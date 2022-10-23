Multiple Area Athletes Qualify for State Cross Country

 Skip to navigation Skip to content Skip to footer
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 15 Final
Hoxie
0
vs Smith Center
2
MCL Tournament Finals: SC won 25-18, 25-22
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 15 Final
Natoma
0
vs St. John's-Tipton
2
NPL Tournament Pool 2 @ Beloit HS: SJ/T won 25-8, 25-5
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 15 Final
Southern Cloud
0
vs Sylvan Lucas
2
NPL Tournament Pool 1 @ Beloit HS: S-L won 25-11, 25-9
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 15 Final
Pike Valley
1
vs Lakeside
2
NPL Tournament Pool 3 @ Beloit ES: Lakeside won 14-25, 25-14, 25-14
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 15 Final
Minneapolis
0
vs Circle
2
Hillsboro Tournament Pool B: Circle won 25-10, 25-18
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 15 Final
Chase
0
vs Lincoln
2
NPL Tournament Pool 4 @ Beloit HS: LC won 25-18, 25-15
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 15 Final
Concordia
2
at Sabetha
0
Sabetha Tournament Pool C: Con won 25-19, 25-14
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 15 Final
Ellsworth
0
at Abilene
2
Abilene Tournament Pool A: Abilene won 25-18, 25-14
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 15 Final
Pike Valley
0
vs Osborne
2
NPL Tournament Pool 3 @ Beloit ES: Osborne won 25-18, 25-16
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 15 Final
Natoma
0
vs Rock Hills
2
NPL Tournament Pool 2 @ Beloit HS: RH won 25-16, 25-23
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 15 Final
Southern Cloud
2
vs Wilson
1
NPL Tournament Pool 1 @ Beloit HS: SC won 25-17, 19-25, 25-20
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 15 Final
Chase
0
vs Thunder Ridge
2
NPL Tournament Pool 4 @ Beloit ES: TR won 25-1, 25-9
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 15 Final
Norton
1
vs Smith Center
2
MCL Tournament Finals: SC won 22-25, 25-13, 25-20
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 15 Final
Thunder Ridge
2
vs Lincoln
0
NPL Tournament Pool 4 @ Beloit ES: TR won 25-15, 25-12
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 15 Final
Osborne
0
vs Lakeside
2
NPL Tournament Pool 3 @ Beloit ES: Lakeside won 25-20, 25-21
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 15 Final
Rock Hills
0
vs St. John's-Tipton
2
NPL Tournament Pool 2 @ Beloit HS: SJ/T won 25-17, 25-20
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 15 Final
Wilson
0
vs Sylvan Lucas
2
NPL Tournament Pool 1 @ Beloit HS: S-L won 25-13, 25-5
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 15 Final
Concordia
2
vs Hiawatha
0
Sabetha Tournament Pool C: Con won 25-20, 25-21
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 15 Final
Phillipsburg
1
vs Smith Center
2
MCL Tournament Finals: SC won 25-20, 18-25, 25-23
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 15 Final
Salina Central
0
vs Ellsworth
2
Abilene Tournament Pool A: Ellsworth won 25-15, 25-15
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 15 Final
Minneapolis
2
vs Halstead
0
Hillsboro Tournament Pool B: Minneapolis won 25-22, 25-22
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 15 Final
Wamego
0
vs Concordia
2
Sabetha Tournament Pool C: Con won 25-19, 25-21
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 15 Final
Rock Hills
0
vs Thunder Ridge
2
NPL Tournament Quarterfinals @ Beloit HS: TR won 25-17, 25-15
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 15 Final
Chase
0
vs Wilson
2
NPL Tournament Consolation @ Beloit ES: Wilson won 25-20, 25-20
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 15 Final
Natoma
0
vs Pike Valley
2
NPL Tournament Consolation @ Beloit ES: PV won 25-19, 25-21
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 15 Final
Osborne
0
vs Sylvan Lucas
2
NPL Tournament Quarterfinals @ Beloit HS: S-L won 25-17, 25-19
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 15 Final
Ellsworth
0
vs Rossville
2
Abilene Tournament Pool A: Rossville won 25-22, 25-14
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 15 Final
Jackson Heights
2
vs Concordia
0
Sabetha Tournament Pool C: JH won 25-19, 25-19
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 15 Final
Southern Cloud
0
vs Lakeside
2
NPL Tournament Quarterfinals @ Beloit HS: Lakeside won 25-18, 25-21
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 15 Final
Lincoln
0
vs St. John's-Tipton
2
NPL Tournament Quarterfinals @ Beloit HS: SJ/T won 25-17, 25-19
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 15 Final
Haven
2
vs Minneapolis
1
Hillsboro Tournament Pool B: Haven won 25-20, 18-25, 25-21
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 15 Final
Thunder Ridge
1
vs Sylvan Lucas
2
NPL Tournament Semifinals @ Beloit HS: S-L won 13-25, 25-14, 25-20
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 15 Final
Lakeside
0
vs St. John's-Tipton
2
NPL Tournament Semifinals @ Beloit HS: SJ/T won 25-18, 25-8
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 15 Final
Ellsworth
2
vs Topeka High
0
Abilene Tournament Consolation: Ellsworth won 25-23, 25-19
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 15 Final
St.Marys
1
vs Concordia
2
Sabetha Tournament Semis: Con won 18-25, 25-16, 25-22
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 15 Final
St. John's-Tipton
0
vs Sylvan Lucas
2
NPL Tournament Championship @ Beloit HS: S-L won 25-12, 25-15
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 15 Final
Thunder Ridge
2
vs Lakeside
1
NPL Tournament 3rd Place @ Beloit HS: TR won 22-25, 25-20, 25-19
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 15 Final
Minneapolis
0
at Hillsboro
2
Hillsboro Tournament Semis: Hillsboro won 25-10, 25-10
Boys Football Sat, Oct. 15 Final
Minneapolis
42
at Remington
8
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 15 Final
Minneapolis
0
vs Rock Creek
2
Hillsboro Tournament 3rd Place: RC won 25-19, 25-20
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 15 Final
Concordia
1
vs Nemaha Central
2
Sabetha Tournament Championship: NC won 25-16, 22-25, 25-10
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 18 Final
Rock Hills
2
vs Wilson
1
Lincoln Triangular: RH won 14-25, 26-24, 25-14
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 18 Final
Tescott
2
at Pike Valley
1
Tescott won 16-25, 25-16, 25-22
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 18 Final
Ellsworth
3
at Ell-Saline
0
Ellsworth won 25-15, 25-18, 25-23
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 18 Final
Sacred Heart
0
at Southeast of Saline
2
SES won 25-9, 25-18
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 18 Final
Beloit
2
at Republic County
0
Beloit won 25-12, 25-8
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 18 Final
Rock Hills
0
at Lincoln
2
Lincoln Triangular: LC won 25-11, 25-21
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 18 Final
Tescott
0
at Pike Valley
2
PV won 25-10, 25-22
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 18 Final
Sacred Heart
0
at Southeast of Saline
2
SES won 25-17, 25-13
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 18 Final
Beloit
2
at Republic County
0
Beloit won 25-12, 25-14. Beloit wins 7th straight NCAA league title and 8th in last 9 years. Have won 80 of last 82 league matches!
Flag Football Thu, Oct. 20 Final
Tescott
52
at Chase
6
6-Man District 2
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 21 Final
Pawnee Heights
52
at Natoma
32
6-Man District 2
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 21 Final
Cunningham
1
at Southern Cloud
0
6-Man District 2: Southern Cloud forfeit due to low numbers
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 21 Final
Pike Valley
14
at Lakeside
44
8-Man DII District 4: Lakeside: Kresin 33-175, 4 TD rush, TD rec.
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 21 Final
Ell-Saline
50
at Lincoln
18
8-Man DI District 5
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 21 Final
Logan-Palco
0
at Sylvan Lucas
52
Called at half
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 21 Final
Rock Hills
64
at Washington County
22
8-Man DI District 5
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 21 Final
Wakefield
8
at St. John's-Tipton
42
8-Man DII District 4
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 21 Final
Wallace County
6
at Thunder Ridge
42
8-Man DII District 6
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 21 Final
Wilson
12
at Central Plains
46
8-Man DII District 5
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 21 Final
Fairfield
6
at Osborne
72
Called at half
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 21 Final
Beloit
22
at TMP
0
District Game: Beloit: held TMP to 61 yds of offense. Arasmith 34-221-2 TD.
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 21 Final
Valley Heights
12
at Smith Center
56
1A District 5
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 21 Final
Ellsworth
7
at Southeast of Saline
46
2A District 5
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 21 Final
Riley County
6
at Minneapolis
21
2A District 4
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 21 Final
Sacred Heart
7
at Republic County
6
1A District 5
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 21 Final
Rock Creek
46
at Concordia
20
3A District 5
Sat, Oct. 22
Cross Country
at 1A Regional Cross Country
Assignments TBA
Sat, Oct. 22
Cross Country
at 2A Regional Cross Country
Assignments TBA
Sat, Oct. 22
Cross Country
at 3A Regional Cross Country
Assignments TBA
Sat, Oct. 22
Cross Country
at 4A Regional Cross Country
Assignments TBA
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 22 Final
Bye
0
vs St. John's-Tipton
2
1A-DII Sub-State 1st Rd @ St. John's: SJ/T Bye
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 22 Final
Pike Valley
0
vs Southern Cloud
2
1A-DII Sub-State 1st Rd @ St. John's: SC won 25-20, 25-14
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 22 Final
Bye
0
vs Thunder Ridge
2
1A-DII Sub-State 1st Rd @ St. John's: TR Bye
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 22 Final
Osborne
2
vs Quinter
1
1A-DI Sub-State 1st Rd @ Quinter: Osborne won 17-25, 25-23, 25-21
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 22 Final
Bye
0
vs Sylvan Lucas
2
1A-DI Sub-State 1st Rd @ Clifton-Clyde: S-L Bye
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 22 Final
Rock Hills
0
vs Clifton-Clyde
2
1A-DI Sub-State 1st Rd @ Clifton-Clyde: C-C won 25-23, 25-12
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 22 Final
Chase
0
vs Centre
2
1A-DII Sub-State 1st Rd: Centre won 25-22, 25-11
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 22 Final
Republic County
0
vs Valley Heights
2
2A Sub-State 1st Rd: VH won 25-14, 25-7
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 22 Final
Riley County
0
vs Beloit
2
3A Sub-State 1st Rd: Beloit won 25-14, 25-13
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 22 Final
Natoma
0
vs Stockton
2
1A-DII Sub-State 1st Rd @ St. John's: Stockton won 25-16, 25-12
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 22 Final
Decatur Community
2
vs Lakeside
1
1A-DI Sub-State 1st Rd @ Quinter: DC won 25-14, 15-25, 25-21
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 22 Final
Sacred Heart
0
vs Ell-Saline
2
2A Sub-State 1st Rd @ Marion: E-S won 25-20, 25-20
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 22 Final
Hill City
0
vs Smith Center
2
2A Sub-State 1st Rd @ Trego: SC leads 25-9, 25-5
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 22 Final
Blue Valley-Randolph
0
vs Lincoln
2
1A-DI Sub-State 1st Rd @ Clifton-Clyde: LC won 27-25, 25-14
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 22 Final
Nickerson
0
vs Southeast of Saline
2
3A Sub-State 1st Rd @ Smoky Valley: SES won 25-6, 25-18
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 22 Final
Concordia
1
vs Marysville
2
3A Sub-State 1st Rd: Marysville won 26-24, 16-25, 25-19
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 22 Final
Minneapolis
2
vs Ellsworth
0
3A Sub-State 1st Rd: Minn won 31-29, 25-23
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 22 Final
Clifton-Clyde
0
vs Sylvan Lucas
2
1A-DI Sub-State Semis @ Clifton-Clyde: S-L won 25-14, 25-19
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 22 Final
Southern Cloud
0
at St. John's-Tipton
2
1A-DII Sub-State Semis @ St. John's: SJ/T won 25-16, 25-10
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 22 Final
Osborne
0
vs St. Francis
2
1A-DI Sub-State Semis: St. F won 25-13, 25-16
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 22 Final
Tescott
2
vs Wilson
1
1A-DII Sub-State 1st Rd: Tescott won 25-13, 17-25, 25-18
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 22 Final
Stockton
0
vs Thunder Ridge
2
1A-DII Sub-State Semis @ St. John's: TR won 25-20, 25-14
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 22 Final
Lincoln
0
vs Washington County
2
1A-DI Sub-State Semis @ Clifton-Clyde: WC won 25-18, 25-18
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 22 Final
Hoxie
0
vs Smith Center
2
2A Sub-State Semis @ Trego: SC won 25-19, 25-22
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 22 Final
Phillipsburg
2
vs Minneapolis
0
3A Sub-State Semis: P-Burg won 25-11, 25-16
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 22 Final
Southeast of Saline
1
vs Council Grove
2
3A Sub-State Semis @ Smoky Valley: CG won 26-24, 23-25, 25-22
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 22 Final
Marysville
0
vs Beloit
2
3A Sub-State Semi: Beloit won 25-14, 25-22
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 22 Final
Washington County
0
vs Sylvan Lucas
2
1A-DI Sub-State Championship @ Clifton-Clyde: S-L won 25-19, 25-13. Lady Mustangs to 1A-DI State at Dodge City!
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 22 Final
Tescott
0
vs Centre
2
Centre won 25-8, 25-5
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 22 Final
Smith Center
2
vs Ellinwood
1
2A Sub-State Championship @ Trego: SC won 25-21, 19-25, 25-20. Lady Red back to 2A State in Dodge City. Nick Linn 1,000th career victory!
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 22 Final
Thunder Ridge
0
at St. John's-Tipton
2
1A-DII Sub-State Championship @ St. John's: SJ/T won 25-15 25-20. Lady Jays to 1A-DII State @ Emporia!
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 22 Final
Phillipsburg
0
vs Beloit
2
3A Sub-State Championship: Beloit won 25-22, 25-17. Lady Trojans to 3A State in Hutchinson!
Flag Football Thu, Oct. 27 6:00 PM
Southern Cloud
at TBA
6-Man Cross-District
Flag Football Thu, Oct. 27 6:00 PM
Lincoln
at Rawlins County
8-Man DI Cross-District Playoff:
Flag Football Thu, Oct. 27 7:00 PM
Chase
at Peabody-Burns
6-Man Cross-District Playoff:
Flag Football Thu, Oct. 27 7:00 PM
Centre
at Natoma
6-Man Cross-District Playoff:
Flag Football Thu, Oct. 27 7:00 PM
Hanover
at Lakeside
8-Man DII Cross-District Playoff:
Flag Football Thu, Oct. 27 7:00 PM
St. Francis
at Sylvan Lucas
8-Man DII Cross-District Playoff:
Flag Football Thu, Oct. 27 7:00 PM
Rock Hills
at Decatur Community
8-Man DI Cross-District Game:
Flag Football Thu, Oct. 27 7:00 PM
Pike Valley
at Axtell
8-Man DII Cross-District Playoff:
Flag Football Thu, Oct. 27 7:00 PM
Frankfort
vs St. John's-Tipton
8-Man DII Cross-District Playoff:
Flag Football Thu, Oct. 27 7:00 PM
Chetopa
at Tescott
6-Man Cross-District Playoff:
Flag Football Thu, Oct. 27 7:00 PM
Wilson
at Thunder Ridge
8-Man DII Cross-District Playoff:
Flag Football Thu, Oct. 27 7:00 PM
Linn
at Osborne
8-Man DII Cross-District Playoff:
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 28 7:00 PM
Remington
at Smith Center
1A Cross-District Playoff:
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 28 7:00 PM
Haven
at Southeast of Saline
2A Cross-District Playoff:
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 28 7:00 PM
Garden Plain
at Ellsworth
2A Cross-District Playoff:
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 28 7:00 PM
Minneapolis
at Rossville
2A Cross-District Playoff:
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 28 7:00 PM
Republic County
at Bluestem
1A Cross-District Game:
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 28 7:00 PM
Sacred Heart
at Marion
1A Cross-District Playoff:
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 28 7:00 PM
Concordia
at Wichita Collegiate
3A Cross-District Playoff:
Sat, Oct. 29 Girls 10:00 AM; Boys 11:45 AM
Cross Country
at 1A State Cross Country
Wamego Country Club
Sat, Oct. 29 Girls 11:10 AM; Boys 12:55 PM
Cross Country
at 2A State Cross Country
Wamego Country Club
Sat, Oct. 29 Girls 10:00 AM; Boys 11:45 AM
Cross Country
at 3A State Cross Country
Lawrence Rim Rock Farm
Sat, Oct. 29 Boys 10:35 AM; Girls 12:20 PM
Cross Country
at 4A State Cross Country
Wamego Country Club
Multiple Area Athletes Qualify for State Cross Country
Posted: Oct 23, 2022

Multiple Area Athletes Qualify for State Cross Country

A large number of athletes from the nckssports.com area have qualified for the KSHSAA State Cross Country Meets coming up this Saturday, October 29.  At 1A Regionals, the top four teams and top seven other individuals from non-qualifying teams head to state and in 2A and 3A for area teams, the top three teams at each regional qualify with the next five runners.  Area teams that won Regional titles include: St. John's Boys (1A, Washington County), Osborne Girls (1A, Washington County), Sacred Heart Girls (2A, Wabaunsee), Southeast of Saline Boys (3A, Council Grove) and Southeast of Saline Girls (3A, Council Grove).  Below is a list of state qualifying teams, gold medal individuals and other area top ten finishers and state qualifying runners.  You can also find full Regional results and state meet information at the links at the bottom of the article.

1A @ Washington County

Boys Team: 1. St. John's 28 (win tiebreaker); 2. Osborne 28

Boys Individual: 1. Grady Buessing, Axtell 17:44.36; 2. Jonny Hamel, Osborne; 3. Jonas Letourneau, St. John's; 5. Graham Bales, Osborne; 7. Chris LaRocque, St. John's; 9. Aiden Conrad, Osborne; 10. Harlan Pancost, Sylvan-Lucas; 12. Teagon Reeves, Pike Valley

Girls Team: 1. Osborne 23

Girls Individual: 1. Mya Schweitzer, Osborne 21:43.19; 3. Ryah Bertuccelli, Osborne; 4. Kate Kendig, Osborne; 6. Jane Letourneau, St. John's; 13. Emma Mick, St. John's

1A @ Ness City

Boys Team: 1. Quinter 33

Boys Individual: 1. Brenden Ellis, Ingalls 17:24.90

Girls Team: 1. Quinter 38

Girls Individual: 1. Emma Weiner, Golden Plains 19:10.10; 5. Breanna Fast, Natoma

2A @ Great Bend

Boys Team: 1. Meade

Boys Individual: 1. Kamryn Golub, Stanton County 16:42.90

Girls Team: 1. Stanton County

Girls Individual: 1. Chesney Peterson, Stanton County 17:43.44

2A @ Wabaunsee

Boys Team: 1. Jefferson County North

Boys Individual: 1. Garrison Zerger, Ell-Saline 17:45.29; 3. Brady Wells, Sacred Heart

Girls Team: 1. Sacred Heart 34

Girls Individual: 1. Payton Wurtz, Wabaunsee 21:00.58; 3. Gracy Dorzweiler, Sacred Heart; 5. Caroline Stone, Sacred Heart; 6. Eva Matteucci, Sacred Heart; 7. Lauren Mikkelson, Sacred Heart; 8. Elle Callaway, Republic County

3A @ Goodland

Boys Team: 1. Holcomb

Boys Individual: 1. Alex Luce, Lakin 17:16.88; 5. Lance Lundine, Beloit; 6. Bryce Johnson, Ellsworth

Girls Team: 1. Norton

Girls Individual: 1. Janae Fugitt, Cimarron 21:08.35

3A @ Council Grove

Boys Team: 1. Southeast of Saline 26

Boys Individual: 1. Lakoddah Downs, Council Grove 16:26.67; 2. Levi Allen, Southeast of Saline; 3. Damion Jackson, Southeast of Saline; 4. Brayden Walker, Southeast of Saline; 6. Cayden Walker, Southeast of Saline

Girls Team: 1. Southeast of Saline 38

Girls Individual: 1. Bree Allen, Prairie View 19:49.11; 5. Abby Commerford, Southeast of Saline; 9. Ashley Prochazka, Southeast of Saline

3A @ Riley County

Boys Team: 1. Hiawatha

Boys Individual: 1. Silas Miller, Marysville 16:58.99; 8. Joel Abell, Minneapolis

Girls Team: 1. Riley County; 2. Minneapolis

Girls Individual: 1. Hannah Thong, Olathe Heritage Christian 20:56.53; 2. Alayna Cossaart, Minneapolis

2022 KSHSAA Regional Full Results

2022 KSHSAA State Cross Country