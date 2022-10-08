Area Athletes Qualify for State Tennis

Area girls tennis athletes competed at the KSHSAA 3-2-1A Regional hosted by Trego in WaKeeney this weekend. Six girls from the nckssports.com area are headed to the KSHSAA State Tournament which will take place in Topeka this coming Friday and Saturday. Osborne's doubles team of Gracie Riner and Leavie Riner went 4-0 on the weekend and finished as regional champions. They defeated Inarie Rippert and Calli Sheridan of Ellsworth. Rippert and Sheridan head to state with the second place finish. In singles, Beloit's Ashlyn Knight went 3-1 on the weekend and finished in third place to qualify for state, while Felis De La Cruz of Ellsworth is also a state qualifier after finishing 3-1 and taking home fifth place. Full brackets and results can be found at the link below.

3-2-1A Regional Tennis @ Trego (WaKeeney)