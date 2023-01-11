KD Country 94 & Z 96.3 "The Lake" Broadcast Schedule

 Skip to navigation Skip to content Skip to footer
Wrestling Thu, Jan. 05 6:30 PM
Wamego
45
at Concordia
36
Girls Basketball Thu, Jan. 05 Final
Sacred Heart
46
at St. John's-Tipton
42
Girls Basketball Thu, Jan. 05 Final
Wamego
61
at Concordia
19
Boys Basketball Thu, Jan. 05 Final
Sacred Heart
60
at St. John's-Tipton
37
Boys Basketball Thu, Jan. 05 Final
Wamego
59
at Concordia
49
Wrestling Fri, Jan. 06 2:00 PM
Tri-County (NE) Tournament
vs (Republic County)
Tri-County (NE) Tournament
Girls Basketball Fri, Jan. 06 Final
Hoisington
54
at Beloit
19
Girls Basketball Fri, Jan. 06 Final
Ellsworth
54
at Republic County
25
Ellsworth: Peschka 24.
Girls Basketball Fri, Jan. 06 Final
Minneapolis
47
at Southeast of Saline
41
SES 28-game NCAA win streak snapped!
Girls Basketball Fri, Jan. 06 Final
TMP
55
at Sacred Heart
30
Girls Basketball Fri, Jan. 06 Final
Rock Hills
48
at Chase
37
Girls Basketball Fri, Jan. 06 Final
Pike Valley
43
at Lakeside
71
Lake: Bergmann 25, Brummet 16, Wolters 12 (career high; 4-3's). PV: Bray 23 (career high).
Girls Basketball Fri, Jan. 06 Final
Lincoln
29
at Osborne
67
Osborne: Lutters 25, William 13.
Girls Basketball Fri, Jan. 06 Final
Southern Cloud
15
at Wilson
45
Girls Basketball Fri, Jan. 06 Final
Tescott
25
at Sylvan Lucas
49
S-L: Knobbe 27 (reached 1,000 points for career).
Girls Basketball Fri, Jan. 06 Final - 2OT
Smith Center
69
at Ellis
68
SC: Hrabe 21.
Boys Basketball Fri, Jan. 06 Final
Hoisington
30
at Beloit
62
Beloit: Led 31-21. 17-0 Run to lead 48-21. Eilert 17 (4-3's), Johnson 13, Beisner 12, Broeckelman 10.
Boys Basketball Fri, Jan. 06 Final
Minneapolis
24
at Southeast of Saline
69
Boys Basketball Fri, Jan. 06 Final
Ellsworth
45
at Republic County
32
Boys Basketball Fri, Jan. 06 Final
TMP
62
at Sacred Heart
44
Boys Basketball Fri, Jan. 06 Final
Rock Hills
56
at Chase
23
Boys Basketball Fri, Jan. 06 Final
Lincoln
45
at Osborne
71
Osborne: Hamel 21, Garman 19 (career high; 5-3's).
Boys Basketball Fri, Jan. 06 Final
Pike Valley
71
at Lakeside
62
PV: Reeves 22 (career high; 10-16 FT), Massel 14, Field 13, Marquis 13. Lake: Hutson 18, Cunningham 15, Remus 14, Schoen 10.
Boys Basketball Fri, Jan. 06 Final
Southern Cloud
44
at Wilson
62
Boys Basketball Fri, Jan. 06 Final
Tescott
27
at Sylvan Lucas
47
Boys Basketball Fri, Jan. 06 Final
Smith Center
30
at Ellis
58
Wrestling Sat, Jan. 07 9:00 AM
Ellsworth Invitational
vs (Ellsworth, Osborne, Southeast of Saline)
Ellsworth Invitational
Wrestling Sat, Jan. 07 9:00 AM
Tri-County (NE) Tournament
vs (Republic County)
Tri-County (NE) Tournament
Wrestling Sat, Jan. 07 9:30 AM
Norton Tournament
vs (Beloit, Smith Center)
JR Durham Invitational
Girls Basketball Tue, Jan. 10 Final
Chapman
49
at Beloit
26
Girls Basketball Tue, Jan. 10 Final
Sacred Heart
63
at Republic County
41
RC: Stindt 28 (3-3'S)
Girls Basketball Tue, Jan. 10 Final
Southeast of Saline
45
at Clay Center
28
Girls Basketball Tue, Jan. 10 Final
Chase
31
at Wilson
42
Girls Basketball Tue, Jan. 10 Final
Lakeside
43
at Thunder Ridge
41
Girls Basketball Tue, Jan. 10 Final
Tescott
18
at Lincoln
27
Girls Basketball Tue, Jan. 10 Final
Sylvan Lucas
47
at Natoma
20
Girls Basketball Tue, Jan. 10 Final
St. John's-Tipton
48
at Osborne
52
Osborne: Befort 14, Lutters 12 (reached 1,500 career points). SJ/T: C. Brummer 14, Wiles 11.
Girls Basketball Tue, Jan. 10 Final
Pike Valley
28
at Southern Cloud
22
PV: Bray 20. SC: Darnall 12.
Girls Basketball Tue, Jan. 10 Final
Lawrence/Nelson (NE)
39
at Rock Hills
45
RH: Whelchel 24, Frost 11.
Girls Basketball Tue, Jan. 10 Final
Marysville
40
at Concordia
33
Girls Basketball Tue, Jan. 10 Final
Russell
31
at Smith Center
60
Boys Basketball Tue, Jan. 10 Final
Chapman
27
at Beloit
70
Beloit: Beisner 13, Eilert 12, Gerstner 11, Broeckelman 11 (3-3's).
Boys Basketball Tue, Jan. 10 Final
Sacred Heart
69
at Republic County
27
Boys Basketball Tue, Jan. 10 Final
Southeast of Saline
66
at Clay Center
49
Boys Basketball Tue, Jan. 10 Final
Chase
25
at Wilson
58
Boys Basketball Tue, Jan. 10 Final
Lakeside
37
at Thunder Ridge
67
Boys Basketball Tue, Jan. 10 Final
Tescott
36
at Lincoln
57
Boys Basketball Tue, Jan. 10 Final
Sylvan Lucas
63
at Natoma
26
Boys Basketball Tue, Jan. 10 Final
Pike Valley
55
at Southern Cloud
31
PV: Cooper 15.
Boys Basketball Tue, Jan. 10 Final
Lawrence/Nelson (NE)
45
at Rock Hills
20
RH: Duskie 10.
Boys Basketball Tue, Jan. 10 Final
St. John's-Tipton
50
at Osborne
56
Osborne: Garman 25 (career high; 5-3's), Hamel 18. SJ/T: Gates 12, Eilert 10, Horinek 10.
Boys Basketball Tue, Jan. 10 Final
Marysville
59
at Concordia
52
Boys Basketball Tue, Jan. 10 Final
Russell
65
at Smith Center
50
Wrestling Thu, Jan. 12 5:00 PM
Riley County
at Minneapolis
Wrestling Fri, Jan. 13 4:00 PM
Halstead Tournament
vs (Ellsworth, Minneapolis, Southeast of Saline)
Halstead Tournament
Wrestling Fri, Jan. 13 3:00 PM
Superior (NE) Tournament
vs (Republic County, Smith Center)
Superior (NE) Tournament
Girls Basketball Fri, Jan. 13 2:00 PM
Southern Cloud
vs Lakeside
NPL Tournament Play-In @ Lincoln HS:
Girls Basketball Fri, Jan. 13 2:00 PM
Lincoln (KS)
vs Rock Hills
NPL Tournament Play-In @ Lincoln GS:
Boys Basketball Fri, Jan. 13 3:30 PM
Rock Hills
vs Southern Cloud
NPL Tournament 1st Rd @ Lincoln GS:
Boys Basketball Fri, Jan. 13 3:30 PM
Chase
vs Thunder Ridge
NPL Tournament Play-In @ Lincoln HS:
Girls Basketball Fri, Jan. 13 5:00 PM
Chase
vs Thunder Ridge
NPL Tournament Play-In @ Lincoln HS:
Girls Basketball Fri, Jan. 13 5:00 PM
Pike Valley
vs Tescott
NPL Tournament Play-In @ Lincoln GS:
Girls Basketball Fri, Jan. 13 6:00 PM
Minneapolis
at Beloit
Girls Basketball Fri, Jan. 13 6:00 PM
Ellsworth
at Sacred Heart
Girls Basketball Fri, Jan. 13 6:00 PM
Smith Center
at Republic County
Girls Basketball Fri, Jan. 13 6:00 PM
Concordia
at Chapman
Boys Basketball Fri, Jan. 13 6:30 PM
Natoma
at Pike Valley
NPL Tournament Play-In @ Lincoln HS:
Boys Basketball Fri, Jan. 13 6:30 PM
Lincoln
vs Lakeside
NPL Tournament Play-In @ Lincoln GS:
Boys Basketball Fri, Jan. 13 7:30 PM
Minneapolis
at Beloit
Boys Basketball Fri, Jan. 13 7:30 PM
Ellsworth
at Sacred Heart
Boys Basketball Fri, Jan. 13 7:30 PM
Concordia
at Chapman
Boys Basketball Fri, Jan. 13 7:30 PM
Smith Center
at Republic County
Girls Basketball Fri, Jan. 13 8:00 PM
Natoma
vs St. John's-Tipton
NPL Tournament Play-In @ Lincoln GS:
Boys Basketball Fri, Jan. 13 8:00 PM
Tescott
vs St. John's-Tipton
NPL Tournament Play-In @ Lincoln HS:
Wrestling Sat, Jan. 14 8:00 AM
Clearwater Tournament
vs (Concordia)
Clearwater Invitational
Wrestling Sat, Jan. 14 9:00 AM
Marysville Tournament
at (Beloit)
Jayhusker Invitational
Wrestling Sat, Jan. 14 9:00 AM
Halstead Tournament
vs (Ellsworth, Minneapolis, Southeast of Saline)
Halstead Tournament
Wrestling Sat, Jan. 14 9:00 AM
Hays Girls Tournament
vs (Ellsworth)
Hays Tournament
Wrestling Sat, Jan. 14 9:30 AM
Oberlin Tournament
vs (Osborne, Smith Center)
Oberlin Invitational
Girls Basketball Sat, Jan. 14 TBA
Smith Center
at TBA
MCL Tournament (Jan. 14-21)
Boys Basketball Sat, Jan. 14 TBA
Smith Center
at TBA
MCL Tournament (Jan. 14-21)
Girls Basketball Mon, Jan. 16 3:00 PM
TBA
vs Osborne
NPL Tournament 1st Rd @ Lincoln HS: vs. Rock Hills or Lincoln
Girls Basketball Mon, Jan. 16 3:30 PM
Minneapolis
vs Macksville
St. John Mid-Winter Classic Pool Play:
Boys Basketball Mon, Jan. 16 4:30 PM
TBA
vs Osborne
NPL Tournament 1st Rd @ Lincoln HS: vs. Southern Cloud or Rock Hills
Boys Basketball Mon, Jan. 16 5:00 PM
Minneapolis
vs Macksville
St. John Mid-Winter Classic 1st Rd:
Girls Basketball Mon, Jan. 16 6:00 PM
TBA
vs Sylvan Lucas
NPL Tournament 1st Rd @ Lincoln GS: vs. St. John's/Tipton or Natoma
Girls Basketball Mon, Jan. 16 6:00 PM
TBA
vs Wilson
NPL Tournament 1st Rd @ Lincoln HS: vs. Tescott or Pike Valley
Boys Basketball Mon, Jan. 16 7:30 PM
TBA
vs Wilson
NPL Tournament 1st Rd @ Lincoln HS: vs. Lakeside or Lincoln
Boys Basketball Mon, Jan. 16 7:30 PM
TBA
at Sylvan Lucas
NPL Tournament 1st Rd @ Lincoln GS: vs. St. John's/Tipton or Tescott
Boys Basketball Mon, Jan. 16 7:30 PM
Smoky Valley
vs Southeast of Saline
Sterling Invitational 1st Rd @ Sterling College:
Girls Basketball Tue, Jan. 17 3:30 PM
Otis-Bison
vs Ellsworth
Hoisington Winter Jam 1st Rd:
Boys Basketball Tue, Jan. 17 5:00 PM
Cimarron
vs Ellsworth
Hoisington Winter Jam 1st Rd:
Girls Basketball Tue, Jan. 17 6:00 PM
Southeast of Saline
at Sterling
Sterling Invitational 1st Rd:
Girls Basketball Tue, Jan. 17 6:00 PM
Republic County
at Hillsboro
Hillsboro Trojan Classic 1st Rd:
Boys Basketball Tue, Jan. 17 7:30 PM
Republic County
vs Hesston
Hillsboro Trojan Classic 1st Rd:
Boys Basketball Tue, Jan. 17 7:45 PM
Concordia
at Halstead
Adolph Rupp Invitational 1st Rd:
Wrestling Thu, Jan. 19 6:00 PM
Ellsworth
vs Southeast of Saline
Wrestling Thu, Jan. 19
Thayer Central (NE) Tournament
vs (Osborne, Republic County)
Thayer Central (NE) Tournament
Girls Basketball Thu, Jan. 19 3:00 PM
Beloit
vs Ulysses
Orange & Black Classic 1st Rd:
Boys Basketball Thu, Jan. 19 4:45 PM
Beloit
vs Pine Creek (CO)
Orange & Black Classic 1st Rd:
Girls Basketball Thu, Jan. 19 6:00 PM
Minneapolis
vs Wichita Sunrise Academy
St. John Mid-Winter Classic Pool Play:
Wrestling Fri, Jan. 20 2:00 PM
Beloit Invitational
at (Beloit, Concordia, Minneapolis, Republic County, Smith Center)
Beloit Invitational
Wrestling Fri, Jan. 20 2:30 PM
Hays Tournament
vs (Ellsworth, Southeast of Saline)
Hays Tournament
Wrestling Sat, Jan. 21 9:00 AM
Hays Tournament
vs (Ellsworth, Southeast of Saline)
Hays Tournament
Wrestling Sat, Jan. 21 10:30 AM
Beloit Invitational
at (Beloit, Concordia, Minneapolis, Republic County, Smith Center)
Beloit Invitational
NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS SPORTS
Posted: Jan 11, 2023

KD Country 94 & Z 96.3 "The Lake" Broadcast Schedule

          

Your Home for High School Sports 
is KD Country 94 and Z96.3

 Wrestling Locker-Room Chats
Tuesdays at 5:15 p..m: Beloit, Osborne, Smith Center. 
KD Country 94 & www.kdcountry94.com

Girls & Boys Basketball Locker-Room Chats
Wednesdays at 5:15 p.m.: Beloit, Osborne, Smith Center, Thunder Ridge
Thursdays at 5:15 p.m.: St.John's/Tipton, Lakeside, Rock Hills, Sylvan-Lucas
KD Country 94 & www.kdcountry94.com

Friday, January 13th

5:50 p.m. Minnepolois at Beloit Girls & Boys Basketball
Z96.3 the Lake & www.kdcountry94.com
 Live Video Stream at www.nckssports.com

 NPL Tournament Play in Games

2 p.m. Rock Hills vs. Lincoln Girls

3:30 p.m. Southern Cloud vs. Rock Hills Boys

6:30 p.m. Lakeside vs. Lincoln Boys

8 p.m. St. John’s/Tipton vs. Natoma Girls

KD Country 94 & www.kdcountry94.com

2 p.m. Lakeside vs. Southern Cloud Girls Z96.3 the Lake & www.kdcountry94.com

Saturday, January 14th

2:30 p.m.
Iowa State at KU Men's Basketball
Z96.3 the Lake