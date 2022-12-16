Whelchel Signs with Hastings Women's Basketball

 Skip to navigation Skip to content Skip to footer
Wrestling Fri, Dec. 09 2:00 PM
Ellis Tournament
vs (Beloit, Osborne)
Ellis Tournament
Girls Basketball Fri, Dec. 09 Final
Smoky Valley Home Educators
45
vs Southern Cloud
37
Tescott Tip-Off Tournament
Girls Basketball Fri, Dec. 09 Final
Lincoln
52
vs Chase
17
Fairfield Falcon Classic 5th Place Game:
Boys Basketball Fri, Dec. 09 Final
Western Plains/Healy
51
vs Natoma
22
Castle Rock Classic Consolation Semis:
Girls Basketball Fri, Dec. 09 Final
Sylvan Lucas
63
vs Ellsworth
62
Amos Morris Classic Consolation Semis:
Girls Basketball Fri, Dec. 09 Final
Natoma
24
vs Dighton
50
Castle Rock Classic Consolation Semis:
Boys Basketball Fri, Dec. 09 Final
Smoky Valley Home Educators
63
vs Southern Cloud
54
Tescott Tip-Off Tournament
Boys Basketball Fri, Dec. 09 FinalForfeit Home
Lincoln
1
vs Chase
0
Fairfield Falcon Classic 7th Place Game:
Boys Basketball Fri, Dec. 09 Final
Smith Center
24
vs Phillipsburg
44
Amos Morris Classic Consolation Semis:
Girls Basketball Fri, Dec. 09 Final
Southeast of Saline
59
at Beloit
29
SES: 10-3's. 7-3's in 1st qtr! Jacobson 15, Ptacek 12 (4-3's), Goetz 12.
Girls Basketball Fri, Dec. 09 Final
Minneapolis
47
at Bennington
41
Tri-County Classic
Girls Basketball Fri, Dec. 09 Final
Clifton-Clyde
62
at Pike Valley
31
T-Bird Invitational Pool Play
Girls Basketball Fri, Dec. 09 Final
Concordia
27
at Smoky Valley
47
Girls Basketball Fri, Dec. 09 Final
Wilson
50
at Tescott
27
Tescott Tip-Off Tournament
Girls Basketball Fri, Dec. 09 Final
Rossville
70
vs Sacred Heart
46
Chapman Irish Classic:
Girls Basketball Fri, Dec. 09 Final
Republic County
24
at Valley Heights
55
Girls Basketball Fri, Dec. 09 Final
Smith Center
33
vs Phillipsburg
58
Amos Morris Classic Semis:
Boys Basketball Fri, Dec. 09 Final
Minneapolis
54
at Bennington
59
Boys Basketball Fri, Dec. 09 Final
Southeast of Saline
68
at Beloit
46
SES: Sawyers 18, Morrical-Palmer 14, Lilley & L.Gebhardt 12. Beloit: Broeckelman 15, Beisner 13.
Boys Basketball Fri, Dec. 09 Final
Clifton-Clyde
85
at Pike Valley
32
T-Bird Invitational Pool Play
Boys Basketball Fri, Dec. 09 Final
Concordia
65
at Smoky Valley
59
Boys Basketball Fri, Dec. 09 Final
Wilson
54
at Tescott
37
Tescott Tip-Off Tournament
Boys Basketball Fri, Dec. 09 Final
Rossville
44
vs Sacred Heart
65
Chapman Irish Classic:
Boys Basketball Fri, Dec. 09 Final
Republic County
45
at Valley Heights
49
Boys Basketball Fri, Dec. 09 Final
Sylvan Lucas
47
vs Ellsworth
58
Amos Morris Classic Semis: Ells: Cravens 24, Stone 19. S-L: Dohl 23, Homewood 18.
Wrestling Sat, Dec. 10 9:30 AM
Minneapolis Tournament
vs (Ellsworth, Minneapolis, Southeast of Saline)
Minneapolis Tournament
Wrestling Sat, Dec. 10 9:00 AM
Hesston Tournament
vs (Republic County)
Hesston Tournament
Wrestling Sat, Dec. 10 10:00 AM
Louisburg Tournament
vs (Concordia)
Louisburg Tournament
Wrestling Sat, Dec. 10 8:00 AM
Smith Center
20
vs Free State
51
Manhattan Dual Tournament
Wrestling Sat, Dec. 10 9:00 AM
Smith Center
6
vs Dodge City
55
Manhattan Dual Tournament
Wrestling Sat, Dec. 10 10:00 AM
Smith Center
51
vs Blue Valley
24
Manhattan Dual Tournament
Wrestling Sat, Dec. 10 11:00 AM
Smith Center
30
vs Shawnee Heights
39
Manhattan Dual Tournament Silver Bracket
Wrestling Sat, Dec. 10 12:00 PM
Smith Center
32
vs Bishop Carroll
46
Manhattan Dual Tournament Silver Bracket
Girls Basketball Sat, Dec. 10 Final
Natoma
48
vs Western Plains/Healy
17
Castle Rock Classic 7th Place:
Girls Basketball Sat, Dec. 10 Final
Pike Valley
44
vs Wakefield
38
T-Bird Invitational 5th Place: PV: Bray 12, Beckman 10, Reeves 10.
Boys Basketball Sat, Dec. 10 Final
Natoma
16
vs Wichita CCA
58
Castle Rock Classic 7th Place:
Girls Basketball Sat, Dec. 10 Final
Thunder Ridge
50
vs Stockton
20
Osborne Preseason Tournament: TR: Slavik 18, Holling 12, Rietzke 11.
Boys Basketball Sat, Dec. 10 Final
Rock Hills
42
vs Wakefield
22
T-Bird Invitational 5th Place: RH: McDill 14.
Girls Basketball Sat, Dec. 10 Final
Bishop Ward
28
vs Sacred Heart
78
Chapman Irish Classic: SH: Weiss 22, Douglass 16, Cochran 12, Eshelman 11, Gormley 11.
Girls Basketball Sat, Dec. 10 Final
Smith Center
55
vs St. John's-Tipton
37
Amos Morris Classic 3rd Place Game:
Girls Basketball Sat, Dec. 10 Final
Ellsworth
50
at Russell
19
Amos Morris Classic 7th Place Game:
Girls Basketball Sat, Dec. 10 Final
Rock Hills
32
at Linn
60
T-Bird Invitational 3rd Place: RH: D. Frost 11.
Boys Basketball Sat, Dec. 10 Final
Thunder Ridge
76
vs Stockton
10
Osborne Preseason Tournament: TR: Randall 15, Da. Bice 11.
Boys Basketball Sat, Dec. 10 Final
Bishop Ward
61
vs Sacred Heart
56
Chapman Irish Classic:
Boys Basketball Sat, Dec. 10 Final
Smith Center
49
vs Plainville
61
Amos Morris Classic 7th Place:
Boys Basketball Sat, Dec. 10 Final
Sylvan Lucas
50
vs Central Plains
31
Amos Morris Classic 3rd Place Game:
Girls Basketball Sat, Dec. 10 Final
Solomon
17
vs Minneapolis
59
Tri-County Classic @ Kansas Wesleyan
Girls Basketball Sat, Dec. 10 Final
Lakeside
45
at Osborne
72
Osborne Preseason Tournament: Osborne: Tr. Lutters 25 (7-8 FT), Befort 14 (career high; 4-3's), G. Riner 13. Lake: Brummet 21 (career high), Bergmann 12.
Boys Basketball Sat, Dec. 10 Final
Pike Valley
47
vs Washington County
60
T-Bird Invitational 3rd Place: PV: Field 13, Reeves 13, Cooper 12.
Girls Basketball Sat, Dec. 10 Final
Sylvan Lucas
69
vs Plainville
36
Amos Morris Classic 5th Place Game: S-L: Labertew 25, Knobbe 20.
Boys Basketball Sat, Dec. 10 Final
Lakeside
24
at Osborne
55
Osborne Preseason Tournament: Osborne: Garman 13 (4-3's), Hamel 11, Goheen 10. Lake: Hutson 14.
Boys Basketball Sat, Dec. 10 Final
Phillipsburg
63
vs St. John's-Tipton
49
Amos Morris Classic 5th Place Game: SJ/T: Eilert 17.
Boys Basketball Sat, Dec. 10 Final
Ellsworth
55
at Russell
44
Amos Morris Classic Championship:
Boys Basketball Sat, Dec. 10 Final
Solomon
49
vs Minneapolis
48
Tri-County Classic @ Kansas Wesleyan
Girls Basketball Tue, Dec. 13 Final
Beloit
41
at Republic County
34
Beloit: down 16-14 at half. 11-4 3rd qtr. Brecken Boudreaux 15 (all in 2nd half). RC: Stindt 17.
Girls Basketball Tue, Dec. 13 Final
Minneapolis
43
at Ellsworth
45
Ellsworth: Peschka GW 3 in final seconds.
Girls Basketball Tue, Dec. 13 Final
Berean Academy
49
at Sacred Heart
30
Girls Basketball Tue, Dec. 13 Final
Abilene
30
at Southeast of Saline
49
Girls Basketball Tue, Dec. 13 Final
Tescott
34
at Chase
32
Girls Basketball Tue, Dec. 13 Final
Bennington
51
at Lakeside
31
Girls Basketball Tue, Dec. 13 Final
Lincoln
33
at Sylvan Lucas
60
S-L: Knobbe 23, Em. Finkenbinder 10.
Girls Basketball Tue, Dec. 13 Final
Thunder Ridge
59
at Natoma
24
TR: Rietzke 25.
Girls Basketball Tue, Dec. 13 Final
Osborne
66
at Victoria
23
Osborne: Lutters 23, G. Riner 11.
Girls Basketball Tue, Dec. 13 Final
St. John's-Tipton
52
at Rock Hills
36
SJ/T: C. Brummer 14, E. Wiles 11. RH: Whelchel 17.
Girls Basketball Tue, Dec. 13 Final
Southern Cloud
27
at Wakefield
46
Girls Basketball Tue, Dec. 13 Final
Concordia
39
at Marysville
50
Boys Basketball Tue, Dec. 13 Final
Minneapolis
18
at Ellsworth
39
Boys Basketball Tue, Dec. 13 Final
Beloit
67
at Republic County
26
Beloit: Led 13-0. Broeckelman 18 (5-3's), Eilert 15. RC: Melton 12 (4-3's).
Boys Basketball Tue, Dec. 13 Final
Berean Academy
44
at Sacred Heart
48
Boys Basketball Tue, Dec. 13 Final
Abilene
59
at Southeast of Saline
77
Boys Basketball Tue, Dec. 13 Final
Bennington
64
at Lakeside
37
Boys Basketball Tue, Dec. 13 Final
Lincoln
31
at Sylvan Lucas
63
S-L: Dohl 21, Homewood 16.
Boys Basketball Tue, Dec. 13 FinalForfeit Home
Thunder Ridge
1
at Natoma
0
Boys Basketball Tue, Dec. 13 Final
Osborne
65
at Victoria
43
Boys Basketball Tue, Dec. 13 Final
Southern Cloud
55
at Wakefield
17
Boys Basketball Tue, Dec. 13 Final
St. John's-Tipton
60
at Rock Hills
38
SJ/T: Eilert 12, Gates 10. RH: McDill 13.
Boys Basketball Tue, Dec. 13 Final
Tescott
53
at Chase
21
Boys Basketball Tue, Dec. 13 Final
Concordia
42
at Marysville
58
Wrestling Thu, Dec. 15 6:30 PM
Beloit
51
vs Republic County
27
Wrestling Thu, Dec. 15 6:30 PM
Concordia
42
vs Marysville
28
Girls Basketball Thu, Dec. 15 Final
Southeast of Saline
45
at Hillsboro
40
Boys Basketball Thu, Dec. 15 Final
Southeast of Saline
56
at Hillsboro
37
Wrestling Fri, Dec. 16 3:00 PM
Hillsboro Tournament
vs (Minneapolis, Republic County)
Hillsboro Invitational
Wrestling Fri, Dec. 16 3:00 PM
Grand Island (NE) Flatwater Fracas
vs Smith Center
Grand Island Tournament
Girls Basketball Fri, Dec. 16 6:00 PM
Ellsworth
at Beloit
Girls Basketball Fri, Dec. 16 6:00 PM
Republic County
at Minneapolis
Girls Basketball Fri, Dec. 16 6:00 PM
Lakeside
at Chase
Girls Basketball Fri, Dec. 16 6:00 PM
Wilson
at Lincoln
Girls Basketball Fri, Dec. 16 6:00 PM
Logan-Palco
at Natoma
Girls Basketball Fri, Dec. 16 6:00 PM
Tescott
at Osborne
Girls Basketball Fri, Dec. 16 6:00 PM
Sylvan Lucas
at Pike Valley
Girls Basketball Fri, Dec. 16 6:00 PM
Southern Cloud
at St. John's-Tipton
Girls Basketball Fri, Dec. 16 6:00 PM
Abilene
at Concordia
Girls Basketball Fri, Dec. 16 6:00 PM
Smith Center
at Oakley
Boys Basketball Fri, Dec. 16 7:30 PM
Ellsworth
at Beloit
Boys Basketball Fri, Dec. 16 7:30 PM
Republic County
at Minneapolis
Boys Basketball Fri, Dec. 16 7:30 PM
Lakeside
at Chase
Boys Basketball Fri, Dec. 16 7:30 PM
Wilson
at Lincoln
Boys Basketball Fri, Dec. 16 7:30 PM
Logan-Palco
at Natoma
Boys Basketball Fri, Dec. 16 7:30 PM
Tescott
at Osborne
Boys Basketball Fri, Dec. 16 7:30 PM
Sylvan Lucas
at Pike Valley
Boys Basketball Fri, Dec. 16 7:30 PM
Southern Cloud
at St. John's-Tipton
Boys Basketball Fri, Dec. 16 7:30 PM
Abilene
at Concordia
Boys Basketball Fri, Dec. 16 7:30 PM
Smith Center
at Oakley
Wrestling Sat, Dec. 17 9:00 AM
Grand Island (NE) Flatwater Fracas
vs Smith Center
Grand Island (NE) Tournament
Wrestling Sat, Dec. 17 10:00 AM
Russell Tournament
vs (Osborne, Southeast of Saline)
Russell Tournament
Girls Basketball Mon, Dec. 19 6:00 PM
Southeast of Saline
at Sacred Heart
Boys Basketball Mon, Dec. 19 7:30 PM
Southeast of Saline
at Sacred Heart
Wrestling Tue, Dec. 20 1:00 PM
Republic County Tournament
vs (Beloit, Concordia, Republic County)
Republic County Tournament
Girls Basketball Tue, Dec. 20 6:00 PM
Beloit
at Riley County
Girls Basketball Tue, Dec. 20 6:00 PM
Concordia
at Clay Center
Boys Basketball Tue, Dec. 20 7:30 PM
Beloit
at Riley County
Boys Basketball Tue, Dec. 20 7:30 PM
Concordia
at Clay Center
NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS SPORTS
Pictured (L to R): Mother Staci, Lauren and Father Chris Whelchel.
Posted: Dec 16, 2022

Whelchel Signs with Hastings Women's Basketball

On Friday morning at Rock Hills High School, Senior Lauren Whelchel signed her letter of intent to play collegiate basketball at Hastings College.

Whelchel has been the Lady Grizzlies' scorer, averaging double figures each season and leading Rock Hills to winning records each of the past two seasons.  Whelchel has been named to the All-Northern Plains League team each year as a first team selection the past two seasons and a second team pick as a freshman.  Through 4 games this season, she is averaging 15.5 ppg, 8.0 rpg and 2.7 apg.  Over her career, Whelchel averages just under 16 ppg and 8.5 rpg.