Ellsworth Senior Byron Johnson signed his letter of intent on Thursday to compete in Cross Country and Track & Field at Fort Hays State University. Johnson is coming off of a senior season in cross country in which he finished all-league with a 5th place finish in the North Central Activities Association and took 6th at the 3A Regional in Goodland. In a stacked 3A State race at Rim Rock Farm in Lawrence in late October, Johnson finished in 30th place.