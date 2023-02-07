Coach Seyfert Earns Throwing Coach Award

Story by the Beloit Call

Beloit Jr/Sr High School Track and Field Throwing Coach, Casey Seyfert, was recently awarded the KCCFFCA Assistant Track 2022 Throwing Coach of the Year.

Seyfert, also the Beloit High School Principal has a long history of throws in his life and is now sharing with his students during each practice.

Coach Seyfert has been a throws coach for 17 years, 6 years at Hays High and 11 years at Beloit High.

“He has been instrumental in developing numerous athletes that would be state qualifiers, placers, and champions,” said BJSHS Track and Field Head Coach, Ryan Isbell. “He has had 55 athletes qualify for state of which 40 were state placers and 6 were state champions. His passion for the sport and for the kids drives him and his athletes to the next level. The throwing program at Beloit has been one of the best in 3A under his tenure.

“I’m very humbled and honored to receive the award for assistant throws coach of the year,” said Seyfert. “I have had the tremendous benefit of being taught by outstanding coaches and have had fabulous throwers along the way. Coach Isbell allows us to get the equipment and resources we need in order to be successful. I am very blessed to be able to coach with such great support from everyone in the community.”

Seyfert was inducted into the Fort Hays State University Sports Hall of Fame for his achievements in both football and track an field in the year 2008.