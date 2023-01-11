KD Country 94 & Z 96.3 "The Lake" Broadcast Schedule

Your Home for High School Sports

Wrestling Locker-Room Chats

Tuesdays at 5:15 p..m: Beloit, Osborne, Smith Center.

Girls & Boys Basketball Locker-Room Chats

Wednesdays at 5:15 p.m.: Beloit, Osborne, Smith Center, Thunder Ridge

Thursdays at 5:15 p.m.: St.John's/Tipton, Lakeside, Rock Hills, Sylvan-Lucas

Friday, January 13th