38th Annual 8-Man All-Star Game Selections Released

The Kansas Eight Man Football Association (KEMFA) has released their selections for the 38th Annual 8-Man All-Star Games to be played on Saturday, June 6 at Trojan Field in Beloit. Area selections include Connor Schurr of Osborne, Luke Bates and Cooper Jermark from St. John's/Tipton and Kael Marquis of Pike Valley for the DII East squad, while Dylan Bice, Dalton Bice and Kaleb Wagenblast of Thunder Ridge were selected to play on the DII West team. For the full list of selections, click the link below.

38th Annual 8-Man All-Star Game Selections