Multiple Area Athletes Qualify for State Cross Country

A large number of athletes from the nckssports.com area have qualified for the KSHSAA State Cross Country Meets coming up this Saturday, October 29. At 1A Regionals, the top four teams and top seven other individuals from non-qualifying teams head to state and in 2A and 3A for area teams, the top three teams at each regional qualify with the next five runners. Area teams that won Regional titles include: St. John's Boys (1A, Washington County), Osborne Girls (1A, Washington County), Sacred Heart Girls (2A, Wabaunsee), Southeast of Saline Boys (3A, Council Grove) and Southeast of Saline Girls (3A, Council Grove). Below is a list of state qualifying teams, gold medal individuals and other area top ten finishers and state qualifying runners. You can also find full Regional results and state meet information at the links at the bottom of the article.

1A @ Washington County

Boys Team: 1. St. John's 28 (win tiebreaker); 2. Osborne 28

Boys Individual: 1. Grady Buessing, Axtell 17:44.36; 2. Jonny Hamel, Osborne; 3. Jonas Letourneau, St. John's; 5. Graham Bales, Osborne; 7. Chris LaRocque, St. John's; 9. Aiden Conrad, Osborne; 10. Harlan Pancost, Sylvan-Lucas; 12. Teagon Reeves, Pike Valley

Girls Team: 1. Osborne 23

Girls Individual: 1. Mya Schweitzer, Osborne 21:43.19; 3. Ryah Bertuccelli, Osborne; 4. Kate Kendig, Osborne; 6. Jane Letourneau, St. John's; 13. Emma Mick, St. John's

1A @ Ness City

Boys Team: 1. Quinter 33

Boys Individual: 1. Brenden Ellis, Ingalls 17:24.90

Girls Team: 1. Quinter 38

Girls Individual: 1. Emma Weiner, Golden Plains 19:10.10; 5. Breanna Fast, Natoma

2A @ Great Bend

Boys Team: 1. Meade

Boys Individual: 1. Kamryn Golub, Stanton County 16:42.90

Girls Team: 1. Stanton County

Girls Individual: 1. Chesney Peterson, Stanton County 17:43.44

2A @ Wabaunsee

Boys Team: 1. Jefferson County North

Boys Individual: 1. Garrison Zerger, Ell-Saline 17:45.29; 3. Brady Wells, Sacred Heart

Girls Team: 1. Sacred Heart 34

Girls Individual: 1. Payton Wurtz, Wabaunsee 21:00.58; 3. Gracy Dorzweiler, Sacred Heart; 5. Caroline Stone, Sacred Heart; 6. Eva Matteucci, Sacred Heart; 7. Lauren Mikkelson, Sacred Heart; 8. Elle Callaway, Republic County

3A @ Goodland

Boys Team: 1. Holcomb

Boys Individual: 1. Alex Luce, Lakin 17:16.88; 5. Lance Lundine, Beloit; 6. Bryce Johnson, Ellsworth

Girls Team: 1. Norton

Girls Individual: 1. Janae Fugitt, Cimarron 21:08.35

3A @ Council Grove

Boys Team: 1. Southeast of Saline 26

Boys Individual: 1. Lakoddah Downs, Council Grove 16:26.67; 2. Levi Allen, Southeast of Saline; 3. Damion Jackson, Southeast of Saline; 4. Brayden Walker, Southeast of Saline; 6. Cayden Walker, Southeast of Saline

Girls Team: 1. Southeast of Saline 38

Girls Individual: 1. Bree Allen, Prairie View 19:49.11; 5. Abby Commerford, Southeast of Saline; 9. Ashley Prochazka, Southeast of Saline

3A @ Riley County

Boys Team: 1. Hiawatha

Boys Individual: 1. Silas Miller, Marysville 16:58.99; 8. Joel Abell, Minneapolis

Girls Team: 1. Riley County; 2. Minneapolis

Girls Individual: 1. Hannah Thong, Olathe Heritage Christian 20:56.53; 2. Alayna Cossaart, Minneapolis

2022 KSHSAA Regional Full Results

2022 KSHSAA State Cross Country