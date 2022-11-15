 Skip to navigation Skip to content Skip to footer
Flag Football Fri, Nov. 11 Final
Axtell
52
at Osborne
6
8-Man DII Sectional Playoff: Called at 5:11 in 4th quarter.
Flag Football Fri, Nov. 11 Final
Thunder Ridge
62
at Victoria
46
8-Man DII Sectional Playoff:
Flag Football Fri, Nov. 11 Final
Tescott
12
at Waverly
46
6-Man Sectional Playoff:
Boys Football Fri, Nov. 11 Final
Smith Center
6
at Inman
28
1A Sectional Playoff:
Boys Football Fri, Nov. 11 Final
Kingman
35
at Beloit
6
2A Sectional Playoff: Beloit: Arasmith 22-106 rushing, becomes just third Trojan since 2006 to rush for over 2,000 yards in a single season.
Boys Football Fri, Nov. 11 Final
Hoisington
21
at Southeast of Saline
44
2A Sectional Playoff:
Flag Football Fri, Nov. 18 7:00 PM
Dighton
at Thunder Ridge
8-Man DII Sub-State Playoff:
Boys Football Fri, Nov. 18 7:00 PM
Southeast of Saline
at Kingman
2A Sub-State Playoff:
NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS SPORTS
2022 KVA All-State Teams Announced
Posted: Nov 15, 2022

2022 KVA All-State Teams Announced

Many area athletes were named to the Kansas Volleyball Association's 2022 All-State teams.  First team selections from the area were Addison Budke of Beloit in 3A and Camryn Hutchinson of Smith Center in 2A.  Mylie Brown of Beloit (3A), Maile Hrabe of Smith Center (2A), Ella Wiles from St. John's/Tipton (1A-DII) and Keeli Knobbe from Sylvan-Lucas (1A-DI) were selected to the second team in their respective classes.  Third team selections from the area were Gracie Kirchhoff from Smith Center (2A) and Lauren Brummet of Lakeside (1A-DI).  The full list of KVA All-State selections can be found below.

2022 KVA All-State Teams

 