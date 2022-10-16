Area Athletes Bring Home State Tennis Medals

 Skip to navigation Skip to content Skip to footer
Mon, Oct. 10 9:30 AM
Girls Golf
at Concordia @ 4A Regional Tournament
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 11 Final
Lakeside
1
vs Sylvan Lucas
2
Southern Cloud Quad: S-L won 21-25, 25-19, 25-11
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 11 Final
Natoma
0
at Southern Cloud
2
Southern Cloud Quad: SC won 25-13, 25-17
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 11 Final
Chase
0
at Osborne
2
Osborne Triangular: Osborne won 25-14, 25-11
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 11 Final
Pike Valley
0
at Lincoln
2
Lincoln Triangular: LC won 25-17, 25-15
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 11 Final
Thunder Ridge
0
at St. John's-Tipton
2
St. John's/Tipton Triangular: SJ/T won 25-9, 25-16
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 11 Final
Lakeside
2
at Southern Cloud
0
Southern Cloud Quad: Lakeside won 25-14, 25-23
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 11 Final
Natoma
0
vs Sylvan Lucas
2
Southern Cloud Quad: S-L won 25-1, 25-8
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 11 Final
Chase
0
vs Rock Hills
2
Osborne Triangular: RH won 25-18, 25-23
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 11 Final
Pike Valley
0
vs Wilson
2
Lincoln Triangular: Wilson won 25-16, 25-22
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 11 Final
Thunder Ridge
2
vs Tescott
0
St. John's/Tipton Triangular: TR won 25-15, 25-10
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 11 Final
Ellsworth
1
at Southeast of Saline
2
SES won 25-27, 25-9, 25-21
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 11 Final
Republic County
0
at Minneapolis
2
Minn won 25-15, 25-23
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 11 Final
Concordia
0
at Abilene
2
Abilene won 25-20, 27-25
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 11 Final
Natoma
0
vs Lakeside
2
Southern Cloud Quad: Lakeside won 25-12, 25-21
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 11 Final
Rock Hills
0
at Osborne
2
Osborne Triangular: Osborne won 25-9, 25-15
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 11 Final
Wilson
0
at Lincoln
2
Lincoln Triangular: LC won 25-18, 25-17
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 11 Final
Tescott
0
at St. John's-Tipton
2
St. John's/Tipton Triangular: SJ/T won 25-12, 25-8
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 11 Final
Phillipsburg
2
vs Smith Center
0
Great Bend Triangular: P-Burg won 26-24, 25-13
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 11 Final
Beloit
3
at Ellis
0
Beloit won 25-19, 25-9, 25-18 Best 3 of 5 sets:
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 11 Final
Smith Center
0
at Great Bend
2
Great Bend Triangular: GB won 25-19, 25-19
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 11 Final
Ellsworth
2
at Southeast of Saline
0
Ellsworth won 25-21, 25-19
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 11 Final
Republic County
0
at Minneapolis
2
Minn won 25-14, 25-22
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 11 Final
Concordia
2
at Abilene
0
Concordia won 25-21, 25-23
Thu, Oct. 13 4:00 PM
Cross Country
at Lakeside Invitational/NPL/NCAA Meet
Area Teams Competing: All NPL & NCAA Teams, Smith Center
Thu, Oct. 13 4:00 PM
Cross Country
at NCKL Meet @ Concordia
Area Teams Competing: Concordia
Girls Volleyball Thu, Oct. 13 Final
Plainville
0
at Smith Center
2
MCL Tournament Pool A @ Smith Center: SC won 25-8, 25-12
Girls Volleyball Thu, Oct. 13 Final
Hutch Trinity
0
vs Ellsworth
2
Hoisington Triangular: Ellsworth won 25-16, 25-17
Girls Volleyball Thu, Oct. 13 Final
Ellsworth
0
at Hoisington
2
Hoisington Triangular: Hoisington won 25-22, 25-18
Girls Volleyball Thu, Oct. 13 Final
Russell
0
at Smith Center
2
MCL Tournament Pool A @ Smith Center: SC won 25-19, 25-7
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 14 Final
Weskan
52
at Chase
6
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 14 Final
Southern Cloud
0
at Pawnee Heights
1
6-Man District 2: SC forfeit due to low numbers
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 14 Final
Lakeside
70
at Wakefield
40
8-Man DII District 4: Lakeside: Kresin 7 TD.
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 14 Final
Lincoln
40
at Bennington
20
8-Man DI District 5
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 14 Final
Natoma
6
at Tescott
40
6-Man District 2
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 14 Final
Sylvan Lucas
14
at Victoria
44
8-Man DII District 5
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 14 Final
Clifton-Clyde
50
at Rock Hills
0
8-Man DI District 5: Called 7:43, 3rd Quarter
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 14 Final
St. John's-Tipton
12
at Canton-Galva
58
Called 3:34, 3rd Quarter
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 14 Final
Thunder Ridge
50
at St. Francis
0
8-Man DII District 6
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 14 Final
Otis-Bison
0
at Wilson
46
8-Man DII District 5
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 14 Final
Osborne
58
at Pike Valley
8
8-Man DII District 4
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 14 Final
Concordia
0
at Beloit
42
Beloit: 5th straight win Arasmith 15-202, 2 TD rush, 2 TD rec.
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 14 Final
Smith Center
35
at Sacred Heart
7
1A District 5
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 14 Final
Halstead
19
at Ellsworth
37
2A District 5
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 14 Final
Ellis
16
at Republic County
0
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 14 Final
Southeast of Saline
94
at Lyons
0
2A District 5
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 15 Final
Hoxie
0
vs Smith Center
2
MCL Tournament Finals: SC won 25-18, 25-22
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 15 Final
Natoma
0
vs St. John's-Tipton
2
NPL Tournament Pool 2 @ Beloit HS: SJ/T won 25-8, 25-5
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 15 Final
Southern Cloud
0
vs Sylvan Lucas
2
NPL Tournament Pool 1 @ Beloit HS: S-L won 25-11, 25-9
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 15 Final
Pike Valley
1
vs Lakeside
2
NPL Tournament Pool 3 @ Beloit ES: Lakeside won 14-25, 25-14, 25-14
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 15 9:00 AM
Minneapolis
vs Circle
Hillsboro Tournament Pool B:
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 15 Final
Chase
0
vs Lincoln
2
NPL Tournament Pool 4 @ Beloit HS: LC won 25-18, 25-15
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 15 10:00 AM
Concordia
at Sabetha
Sabetha Tournament Pool C:
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 15 Final
Ellsworth
0
at Abilene
2
Abilene Tournament Pool A: Abilene won 25-18, 25-14
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 15 Final
Pike Valley
0
vs Osborne
2
NPL Tournament Pool 3 @ Beloit ES: Osborne won 25-18, 25-16
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 15 Final
Natoma
0
vs Rock Hills
2
NPL Tournament Pool 2 @ Beloit HS: RH won 25-16, 25-23
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 15 Final
Southern Cloud
2
vs Wilson
1
NPL Tournament Pool 1 @ Beloit HS: SC won 25-17, 19-25, 25-20
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 15 Final
Chase
0
vs Thunder Ridge
2
NPL Tournament Pool 4 @ Beloit ES: TR won 25-1, 25-9
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 15 Final
Norton
1
vs Smith Center
2
MCL Tournament Finals: SC won 22-25, 25-13, 25-20
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 15 Final
Thunder Ridge
2
vs Lincoln
0
NPL Tournament Pool 4 @ Beloit ES: TR won 25-15, 25-12
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 15 Final
Osborne
0
vs Lakeside
2
NPL Tournament Pool 3 @ Beloit ES: Lakeside won 25-20, 25-21
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 15 Final
Rock Hills
0
vs St. John's-Tipton
2
NPL Tournament Pool 2 @ Beloit HS: SJ/T won 25-17, 25-20
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 15 Final
Wilson
0
vs Sylvan Lucas
2
NPL Tournament Pool 1 @ Beloit HS: S-L won 25-13, 25-5
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 15 11:00 AM
Concordia
vs Hiawatha
Sabetha Tournament Pool C:
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 15 Final
Phillipsburg
1
vs Smith Center
2
MCL Tournament Finals: SC won 25-20, 18-25, 25-23
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 15 Final
Salina Central
0
vs Ellsworth
2
Abilene Tournament Pool A: Ellsworth won 25-15, 25-15
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 15 12:00 PM
Minneapolis
vs Halstead
Hillsboro Tournament Pool B:
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 15 Final
Rock Hills
0
vs Thunder Ridge
2
NPL Tournament Quarterfinals @ Beloit HS: TR won 25-17, 25-15
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 15 Final
Chase
0
vs Wilson
2
NPL Tournament Consolation @ Beloit ES: Wilson won 25-20, 25-20
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 15 Final
Natoma
0
vs Pike Valley
2
NPL Tournament Consolation @ Beloit ES: PV won 25-19, 25-21
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 15 Final
Osborne
0
vs Sylvan Lucas
2
NPL Tournament Quarterfinals @ Beloit HS: S-L won 25-17, 25-19
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 15 Final
Ellsworth
0
vs Rossville
2
Abilene Tournament Pool A: Rossville won 25-22, 25-14
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 15 Final
Southern Cloud
0
vs Lakeside
2
NPL Tournament Quarterfinals @ Beloit HS: Lakeside won 25-18, 25-21
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 15 Final
Lincoln
0
vs St. John's-Tipton
2
NPL Tournament Quarterfinals @ Beloit HS: SJ/T won 25-17, 25-19
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 15 2:00 PM
Haven
vs Minneapolis
Hillsboro Tournament Pool B:
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 15 Final
Thunder Ridge
1
vs Sylvan Lucas
2
NPL Tournament Semifinals @ Beloit HS: S-L won 13-25, 25-14, 25-20
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 15 Final
Lakeside
0
vs St. John's-Tipton
2
NPL Tournament Semifinals @ Beloit HS: SJ/T won 25-18, 25-8
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 15 Final
Ellsworth
2
vs Topeka High
0
Abilene Tournament Consolation: Ellsworth won 25-23, 25-19
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 15 Final
St. John's-Tipton
0
vs Sylvan Lucas
2
NPL Tournament Championship @ Beloit HS: S-L won 25-12, 25-15
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 15 Final
Thunder Ridge
2
vs Lakeside
1
NPL Tournament 3rd Place @ Beloit HS: TR won 22-25, 25-20, 25-19
Boys Football Sat, Oct. 15 4:00 PM
Minneapolis
at Remington
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 18 4:00 PM
Rock Hills
at Lincoln
Lincoln Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 18 5:00 PM
Rock Hills
vs Wilson
Lincoln Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 18 5:00 PM
Tescott
at Pike Valley
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 18 5:00 PM
Ellsworth
at Ell-Saline
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 18 5:00 PM
Sacred Heart
at Southeast of Saline
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 18 5:00 PM
Beloit
at Republic County
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 18 6:00 PM
Wilson
at Lincoln
Lincoln Triangular
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 18 6:00 PM
Tescott
at Pike Valley
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 18 7:00 PM
Sacred Heart
at Southeast of Saline
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 18 7:00 PM
Beloit
at Republic County
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 21 6:00 PM
Pawnee Heights
at Natoma
6-Man District 2
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 21 6:00 PM
Cunningham
at Southern Cloud
6-Man District 2
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 21 7:00 PM
Pike Valley
at Lakeside
8-Man DII District 4
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 21 7:00 PM
Tescott
at Chase
6-Man District 2
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 21 7:00 PM
Ell-Saline
at Lincoln
8-Man DI District 5
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 21 7:00 PM
Logan-Palco
at Sylvan Lucas
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 21 7:00 PM
Rock Hills
at Washington County
8-Man DI District 5
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 21 7:00 PM
Wakefield
at St. John's-Tipton
8-Man DII District 4
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 21 7:00 PM
Wallace County
at Thunder Ridge
8-Man DII District 6
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 21 7:00 PM
Wilson
at Central Plains
8-Man DII District 5
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 21 7:00 PM
Fairfield
at Osborne
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 21 7:00 PM
Beloit
at TMP
District Game:
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 21 7:00 PM
Valley Heights
at Smith Center
1A District 5
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 21 7:00 PM
Ellsworth
at Southeast of Saline
2A District 5
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 21 7:00 PM
Riley County
at Minneapolis
2A District 4
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 21 7:00 PM
Sacred Heart
at Republic County
1A District 5
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 21 7:00 PM
Rock Creek
at Concordia
3A District 5
Sat, Oct. 22
Cross Country
at 1A Regional Cross Country
Assignments TBA
Sat, Oct. 22
Cross Country
at 2A Regional Cross Country
Assignments TBA
Sat, Oct. 22
Cross Country
at 3A Regional Cross Country
Assignments TBA
Sat, Oct. 22
Cross Country
at 4A Regional Cross Country
Assignments TBA
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 22 TBA
Beloit
vs TBA
3A Sub-State
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 22 TBA
TBA
vs Lakeside
Sub-State Tournament
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 22 TBA
Natoma
vs TBA
Sub-State Tournament
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 22 TBA
Osborne
vs TBA
Sub-State Tournament
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 22 TBA
Sylvan Lucas
vs TBA
Sub-State Tournament
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 22 TBA
Rock Hills
vs TBA
Sub-State Tournament
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 22 TBA
Pike Valley
vs TBA
Sub-State Tournament
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 22 TBA
St. John's-Tipton
vs TBA
Sub-State Tournament
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 22 TBA
Tescott
vs TBA
Sub-State Tournament
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 22 TBA
Thunder Ridge
vs TBA
Sub-State Tournament
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 22 TBA
Wilson
vs TBA
Sub-State Volleyball
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 22 TBA
Chase
vs TBA
Sub-State Tournament
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 22 TBA
Smith Center
vs TBA
Sub-State Tournament
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 22 TBA
Ellsworth
vs TBA
Sub-State Tournament
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 22 TBA
Minneapolis
vs TBA
Sub-State Tournament
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 22 TBA
Republic County
vs TBA
Sub-State Tournament
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 22 TBA
Sacred Heart
vs TBA
Sub-State Tournament
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 22 TBA
Southeast of Saline
vs TBA
Sub-State Tournament
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 22 TBA
Concordia
vs TBA
Sub-State Tournament
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 22 TBA
Lincoln
vs TBA
Sub-State Tournament
Flag Football Thu, Oct. 27 TBA
TBA
at Natoma
6-Man Cross-District
Flag Football Thu, Oct. 27 TBA
TBA
at Chase
6-Man Cross-District
Flag Football Thu, Oct. 27 TBA
Wilson
at TBA
8-Man DII Cross-District
Flag Football Thu, Oct. 27 6:00 PM
Southern Cloud
at TBA
6-Man Cross-District
Flag Football Thu, Oct. 27 7:00 PM
TBA
at Lakeside
8-Man DII Cross-District
Flag Football Thu, Oct. 27 7:00 PM
TBA
at Lincoln
8-Man DI Cross-District
Flag Football Thu, Oct. 27 7:00 PM
TBA
at Sylvan Lucas
8-Man DII Cross-District
Flag Football Thu, Oct. 27 7:00 PM
Rock Hills
at TBA
8-Man DI Cross-District
Flag Football Thu, Oct. 27 7:00 PM
Pike Valley
at TBA
8-Man DII Cross-District
Flag Football Thu, Oct. 27 7:00 PM
St. John's-Tipton
vs TBA
8-Man DII Cross-District
Flag Football Thu, Oct. 27 7:00 PM
Tescott
at TBA
6-Man Cross-District
Flag Football Thu, Oct. 27 7:00 PM
TBA
at Thunder Ridge
8-Man DII Cross-District
Flag Football Thu, Oct. 27 7:00 PM
Osborne
at TBA
8-Man DII Cross-District
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 28 TBA
Smith Center
at TBA
1A Cross-District
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 28 TBA
TBA
at Southeast of Saline
2A Cross-District
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 28 7:00 PM
Ellsworth
at TBA
2A Cross-District
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 28 7:00 PM
Minneapolis
at TBA
2A Cross-District
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 28 7:00 PM
Republic County
at TBA
1A Cross-District
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 28 7:00 PM
Sacred Heart
at TBA
1A Cross-District
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 28 7:00 PM
TBA
at Concordia
3A Cross-District
NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS SPORTS
Area Athletes Bring Home State Tennis Medals
Posted: Oct 16, 2022

Area Athletes Bring Home State Tennis Medals

Six of the seven area athletes from nckssports.com that made it to the 3-2-1A State Tennis Tournament at Kossover Tennis Center in Topeka brought home medals this weekend.  In singles, Katherine Weiss of Sacred Heart took home the silver with a second place finish and Ashlyn Knight of Beloit finished in 10th place.  Felis De La Cruz of Ellsworth also qualified for State, but went 0-2 on Friday to finish her season.In doubles, Gracie Riner and Leavie Riner of Osborne finished in 6th place at state, while Ellsworth's Inari Rippert and Calli Sheradin took home 10th place medals.

In the Singles bracket, Weiss had a first round bye and then beat fellow NCAA opponent Knight of Beloit in straight sets to advance to the quarters.  She picked up a straight set win over de Carvalho of Wichita Collegiate to move to the semis where she went on to beat Holt of Larned.  In the state championship match, Weiss fought hard, but fell short in three sets to Emma Mantovani of Wichita Collegiate, who won her third individual state title in her career.  Weiss finished the season at 21-6.

Knight finished the weekend 4-3 and the season 18-10.  She opened with a three-set tiebreak win over Pearce of Kingman in the first round before losing to Weiss of Sacred Heart.  On the backside of the bracket, she picked up a 9-2 win over Koester of Conway Springs, then beat Brown of Sterling to move to the consolation quarters.  In that round, she fell to Kramer of Marysville, but bounced back with a win over Russom of Phillipsburg to make the 9th place match.  Knight ended the tournament with a loss to Rauchholz of Smoky Valley for 10th place.

The Riner sisters of Osborne had a first round bye and followed that with a three-set win over Winkler and Sprague of Marysville.  In the quarterfinals, they lost in two sets to Albin and Kramer of Hesston, moving to the back side of the bracket.  A 9-3 win over Rippert and Sheradin of Ellsworth put them into the consolation semis, where they won 9-1 over Latta and Vering of Marysville.  In the 5th place match, they fell to Gaskill and Adams of Smoky Valley to finish in 6th place.  They finished the year with a 19-4 record.

Rippert and Sheradin had a first round bye, then lost to Rowland and Wilson of Sterling in straight sets.  On the back side of the bracket, they beat Laufenberg and Milburn of Ashland, then picked up a win over Armstrong and Metro of Central Plains before the loss to the Riners.  From there, they won over Heline and Norberg of Smoky Valley to get to the 9th place match where they fell to May and Meyer of Conway Springs to finish 10th.

Full results for 3-2-1A State Tennis are at this link: 3-2-1A State Tennis @ Topeka