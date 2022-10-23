KD Country 94/Z96.3 the Lake Broadcast Schedule
Your Home for High School Sports
is KD Country 94 and Z96.3
Thursday, October 27th
5:30 p.m. Lakeside at Hanover Football
8-Man DII 1st Round Playoff Game
KD Country 94 & www.kdcountry94.com
Friday, October 28th
1A DII State Volleyball at Emporia
Z96.3 the Lake & www.kdcountry94.com
9:45 a.m. #4 St.John's/Tipton (31-7) vs #5 Hutch-Central Christian (27-11)
Noon: #4 St.John's/Tipton (31-7) vs #8 Ingalls (23-13)
3 p.m. #4 St.John's/Tipton (31-7) vs #1 Lebo (39-1)
2A State Volleyball at Dodge City
KD Country 94 & www.kdcountry94.com
9:15 a.m. #2 Smith Center (36-4) vs #7 Valley Heights (25-13)
11:30 a.m. #2 Smith Center (36-4) vs #6 Garden Plain (30-9)
1:30 p.m. #2 Smith Center (36-4) vs #3 Inman (34-5)
3A State Volleyball at Hutchinson
KD Country 94 & www.kdcountry94.com
3:15 p.m. #5 Beloit (34-5) vs #4 Cheney (35-4)
6:30 p.m. #5 Beloit (34-5) vs #1 Nemaha Central (42-1)
7:30 p.m. #5 Beloit (34-5) vs #8 Smoky Valley (32-8)
6:45 p.m. Larned at Beloit Football
2A Football Playoffs 1st Round
Live Video Stream at www.nckssports.com
10:05 p.m. Local High School Football Scoreboard Show
KD Country 94 & www.kdcountry94.com
Saturday, October 29th
9 a.m. St.John's/Tipton at 1A DII State Volleyball
Z96.3 the Lake & www.kdcountry94.com
9 a.m. Smith Center at 2A State Volleyball
KD Country 94 & www.kdcountry94.com
1 p.m. Beloit at Sub-State Volleyball
KD Country 94 & www.kdcountry94.com