Area Volleyball Players Compete in NWKS All-Star Matches

Multiple area athletes competed in the Northwest Kansas Volleyball All-Star Matches at the Colby Event Center on Sunday. Haley Feldmann of Smith Center and Toree Slavik of Thunder Ridge were on Team 1, Maile Hrabe of Smith Center and Alexis Holling of Thunder Ridge were on Team 2, Ella Wiles of St. John's/Tipton played on Team 3 and Trinity Lutters of Osborne played on Team 4, while Tony Lutters of Osborne was the coach for Team 4. Each team had the chance to play two matches and those match results are listed below.

Team 2 (2-0): d. Team 1 2-1 (26-24, 26-28, 15-9); d. Team 3 2-0 (25-18, 25-13)

Team 3 (1-1): d. Team 4 2-0 (25-22, 25-17); L to Team 2 0-2 (18-25, 13-25)

Team 4 (1-1): d. Team 1 2-0 (26-24, 29-27); L to Team 3 0-2 (22-25, 17-25)

Team 1 (0-2): L to Team 2 1-2 (24-26, 28-26, 9-15); L to Team 4 0-2 (24-26, 27-29)