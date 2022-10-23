State Volleyball Brackets

Skip to navigation
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Oct. 18
Final
Rock Hills
2
vs
Wilson
1
Lincoln Triangular: RH won 14-25, 26-24, 25-14
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Oct. 18
Final
Tescott
2
at
Pike Valley
1
Tescott won 16-25, 25-16, 25-22
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Oct. 18
Final
Ellsworth
3
at
Ell-Saline
0
Ellsworth won 25-15, 25-18, 25-23
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Oct. 18
Final
Sacred Heart
0
at
Southeast of Saline
2
SES won 25-9, 25-18
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Oct. 18
Final
Beloit
2
at
Republic County
0
Beloit won 25-12, 25-8
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Oct. 18
Final
Rock Hills
0
at
Lincoln
2
Lincoln Triangular: LC won 25-11, 25-21
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Oct. 18
Final
Tescott
0
at
Pike Valley
2
PV won 25-10, 25-22
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Oct. 18
Final
Sacred Heart
0
at
Southeast of Saline
2
SES won 25-17, 25-13
Girls Volleyball
Tue, Oct. 18
Final
Beloit
2
at
Republic County
0
Beloit won 25-12, 25-14. Beloit wins 7th straight NCAA league title and 8th in last 9 years. Have won 80 of last 82 league matches!
Flag Football
Thu, Oct. 20
Final
Tescott
52
at
Chase
6
6-Man District 2
Flag Football
Fri, Oct. 21
Final
Pawnee Heights
52
at
Natoma
32
6-Man District 2
Flag Football
Fri, Oct. 21
Final
Cunningham
1
at
Southern Cloud
0
6-Man District 2: Southern Cloud forfeit due to low numbers
Flag Football
Fri, Oct. 21
Final
Pike Valley
14
at
Lakeside
44
8-Man DII District 4: Lakeside: Kresin 33-175, 4 TD rush, TD rec.
Flag Football
Fri, Oct. 21
Final
Ell-Saline
50
at
Lincoln
18
8-Man DI District 5
Flag Football
Fri, Oct. 21
Final
Logan-Palco
0
at
Sylvan Lucas
52
Called at half
Flag Football
Fri, Oct. 21
Final
Rock Hills
64
at
Washington County
22
8-Man DI District 5
Flag Football
Fri, Oct. 21
Final
Wakefield
8
at
St. John's-Tipton
42
8-Man DII District 4
Flag Football
Fri, Oct. 21
Final
Wallace County
6
at
Thunder Ridge
42
8-Man DII District 6
Flag Football
Fri, Oct. 21
Final
Wilson
12
at
Central Plains
46
8-Man DII District 5
Flag Football
Fri, Oct. 21
Final
Fairfield
6
at
Osborne
72
Called at half
Boys Football
Fri, Oct. 21
Final
Beloit
22
at
TMP
0
District Game: Beloit: held TMP to 61 yds of offense. Arasmith 34-221-2 TD.
Boys Football
Fri, Oct. 21
Final
Valley Heights
12
at
Smith Center
56
1A District 5
Boys Football
Fri, Oct. 21
Final
Ellsworth
7
at
Southeast of Saline
46
2A District 5
Boys Football
Fri, Oct. 21
Final
Riley County
6
at
Minneapolis
21
2A District 4
Boys Football
Fri, Oct. 21
Final
Sacred Heart
7
at
Republic County
6
1A District 5
Boys Football
Fri, Oct. 21
Final
Rock Creek
46
at
Concordia
20
3A District 5
Sat, Oct. 22
Cross Country
at
1A Regional Cross Country
Assignments TBA
Sat, Oct. 22
Cross Country
at
2A Regional Cross Country
Assignments TBA
Sat, Oct. 22
Cross Country
at
3A Regional Cross Country
Assignments TBA
Sat, Oct. 22
Cross Country
at
4A Regional Cross Country
Assignments TBA
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 22
Final
Bye
0
vs
St. John's-Tipton
2
1A-DII Sub-State 1st Rd @ St. John's: SJ/T Bye
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 22
Final
Pike Valley
0
vs
Southern Cloud
2
1A-DII Sub-State 1st Rd @ St. John's: SC won 25-20, 25-14
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 22
Final
Bye
0
vs
Thunder Ridge
2
1A-DII Sub-State 1st Rd @ St. John's: TR Bye
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 22
Final
Osborne
2
vs
Quinter
1
1A-DI Sub-State 1st Rd @ Quinter: Osborne won 17-25, 25-23, 25-21
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 22
Final
Bye
0
vs
Sylvan Lucas
2
1A-DI Sub-State 1st Rd @ Clifton-Clyde: S-L Bye
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 22
Final
Rock Hills
0
vs
Clifton-Clyde
2
1A-DI Sub-State 1st Rd @ Clifton-Clyde: C-C won 25-23, 25-12
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 22
Final
Chase
0
vs
Centre
2
1A-DII Sub-State 1st Rd: Centre won 25-22, 25-11
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 22
Final
Republic County
0
vs
Valley Heights
2
2A Sub-State 1st Rd: VH won 25-14, 25-7
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 22
Final
Riley County
0
vs
Beloit
2
3A Sub-State 1st Rd: Beloit won 25-14, 25-13
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 22
Final
Natoma
0
vs
Stockton
2
1A-DII Sub-State 1st Rd @ St. John's: Stockton won 25-16, 25-12
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 22
Final
Decatur Community
2
vs
Lakeside
1
1A-DI Sub-State 1st Rd @ Quinter: DC won 25-14, 15-25, 25-21
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 22
Final
Sacred Heart
0
vs
Ell-Saline
2
2A Sub-State 1st Rd @ Marion: E-S won 25-20, 25-20
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 22
Final
Hill City
0
vs
Smith Center
2
2A Sub-State 1st Rd @ Trego: SC leads 25-9, 25-5
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 22
Final
Blue Valley-Randolph
0
vs
Lincoln
2
1A-DI Sub-State 1st Rd @ Clifton-Clyde: LC won 27-25, 25-14
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 22
Final
Nickerson
0
vs
Southeast of Saline
2
3A Sub-State 1st Rd @ Smoky Valley: SES won 25-6, 25-18
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 22
Final
Concordia
1
vs
Marysville
2
3A Sub-State 1st Rd: Marysville won 26-24, 16-25, 25-19
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 22
Final
Minneapolis
2
vs
Ellsworth
0
3A Sub-State 1st Rd: Minn won 31-29, 25-23
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 22
Final
Clifton-Clyde
0
vs
Sylvan Lucas
2
1A-DI Sub-State Semis @ Clifton-Clyde: S-L won 25-14, 25-19
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 22
Final
Southern Cloud
0
at
St. John's-Tipton
2
1A-DII Sub-State Semis @ St. John's: SJ/T won 25-16, 25-10
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 22
Final
Osborne
0
vs
St. Francis
2
1A-DI Sub-State Semis: St. F won 25-13, 25-16
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 22
Final
Tescott
2
vs
Wilson
1
1A-DII Sub-State 1st Rd: Tescott won 25-13, 17-25, 25-18
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 22
Final
Stockton
0
vs
Thunder Ridge
2
1A-DII Sub-State Semis @ St. John's: TR won 25-20, 25-14
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 22
Final
Lincoln
0
vs
Washington County
2
1A-DI Sub-State Semis @ Clifton-Clyde: WC won 25-18, 25-18
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 22
Final
Hoxie
0
vs
Smith Center
2
2A Sub-State Semis @ Trego: SC won 25-19, 25-22
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 22
Final
Phillipsburg
2
vs
Minneapolis
0
3A Sub-State Semis: P-Burg won 25-11, 25-16
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 22
Final
Southeast of Saline
1
vs
Council Grove
2
3A Sub-State Semis @ Smoky Valley: CG won 26-24, 23-25, 25-22
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 22
Final
Marysville
0
vs
Beloit
2
3A Sub-State Semi: Beloit won 25-14, 25-22
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 22
Final
Washington County
0
vs
Sylvan Lucas
2
1A-DI Sub-State Championship @ Clifton-Clyde: S-L won 25-19, 25-13. Lady Mustangs to 1A-DI State at Dodge City!
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 22
Final
Tescott
0
vs
Centre
2
Centre won 25-8, 25-5
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 22
Final
Smith Center
2
vs
Ellinwood
1
2A Sub-State Championship @ Trego: SC won 25-21, 19-25, 25-20. Lady Red back to 2A State in Dodge City. Nick Linn 1,000th career victory!
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 22
Final
Thunder Ridge
0
at
St. John's-Tipton
2
1A-DII Sub-State Championship @ St. John's: SJ/T won 25-15 25-20. Lady Jays to 1A-DII State @ Emporia!
Girls Volleyball
Sat, Oct. 22
Final
Phillipsburg
0
vs
Beloit
2
3A Sub-State Championship: Beloit won 25-22, 25-17. Lady Trojans to 3A State in Hutchinson!
Flag Football
Thu, Oct. 27
6:00 PM
Southern Cloud
at
TBA
6-Man Cross-District
Flag Football
Thu, Oct. 27
6:00 PM
Lincoln
at
Rawlins County
8-Man DI Cross-District Playoff:
Flag Football
Thu, Oct. 27
7:00 PM
Chase
at
Peabody-Burns
6-Man Cross-District Playoff:
Flag Football
Thu, Oct. 27
7:00 PM
Centre
at
Natoma
6-Man Cross-District Playoff:
Flag Football
Thu, Oct. 27
7:00 PM
Hanover
at
Lakeside
8-Man DII Cross-District Playoff:
Flag Football
Thu, Oct. 27
7:00 PM
St. Francis
at
Sylvan Lucas
8-Man DII Cross-District Playoff:
Flag Football
Thu, Oct. 27
7:00 PM
Rock Hills
at
Decatur Community
8-Man DI Cross-District Game:
Flag Football
Thu, Oct. 27
7:00 PM
Pike Valley
at
Axtell
8-Man DII Cross-District Playoff:
Flag Football
Thu, Oct. 27
7:00 PM
Frankfort
vs
St. John's-Tipton
8-Man DII Cross-District Playoff:
Flag Football
Thu, Oct. 27
7:00 PM
Chetopa
at
Tescott
6-Man Cross-District Playoff:
Flag Football
Thu, Oct. 27
7:00 PM
Wilson
at
Thunder Ridge
8-Man DII Cross-District Playoff:
Flag Football
Thu, Oct. 27
7:00 PM
Linn
at
Osborne
8-Man DII Cross-District Playoff:
Girls Volleyball
Fri, Oct. 28
9:30 AM
Valley Heights
vs
Smith Center
2A State Pool 2:
Girls Volleyball
Fri, Oct. 28
10:00 AM
Central Christian
vs
St. John's-Tipton
1A-DII State Pool 1:
Girls Volleyball
Fri, Oct. 28
11:30 AM
Garden Plain
vs
Smith Center
2A State Pool 2:
Girls Volleyball
Fri, Oct. 28
12:00 PM
Ingalls
vs
St. John's-Tipton
1A-DII State Pool 1:
Girls Volleyball
Fri, Oct. 28
1:30 PM
Inman
vs
Smith Center
2A State Pool 2:
Girls Volleyball
Fri, Oct. 28
3:00 PM
St. John's-Tipton
vs
Lebo
1A-DII State Pool 1:
Girls Volleyball
Fri, Oct. 28
3:30 PM
Beloit
vs
Cheney
3A State Pool 1:
Girls Volleyball
Fri, Oct. 28
4:30 PM
St. Francis
vs
Sylvan Lucas
1A-DI State Pool 2:
Girls Volleyball
Fri, Oct. 28
6:30 PM
Beloit
vs
Nemaha Central
3A State Pool 1:
Girls Volleyball
Fri, Oct. 28
6:30 PM
Doniphan West
vs
Sylvan Lucas
1A-DI State Pool 2:
Boys Football
Fri, Oct. 28
7:00 PM
Remington
at
Smith Center
1A Cross-District Playoff:
Boys Football
Fri, Oct. 28
7:00 PM
Haven
at
Southeast of Saline
2A Cross-District Playoff:
Boys Football
Fri, Oct. 28
7:00 PM
Garden Plain
at
Ellsworth
2A Cross-District Playoff:
Boys Football
Fri, Oct. 28
7:00 PM
Minneapolis
at
Rossville
2A Cross-District Playoff:
Boys Football
Fri, Oct. 28
7:00 PM
Republic County
at
Bluestem
1A Cross-District Game:
Boys Football
Fri, Oct. 28
7:00 PM
Sacred Heart
at
Marion
1A Cross-District Playoff:
Boys Football
Fri, Oct. 28
7:00 PM
Concordia
at
Wichita Collegiate
3A Cross-District Playoff:
Girls Volleyball
Fri, Oct. 28
7:30 PM
Smoky Valley
vs
Beloit
3A State Pool 1:
Girls Volleyball
Fri, Oct. 28
8:30 PM
Pretty Prairie
vs
Sylvan Lucas
1A-DI State Pool 2:
Sat, Oct. 29
Girls 10:00 AM; Boys 11:45 AM
Cross Country
at
1A State Cross Country
Wamego Country Club
Sat, Oct. 29
Girls 11:10 AM; Boys 12:55 PM
Cross Country
at
2A State Cross Country
Wamego Country Club
Sat, Oct. 29
Girls 10:00 AM; Boys 11:45 AM
Cross Country
at
3A State Cross Country
Lawrence Rim Rock Farm
Sat, Oct. 29
Boys 10:35 AM; Girls 12:20 PM
Cross Country
at
4A State Cross Country
Wamego Country Club
Posted: Oct 23, 2022
State Volleyball Brackets
KSHSAA State Volleyball Brackets
