Lutters Signs with Sterling Basketball

Osborne Senior Trinity Lutters signed her letter of intent on Wednesday to play basketball at Sterling College in the KCAC.

Lutters is heading into her final season at Osborne where she has excelled on the basketball court since her freshman year in 2019-20. She has been recognized by the KBCA as an All-State pick each year of her career, garnering second team honors the last two seasons and honorable mention her freshman year, while also being an All-Northern Plains League first team selections all three seasons. After averaging 18.5 ppg her first two seasons, Lutters scored a career high 20.6 ppg last season in helping lead Osborne to a 22-2 record and second straight appearance in the 1A-DI State Tournament. She also passed the 1,000 point mark in early January and now has 1,327 points in her career. For her career, Lutters is averaging 19.2 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 2.8 spg and 2.2 apg, while shooting 47% from the floor, 33% from three-point range and 65% from the free throw line.