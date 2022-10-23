KD Country 94/Z96.3 the Lake Broadcast Schedule

 Skip to navigation Skip to content Skip to footer
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 18 Final
Rock Hills
2
vs Wilson
1
Lincoln Triangular: RH won 14-25, 26-24, 25-14
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 18 Final
Tescott
2
at Pike Valley
1
Tescott won 16-25, 25-16, 25-22
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 18 Final
Ellsworth
3
at Ell-Saline
0
Ellsworth won 25-15, 25-18, 25-23
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 18 Final
Sacred Heart
0
at Southeast of Saline
2
SES won 25-9, 25-18
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 18 Final
Beloit
2
at Republic County
0
Beloit won 25-12, 25-8
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 18 Final
Rock Hills
0
at Lincoln
2
Lincoln Triangular: LC won 25-11, 25-21
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 18 Final
Tescott
0
at Pike Valley
2
PV won 25-10, 25-22
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 18 Final
Sacred Heart
0
at Southeast of Saline
2
SES won 25-17, 25-13
Girls Volleyball Tue, Oct. 18 Final
Beloit
2
at Republic County
0
Beloit won 25-12, 25-14. Beloit wins 7th straight NCAA league title and 8th in last 9 years. Have won 80 of last 82 league matches!
Flag Football Thu, Oct. 20 Final
Tescott
52
at Chase
6
6-Man District 2
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 21 Final
Pawnee Heights
52
at Natoma
32
6-Man District 2
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 21 Final
Cunningham
1
at Southern Cloud
0
6-Man District 2: Southern Cloud forfeit due to low numbers
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 21 Final
Pike Valley
14
at Lakeside
44
8-Man DII District 4: Lakeside: Kresin 33-175, 4 TD rush, TD rec.
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 21 Final
Ell-Saline
50
at Lincoln
18
8-Man DI District 5
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 21 Final
Logan-Palco
0
at Sylvan Lucas
52
Called at half
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 21 Final
Rock Hills
64
at Washington County
22
8-Man DI District 5
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 21 Final
Wakefield
8
at St. John's-Tipton
42
8-Man DII District 4
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 21 Final
Wallace County
6
at Thunder Ridge
42
8-Man DII District 6
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 21 Final
Wilson
12
at Central Plains
46
8-Man DII District 5
Flag Football Fri, Oct. 21 Final
Fairfield
6
at Osborne
72
Called at half
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 21 Final
Beloit
22
at TMP
0
District Game: Beloit: held TMP to 61 yds of offense. Arasmith 34-221-2 TD.
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 21 Final
Valley Heights
12
at Smith Center
56
1A District 5
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 21 Final
Ellsworth
7
at Southeast of Saline
46
2A District 5
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 21 Final
Riley County
6
at Minneapolis
21
2A District 4
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 21 Final
Sacred Heart
7
at Republic County
6
1A District 5
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 21 Final
Rock Creek
46
at Concordia
20
3A District 5
Sat, Oct. 22
Cross Country
at 1A Regional Cross Country
Assignments TBA
Sat, Oct. 22
Cross Country
at 2A Regional Cross Country
Assignments TBA
Sat, Oct. 22
Cross Country
at 3A Regional Cross Country
Assignments TBA
Sat, Oct. 22
Cross Country
at 4A Regional Cross Country
Assignments TBA
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 22 Final
Bye
0
vs St. John's-Tipton
2
1A-DII Sub-State 1st Rd @ St. John's: SJ/T Bye
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 22 Final
Pike Valley
0
vs Southern Cloud
2
1A-DII Sub-State 1st Rd @ St. John's: SC won 25-20, 25-14
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 22 Final
Bye
0
vs Thunder Ridge
2
1A-DII Sub-State 1st Rd @ St. John's: TR Bye
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 22 Final
Osborne
2
vs Quinter
1
1A-DI Sub-State 1st Rd @ Quinter: Osborne won 17-25, 25-23, 25-21
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 22 Final
Bye
0
vs Sylvan Lucas
2
1A-DI Sub-State 1st Rd @ Clifton-Clyde: S-L Bye
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 22 Final
Rock Hills
0
vs Clifton-Clyde
2
1A-DI Sub-State 1st Rd @ Clifton-Clyde: C-C won 25-23, 25-12
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 22 Final
Chase
0
vs Centre
2
1A-DII Sub-State 1st Rd: Centre won 25-22, 25-11
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 22 Final
Republic County
0
vs Valley Heights
2
2A Sub-State 1st Rd: VH won 25-14, 25-7
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 22 Final
Riley County
0
vs Beloit
2
3A Sub-State 1st Rd: Beloit won 25-14, 25-13
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 22 Final
Natoma
0
vs Stockton
2
1A-DII Sub-State 1st Rd @ St. John's: Stockton won 25-16, 25-12
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 22 Final
Decatur Community
2
vs Lakeside
1
1A-DI Sub-State 1st Rd @ Quinter: DC won 25-14, 15-25, 25-21
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 22 Final
Sacred Heart
0
vs Ell-Saline
2
2A Sub-State 1st Rd @ Marion: E-S won 25-20, 25-20
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 22 Final
Hill City
0
vs Smith Center
2
2A Sub-State 1st Rd @ Trego: SC leads 25-9, 25-5
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 22 Final
Blue Valley-Randolph
0
vs Lincoln
2
1A-DI Sub-State 1st Rd @ Clifton-Clyde: LC won 27-25, 25-14
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 22 Final
Nickerson
0
vs Southeast of Saline
2
3A Sub-State 1st Rd @ Smoky Valley: SES won 25-6, 25-18
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 22 Final
Concordia
1
vs Marysville
2
3A Sub-State 1st Rd: Marysville won 26-24, 16-25, 25-19
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 22 Final
Minneapolis
2
vs Ellsworth
0
3A Sub-State 1st Rd: Minn won 31-29, 25-23
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 22 Final
Clifton-Clyde
0
vs Sylvan Lucas
2
1A-DI Sub-State Semis @ Clifton-Clyde: S-L won 25-14, 25-19
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 22 Final
Southern Cloud
0
at St. John's-Tipton
2
1A-DII Sub-State Semis @ St. John's: SJ/T won 25-16, 25-10
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 22 Final
Osborne
0
vs St. Francis
2
1A-DI Sub-State Semis: St. F won 25-13, 25-16
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 22 Final
Tescott
2
vs Wilson
1
1A-DII Sub-State 1st Rd: Tescott won 25-13, 17-25, 25-18
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 22 Final
Stockton
0
vs Thunder Ridge
2
1A-DII Sub-State Semis @ St. John's: TR won 25-20, 25-14
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 22 Final
Lincoln
0
vs Washington County
2
1A-DI Sub-State Semis @ Clifton-Clyde: WC won 25-18, 25-18
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 22 Final
Hoxie
0
vs Smith Center
2
2A Sub-State Semis @ Trego: SC won 25-19, 25-22
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 22 Final
Phillipsburg
2
vs Minneapolis
0
3A Sub-State Semis: P-Burg won 25-11, 25-16
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 22 Final
Southeast of Saline
1
vs Council Grove
2
3A Sub-State Semis @ Smoky Valley: CG won 26-24, 23-25, 25-22
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 22 Final
Marysville
0
vs Beloit
2
3A Sub-State Semi: Beloit won 25-14, 25-22
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 22 Final
Washington County
0
vs Sylvan Lucas
2
1A-DI Sub-State Championship @ Clifton-Clyde: S-L won 25-19, 25-13. Lady Mustangs to 1A-DI State at Dodge City!
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 22 Final
Tescott
0
vs Centre
2
Centre won 25-8, 25-5
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 22 Final
Smith Center
2
vs Ellinwood
1
2A Sub-State Championship @ Trego: SC won 25-21, 19-25, 25-20. Lady Red back to 2A State in Dodge City. Nick Linn 1,000th career victory!
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 22 Final
Thunder Ridge
0
at St. John's-Tipton
2
1A-DII Sub-State Championship @ St. John's: SJ/T won 25-15 25-20. Lady Jays to 1A-DII State @ Emporia!
Girls Volleyball Sat, Oct. 22 Final
Phillipsburg
0
vs Beloit
2
3A Sub-State Championship: Beloit won 25-22, 25-17. Lady Trojans to 3A State in Hutchinson!
Flag Football Thu, Oct. 27 6:00 PM
Southern Cloud
at TBA
6-Man Cross-District
Flag Football Thu, Oct. 27 6:00 PM
Lincoln
at Rawlins County
8-Man DI Cross-District Playoff:
Flag Football Thu, Oct. 27 7:00 PM
Chase
at Peabody-Burns
6-Man Cross-District Playoff:
Flag Football Thu, Oct. 27 7:00 PM
Centre
at Natoma
6-Man Cross-District Playoff:
Flag Football Thu, Oct. 27 7:00 PM
Hanover
at Lakeside
8-Man DII Cross-District Playoff:
Flag Football Thu, Oct. 27 7:00 PM
St. Francis
at Sylvan Lucas
8-Man DII Cross-District Playoff:
Flag Football Thu, Oct. 27 7:00 PM
Rock Hills
at Decatur Community
8-Man DI Cross-District Game:
Flag Football Thu, Oct. 27 7:00 PM
Pike Valley
at Axtell
8-Man DII Cross-District Playoff:
Flag Football Thu, Oct. 27 7:00 PM
Frankfort
vs St. John's-Tipton
8-Man DII Cross-District Playoff:
Flag Football Thu, Oct. 27 7:00 PM
Chetopa
at Tescott
6-Man Cross-District Playoff:
Flag Football Thu, Oct. 27 7:00 PM
Wilson
at Thunder Ridge
8-Man DII Cross-District Playoff:
Flag Football Thu, Oct. 27 7:00 PM
Linn
at Osborne
8-Man DII Cross-District Playoff:
Girls Volleyball Fri, Oct. 28 9:30 AM
Valley Heights
vs Smith Center
2A State Pool 2:
Girls Volleyball Fri, Oct. 28 10:00 AM
Central Christian
vs St. John's-Tipton
1A-DII State Pool 1:
Girls Volleyball Fri, Oct. 28 11:30 AM
Garden Plain
vs Smith Center
2A State Pool 2:
Girls Volleyball Fri, Oct. 28 12:00 PM
Ingalls
vs St. John's-Tipton
1A-DII State Pool 1:
Girls Volleyball Fri, Oct. 28 1:30 PM
Inman
vs Smith Center
2A State Pool 2:
Girls Volleyball Fri, Oct. 28 3:00 PM
St. John's-Tipton
vs Lebo
1A-DII State Pool 1:
Girls Volleyball Fri, Oct. 28 3:30 PM
Beloit
vs Cheney
3A State Pool 1:
Girls Volleyball Fri, Oct. 28 4:30 PM
St. Francis
vs Sylvan Lucas
1A-DI State Pool 2:
Girls Volleyball Fri, Oct. 28 6:30 PM
Beloit
vs Nemaha Central
3A State Pool 1:
Girls Volleyball Fri, Oct. 28 6:30 PM
Doniphan West
vs Sylvan Lucas
1A-DI State Pool 2:
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 28 7:00 PM
Remington
at Smith Center
1A Cross-District Playoff:
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 28 7:00 PM
Haven
at Southeast of Saline
2A Cross-District Playoff:
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 28 7:00 PM
Garden Plain
at Ellsworth
2A Cross-District Playoff:
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 28 7:00 PM
Minneapolis
at Rossville
2A Cross-District Playoff:
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 28 7:00 PM
Republic County
at Bluestem
1A Cross-District Game:
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 28 7:00 PM
Sacred Heart
at Marion
1A Cross-District Playoff:
Boys Football Fri, Oct. 28 7:00 PM
Concordia
at Wichita Collegiate
3A Cross-District Playoff:
Girls Volleyball Fri, Oct. 28 7:30 PM
Smoky Valley
vs Beloit
3A State Pool 1:
Girls Volleyball Fri, Oct. 28 8:30 PM
Pretty Prairie
vs Sylvan Lucas
1A-DI State Pool 2:
Sat, Oct. 29 Girls 10:00 AM; Boys 11:45 AM
Cross Country
at 1A State Cross Country
Wamego Country Club
Sat, Oct. 29 Girls 11:10 AM; Boys 12:55 PM
Cross Country
at 2A State Cross Country
Wamego Country Club
Sat, Oct. 29 Girls 10:00 AM; Boys 11:45 AM
Cross Country
at 3A State Cross Country
Lawrence Rim Rock Farm
Sat, Oct. 29 Boys 10:35 AM; Girls 12:20 PM
Cross Country
at 4A State Cross Country
Wamego Country Club
NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS SPORTS
Posted: Oct 23, 2022

KD Country 94/Z96.3 the Lake Broadcast Schedule

          

Your Home for High School Sports 
is KD Country 94 and Z96.3

 Thursday, October 27th
5:30 p.m. Lakeside at Hanover Football
8-Man DII 1st Round Playoff Game
KD Country 94 & www.kdcountry94.com

Friday, October 28th
 1A DII State Volleyball at Emporia
Z96.3 the Lake  & www.kdcountry94.com
 9:45 a.m. #4 St.John's/Tipton (31-7) vs #5 Hutch-Central Christian (27-11)
Noon:  #4 St.John's/Tipton (31-7) vs #8 Ingalls (23-13)
3 p.m.  #4 St.John's/Tipton (31-7) vs #1 Lebo (39-1)

2A State Volleyball at Dodge City
KD Country 94 & www.kdcountry94.com
 9:15 a.m. #2 Smith Center (36-4) vs #7 Valley Heights (25-13)
11:30 a.m. #2 Smith Center (36-4) vs #6 Garden Plain (30-9)
1:30 p.m. #2 Smith Center (36-4) vs #3 Inman (34-5)

 3A  State Volleyball at Hutchinson
KD Country 94 & www.kdcountry94.com
3:15 p.m. #5 Beloit (34-5) vs #4 Cheney (35-4) 
6:30 p.m. #5 Beloit (34-5) vs #1 Nemaha Central (42-1)
7:30 p.m. #5 Beloit (34-5) vs #8 Smoky Valley (32-8)

6:45 p.m. Larned at Beloit Football
2A Football Playoffs 1st Round
Live Video Stream at www.nckssports.com

10:05 p.m. Local High School Football Scoreboard Show
KD Country 94 & www.kdcountry94.com

Saturday, October 29th
 9 a.m. St.John's/Tipton at 1A DII State Volleyball
Z96.3 the Lake  & www.kdcountry94.com

9 a.m.  Smith Center at 2A State Volleyball
KD Country 94 & www.kdcountry94.com

1 p.m. Beloit at Sub-State Volleyball
KD Country 94 & www.kdcountry94.com