3-2-1A State Tennis in Topeka Friday & Saturday

Multiple area athletes will be competing in the 3-2-1A State Tennis Tournament this Friday and Saturday at Kossover Tennis Center in Topeka. In the Singles bracket, Ashlyn Knight of Beloit and Feliz De La Cruz of Ellsworth qualified for State. Knight enters the tournament at 14-7 and will face 11-7 Mary Pearce of Kingman in the first round on Friday. De La Cruz enters at 22-11 and plays Chelsie Brown of Sterling who is 14-4 this season. In doubles, Osborne's Gracie Riner and Leavie Riner are 16-2 on the season and they have a first round by at State. Inarie Rippert and Calli Sheridan of Ellsworth are 13-5 on the season and also have a first round bye. Pre-trounament festivities will start at 10:00 Friday morning with first round matches announced at 10:20 and competition begins at 10:30. Matches Friday include the first three rounds of singles and doubles and then competition will resume at 9:00 on Saturday morning in Topeka. Full info for State Tennis can be found at the link below.

KSHSAA State Tennis Informationhttps://kshsaa.org/Public/Tennis/StateGirls.cfm