2022 KVA All-State Teams Announced

Many area athletes were named to the Kansas Volleyball Association's 2022 All-State teams. First team selections from the area were Addison Budke of Beloit in 3A and Camryn Hutchinson of Smith Center in 2A. Mylie Brown of Beloit (3A), Maile Hrabe of Smith Center (2A), Ella Wiles from St. John's/Tipton (1A-DII) and Keeli Knobbe from Sylvan-Lucas (1A-DI) were selected to the second team in their respective classes. Third team selections from the area were Gracie Kirchhoff from Smith Center (2A) and Lauren Brummet of Lakeside (1A-DI). The full list of KVA All-State selections can be found below.

2022 KVA All-State Teams