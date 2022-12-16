Whelchel Signs with Hastings Women's Basketball

On Friday morning at Rock Hills High School, Senior Lauren Whelchel signed her letter of intent to play collegiate basketball at Hastings College.

Whelchel has been the Lady Grizzlies' scorer, averaging double figures each season and leading Rock Hills to winning records each of the past two seasons. Whelchel has been named to the All-Northern Plains League team each year as a first team selection the past two seasons and a second team pick as a freshman. Through 4 games this season, she is averaging 15.5 ppg, 8.0 rpg and 2.7 apg. Over her career, Whelchel averages just under 16 ppg and 8.5 rpg.