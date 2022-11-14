 Skip to navigation Skip to content Skip to footer
Flag Football Fri, Nov. 11 Final
Axtell
52
at Osborne
6
8-Man DII Sectional Playoff: Called at 5:11 in 4th quarter.
Boys Football Fri, Nov. 11 Final
Smith Center
6
at Inman
28
1A Sectional Playoff:
Boys Football Fri, Nov. 11 Final
Kingman
35
at Beloit
6
2A Sectional Playoff: Beloit: Arasmith 22-106 rushing, becomes just third Trojan since 2006 to rush for over 2,000 yards in a single season.
Boys Football Fri, Nov. 11 Final
Hoisington
21
at Southeast of Saline
44
2A Sectional Playoff:
Flag Football Fri, Nov. 18 7:00 PM
Dighton
at Thunder Ridge
8-Man DII Sub-State Playoff:
Boys Football Fri, Nov. 18 7:00 PM
Southeast of Saline
at Kingman
2A Sub-State Playoff:
NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS SPORTS
Area Volleyball Players Compete in NWKS All-Star Matches
Posted: Nov 14, 2022

Area Volleyball Players Compete in NWKS All-Star Matches

Multiple area athletes competed in the Northwest Kansas Volleyball All-Star Matches at the Colby Event Center on Sunday.  Haley Feldmann of Smith Center and Toree Slavik of Thunder Ridge were on Team 1, Maile Hrabe of Smith Center and Alexis Holling of Thunder Ridge were on Team 2, Ella Wiles of St. John's/Tipton played on Team 3 and Trinity Lutters of Osborne played on Team 4, while Tony Lutters of Osborne was the coach for Team 4.  Each team had the chance to play two matches and those match results are listed below.

Team 2 (2-0): d. Team 1 2-1 (26-24, 26-28, 15-9); d. Team 3 2-0 (25-18, 25-13)

Team 3 (1-1): d. Team 4 2-0 (25-22, 25-17); L to Team 2 0-2 (18-25, 13-25)

Team 4 (1-1): d. Team 1 2-0 (26-24, 29-27); L to Team 3 0-2 (22-25, 17-25)

Team 1 (0-2): L to Team 2 1-2 (24-26, 28-26, 9-15); L to Team 4 0-2 (24-26, 27-29)