38th Annual 8-Man All-Star Game Selections Released

Girls Basketball Tue, Jan. 03 Final
Beloit
27
at Phillipsburg
77
PBurg led 38-13 at half. Sides 20 (4-3's). Beloit: Boudreux 10.
Girls Basketball Tue, Jan. 03 Final
Larned
33
at Ellsworth
46
Girls Basketball Tue, Jan. 03 Final
Sacred Heart
18
at Minneapolis
53
Girls Basketball Tue, Jan. 03 Final
Republic County
39
at Concordia
51
Girls Basketball Tue, Jan. 03 Final
Chase
20
at Fairfield
52
Girls Basketball Tue, Jan. 03 Final
Lakeside
60
at Logan-Palco
38
@ Palco
Girls Basketball Tue, Jan. 03 Final
Wilson
50
at Natoma
37
Girls Basketball Tue, Jan. 03 Final
Osborne
43
at Thunder Ridge
36
Osborne: Lutters 14, G. Riner 13. TR: Slavik 15, Holling 12.
Girls Basketball Tue, Jan. 03 Final
Pike Valley
29
at Tescott
33
Girls Basketball Tue, Jan. 03 Final
Red Cloud (NE)
40
at Rock Hills
32
Girls Basketball Tue, Jan. 03 Final
Stockton
24
at Smith Center
71
Boys Basketball Tue, Jan. 03 Final
Beloit
82
at Phillipsburg
50
Beloit: Led 49-33 half. Broeckelman 22 (4-3's), Beisner 16, Eilert 14, Gerstner 11 (3-3's), Johnson 10.
Boys Basketball Tue, Jan. 03 Final
Larned
22
at Ellsworth
60
Boys Basketball Tue, Jan. 03 Final
Republic County
38
at Concordia
62
Boys Basketball Tue, Jan. 03 Final
Sacred Heart
64
at Minneapolis
54
Boys Basketball Tue, Jan. 03 Final
Chase
25
at Fairfield
51
Boys Basketball Tue, Jan. 03 Final
Lakeside
39
at Logan-Palco
52
Boys Basketball Tue, Jan. 03 Final
Wilson
60
at Natoma
20
Boys Basketball Tue, Jan. 03 Final
Osborne
51
at Thunder Ridge
45
Osborne: Hamel 24 (4-3's). TR: Dodds 14, Randall 12.
Boys Basketball Tue, Jan. 03 Final
Pike Valley
57
at Tescott
30
Boys Basketball Tue, Jan. 03 Final
Red Cloud (NE)
51
at Rock Hills
42
Boys Basketball Tue, Jan. 03 Final
Stockton
19
at Smith Center
62
Wrestling Thu, Jan. 05 6:30 PM
Wamego
45
at Concordia
36
Girls Basketball Thu, Jan. 05 Final
Sacred Heart
46
at St. John's-Tipton
42
Girls Basketball Thu, Jan. 05 Final
Wamego
61
at Concordia
19
Boys Basketball Thu, Jan. 05 Final
Sacred Heart
60
at St. John's-Tipton
37
Boys Basketball Thu, Jan. 05 Final
Wamego
59
at Concordia
49
Wrestling Fri, Jan. 06 2:00 PM
Tri-County (NE) Tournament
vs (Republic County)
Tri-County (NE) Tournament
Girls Basketball Fri, Jan. 06 Final
Hoisington
54
at Beloit
19
Girls Basketball Fri, Jan. 06 Final
Ellsworth
54
at Republic County
25
Ellsworth: Peschka 24.
Girls Basketball Fri, Jan. 06 Final
Minneapolis
47
at Southeast of Saline
41
SES 28-game NCAA win streak snapped!
Girls Basketball Fri, Jan. 06 Final
TMP
55
at Sacred Heart
30
Girls Basketball Fri, Jan. 06 Final
Rock Hills
48
at Chase
37
Girls Basketball Fri, Jan. 06 Final
Pike Valley
43
at Lakeside
71
Lake: Bergmann 25, Brummet 16, Wolters 12 (career high; 4-3's). PV: Bray 23 (career high).
Girls Basketball Fri, Jan. 06 Final
Lincoln
29
at Osborne
67
Osborne: Lutters 25, William 13.
Girls Basketball Fri, Jan. 06 Final
Southern Cloud
15
at Wilson
45
Girls Basketball Fri, Jan. 06 Final
Tescott
25
at Sylvan Lucas
49
S-L: Knobbe 27 (reached 1,000 points for career).
Girls Basketball Fri, Jan. 06 Final - 2OT
Smith Center
69
at Ellis
68
SC: Hrabe 21.
Boys Basketball Fri, Jan. 06 Final
Hoisington
30
at Beloit
62
Beloit: Led 31-21. 17-0 Run to lead 48-21. Eilert 17 (4-3's), Johnson 13, Beisner 12, Broeckelman 10.
Boys Basketball Fri, Jan. 06 Final
Minneapolis
24
at Southeast of Saline
69
Boys Basketball Fri, Jan. 06 Final
Ellsworth
45
at Republic County
32
Boys Basketball Fri, Jan. 06 Final
TMP
62
at Sacred Heart
44
Boys Basketball Fri, Jan. 06 Final
Rock Hills
56
at Chase
23
Boys Basketball Fri, Jan. 06 Final
Lincoln
45
at Osborne
71
Osborne: Hamel 21, Garman 19 (career high; 5-3's).
Boys Basketball Fri, Jan. 06 Final
Pike Valley
71
at Lakeside
62
PV: Reeves 22 (career high; 10-16 FT), Massel 14, Field 13, Marquis 13. Lake: Hutson 18, Cunningham 15, Remus 14, Schoen 10.
Boys Basketball Fri, Jan. 06 Final
Southern Cloud
44
at Wilson
62
Boys Basketball Fri, Jan. 06 Final
Tescott
27
at Sylvan Lucas
47
Boys Basketball Fri, Jan. 06 Final
Smith Center
30
at Ellis
58
Wrestling Sat, Jan. 07 9:00 AM
Ellsworth Invitational
vs (Ellsworth, Osborne, Southeast of Saline)
Ellsworth Invitational
Wrestling Sat, Jan. 07 9:00 AM
Tri-County (NE) Tournament
vs (Republic County)
Tri-County (NE) Tournament
Wrestling Sat, Jan. 07 9:30 AM
Norton Tournament
vs (Beloit, Smith Center)
JR Durham Invitational
Girls Basketball Tue, Jan. 10 6:00 PM
Chapman
at Beloit
Girls Basketball Tue, Jan. 10 6:00 PM
Sacred Heart
at Republic County
Girls Basketball Tue, Jan. 10 6:00 PM
Southeast of Saline
at Clay Center
Girls Basketball Tue, Jan. 10 6:00 PM
Chase
at Wilson
Girls Basketball Tue, Jan. 10 6:00 PM
Lakeside
at Thunder Ridge
Girls Basketball Tue, Jan. 10 6:00 PM
Lincoln
at Tescott
Girls Basketball Tue, Jan. 10 6:00 PM
Sylvan Lucas
at Natoma
Girls Basketball Tue, Jan. 10 6:00 PM
St. John's-Tipton
at Osborne
Girls Basketball Tue, Jan. 10 6:00 PM
Pike Valley
at Southern Cloud
Girls Basketball Tue, Jan. 10 6:00 PM
Lawrence/Nelson (NE)
at Rock Hills
Girls Basketball Tue, Jan. 10 6:00 PM
Marysville
at Concordia
Girls Basketball Tue, Jan. 10 6:00 PM
Russell
at Smith Center
Boys Basketball Tue, Jan. 10 7:30 PM
Chapman
at Beloit
Boys Basketball Tue, Jan. 10 7:30 PM
Sacred Heart
at Republic County
Boys Basketball Tue, Jan. 10 7:30 PM
Southeast of Saline
at Clay Center
Boys Basketball Tue, Jan. 10 7:30 PM
Chase
at Wilson
Boys Basketball Tue, Jan. 10 7:30 PM
Lakeside
at Thunder Ridge
Boys Basketball Tue, Jan. 10 7:30 PM
Lincoln
at Tescott
Boys Basketball Tue, Jan. 10 7:30 PM
Sylvan Lucas
at Natoma
Boys Basketball Tue, Jan. 10 7:30 PM
Pike Valley
at Southern Cloud
Boys Basketball Tue, Jan. 10 7:30 PM
Lawrence/Nelson (NE)
at Rock Hills
Boys Basketball Tue, Jan. 10 7:30 PM
St. John's-Tipton
at Osborne
Boys Basketball Tue, Jan. 10 7:30 PM
Marysville
at Concordia
Boys Basketball Tue, Jan. 10 7:30 PM
Russell
at Smith Center
Wrestling Thu, Jan. 12 5:00 PM
Riley County
at Minneapolis
Wrestling Fri, Jan. 13 4:00 PM
Halstead Tournament
vs (Ellsworth, Minneapolis, Southeast of Saline)
Halstead Tournament
Wrestling Fri, Jan. 13 3:00 PM
Superior (NE) Tournament
vs (Republic County, Smith Center)
Superior (NE) Tournament
Girls Basketball Fri, Jan. 13 TBA
Chase
at TBA
NPL Tournament (Jan. 13-20)
Girls Basketball Fri, Jan. 13 TBA
Lakeside
at TBA
NPL Tournament (Jan. 13-20)
Girls Basketball Fri, Jan. 13 TBA
Lincoln (KS)
at TBA
NPL Tournament (Jan. 13-20)
Girls Basketball Fri, Jan. 13 TBA
Natoma
at TBA
NPL Tournament (Jan. 13-20)
Girls Basketball Fri, Jan. 13 TBA
Osborne
at TBA
NPL Tournament (Jan. 13-20)
Girls Basketball Fri, Jan. 13 TBA
Pike Valley
at TBA
NPL Tournament (Jan. 13-20)
Girls Basketball Fri, Jan. 13 TBA
Rock Hills
at TBA
NPL Tournament (Jan. 13-20)
Girls Basketball Fri, Jan. 13 TBA
Southern Cloud
at TBA
NPL Tournament (Jan. 13-20)
Girls Basketball Fri, Jan. 13 TBA
St. John's-Tipton
at TBA
NPL Tournament (Jan. 13-20)
Girls Basketball Fri, Jan. 13 TBA
Sylvan Lucas
at TBA
NPL Tournament (Jan. 13-20)
Girls Basketball Fri, Jan. 13 TBA
Thunder Ridge
at TBA
NPL Tournament (Jan. 13-20)
Girls Basketball Fri, Jan. 13 TBA
Tescott
at TBA
NPL Tournament (Jan. 13-20)
Girls Basketball Fri, Jan. 13 TBA
Wilson
at TBA
NPL Tournament (Jan. 13-20)
Boys Basketball Fri, Jan. 13 TBA
Chase
at TBA
NPL Tournament (Jan. 13-20)
Boys Basketball Fri, Jan. 13 TBA
Lakeside
at TBA
NPL Tournament (Jan. 13-20)
Boys Basketball Fri, Jan. 13 TBA
Lincoln
at TBA
NPL Tournament (Jan. 13-20)
Boys Basketball Fri, Jan. 13 TBA
Natoma
at TBA
NPL Tournament (Jan. 13-20)
Boys Basketball Fri, Jan. 13 TBA
Osborne
at TBA
NPL Tournament (Jan. 13-20)
Boys Basketball Fri, Jan. 13 TBA
Pike Valley
at TBA
NPL Tournament (Jan. 13-20)
Boys Basketball Fri, Jan. 13 TBA
Rock Hills
at TBA
NPL Tournament (Jan. 13-20)
Boys Basketball Fri, Jan. 13 TBA
Southern Cloud
at TBA
NPL Tournament (Jan. 13-20)
Boys Basketball Fri, Jan. 13 TBA
Sylvan Lucas
at TBA
NPL Tournament (Jan. 13-20)
Boys Basketball Fri, Jan. 13 TBA
Tescott
at TBA
NPL Tournament (Jan. 13-20)
Boys Basketball Fri, Jan. 13 TBA
Wilson
at TBA
NPL Tournament (Jan. 13-20)
Boys Basketball Fri, Jan. 13 TBA
St. John's-Tipton
at TBA
Boys Basketball Fri, Jan. 13 TBA
Thunder Ridge
at TBA
Girls Basketball Fri, Jan. 13 6:00 PM
Minneapolis
at Beloit
Girls Basketball Fri, Jan. 13 6:00 PM
Ellsworth
at Sacred Heart
Girls Basketball Fri, Jan. 13 6:00 PM
Smith Center
at Republic County
Girls Basketball Fri, Jan. 13 6:00 PM
Concordia
at Chapman
Boys Basketball Fri, Jan. 13 7:30 PM
Minneapolis
at Beloit
Boys Basketball Fri, Jan. 13 7:30 PM
Ellsworth
at Sacred Heart
Boys Basketball Fri, Jan. 13 7:30 PM
Concordia
at Chapman
Boys Basketball Fri, Jan. 13 7:30 PM
Smith Center
at Republic County
Wrestling Sat, Jan. 14 8:00 AM
Clearwater Tournament
vs (Concordia)
Clearwater Invitational
Wrestling Sat, Jan. 14 9:00 AM
Marysville Tournament
at (Beloit)
Jayhusker Invitational
Wrestling Sat, Jan. 14 9:00 AM
Halstead Tournament
vs (Ellsworth, Minneapolis, Southeast of Saline)
Halstead Tournament
Wrestling Sat, Jan. 14 9:00 AM
Hays Girls Tournament
vs (Ellsworth)
Hays Tournament
Wrestling Sat, Jan. 14 9:30 AM
Oberlin Tournament
vs (Osborne, Smith Center)
Oberlin Invitational
Girls Basketball Sat, Jan. 14 TBA
Smith Center
at TBA
MCL Tournament (Jan. 14-21)
Boys Basketball Sat, Jan. 14 TBA
Smith Center
at TBA
MCL Tournament (Jan. 14-21)
Girls Basketball Mon, Jan. 16 TBA
Ellsworth
vs TBA
Hoisington Winter Jam (Jan. 16-21)
Girls Basketball Mon, Jan. 16 TBA
Minneapolis
vs TBA
St. John Tournament (Jan. 16-21)
Boys Basketball Mon, Jan. 16 TBA
Ellsworth
vs TBA
Hoisington Winter Jam (Jan. 16-21)
Boys Basketball Mon, Jan. 16 TBA
Minneapolis
vs TBA
St. John Tournament (Jan. 16-21)
Boys Basketball Mon, Jan. 16 TBA
Concordia
vs TBA
Rupp Classic (Jan. 16-21)
Boys Basketball Mon, Jan. 16 7:30 PM
Smoky Valley
vs Southeast of Saline
Sterling Invitational 1st Rd @ Sterling College:
Girls Basketball Tue, Jan. 17 6:00 PM
Southeast of Saline
at Sterling
Sterling Invitational 1st Rd:
Girls Basketball Tue, Jan. 17 6:00 PM
Republic County
at Hillsboro
Hillsboro Trojan Classic 1st Rd:
Boys Basketball Tue, Jan. 17 7:30 PM
Republic County
vs Hesston
Hillsboro Trojan Classic 1st Rd:
Wrestling Thu, Jan. 19 6:00 PM
Ellsworth
vs Southeast of Saline
Wrestling Thu, Jan. 19
Thayer Central (NE) Tournament
vs (Osborne, Republic County)
Thayer Central (NE) Tournament
Girls Basketball Thu, Jan. 19 3:00 PM
Beloit
vs Ulysses
Orange & Black Classic 1st Rd:
Boys Basketball Thu, Jan. 19 4:45 PM
Beloit
vs Pine Creek (CO)
Orange & Black Classic 1st Rd:
Wrestling Fri, Jan. 20 2:00 PM
Beloit Invitational
at (Beloit, Concordia, Minneapolis, Republic County, Smith Center)
Beloit Invitational
Wrestling Fri, Jan. 20 2:30 PM
Hays Tournament
vs (Ellsworth, Southeast of Saline)
Hays Tournament
Wrestling Sat, Jan. 21 9:00 AM
Hays Tournament
vs (Ellsworth, Southeast of Saline)
Hays Tournament
Wrestling Sat, Jan. 21 10:30 AM
Beloit Invitational
at (Beloit, Concordia, Minneapolis, Republic County, Smith Center)
Beloit Invitational
NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS SPORTS
38th Annual 8-Man All-Star Game Selections Released
Posted: Jan 09, 2023

38th Annual 8-Man All-Star Game Selections Released

The Kansas Eight Man Football Association (KEMFA) has released their selections for the 38th Annual 8-Man All-Star Games to be played on Saturday, June 6 at Trojan Field in Beloit.  Area selections include Connor Schurr of Osborne, Luke Bates and Cooper Jermark from St. John's/Tipton and Kael Marquis of Pike Valley for the DII East squad, while Dylan Bice, Dalton Bice and Kaleb Wagenblast of Thunder Ridge were selected to play on the DII West team.  For the full list of selections, click the link below.

38th Annual 8-Man All-Star Game Selections