Flag Football Thu, Nov. 03 Final
Natoma
0
at Cunningham
65
6-Man Regional Playoff:
Flag Football Fri, Nov. 04 Final
Hodgeman County
0
at Thunder Ridge
50
8-Man DII Regional Playoff: Called at half.
Flag Football Fri, Nov. 04 Final
Crest
18
at Osborne
34
8-Man DII Regional Playoff: Osborne: D. Guttery 25-97, TD rush, 2 INT on D; Howell 2 TD rush.
Flag Football Fri, Nov. 04 Final
Peabody-Burns
12
at Tescott
40
6-Man Regional Playoff:
Flag Football Fri, Nov. 04 Final
Sylvan Lucas
28
at Dighton
52
8-Man DII Regional Playoff:
Boys Football Fri, Nov. 04 Final
Smith Center
28
at Sedgwick
0
1A Regional Playoff:
Boys Football Fri, Nov. 04 Final
Ellsworth
6
at Kingman
33
2A Regional Playoff:
Boys Football Fri, Nov. 04 Final
Chaparral
14
at Southeast of Saline
50
2A Regional Playoff @ Kansas Wesleyan:
Boys Football Fri, Nov. 04 Final
Norton
14
at Beloit
50
2A Regional Playoff:
Flag Football Fri, Nov. 11 6:00 PM
Axtell
at Osborne
8-Man DII Sectional Playoff:
Flag Football Fri, Nov. 11 6:00 PM
Thunder Ridge
at Victoria
8-Man DII Sectional Playoff:
Flag Football Fri, Nov. 11 7:00 PM
Tescott
at Waverly
6-Man Sectional Playoff:
Boys Football Fri, Nov. 11 7:00 PM
Smith Center
at Inman
1A Sectional Playoff:
Boys Football Fri, Nov. 11 7:00 PM
Kingman
at Beloit
2A Sectional Playoff:
Boys Football Fri, Nov. 11 7:00 PM
Hoisington
at Southeast of Saline
2A Sectional Playoff:
NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS SPORTS
Front row L to R: Mom Angie Odle, Chloe Olde, Dad/Head Coach Tyler Odle; Back row L to R: Coaches Kiley Eilert & Shauna Remus. (Photo from @BeloitTrojans twitter)
Posted: Nov 07, 2022

Odle Signs with Butler Softball

Beloit Senior Chloe Odle signed a letter of intent on Monday to play softball at the collegiate level at Butler Community College in El Dorado.

In her two seasons of high school softball in 2021 and 2022, Odle was named 1st team all-league in the NCAA.  As a pitcher, she has gone 17-5 and given up just seven earned runs (0.40 ERA) in two seasons combined.  Last season, she threw a perfect game and she has another no-hitter to her credit in 2021.  She went 9-2 with a 0.50 ERA in 55 2/3 innings in 2022, registering 95 strikeouts and giving up just 21 hits and nine walks.  For her career, she has 222 strikeouts and has given up 49 hits and just 15 walks in over 124 innings for the Lady Trojans.