2
at Ellsworth
0
Beloit won 25-22, 25-16
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 04 Final
Osborne
0
vs Stockton
2
Hill City Triangular: Stockton won 27-25, 25-13
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 04 Final
Concordia
2
at Wamego
0
Con won 25-21, 25-23
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 04 Final
Osborne
2
at Hill City
0
Hill City Triangular: Osborne won 25-18, 25-9
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 04 Final
Pike Valley
0
at Lakeside
2
Lakeside Triangular: Lakeside won 25-23, 25-13
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 04 Cancelled
Tescott
at Natoma
Natoma Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 04 Final
Southern Cloud
0
at Sylvan Lucas
2
Sylvan-Lucas Triangular: S-L won 25-6, 25-13
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 04 Final
Wilson
0
at Lincoln
2
Lincoln Triangular: LC won 25-19, 25-23
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 04 Final
Halstead
2
vs Southeast of Saline
1
Smoky Valley Triangular: Halstead won 25-21, 16-25, 25-16
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 04 Final
Rock Hills
2
at Natoma
1
RH won 25-27, 25-18, 25-21
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 04 Final
Republic County
1
at Sacred Heart
2
SH won 20-25, 26-24, 25-19
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 04 Final
Southeast of Saline
1
at Smoky Valley
2
Smoky Valley Triangular: SV won 25-17, 22-25, 25-20
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 04 Final
Beloit
2
at Ellsworth
0
Beloit won 25-20, 25-16
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 04 Final
Concordia
2
at Wamego
0
Con won 25-20, 25-22
Thu, Oct. 06 4:00 PM
Cross Country
at Lincoln Invitational
Area Teams Competing: Lakeside, Lincoln, Natoma, Osborne, Sylvan-Lucas, Tescott, Wilson
Thu, Oct. 06 4:30 PM
Cross Country
at Phillipsburg Invitational/MCL Meet
Area Teams Competing: Smith Center, Thunder Ridge
Girls Volleyball Thu, Oct. 06 Final
Concordia
2
at Russell
0
Russell Triangular: Con won 25-20, 25-20
Girls Volleyball Thu, Oct. 06 Final
Smoky Valley
2
vs Ellsworth
0
Central Plains Triangular: SV won 25-11, 25-20
Girls Volleyball Thu, Oct. 06 Final
Concordia
2
vs Minneapolis
1
Russell Triangular: Con won 18-25, 25-12, 25-18
Girls Volleyball Thu, Oct. 06 Final
Hoisington
2
vs Southeast of Saline
1
Hesston Triangular: Hoisington won 20-25, 25-23, 25-16
Girls Volleyball Thu, Oct. 06 Final
Ellsworth
2
at Central Plains
1
Central Plains Triangular: Ellsworth won 23-25, 25-10, 26-24
Girls Volleyball Thu, Oct. 06 Final
Minneapolis
2
at Russell
0
Russell Triangular: Minn won 25-15, 25-20
Girls Volleyball Thu, Oct. 06 Final
Southeast of Saline
2
at Hesston
1
Hesston Triangular: SES won 17-25, 25-20, 25-16
Girls Tennis Fri, Oct. 07 TBA
Osborne
vs TBA
3-2-1A Regional Tournament
Girls Tennis Fri, Oct. 07 TBA
Beloit
vs TBA
3-2-1A Regional Tournament
Girls Tennis Fri, Oct. 07 TBA
Ellsworth
vs TBA
3-2-1A Regional Tournament
Girls Tennis Fri, Oct. 07 TBA
Concordia
vs TBA
Regional Tournament
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 07 Final
Chase
6
at Natoma
55
6-Man District 2
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 07 Final
St. John's-Tipton
50
at Lakeside
20
8-Man DII District 4
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 07 Final
Lincoln
14
at Washington County
6
8-Man DI District 5
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 07 Final
Wilson
0
at Sylvan Lucas
46
8-Man DII District 5
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 07 Final
Bennington
30
at Rock Hills
40
8-Man DI District 5
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 07 Final
Tescott
46
at Southern Cloud
0
6-Man District 2
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 07 Cancelled
Pike Valley
at Minneola
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 07 Final
Wheatland-Grinnell
6
at Thunder Ridge
55
8-Man DII District 6
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 07 Final
Wakefield
0
at Osborne
50
8-Man DII District 4
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 07 Final
Beloit
28
at Norton
6
District Game: Beloit: 308 total offense; Arasmith 17-213, 4 TD rush. Led 28-0. Norton scored only TD on final play of game.
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 07 Final
Republic County
7
at Smith Center
48
1A District 5
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 07 Final
Ellsworth
18
at Russell
15
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 07 Final
Minneapolis
0
at Nemaha Central
56
2A District 4
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 07 Final
Sacred Heart
7
at Wabaunsee
42
1A District 5
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 07 Final
Hillsboro
6
at Southeast of Saline
46
2A District 5
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 07 Final
Concordia
26
at Clay Center
41
3A District 5
Sat, Oct. 08 10:00 AM
Cross Country
at Riley County Invitational
Area Teams Competing: Pike Valley, Sacred Heart, St. John's, Southeast of Saline, Southern Cloud, Tescott
Girls Tennis Sat, Oct. 08 TBA
Osborne
vs TBA
3-2-1A Regional Tournament
Girls Tennis Sat, Oct. 08 TBA
Beloit
vs TBA
3-2-1A Regional Tournament
Girls Tennis Sat, Oct. 08 TBA
Ellsworth
vs TBA
3-2-1A Regional Tournament
Girls Tennis Sat, Oct. 08 TBA
Concordia
vs TBA
Regional Tournament
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 08 Final
Thunder Ridge
1
vs Trego
2
Hill City Tournament: Trego won 25-20, 10-25, 25-22
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 08 Final
Thunder Ridge
0
vs Ness City
2
Hill City Tournament: SC won 25-16, 27-25
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 08 Final
Thunder Ridge
1
vs Rawlins County
2
Hill City Tournament: RC won 20-25, 25-19, 25-17
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 08 Final
Thunder Ridge
2
at Hill City
0
Hill City Tournament: TR won 26-24, 25-10
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 08 Final
Thunder Ridge
1
vs Golden Plains
2
Hill City Tournament: GP won 25-14, 12-25, 25-23
Mon, Oct. 10 9:30 AM
Girls Golf
at Concordia @ 4A Regional Tournament
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 11 4:00 PM
Lakeside
vs Sylvan Lucas
Southern Cloud Quad
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 11 4:00 PM
Natoma
at Southern Cloud
Southern Cloud Quad
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 11 4:00 PM
Chase
at Osborne
Osborne Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 11 4:00 PM
Pike Valley
at Lincoln
Lincoln Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 11 4:00 PM
Thunder Ridge
at St. John's-Tipton
St. John's/Tipton Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 11 5:00 PM
Lakeside
at Southern Cloud
Southern Cloud Quad
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 11 5:00 PM
Natoma
vs Sylvan Lucas
Southern Cloud Quad
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 11 5:00 PM
Chase
vs Rock Hills
Osborne Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 11 5:00 PM
Pike Valley
vs Wilson
Lincoln Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 11 5:00 PM
Thunder Ridge
vs Tescott
St. John's/Tipton Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 11 5:00 PM
Ellsworth
at Southeast of Saline
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 11 5:00 PM
Republic County
at Minneapolis
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 11 5:15 PM
Concordia
at Abilene
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 11 6:00 PM
Natoma
vs Lakeside
Southern Cloud Quad
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 11 6:00 PM
Rock Hills
at Osborne
Osborne Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 11 6:00 PM
Wilson
at Lincoln
Lincoln Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 11 6:00 PM
Tescott
at St. John's-Tipton
St. John's/Tipton Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 11 6:00 PM
Phillipsburg
vs Smith Center
Great Bend Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 11 7:00 PM
Smith Center
at Great Bend
Great Bend Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 11 7:00 PM
Ellsworth
at Southeast of Saline
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 11 7:00 PM
Republic County
at Minneapolis
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 11 7:00 PM
Beloit
at Ellis
Best 3 of 5 sets:
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 11 7:15 PM
Concordia
at Abilene
Thu, Oct. 13 4:00 PM
Cross Country
at Lakeside Invitational/NPL/NCAA Meet
Area Teams Competing: All NPL & NCAA Teams, Smith Center
Thu, Oct. 13 4:00 PM
Cross Country
at NCKL Meet @ Concordia
Area Teams Competing: Concordia
Girls Volleyball Thu, Oct. 13 TBA
Smith Center
vs TBA
MCL Tournament
Girls Volleyball Thu, Oct. 13 6:00 PM
Hutch Trinity
vs Ellsworth
Hoisington Triangular
Girls Volleyball Thu, Oct. 13 7:00 PM
Ellsworth
at Hoisington
Hoisington Triangular
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 14 5:30 PM
Weskan
at Chase
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 14 6:00 PM
Southern Cloud
at Pawnee Heights
6-Man District 2
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 14 7:00 PM
Lakeside
at Wakefield
8-Man DII District 4
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 14 7:00 PM
Lincoln
at Bennington
8-Man DI District 5
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 14 7:00 PM
Natoma
at Tescott
6-Man District 2
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 14 7:00 PM
Sylvan Lucas
at Victoria
8-Man DII District 5
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 14 7:00 PM
Clifton-Clyde
at Rock Hills
8-Man DI District 5
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 14 7:00 PM
St. John's-Tipton
at Canton-Galva
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 14 7:00 PM
Thunder Ridge
at St. Francis
8-Man DII District 6
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 14 7:00 PM
Otis-Bison
at Wilson
8-Man DII District 5
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 14 7:00 PM
Osborne
at Pike Valley
8-Man DII District 4
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 14 7:00 PM
Concordia
at Beloit
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 14 7:00 PM
Smith Center
at Sacred Heart
1A District 5
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 14 7:00 PM
Halstead
at Ellsworth
2A District 5
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 14 7:00 PM
Minneapolis
at Remington
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 14 7:00 PM
Ellis
at Republic County
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 14 7:00 PM
Southeast of Saline
at Lyons
2A District 5
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 15 TBA
Smith Center
vs TBA
MCL Tournament
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 15 9:00 AM
TBA
vs Lakeside
NPL Tournament
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 15 9:00 AM
Natoma
vs TBA
NPL Tournament
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 15 9:00 AM
Osborne
vs TBA
NPL Tournament
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 15 9:00 AM
Sylvan Lucas
vs TBA
NPL Tournament
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 15 9:00 AM
Rock Hills
vs TBA
NPL Tournament
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 15 9:00 AM
Southern Cloud
vs TBA
NPL Tournament
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 15 9:00 AM
Pike Valley
vs TBA
NPL Tournament
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 15 9:00 AM
St. John's-Tipton
vs TBA
NPL Tournament
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 15 9:00 AM
Tescott
vs TBA
NPL Tournament
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 15 9:00 AM
Thunder Ridge
vs TBA
NPL Tournament
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 15 9:00 AM
Wilson
vs TBA
NPL Tournament
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 15 9:00 AM
Chase
vs TBA
NPL Tournament
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 15 9:00 AM
Ellsworth
vs TBA
Abilene Tournament
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 15 9:00 AM
Minneapolis
vs TBA
Hillsboro Tournament
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 15 9:00 AM
Concordia
vs TBA
Sabetha Tournament
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 15 9:00 AM
Lincoln
vs TBA
NPL Tournament
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 18 4:00 PM
Rock Hills
at Lincoln
Lincoln Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 18 5:00 PM
Rock Hills
vs Wilson
Lincoln Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 18 5:00 PM
Tescott
at Pike Valley
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 18 5:00 PM
Ellsworth
at Ell-Saline
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 18 5:00 PM
Sacred Heart
at Southeast of Saline
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 18 5:00 PM
Beloit
at Republic County
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 18 6:00 PM
Wilson
at Lincoln
Lincoln Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 18 6:00 PM
Tescott
at Pike Valley
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 18 7:00 PM
Sacred Heart
at Southeast of Saline
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 18 7:00 PM
Beloit
at Republic County
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 21 6:00 PM
Pawnee Heights
at Natoma
6-Man District 2
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 21 6:00 PM
Cunningham
at Southern Cloud
6-Man District 2
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 21 7:00 PM
Pike Valley
at Lakeside
8-Man DII District 4
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 21 7:00 PM
Tescott
at Chase
6-Man District 2
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 21 7:00 PM
Ell-Saline
at Lincoln
8-Man DI District 5
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 21 7:00 PM
Logan-Palco
at Sylvan Lucas
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 21 7:00 PM
Rock Hills
at Washington County
8-Man DI District 5
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 21 7:00 PM
Wakefield
at St. John's-Tipton
8-Man DII District 4
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 21 7:00 PM
Wallace County
at Thunder Ridge
8-Man DII District 6
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 21 7:00 PM
Wilson
at Central Plains
8-Man DII District 5
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 21 7:00 PM
Fairfield
at Osborne
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 21 7:00 PM
Beloit
at TMP
District Game:
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 21 7:00 PM
Valley Heights
at Smith Center
1A District 5
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 21 7:00 PM
Ellsworth
at Southeast of Saline
2A District 5
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 21 7:00 PM
Riley County
at Minneapolis
2A District 4
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 21 7:00 PM
Sacred Heart
at Republic County
1A District 5
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 21 7:00 PM
Rock Creek
at Concordia
3A District 5
NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS SPORTS
Area Athletes Qualify for State Tennis
Posted: Oct 08, 2022

Area Athletes Qualify for State Tennis

Area girls tennis athletes competed at the KSHSAA 3-2-1A Regional hosted by Trego in WaKeeney this weekend.  Six girls from the nckssports.com area are headed to the KSHSAA State Tournament which will take place in Topeka this coming Friday and Saturday.  Osborne's doubles team of Gracie Riner and Leavie Riner went 4-0 on the weekend and finished as regional champions.  They defeated Inarie Rippert and Calli Sheridan of Ellsworth.  Rippert and Sheridan head to state with the second place finish.  In singles, Beloit's Ashlyn Knight went 3-1 on the weekend and finished in third place to qualify for state, while Felis De La Cruz of Ellsworth is also a state qualifier after finishing 3-1 and taking home fifth place.  Full brackets and results can be found at the link below.

3-2-1A Regional Tennis @ Trego (WaKeeney)