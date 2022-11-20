 Skip to navigation Skip to content Skip to footer
Flag Football Fri, Nov. 18 Final
Dighton
12
at Thunder Ridge
58
8-Man DII Sub-State Playoff: Called 6:55, 4th Quarter.
Boys Football Fri, Nov. 18 Final - 2OT
Southeast of Saline
22
at Kingman
28
2A Sub-State Playoff: SES finishes 11-1.
Flag Football Sat, Nov. 26 11:00 AM
Axtell
vs Thunder Ridge
8-Man DII State Championship:
Girls Basketball Thu, Dec. 01 6:00 PM
Republic County
at Thayer Central (NE)
Boys Basketball Thu, Dec. 01 7:30 PM
Republic County
at Thayer Central (NE)
Girls Basketball Fri, Dec. 02 6:00 PM
Beloit
at Concordia
Girls Basketball Fri, Dec. 02 6:00 PM
Ellsworth
at Lyons
Girls Basketball Fri, Dec. 02 6:00 PM
Inman
at Minneapolis
Girls Basketball Fri, Dec. 02 6:00 PM
Clifton-Clyde
at Sacred Heart
Girls Basketball Fri, Dec. 02 6:00 PM
Hesston
at Southeast of Saline
Boys Basketball Fri, Dec. 02 7:30 PM
Beloit
at Concordia
Boys Basketball Fri, Dec. 02 7:30 PM
Ellsworth
at Lyons
Boys Basketball Fri, Dec. 02 7:30 PM
Inman
at Minneapolis
Boys Basketball Fri, Dec. 02 7:30 PM
Clifton-Clyde
at Sacred Heart
Boys Basketball Fri, Dec. 02 7:30 PM
Hesston
at Southeast of Saline
2022 All-League Football Honors
Posted: Nov 20, 2022

Click the links below for the All-League football teams from the area.

2022 NCAA All-League Football