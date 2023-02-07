Coach Seyfert Earns Throwing Coach Award

 Skip to navigation Skip to content Skip to footer
Girls Basketball Tue, Jan. 31 Final
Osborne
57
at Southern Cloud
22
Osborne: G. Riner 24, Tr. Lutters 13.
Girls Basketball Tue, Jan. 31 Final
Republic County
33
at Beloit
42
Beloit: 9-0 run to end game. Knight 13 (Career High), Boudreaux 12.
Girls Basketball Tue, Jan. 31 Final
Sacred Heart
44
at Southeast of Saline
48
SES: trailed by 11 with 4 minutes left.
Girls Basketball Tue, Jan. 31 Final
Chase
34
at Lincoln
59
Girls Basketball Tue, Jan. 31 Final
Rock Hills
29
at Sylvan Lucas
44
S-L: Knobbe 10.
Girls Basketball Tue, Jan. 31 Final
Thunder Ridge
34
at St. John's-Tipton
58
SJ/T: C. Brummer 15, J. Gengler 15. TR: Slavik 23.
Girls Basketball Tue, Jan. 31 Final
Clifton-Clyde
45
at Concordia
46
Girls Basketball Tue, Jan. 31 Final
Smith Center
57
at Hoxie
55
SC: Hrabe 24 (6-3's), Kattenberg 21.
Boys Basketball Tue, Jan. 31 Final
Osborne
56
at Southern Cloud
50
Boys Basketball Tue, Jan. 31 Final
Republic County
31
at Beloit
66
Beloit: Gerstner 16 (Career High), Broeckelman 16 (3-3's), Beisner 12, Johnson 10. RC: Melton 10.
Boys Basketball Tue, Jan. 31 Final
Sacred Heart
48
at Southeast of Saline
66
Boys Basketball Tue, Jan. 31 Final
Chase
21
at Lincoln
59
Boys Basketball Tue, Jan. 31 Final
Rock Hills
28
at Sylvan Lucas
48
S-L: Dohl 16, Lawson 16.
Boys Basketball Tue, Jan. 31 Final
Thunder Ridge
50
at St. John's-Tipton
57
SJ/T: Eilert 18, Bates 14, Horinek 10. TR: Dy. Bice 20.
Boys Basketball Tue, Jan. 31 Final
Clifton-Clyde
46
at Concordia
42
Boys Basketball Tue, Jan. 31 Final
Smith Center
27
at Hoxie
42
Wrestling Thu, Feb. 02 5:00 PM
Herington Tournament
vs (Southeast of Saline)
Wrestling Fri, Feb. 03 10:00 AM
Southwest (NE) Tournament
vs (Republic County)
Wrestling Fri, Feb. 03 11:00 AM
Rose Hill Tournament
vs (Concordia)
Wrestling Fri, Feb. 03 3:00 PM
Onaga Tournament
vs (Southeast of Saline)
Wrestling Fri, Feb. 03 6:30 PM
Smith Center
vs Rossville
Girls Basketball Fri, Feb. 03 Final
Minneapolis
42
at Sacred Heart
36
Girls Basketball Fri, Feb. 03 Final
Hanover
52
at Republic County
18
Girls Basketball Fri, Feb. 03 Final
Southeast of Saline
43
at Chapman
42
SES: Down 8 with 4:00 left. Harris GW 3 with :05 left!
Girls Basketball Fri, Feb. 03 Final
Chase
35
at Southern Cloud
36
Girls Basketball Fri, Feb. 03 Final
Lakeside
60
at Rock Hills
46
Lakeside: Bergmann 19, Miller 14 (career high), Brummet 10. RH: Whelchel 27 (season high) & 19 reb.
Girls Basketball Fri, Feb. 03 Final
Pike Valley
42
at Lincoln
39
Girls Basketball Fri, Feb. 03 Final
Osborne
81
at Natoma
48
Osborne: G. Riner 33 (career high), Tr. Lutters 15, William 13. Nat: Engling 24, Paget 10.
Girls Basketball Fri, Feb. 03 Final
Wilson
33
at St. John's-Tipton
61
@ Tipton: SJ/T: C. Brummer 20, J. Gengler 15, Wiles 12. Wilson: A. Thielen 18.
Girls Basketball Fri, Feb. 03 Final
Sylvan Lucas
50
at Thunder Ridge
54
S-L: Knobbe 29 (career high)
Girls Basketball Fri, Feb. 03 Final
TMP
38
at Smith Center
43
Boys Basketball Fri, Feb. 03 Final
Hanover
53
at Republic County
40
Boys Basketball Fri, Feb. 03 Final
Minneapolis
37
at Sacred Heart
50
Boys Basketball Fri, Feb. 03 Final
Southeast of Saline
66
at Chapman
42
Boys Basketball Fri, Feb. 03 Final
Chase
17
at Southern Cloud
74
Boys Basketball Fri, Feb. 03 Final
Lakeside
59
at Rock Hills
50
Boys Basketball Fri, Feb. 03 Final
Osborne
79
at Natoma
16
Boys Basketball Fri, Feb. 03 Final
Pike Valley
61
at Lincoln (KS)
58
Boys Basketball Fri, Feb. 03 Final
Wilson
38
at St. John's-Tipton
57
SJ/T: Eilert 19, Winkler 14. Wilson: Eberhart 15.
Boys Basketball Fri, Feb. 03 Final
Sylvan Lucas
52
at Thunder Ridge
55
Boys Basketball Fri, Feb. 03 Final
TMP
63
at Smith Center
41
Wrestling Sat, Feb. 04 8:00 AM
Silver Lake Tournament
vs (Southeast of Saline)
Wrestling Sat, Feb. 04 9:00 AM
Phillipsburg Tournament
vs (Beloit, Ellsworth, Minneapolis, Osborne)
Wrestling Sat, Feb. 04 9:00 AM
Rose Hill Tournament
vs (Concordia)
Girls Basketball Sat, Feb. 04 Final
Sacred Heart
55
at Concordia
24
Boys Basketball Sat, Feb. 04 Final
Sacred Heart
50
at Concordia
56
Girls Basketball Mon, Feb. 06 Final
Tescott
24
at Wilson
34
Girls Basketball Mon, Feb. 06 Final
Superior (NE)
58
at Smith Center
70
Boys Basketball Mon, Feb. 06 Final
Tescott
47
at Wilson
68
Boys Basketball Mon, Feb. 06 Final
Superior (NE)
49
at Smith Center
43
Girls Basketball Tue, Feb. 07 6:00 PM
Beloit
at Southeast of Saline
Girls Basketball Tue, Feb. 07 6:00 PM
Ellsworth
at Minneapolis
Girls Basketball Tue, Feb. 07 6:00 PM
Clay Center
at Republic County
Girls Basketball Tue, Feb. 07 6:00 PM
Sylvan Lucas
at Chase
Girls Basketball Tue, Feb. 07 6:00 PM
Lakeside
at St. John's-Tipton
Girls Basketball Tue, Feb. 07 6:00 PM
Lincoln
at Southern Cloud
Girls Basketball Tue, Feb. 07 6:00 PM
Natoma
at Rock Hills
Girls Basketball Tue, Feb. 07 6:00 PM
Pike Valley
at Osborne
Girls Basketball Tue, Feb. 07 6:00 PM
Thunder Ridge
at Logan-Palco
Girls Basketball Tue, Feb. 07 6:00 PM
Wilson
at LaCrosse
Girls Basketball Tue, Feb. 07 6:00 PM
Concordia
at Abilene
Boys Basketball Tue, Feb. 07 7:30 PM
Ellsworth
at Minneapolis
Boys Basketball Tue, Feb. 07 7:30 PM
Clay Center
at Republic County
Boys Basketball Tue, Feb. 07 7:30 PM
Beloit
at Southeast of Saline
Boys Basketball Tue, Feb. 07 7:30 PM
Pike Valley
at Osborne
Boys Basketball Tue, Feb. 07 7:30 PM
Natoma
at Rock Hills
Boys Basketball Tue, Feb. 07 7:30 PM
Lincoln
at Southern Cloud
Boys Basketball Tue, Feb. 07 7:30 PM
Lakeside
at St. John's-Tipton
Boys Basketball Tue, Feb. 07 7:30 PM
Sylvan Lucas
at Chase
Boys Basketball Tue, Feb. 07 7:30 PM
Thunder Ridge
at Logan-Palco
Boys Basketball Tue, Feb. 07 7:30 PM
Wilson
at LaCrosse
Boys Basketball Tue, Feb. 07 7:30 PM
Concordia
at Abilene
Wrestling Thu, Feb. 09 5:30 PM
Beloit
at Minneapolis
Wrestling Thu, Feb. 09 6:00 PM
Republic County
at Smith Center
Girls Basketball Thu, Feb. 09 5:00 PM
Lincoln
at Rock Hills
Girls Basketball Thu, Feb. 09 6:00 PM
Beloit
at Ellsworth
Boys Basketball Thu, Feb. 09 6:30 PM
Lincoln
at Rock Hills
Boys Basketball Thu, Feb. 09 7:30 PM
Beloit
at Ellsworth
Fri, Feb. 10 TBA
Wrestling
vs Girls Regional Tournament
Wrestling Fri, Feb. 10 6:00 PM
Plainville
at Smith Center
Girls Basketball Fri, Feb. 10 6:00 PM
Republic County
at Ellsworth
Girls Basketball Fri, Feb. 10 6:00 PM
Southeast of Saline
at Minneapolis
Girls Basketball Fri, Feb. 10 6:00 PM
Council Grove
at Sacred Heart
Girls Basketball Fri, Feb. 10 6:00 PM
St. John's-Tipton
at Chase
Girls Basketball Fri, Feb. 10 6:00 PM
Southern Cloud
at Lakeside
Girls Basketball Fri, Feb. 10 6:00 PM
Natoma
at Pike Valley
Girls Basketball Fri, Feb. 10 6:00 PM
Osborne
at Stockton
Girls Basketball Fri, Feb. 10 6:00 PM
Sylvan Lucas
at Wilson
Girls Basketball Fri, Feb. 10 6:00 PM
Thunder Ridge
at Tescott
Girls Basketball Fri, Feb. 10 6:00 PM
Chapman
at Concordia
Girls Basketball Fri, Feb. 10 6:00 PM
Smith Center
at Norton
Boys Basketball Fri, Feb. 10 7:30 PM
Southeast of Saline
at Minneapolis
Boys Basketball Fri, Feb. 10 7:30 PM
Republic County
at Ellsworth
Boys Basketball Fri, Feb. 10 7:30 PM
Council Grove
at Sacred Heart
Boys Basketball Fri, Feb. 10 7:30 PM
St. John's-Tipton
at Chase
Boys Basketball Fri, Feb. 10 7:30 PM
Natoma
at Pike Valley
Boys Basketball Fri, Feb. 10 7:30 PM
Osborne
at Stockton
Boys Basketball Fri, Feb. 10 7:30 PM
Southern Cloud
at Lakeside
Boys Basketball Fri, Feb. 10 7:30 PM
Sylvan Lucas
at Wilson
Boys Basketball Fri, Feb. 10 7:30 PM
Thunder Ridge
at Tescott
Boys Basketball Fri, Feb. 10 7:30 PM
Chapman
at Concordia
Boys Basketball Fri, Feb. 10 7:30 PM
Smith Center
at Norton
Sat, Feb. 11 TBA
Wrestling
vs Girls Regional Tournament
Girls Basketball Mon, Feb. 13 6:00 PM
Ellinwood
at Southeast of Saline
Girls Basketball Mon, Feb. 13 6:00 PM
Hill City
at Thunder Ridge
Boys Basketball Mon, Feb. 13 7:30 PM
Ellinwood
at Southeast of Saline
Boys Basketball Mon, Feb. 13 7:30 PM
Hill City
at Thunder Ridge
Girls Basketball Tue, Feb. 14 6:00 PM
Sacred Heart
at Beloit
Girls Basketball Tue, Feb. 14 6:00 PM
Southeast of Saline
at Ellsworth
Girls Basketball Tue, Feb. 14 6:00 PM
Minneapolis
at Republic County
Girls Basketball Tue, Feb. 14 6:00 PM
Lakeside
at Wilson
Girls Basketball Tue, Feb. 14 6:00 PM
Thunder Ridge
at Lincoln
Girls Basketball Tue, Feb. 14 6:00 PM
Tescott
at Natoma
Girls Basketball Tue, Feb. 14 6:00 PM
Osborne
at Sylvan Lucas
Girls Basketball Tue, Feb. 14 6:00 PM
St. John's-Tipton
at Pike Valley
Girls Basketball Tue, Feb. 14 6:00 PM
Rock Hills
at Southern Cloud
Girls Basketball Tue, Feb. 14 6:00 PM
Phillipsburg
at Concordia
Boys Basketball Tue, Feb. 14 7:30 PM
Sacred Heart
at Beloit
Boys Basketball Tue, Feb. 14 7:30 PM
Southeast of Saline
at Ellsworth
Boys Basketball Tue, Feb. 14 7:30 PM
Minneapolis
at Republic County
Boys Basketball Tue, Feb. 14 7:30 PM
Lakeside
at Wilson
Boys Basketball Tue, Feb. 14 7:30 PM
Thunder Ridge
at Lincoln
Boys Basketball Tue, Feb. 14 7:30 PM
Osborne
at Sylvan Lucas
Boys Basketball Tue, Feb. 14 7:30 PM
St. John's-Tipton
at Pike Valley
Boys Basketball Tue, Feb. 14 7:30 PM
Rock Hills
at Southern Cloud
Boys Basketball Tue, Feb. 14 7:30 PM
Tescott
at Natoma
Boys Basketball Tue, Feb. 14 7:30 PM
Phillipsburg
at Concordia
Girls Basketball Thu, Feb. 16 6:00 PM
Concordia
at Wamego
Boys Basketball Thu, Feb. 16 7:30 PM
Concordia
at Wamego
Wrestling Fri, Feb. 17 TBD
3-2-1A Regional Tournament
vs (Beloit, Concordia, Ellsworth, Minneapolis, Osborne, Republic County, Smith Center, Southeast of Saline)
Girls Basketball Fri, Feb. 17 6:00 PM
Beloit
at Minneapolis
Girls Basketball Fri, Feb. 17 6:00 PM
Ellsworth
at Bennington
Girls Basketball Fri, Feb. 17 6:00 PM
Republic County
at Sacred Heart
Girls Basketball Fri, Feb. 17 6:00 PM
Osborne
at Chase
Girls Basketball Fri, Feb. 17 6:00 PM
Natoma
at Lakeside
Girls Basketball Fri, Feb. 17 6:00 PM
Solomon
at Lincoln
Girls Basketball Fri, Feb. 17 6:00 PM
Wilson
at Pike Valley
Girls Basketball Fri, Feb. 17 6:00 PM
Rock Hills
at Thunder Ridge
Girls Basketball Fri, Feb. 17 6:00 PM
Tescott
at Southern Cloud
Girls Basketball Fri, Feb. 17 6:00 PM
St. John's-Tipton
at Sylvan Lucas
Girls Basketball Fri, Feb. 17 6:00 PM
Trego
at Smith Center
Boys Basketball Fri, Feb. 17 7:30 PM
Beloit
at Minneapolis
Boys Basketball Fri, Feb. 17 7:30 PM
Ellsworth
at Bennington
Boys Basketball Fri, Feb. 17 7:30 PM
Republic County
at Sacred Heart
Boys Basketball Fri, Feb. 17 7:30 PM
Solomon
at Lincoln
Boys Basketball Fri, Feb. 17 7:30 PM
Natoma
at Lakeside
Boys Basketball Fri, Feb. 17 7:30 PM
Osborne
at Chase
Boys Basketball Fri, Feb. 17 7:30 PM
Wilson
at Pike Valley
Boys Basketball Fri, Feb. 17 7:30 PM
Rock Hills
at Thunder Ridge
Boys Basketball Fri, Feb. 17 7:30 PM
Tescott
at Southern Cloud
Boys Basketball Fri, Feb. 17 7:30 PM
St. John's-Tipton
at Sylvan Lucas
Boys Basketball Fri, Feb. 17 7:30 PM
Trego
at Smith Center
Wrestling Sat, Feb. 18 TBD
3-2-1A Regional Tournament
vs (Beloit, Concordia, Ellsworth, Minneapolis, Osborne, Republic County, Smith Center, Southeast of Saline)
NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS SPORTS
Coach Seyfert Earns Throwing Coach Award
Posted: Feb 07, 2023

Coach Seyfert Earns Throwing Coach Award

Story by the Beloit Call

Beloit Jr/Sr High School Track and Field Throwing Coach, Casey Seyfert, was recently awarded the KCCFFCA Assistant Track 2022 Throwing Coach of the Year. 
Seyfert, also the Beloit High School Principal has a long history of throws in his life and is now sharing with his students during each practice.
 
Coach Seyfert has been a throws coach for 17 years, 6 years at Hays High and 11 years at Beloit High.
 
“He has been instrumental in developing numerous athletes that would be state qualifiers, placers, and champions,” said BJSHS Track and Field Head Coach, Ryan Isbell. “He has had 55 athletes qualify for state of which 40 were state placers and 6 were state champions. His passion for the sport and for the kids drives him and his athletes to the next level. The throwing program at Beloit has been one of the best in 3A under his tenure. 
 
“I’m very humbled and honored to receive the award for assistant throws coach of the year,” said Seyfert. “I have had the tremendous benefit of being taught by outstanding coaches and have had fabulous throwers along the way.  Coach Isbell allows us to get the equipment and resources we need in order to be successful.  I am very blessed to be able to coach with such great support from everyone in the community.”
 
Seyfert was inducted into the Fort Hays State University Sports Hall of Fame for his achievements in both football and track an field in the year 2008. 