Odle Signs with Butler Softball

Beloit Senior Chloe Odle signed a letter of intent on Monday to play softball at the collegiate level at Butler Community College in El Dorado.

In her two seasons of high school softball in 2021 and 2022, Odle was named 1st team all-league in the NCAA. As a pitcher, she has gone 17-5 and given up just seven earned runs (0.40 ERA) in two seasons combined. Last season, she threw a perfect game and she has another no-hitter to her credit in 2021. She went 9-2 with a 0.50 ERA in 55 2/3 innings in 2022, registering 95 strikeouts and giving up just 21 hits and nine walks. For her career, she has 222 strikeouts and has given up 49 hits and just 15 walks in over 124 innings for the Lady Trojans.