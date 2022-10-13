Lakeside Hosts Cross Country Invitational and NPL & NCAA League Meets

 Skip to navigation Skip to content Skip to footer
Thu, Oct. 06 4:00 PM
Cross Country
at Lincoln Invitational
Area Teams Competing: Lakeside, Lincoln, Natoma, Osborne, Sylvan-Lucas, Tescott, Wilson
Thu, Oct. 06 4:30 PM
Cross Country
at Phillipsburg Invitational/MCL Meet
Area Teams Competing: Smith Center, Thunder Ridge
Girls Volleyball Thu, Oct. 06 Final
Concordia
2
at Russell
0
Russell Triangular: Con won 25-20, 25-20
Girls Volleyball Thu, Oct. 06 Final
Smoky Valley
2
vs Ellsworth
0
Central Plains Triangular: SV won 25-11, 25-20
Girls Volleyball Thu, Oct. 06 Final
Concordia
2
vs Minneapolis
1
Russell Triangular: Con won 18-25, 25-12, 25-18
Girls Volleyball Thu, Oct. 06 Final
Hoisington
2
vs Southeast of Saline
1
Hesston Triangular: Hoisington won 20-25, 25-23, 25-16
Girls Volleyball Thu, Oct. 06 Final
Ellsworth
2
at Central Plains
1
Central Plains Triangular: Ellsworth won 23-25, 25-10, 26-24
Girls Volleyball Thu, Oct. 06 Final
Minneapolis
2
at Russell
0
Russell Triangular: Minn won 25-15, 25-20
Girls Volleyball Thu, Oct. 06 Final
Southeast of Saline
2
at Hesston
1
Hesston Triangular: SES won 17-25, 25-20, 25-16
Girls Tennis Fri, Oct. 07 TBA
Osborne
vs TBA
3-2-1A Regional Tournament
Girls Tennis Fri, Oct. 07 TBA
Beloit
vs TBA
3-2-1A Regional Tournament
Girls Tennis Fri, Oct. 07 TBA
Ellsworth
vs TBA
3-2-1A Regional Tournament
Girls Tennis Fri, Oct. 07 TBA
Concordia
vs TBA
Regional Tournament
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 07 Final
Chase
6
at Natoma
55
6-Man District 2
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 07 Final
St. John's-Tipton
50
at Lakeside
20
8-Man DII District 4
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 07 Final
Lincoln
14
at Washington County
6
8-Man DI District 5
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 07 Final
Wilson
0
at Sylvan Lucas
46
8-Man DII District 5
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 07 Final
Bennington
30
at Rock Hills
40
8-Man DI District 5
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 07 Final
Tescott
46
at Southern Cloud
0
6-Man District 2
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 07 Final - Forfeit Away
Pike Valley
0
at Minneola
1
PV forfeit low numbers
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 07 Final
Wheatland-Grinnell
6
at Thunder Ridge
55
8-Man DII District 6
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 07 Final
Wakefield
0
at Osborne
50
8-Man DII District 4
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 07 Final
Beloit
28
at Norton
6
District Game: Beloit: 308 total offense; Arasmith 17-213, 4 TD rush. Led 28-0. Norton scored only TD on final play of game.
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 07 Final
Republic County
7
at Smith Center
48
1A District 5
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 07 Final
Ellsworth
18
at Russell
15
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 07 Final
Minneapolis
0
at Nemaha Central
56
2A District 4
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 07 Final
Sacred Heart
7
at Wabaunsee
42
1A District 5
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 07 Final
Hillsboro
6
at Southeast of Saline
46
2A District 5
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 07 Final
Concordia
26
at Clay Center
41
3A District 5
Sat, Oct. 08 10:00 AM
Cross Country
at Riley County Invitational
Area Teams Competing: Pike Valley, Sacred Heart, St. John's, Southeast of Saline, Southern Cloud, Tescott
Girls Tennis Sat, Oct. 08 TBA
Osborne
vs TBA
3-2-1A Regional Tournament
Girls Tennis Sat, Oct. 08 TBA
Beloit
vs TBA
3-2-1A Regional Tournament
Girls Tennis Sat, Oct. 08 TBA
Ellsworth
vs TBA
3-2-1A Regional Tournament
Girls Tennis Sat, Oct. 08 TBA
Concordia
vs TBA
Regional Tournament
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 08 Final
Thunder Ridge
1
vs Trego
2
Hill City Tournament: Trego won 25-20, 10-25, 25-22
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 08 Final
Thunder Ridge
0
vs Ness City
2
Hill City Tournament: SC won 25-16, 27-25
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 08 Final
Thunder Ridge
1
vs Rawlins County
2
Hill City Tournament: RC won 20-25, 25-19, 25-17
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 08 Final
Thunder Ridge
2
at Hill City
0
Hill City Tournament: TR won 26-24, 25-10
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 08 Final
Thunder Ridge
1
vs Golden Plains
2
Hill City Tournament: GP won 25-14, 12-25, 25-23
Mon, Oct. 10 9:30 AM
Girls Golf
at Concordia @ 4A Regional Tournament
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 11 Final
Lakeside
1
vs Sylvan Lucas
2
Southern Cloud Quad: S-L won 21-25, 25-19, 25-11
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 11 Final
Natoma
0
at Southern Cloud
2
Southern Cloud Quad: SC won 25-13, 25-17
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 11 Final
Chase
0
at Osborne
2
Osborne Triangular: Osborne won 25-14, 25-11
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 11 Final
Pike Valley
0
at Lincoln
2
Lincoln Triangular: LC won 25-17, 25-15
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 11 Final
Thunder Ridge
0
at St. John's-Tipton
2
St. John's/Tipton Triangular: SJ/T won 25-9, 25-16
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 11 Final
Lakeside
2
at Southern Cloud
0
Southern Cloud Quad: Lakeside won 25-14, 25-23
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 11 Final
Natoma
0
vs Sylvan Lucas
2
Southern Cloud Quad: S-L won 25-1, 25-8
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 11 Final
Chase
0
vs Rock Hills
2
Osborne Triangular: RH won 25-18, 25-23
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 11 Final
Pike Valley
0
vs Wilson
2
Lincoln Triangular: Wilson won 25-16, 25-22
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 11 Final
Thunder Ridge
2
vs Tescott
0
St. John's/Tipton Triangular: TR won 25-15, 25-10
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 11 Final
Ellsworth
1
at Southeast of Saline
2
SES won 25-27, 25-9, 25-21
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 11 Final
Republic County
0
at Minneapolis
2
Minn won 25-15, 25-23
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 11 Final
Concordia
0
at Abilene
2
Abilene won 25-20, 27-25
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 11 Final
Natoma
0
vs Lakeside
2
Southern Cloud Quad: Lakeside won 25-12, 25-21
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 11 Final
Rock Hills
0
at Osborne
2
Osborne Triangular: Osborne won 25-9, 25-15
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 11 Final
Wilson
0
at Lincoln
2
Lincoln Triangular: LC won 25-18, 25-17
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 11 Final
Tescott
0
at St. John's-Tipton
2
St. John's/Tipton Triangular: SJ/T won 25-12, 25-8
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 11 Final
Phillipsburg
2
vs Smith Center
0
Great Bend Triangular: P-Burg won 26-24, 25-13
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 11 Final
Beloit
3
at Ellis
0
Beloit won 25-19, 25-9, 25-18 Best 3 of 5 sets:
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 11 Final
Smith Center
0
at Great Bend
2
Great Bend Triangular: GB won 25-19, 25-19
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 11 Final
Ellsworth
2
at Southeast of Saline
0
Ellsworth won 25-21, 25-19
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 11 Final
Republic County
0
at Minneapolis
2
Minn won 25-14, 25-22
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 11 Final
Concordia
2
at Abilene
0
Concordia won 25-21, 25-23
Thu, Oct. 13 4:00 PM
Cross Country
at Lakeside Invitational/NPL/NCAA Meet
Area Teams Competing: All NPL & NCAA Teams, Smith Center
Thu, Oct. 13 4:00 PM
Cross Country
at NCKL Meet @ Concordia
Area Teams Competing: Concordia
Girls Volleyball Thu, Oct. 13 Final
Plainville
0
at Smith Center
2
MCL Tournament Pool A @ Smith Center: SC won 25-8, 25-12
Girls Volleyball Thu, Oct. 13 Final
Hutch Trinity
0
vs Ellsworth
2
Hoisington Triangular: Ellsworth won 25-16, 25-17
Girls Volleyball Thu, Oct. 13 Final
Ellsworth
0
at Hoisington
2
Hoisington Triangular: Hoisington won 25-22, 25-18
Girls Volleyball Thu, Oct. 13 Final
Russell
0
at Smith Center
2
MCL Tournament Pool A @ Smith Center: SC won 25-19, 25-7
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 14 5:30 PM
Weskan
at Chase
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 14 6:00 PM
Southern Cloud
at Pawnee Heights
6-Man District 2
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 14 7:00 PM
Lakeside
at Wakefield
8-Man DII District 4
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 14 7:00 PM
Lincoln
at Bennington
8-Man DI District 5
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 14 7:00 PM
Natoma
at Tescott
6-Man District 2
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 14 7:00 PM
Sylvan Lucas
at Victoria
8-Man DII District 5
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 14 7:00 PM
Clifton-Clyde
at Rock Hills
8-Man DI District 5
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 14 7:00 PM
St. John's-Tipton
at Canton-Galva
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 14 7:00 PM
Thunder Ridge
at St. Francis
8-Man DII District 6
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 14 7:00 PM
Otis-Bison
at Wilson
8-Man DII District 5
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 14 7:00 PM
Osborne
at Pike Valley
8-Man DII District 4
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 14 7:00 PM
Concordia
at Beloit
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 14 7:00 PM
Smith Center
at Sacred Heart
1A District 5
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 14 7:00 PM
Halstead
at Ellsworth
2A District 5
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 14 7:00 PM
Minneapolis
at Remington
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 14 7:00 PM
Ellis
at Republic County
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 14 7:00 PM
Southeast of Saline
at Lyons
2A District 5
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 15 TBA
Smith Center
vs TBA
MCL Tournament
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 15 9:00 AM
Natoma
vs St. John's-Tipton
NPL Tournament Pool 2 @ Beloit HS:
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 15 9:00 AM
Southern Cloud
vs Sylvan Lucas
NPL Tournament Pool 1 @ Beloit HS:
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 15 9:00 AM
Pike Valley
vs Lakeside
NPL Tournament Pool 3 @ Beloit ES:
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 15 9:00 AM
Tescott
vs Lincoln
NPL Tournament Pool 4 @ Beloit ES:
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 15 9:00 AM
Minneapolis
vs Circle
Hillsboro Tournament Pool B:
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 15 10:00 AM
Concordia
at Sabetha
Sabetha Tournament Pool C:
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 15 10:00 AM
Ellsworth
at Abilene
Abilene Tournament Pool A:
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 15 10:00 AM
Pike Valley
vs Osborne
NPL Tournament Pool 3 @ Beloit ES:
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 15 10:00 AM
Natoma
vs Rock Hills
NPL Tournament Pool 2 @ Beloit HS:
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 15 10:00 AM
Southern Cloud
vs Wilson
NPL Tournament Pool 1 @ Beloit HS:
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 15 10:00 AM
Chase
vs Thunder Ridge
NPL Tournament Pool 4 @ Beloit ES:
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 15 11:00 AM
Thunder Ridge
vs Lincoln
NPL Tournament Pool 4 @ Beloit ES:
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 15 11:00 AM
Osborne
vs Lakeside
NPL Tournament Pool 3 @ Beloit ES:
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 15 11:00 AM
Rock Hills
vs St. John's-Tipton
NPL Tournament Pool 2 @ Beloit HS:
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 15 11:00 AM
Wilson
vs Sylvan Lucas
NPL Tournament Pool 1 @ Beloit HS:
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 15 11:00 AM
Concordia
vs Hiawatha
Sabetha Tournament Pool C:
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 15 12:00 PM
Chase
vs Lincoln
NPL Tournament Pool 4 @ Beloit HS:
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 15 12:00 PM
Tescott
vs Thunder Ridge
NPL Tournament Pool 4 @ Beloit HS:
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 15 12:00 PM
Salina Central
vs Ellsworth
Abilene Tournament Pool A:
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 15 12:00 PM
Minneapolis
vs Halstead
Hillsboro Tournament Pool B:
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 15 1:00 PM
Ellsworth
vs Rossville
Abilene Tournament Pool A:
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 15 2:00 PM
Haven
vs Minneapolis
Hillsboro Tournament Pool B:
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 18 4:00 PM
Rock Hills
at Lincoln
Lincoln Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 18 5:00 PM
Rock Hills
vs Wilson
Lincoln Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 18 5:00 PM
Tescott
at Pike Valley
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 18 5:00 PM
Ellsworth
at Ell-Saline
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 18 5:00 PM
Sacred Heart
at Southeast of Saline
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 18 5:00 PM
Beloit
at Republic County
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 18 6:00 PM
Wilson
at Lincoln
Lincoln Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 18 6:00 PM
Tescott
at Pike Valley
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 18 7:00 PM
Sacred Heart
at Southeast of Saline
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 18 7:00 PM
Beloit
at Republic County
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 21 6:00 PM
Pawnee Heights
at Natoma
6-Man District 2
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 21 6:00 PM
Cunningham
at Southern Cloud
6-Man District 2
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 21 7:00 PM
Pike Valley
at Lakeside
8-Man DII District 4
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 21 7:00 PM
Tescott
at Chase
6-Man District 2
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 21 7:00 PM
Ell-Saline
at Lincoln
8-Man DI District 5
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 21 7:00 PM
Logan-Palco
at Sylvan Lucas
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 21 7:00 PM
Rock Hills
at Washington County
8-Man DI District 5
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 21 7:00 PM
Wakefield
at St. John's-Tipton
8-Man DII District 4
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 21 7:00 PM
Wallace County
at Thunder Ridge
8-Man DII District 6
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 21 7:00 PM
Wilson
at Central Plains
8-Man DII District 5
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 21 7:00 PM
Fairfield
at Osborne
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 21 7:00 PM
Beloit
at TMP
District Game:
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 21 7:00 PM
Valley Heights
at Smith Center
1A District 5
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 21 7:00 PM
Ellsworth
at Southeast of Saline
2A District 5
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 21 7:00 PM
Riley County
at Minneapolis
2A District 4
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 21 7:00 PM
Sacred Heart
at Republic County
1A District 5
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 21 7:00 PM
Rock Creek
at Concordia
3A District 5
Sat, Oct. 22
Cross Country
at 1A Regional Cross Country
Assignments TBA
Sat, Oct. 22
Cross Country
at 2A Regional Cross Country
Assignments TBA
Sat, Oct. 22
Cross Country
at 3A Regional Cross Country
Assignments TBA
Sat, Oct. 22
Cross Country
at 4A Regional Cross Country
Assignments TBA
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 22 TBA
Beloit
vs TBA
3A Sub-State
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 22 TBA
TBA
vs Lakeside
Sub-State Tournament
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 22 TBA
Natoma
vs TBA
Sub-State Tournament
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 22 TBA
Osborne
vs TBA
Sub-State Tournament
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 22 TBA
Sylvan Lucas
vs TBA
Sub-State Tournament
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 22 TBA
Rock Hills
vs TBA
Sub-State Tournament
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 22 TBA
Pike Valley
vs TBA
Sub-State Tournament
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 22 TBA
St. John's-Tipton
vs TBA
Sub-State Tournament
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 22 TBA
Tescott
vs TBA
Sub-State Tournament
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 22 TBA
Thunder Ridge
vs TBA
Sub-State Tournament
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 22 TBA
Wilson
vs TBA
Sub-State Volleyball
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 22 TBA
Chase
vs TBA
Sub-State Tournament
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 22 TBA
Smith Center
vs TBA
Sub-State Tournament
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 22 TBA
Ellsworth
vs TBA
Sub-State Tournament
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 22 TBA
Minneapolis
vs TBA
Sub-State Tournament
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 22 TBA
Republic County
vs TBA
Sub-State Tournament
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 22 TBA
Sacred Heart
vs TBA
Sub-State Tournament
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 22 TBA
Southeast of Saline
vs TBA
Sub-State Tournament
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 22 TBA
Concordia
vs TBA
Sub-State Tournament
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 22 TBA
Lincoln
vs TBA
Sub-State Tournament
NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS SPORTS
Lakeside Hosts Cross Country Invitational and NPL & NCAA League Meets
Posted: Oct 13, 2022

Lakeside Hosts Cross Country Invitational and NPL & NCAA League Meets

Lakeside High School hosted their annual cross country invitational and the North Central Activities Association and Northern Plains League meets on Thursday at Downs Golf Course.

In the Invitational team standings, Southeast of Saline took first place in both the girls and boys races, as the Trojans also claimed the team championships in the NCAA.  Norton Senior Jaelyn Rumback took the individual gold in the girls race with a time of 20:53, followed by Minneapolis Senior Alayna Cossaart, who was the NCAA Champion with a time of 21:03.  Osborne Junior Mya Schweitzer was the NPL Champion and finished 8th overall at 21:55.  Osborne took the girls team title in the NPL as well.

Junior Levi Allen of Southeast of Saline was the boys overall and NCAA champion with a time of 17:03.  Damion Jackson, Brayden Walker and Cayden Walker of Southeast of Saline were the top four runners in the meet.  The NPL individual champion was Junior Jonny Hamel of Osborne with a time of 18:05, finishing in 7th place overall.  St. John's won the boys championship with 18 points ahead of Osborne in 2nd with 20.

Full results from the Lakeside Invitational, NCAA meet and NPL meet can be found at the link below.

Lakeside Invitational/NCAA/NPL Cross Country Results