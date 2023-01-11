KD Country 94 & Z 96.3 "The Lake" Broadcast Schedule
Your Home for High School Sports
is KD Country 94 and Z96.3
Wrestling Locker-Room Chats
Tuesdays at 5:15 p..m: Beloit, Osborne, Smith Center.
Girls & Boys Basketball Locker-Room Chats
Wednesdays at 5:15 p.m.: Beloit, Osborne, Smith Center, Thunder Ridge
Thursdays at 5:15 p.m.: St.John's/Tipton, Lakeside, Rock Hills, Sylvan-Lucas
Friday, January 13th
5:50 p.m. Minnepolois at Beloit Girls & Boys Basketball
Live Video Stream at www.nckssports.com
NPL Tournament Play in Games
2 p.m. Rock Hills vs. Lincoln Girls
3:30 p.m. Southern Cloud vs. Rock Hills Boys
6:30 p.m. Lakeside vs. Lincoln Boys
8 p.m. St. John's/Tipton vs. Natoma Girls
2 p.m. Lakeside vs. Southern Cloud Girls
Saturday, January 14th
2:30 p.m.
Iowa State at KU Men's Basketball
Z96.3 the Lake