Flag Football
Fri, Nov. 18
Final
Dighton
12
at
Thunder Ridge
58
8-Man DII Sub-State Playoff: Called 6:55, 4th Quarter.
Boys Football
Fri, Nov. 18
Final - 2OT
Southeast of Saline
22
at
Kingman
28
2A Sub-State Playoff: SES finishes 11-1.
Flag Football
Sat, Nov. 26
11:00 AM
Axtell
vs
Thunder Ridge
8-Man DII State Championship:
Girls Basketball
Thu, Dec. 01
6:00 PM
Republic County
at
Thayer Central (NE)
Boys Basketball
Thu, Dec. 01
7:30 PM
Republic County
at
Thayer Central (NE)
Girls Basketball
Fri, Dec. 02
6:00 PM
Beloit
at
Concordia
Girls Basketball
Fri, Dec. 02
6:00 PM
Ellsworth
at
Lyons
Girls Basketball
Fri, Dec. 02
6:00 PM
Inman
at
Minneapolis
Girls Basketball
Fri, Dec. 02
6:00 PM
Clifton-Clyde
at
Sacred Heart
Girls Basketball
Fri, Dec. 02
6:00 PM
Hesston
at
Southeast of Saline
Boys Basketball
Fri, Dec. 02
7:30 PM
Beloit
at
Concordia
Boys Basketball
Fri, Dec. 02
7:30 PM
Ellsworth
at
Lyons
Boys Basketball
Fri, Dec. 02
7:30 PM
Inman
at
Minneapolis
Boys Basketball
Fri, Dec. 02
7:30 PM
Clifton-Clyde
at
Sacred Heart
Boys Basketball
Fri, Dec. 02
7:30 PM
Hesston
at
Southeast of Saline
Posted: Nov 20, 2022
2022 All-League Football Honors
Click the links below for the All-League football teams from the area.
2022 NCAA All-League Football
