Flag Football Thu, Nov. 03 Final
Natoma
0
at Cunningham
65
6-Man Regional Playoff:
Flag Football Fri, Nov. 04 Final
Hodgeman County
0
at Thunder Ridge
50
8-Man DII Regional Playoff: Called at half.
Flag Football Fri, Nov. 04 Final
Crest
18
at Osborne
34
8-Man DII Regional Playoff: Osborne: D. Guttery 25-97, TD rush, 2 INT on D; Howell 2 TD rush.
Flag Football Fri, Nov. 04 Final
Peabody-Burns
12
at Tescott
40
6-Man Regional Playoff:
Flag Football Fri, Nov. 04 Final
Sylvan Lucas
28
at Dighton
52
8-Man DII Regional Playoff:
Boys Football Fri, Nov. 04 Final
Smith Center
28
at Sedgwick
0
1A Regional Playoff:
Boys Football Fri, Nov. 04 Final
Ellsworth
6
at Kingman
33
2A Regional Playoff:
Boys Football Fri, Nov. 04 Final
Chaparral
14
at Southeast of Saline
50
2A Regional Playoff @ Kansas Wesleyan:
Boys Football Fri, Nov. 04 Final
Norton
14
at Beloit
50
2A Regional Playoff:
Flag Football Fri, Nov. 11 6:00 PM
Axtell
at Osborne
8-Man DII Sectional Playoff:
Flag Football Fri, Nov. 11 6:00 PM
Thunder Ridge
at Victoria
8-Man DII Sectional Playoff:
Flag Football Fri, Nov. 11 7:00 PM
Tescott
at Waverly
6-Man Sectional Playoff:
Boys Football Fri, Nov. 11 7:00 PM
Smith Center
at Inman
1A Sectional Playoff:
Boys Football Fri, Nov. 11 7:00 PM
Kingman
at Beloit
2A Sectional Playoff:
Boys Football Fri, Nov. 11 7:00 PM
Hoisington
at Southeast of Saline
2A Sectional Playoff:
NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS SPORTS
Lutters is pictured with from L to R: Sterling College coach K.C. Bassett and her parents and coaches at Osborne Tony Lutters and Trina Lutters. (Photo from USD 392 Osborne County Schools Facebook page)
Posted: Nov 09, 2022

Lutters Signs with Sterling Basketball

Osborne Senior Trinity Lutters signed her letter of intent on Wednesday to play basketball at Sterling College in the KCAC.

Lutters is heading into her final season at Osborne where she has excelled on the basketball court since her freshman year in 2019-20.  She has been recognized by the KBCA as an All-State pick each year of her career, garnering second team honors the last two seasons and honorable mention her freshman year, while also being an All-Northern Plains League first team selections all three seasons.  After averaging 18.5 ppg her first two seasons, Lutters scored a career high 20.6 ppg last season in helping lead Osborne to a 22-2 record and second straight appearance in the 1A-DI State Tournament.  She also passed the 1,000 point mark in early January and now has 1,327 points in her career.  For her career, Lutters is averaging 19.2 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 2.8 spg and 2.2 apg, while shooting 47% from the floor, 33% from three-point range and 65% from the free throw line.