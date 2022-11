Multiple area athletes were named to the Kansas Volleyball Association All-State Tournament Team. Beloit's Addison Budke was all-tournament in 3A, Maili Hrabe, Camryn Hutchinson and Gracie Kirchhoff were chosen in 2A and in 1A-DII Ella Wiles of St. John's/Tipton made all-tournament. The full list of selections can be found at the link below.

2022 KVA All-State Tournament Teams