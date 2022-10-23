KD Country 94/Z96.3 the Lake Broadcast Schedule

Your Home for High School Sports

Thursday, October 27th

5:30 p.m. Lakeside at Hanover Football

8-Man DII 1st Round Playoff Game

Friday, October 28th

1A DII State Volleyball at Emporia

9:45 a.m. #4 St.John's/Tipton (31-7) vs #5 Hutch-Central Christian (27-11)

Noon: #4 St.John's/Tipton (31-7) vs #8 Ingalls (23-13)

3 p.m. #4 St.John's/Tipton (31-7) vs #1 Lebo (39-1)



2A State Volleyball at Dodge City

9:15 a.m. #2 Smith Center (36-4) vs #7 Valley Heights (25-13)

11:30 a.m. #2 Smith Center (36-4) vs #6 Garden Plain (30-9)

1:30 p.m. #2 Smith Center (36-4) vs #3 Inman (34-5)



3A State Volleyball at Hutchinson

3:15 p.m. #5 Beloit (34-5) vs #4 Cheney (35-4)

6:30 p.m. #5 Beloit (34-5) vs #1 Nemaha Central (42-1)

7:30 p.m. #5 Beloit (34-5) vs #8 Smoky Valley (32-8)



6:45 p.m. Larned at Beloit Football

2A Football Playoffs 1st Round

Live Video Stream at www.nckssports.com

10:05 p.m. Local High School Football Scoreboard Show

Saturday, October 29th

9 a.m. St.John's/Tipton at 1A DII State Volleyball

9 a.m. Smith Center at 2A State Volleyball

1 p.m. Beloit at Sub-State Volleyball

