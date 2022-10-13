Lakeside Hosts Cross Country Invitational and NPL & NCAA League Meets

Lakeside High School hosted their annual cross country invitational and the North Central Activities Association and Northern Plains League meets on Thursday at Downs Golf Course.

In the Invitational team standings, Southeast of Saline took first place in both the girls and boys races, as the Trojans also claimed the team championships in the NCAA. Norton Senior Jaelyn Rumback took the individual gold in the girls race with a time of 20:53, followed by Minneapolis Senior Alayna Cossaart, who was the NCAA Champion with a time of 21:03. Osborne Junior Mya Schweitzer was the NPL Champion and finished 8th overall at 21:55. Osborne took the girls team title in the NPL as well.

Junior Levi Allen of Southeast of Saline was the boys overall and NCAA champion with a time of 17:03. Damion Jackson, Brayden Walker and Cayden Walker of Southeast of Saline were the top four runners in the meet. The NPL individual champion was Junior Jonny Hamel of Osborne with a time of 18:05, finishing in 7th place overall. St. John's won the boys championship with 18 points ahead of Osborne in 2nd with 20.

Full results from the Lakeside Invitational, NCAA meet and NPL meet can be found at the link below.

Lakeside Invitational/NCAA/NPL Cross Country Results