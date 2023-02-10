KSHSAA Girls 4-1A Regional Wrestling

 Skip to navigation Skip to content Skip to footer
Wrestling Fri, Feb. 03 10:00 AM
Southwest (NE) Tournament
vs (Republic County)
Southwest (NE) Tournament
Wrestling Fri, Feb. 03 11:00 AM
Rose Hill Tournament
vs (Concordia)
Rose Hill Tournament
Wrestling Fri, Feb. 03 3:00 PM
Onaga Tournament
vs (Southeast of Saline)
Onaga Tournament
Wrestling Fri, Feb. 03 6:30 PM
Smith Center
vs Rossville
Girls Basketball Fri, Feb. 03 Final
Minneapolis
42
at Sacred Heart
36
Girls Basketball Fri, Feb. 03 Final
Hanover
52
at Republic County
18
Girls Basketball Fri, Feb. 03 Final
Southeast of Saline
43
at Chapman
42
SES: Down 8 with 4:00 left. Harris GW 3 with :05 left!
Girls Basketball Fri, Feb. 03 Final
Chase
35
at Southern Cloud
36
Girls Basketball Fri, Feb. 03 Final
Lakeside
60
at Rock Hills
46
Lakeside: Bergmann 19, Miller 14 (career high), Brummet 10. RH: Whelchel 27 (season high) & 19 reb.
Girls Basketball Fri, Feb. 03 Final
Pike Valley
42
at Lincoln
39
Girls Basketball Fri, Feb. 03 Final
Osborne
81
at Natoma
48
Osborne: G. Riner 33 (career high), Tr. Lutters 15, William 13. Nat: Engling 24, Paget 10.
Girls Basketball Fri, Feb. 03 Final
Wilson
33
at St. John's-Tipton
61
@ Tipton: SJ/T: C. Brummer 20, J. Gengler 15, Wiles 12. Wilson: A. Thielen 18.
Girls Basketball Fri, Feb. 03 Final
Sylvan Lucas
50
at Thunder Ridge
54
S-L: Knobbe 29 (career high)
Girls Basketball Fri, Feb. 03 Final
TMP
38
at Smith Center
43
Boys Basketball Fri, Feb. 03 Final
Hanover
53
at Republic County
40
Boys Basketball Fri, Feb. 03 Final
Minneapolis
37
at Sacred Heart
50
Boys Basketball Fri, Feb. 03 Final
Southeast of Saline
66
at Chapman
42
Boys Basketball Fri, Feb. 03 Final
Chase
17
at Southern Cloud
74
Boys Basketball Fri, Feb. 03 Final
Lakeside
59
at Rock Hills
50
Boys Basketball Fri, Feb. 03 Final
Osborne
79
at Natoma
16
Boys Basketball Fri, Feb. 03 Final
Pike Valley
61
at Lincoln (KS)
58
Boys Basketball Fri, Feb. 03 Final
Wilson
38
at St. John's-Tipton
57
SJ/T: Eilert 19, Winkler 14. Wilson: Eberhart 15.
Boys Basketball Fri, Feb. 03 Final
Sylvan Lucas
52
at Thunder Ridge
55
Boys Basketball Fri, Feb. 03 Final
TMP
63
at Smith Center
41
Wrestling Sat, Feb. 04 8:00 AM
Silver Lake Tournament
vs (Southeast of Saline)
Silver Lake Tournament
Wrestling Sat, Feb. 04 9:00 AM
Phillipsburg Tournament
vs (Beloit, Ellsworth, Minneapolis, Osborne)
Phillipsburg Panther Classic
Wrestling Sat, Feb. 04 9:00 AM
Rose Hill Tournament
vs (Concordia)
Rose Hill Tournament
Girls Basketball Sat, Feb. 04 Final
Sacred Heart
55
at Concordia
24
Boys Basketball Sat, Feb. 04 Final
Sacred Heart
50
at Concordia
56
Girls Basketball Mon, Feb. 06 Final
Tescott
24
at Wilson
34
Girls Basketball Mon, Feb. 06 Final
Superior (NE)
58
at Smith Center
70
Boys Basketball Mon, Feb. 06 Final
Tescott
47
at Wilson
68
Boys Basketball Mon, Feb. 06 Final
Superior (NE)
49
at Smith Center
43
Girls Basketball Tue, Feb. 07 Final
Beloit
35
at Southeast of Saline
52
SES: Goetz 15 (3-3's), Harris 13, Jacobson 12.
Girls Basketball Tue, Feb. 07 Final
Ellsworth
34
at Minneapolis
38
Girls Basketball Tue, Feb. 07 Final
Clay Center
52
at Republic County
34
Girls Basketball Tue, Feb. 07 Final
Sylvan Lucas
71
at Chase
16
Girls Basketball Tue, Feb. 07 Final
Lakeside
40
at St. John's-Tipton
63
SJ/T: Wiles 23, C. Brummer 17, K. Brummer 14 (4-3's). Lakeside: Bergmann 22, Brummet 12.
Girls Basketball Tue, Feb. 07 Final
Lincoln
50
at Southern Cloud
33
Girls Basketball Tue, Feb. 07 Final
Natoma
27
at Rock Hills
52
RH: Whelchel 17, Mizner 16 (career high). Nat: Engling 17.
Girls Basketball Tue, Feb. 07 Final
Pike Valley
35
at Osborne
48
Osborne: Tr. Lutters 25, G. Riner 12. PV: Bray 10.
Girls Basketball Tue, Feb. 07 Final
Thunder Ridge
49
at Logan-Palco
25
@ Logan
Girls Basketball Tue, Feb. 07 Final
Wilson
55
at LaCrosse
44
Girls Basketball Tue, Feb. 07 Final
Concordia
43
at Abilene
30
Boys Basketball Tue, Feb. 07 Final
Ellsworth
65
at Minneapolis
39
Boys Basketball Tue, Feb. 07 Final
Clay Center
55
at Republic County
39
Boys Basketball Tue, Feb. 07 Final
Beloit
33
at Southeast of Saline
41
Lowest offensive output of season for both teams! SES: L.Gebhardt 14.
Boys Basketball Tue, Feb. 07 Final
Pike Valley
30
at Osborne
52
Osborne: D. Guttery 16, Hamel 11. PV: Cooper 15.
Boys Basketball Tue, Feb. 07 Final
Natoma
12
at Rock Hills
62
RH: McDill 17, Duskie 13.
Boys Basketball Tue, Feb. 07 Final
Lincoln
52
at Southern Cloud
56
Boys Basketball Tue, Feb. 07 Final
Lakeside
53
at St. John's-Tipton
58
SJ/T: Eilert 17, Bates 14, Horinek 10. Lake: Cunningham 16, Hutson 16.
Boys Basketball Tue, Feb. 07 Final
Sylvan Lucas
61
at Chase
27
Boys Basketball Tue, Feb. 07 Final
Thunder Ridge
51
at Logan-Palco
57
Boys Basketball Tue, Feb. 07 Final
Wilson
40
at LaCrosse
65
Boys Basketball Tue, Feb. 07 Final
Concordia
57
at Abilene
52
Wrestling Thu, Feb. 09 5:30 PM
Beloit
27
at Minneapolis
45
Wrestling Thu, Feb. 09 6:00 PM
Republic County
33
at Smith Center
37
Girls Basketball Thu, Feb. 09 Final
Lincoln
33
at Rock Hills
37
RH: Whelchel 11. LC: Behrens 11.
Girls Basketball Thu, Feb. 09 Final
Beloit
39
at Ellsworth
47
Ells: Peschka 16 (3-3's), Haxton 11. Beloit: Remus 18 (3-3's).
Boys Basketball Thu, Feb. 09 Final
Lincoln
50
at Rock Hills
38
LC: Dotterer 15, Tripp 14. RH: McDill 18.
Boys Basketball Thu, Feb. 09 Final
Beloit
59
at Ellsworth
47
Beloit: 16-5 4th qtr. Broeckelman 19 (4-3's), Gerstner 14 (4-3's), Beisner 13. EW: Cravens 22 (18 in 1st half), Rolfs 15 (5-3's).
Fri, Feb. 10 TBA
Wrestling
vs Girls Regional Tournament
Girls Regional Tournament
Wrestling Fri, Feb. 10 6:00 PM
Plainville
at Smith Center
Girls Basketball Fri, Feb. 10 6:00 PM
Republic County
at Ellsworth
Girls Basketball Fri, Feb. 10 6:00 PM
Southeast of Saline
at Minneapolis
Girls Basketball Fri, Feb. 10 6:00 PM
Council Grove
at Sacred Heart
Girls Basketball Fri, Feb. 10 6:00 PM
St. John's-Tipton
at Chase
Girls Basketball Fri, Feb. 10 6:00 PM
Southern Cloud
at Lakeside
Girls Basketball Fri, Feb. 10 6:00 PM
Natoma
at Pike Valley
Girls Basketball Fri, Feb. 10 6:00 PM
Osborne
at Stockton
Girls Basketball Fri, Feb. 10 6:00 PM
Sylvan Lucas
at Wilson
Girls Basketball Fri, Feb. 10 6:00 PM
Thunder Ridge
at Tescott
Girls Basketball Fri, Feb. 10 6:00 PM
Chapman
at Concordia
Girls Basketball Fri, Feb. 10 6:00 PM
Smith Center
at Norton
Boys Basketball Fri, Feb. 10 7:30 PM
Southeast of Saline
at Minneapolis
Boys Basketball Fri, Feb. 10 7:30 PM
Republic County
at Ellsworth
Boys Basketball Fri, Feb. 10 7:30 PM
Council Grove
at Sacred Heart
Boys Basketball Fri, Feb. 10 7:30 PM
St. John's-Tipton
at Chase
Boys Basketball Fri, Feb. 10 7:30 PM
Natoma
at Pike Valley
Boys Basketball Fri, Feb. 10 7:30 PM
Osborne
at Stockton
Boys Basketball Fri, Feb. 10 7:30 PM
Southern Cloud
at Lakeside
Boys Basketball Fri, Feb. 10 7:30 PM
Sylvan Lucas
at Wilson
Boys Basketball Fri, Feb. 10 7:30 PM
Thunder Ridge
at Tescott
Boys Basketball Fri, Feb. 10 7:30 PM
Chapman
at Concordia
Boys Basketball Fri, Feb. 10 7:30 PM
Smith Center
at Norton
Sat, Feb. 11 TBA
Wrestling
vs Girls Regional Tournament
Girls Regional Tournament
Girls Basketball Mon, Feb. 13 6:00 PM
Ellinwood
at Southeast of Saline
Girls Basketball Mon, Feb. 13 6:00 PM
Hill City
at Thunder Ridge
Boys Basketball Mon, Feb. 13 7:30 PM
Ellinwood
at Southeast of Saline
Boys Basketball Mon, Feb. 13 7:30 PM
Hill City
at Thunder Ridge
Girls Basketball Tue, Feb. 14 6:00 PM
Sacred Heart
at Beloit
Girls Basketball Tue, Feb. 14 6:00 PM
Southeast of Saline
at Ellsworth
Girls Basketball Tue, Feb. 14 6:00 PM
Minneapolis
at Republic County
Girls Basketball Tue, Feb. 14 6:00 PM
Lakeside
at Wilson
Girls Basketball Tue, Feb. 14 6:00 PM
Thunder Ridge
at Lincoln
Girls Basketball Tue, Feb. 14 6:00 PM
Tescott
at Natoma
Girls Basketball Tue, Feb. 14 6:00 PM
Osborne
at Sylvan Lucas
Girls Basketball Tue, Feb. 14 6:00 PM
St. John's-Tipton
at Pike Valley
Girls Basketball Tue, Feb. 14 6:00 PM
Rock Hills
at Southern Cloud
Girls Basketball Tue, Feb. 14 6:00 PM
Phillipsburg
at Concordia
Boys Basketball Tue, Feb. 14 7:30 PM
Sacred Heart
at Beloit
Boys Basketball Tue, Feb. 14 7:30 PM
Southeast of Saline
at Ellsworth
Boys Basketball Tue, Feb. 14 7:30 PM
Minneapolis
at Republic County
Boys Basketball Tue, Feb. 14 7:30 PM
Lakeside
at Wilson
Boys Basketball Tue, Feb. 14 7:30 PM
Thunder Ridge
at Lincoln
Boys Basketball Tue, Feb. 14 7:30 PM
Osborne
at Sylvan Lucas
Boys Basketball Tue, Feb. 14 7:30 PM
St. John's-Tipton
at Pike Valley
Boys Basketball Tue, Feb. 14 7:30 PM
Rock Hills
at Southern Cloud
Boys Basketball Tue, Feb. 14 7:30 PM
Tescott
at Natoma
Boys Basketball Tue, Feb. 14 7:30 PM
Phillipsburg
at Concordia
Girls Basketball Thu, Feb. 16 6:00 PM
Concordia
at Wamego
Boys Basketball Thu, Feb. 16 7:30 PM
Concordia
at Wamego
Wrestling Fri, Feb. 17 TBD
3-2-1A Regional Tournament
vs (Beloit, Concordia, Ellsworth, Minneapolis, Osborne, Republic County, Smith Center, Southeast of Saline)
3-2-1A Regional Tournament
Girls Basketball Fri, Feb. 17 6:00 PM
Beloit
at Minneapolis
Girls Basketball Fri, Feb. 17 6:00 PM
Ellsworth
at Bennington
Girls Basketball Fri, Feb. 17 6:00 PM
Republic County
at Sacred Heart
Girls Basketball Fri, Feb. 17 6:00 PM
Osborne
at Chase
Girls Basketball Fri, Feb. 17 6:00 PM
Natoma
at Lakeside
Girls Basketball Fri, Feb. 17 6:00 PM
Solomon
at Lincoln
Girls Basketball Fri, Feb. 17 6:00 PM
Wilson
at Pike Valley
Girls Basketball Fri, Feb. 17 6:00 PM
Rock Hills
at Thunder Ridge
Girls Basketball Fri, Feb. 17 6:00 PM
Tescott
at Southern Cloud
Girls Basketball Fri, Feb. 17 6:00 PM
St. John's-Tipton
at Sylvan Lucas
Girls Basketball Fri, Feb. 17 6:00 PM
Trego
at Smith Center
Boys Basketball Fri, Feb. 17 7:30 PM
Beloit
at Minneapolis
Boys Basketball Fri, Feb. 17 7:30 PM
Ellsworth
at Bennington
Boys Basketball Fri, Feb. 17 7:30 PM
Republic County
at Sacred Heart
Boys Basketball Fri, Feb. 17 7:30 PM
Solomon
at Lincoln
Boys Basketball Fri, Feb. 17 7:30 PM
Natoma
at Lakeside
Boys Basketball Fri, Feb. 17 7:30 PM
Osborne
at Chase
Boys Basketball Fri, Feb. 17 7:30 PM
Wilson
at Pike Valley
Boys Basketball Fri, Feb. 17 7:30 PM
Rock Hills
at Thunder Ridge
Boys Basketball Fri, Feb. 17 7:30 PM
Tescott
at Southern Cloud
Boys Basketball Fri, Feb. 17 7:30 PM
St. John's-Tipton
at Sylvan Lucas
Boys Basketball Fri, Feb. 17 7:30 PM
Trego
at Smith Center
Wrestling Sat, Feb. 18 TBD
3-2-1A Regional Tournament
vs (Beloit, Concordia, Ellsworth, Minneapolis, Osborne, Republic County, Smith Center, Southeast of Saline)
3-2-1A Regional Tournament
Girls Basketball Tue, Feb. 21 6:00 PM
Smith Center
at Beloit
Girls Basketball Tue, Feb. 21 6:00 PM
Sacred Heart
at Ellsworth
Girls Basketball Tue, Feb. 21 6:00 PM
Republic County
at Southeast of Saline
Girls Basketball Tue, Feb. 21 6:00 PM
Chase
at Tescott
Girls Basketball Tue, Feb. 21 6:00 PM
Sylvan Lucas
at Lakeside
Girls Basketball Tue, Feb. 21 6:00 PM
Lincoln
at St. John's-Tipton
Girls Basketball Tue, Feb. 21 6:00 PM
Southern Cloud
at Natoma
Girls Basketball Tue, Feb. 21 6:00 PM
Rock Hills
at Osborne
Girls Basketball Tue, Feb. 21 6:00 PM
Thunder Ridge
at Wilson
Girls Basketball Tue, Feb. 21 6:00 PM
Clay Center
at Concordia
Boys Basketball Tue, Feb. 21 7:30 PM
Smith Center
at Beloit
Boys Basketball Tue, Feb. 21 7:30 PM
Republic County
at Southeast of Saline
Boys Basketball Tue, Feb. 21 7:30 PM
Sacred Heart
at Ellsworth
Boys Basketball Tue, Feb. 21 7:30 PM
Sylvan Lucas
at Lakeside
Boys Basketball Tue, Feb. 21 7:30 PM
Rock Hills
at Osborne
Boys Basketball Tue, Feb. 21 7:30 PM
Southern Cloud
at Natoma
Boys Basketball Tue, Feb. 21 7:30 PM
Lincoln
at St. John's-Tipton
Boys Basketball Tue, Feb. 21 7:30 PM
Thunder Ridge
at Wilson
Boys Basketball Tue, Feb. 21 7:30 PM
Chase
at Tescott
Boys Basketball Tue, Feb. 21 7:30 PM
Clay Center
at Concordia
Wed, Feb. 22 TBA
Wrestling
vs Girls State Tournament
Girls State Tournament
KSHSAA Girls 4-1A Regional Wrestling
Posted: Feb 10, 2023

KSHSAA Girls 4-1A Regional Wrestling

Area athletes will be competing on Saturday in the KSHSAA 4-1A Girls Regional Wrestling tournaments.  Most of our area athletes will be at Hoisington with some also competing in Wellington.  There will be seven wrestlers from the nckssports.com area in Hoisington on Saturday.  Ava Thumann (115#, 10-7) and Sarah Miller (120#, 4-18) for Republic County; Makenna Haas (155#, 9-12) and Riley Rodriguez (170#, 11-8) for Ellsworth; Grace Johns (170#, 30-1) for Minneapolis; and Annie Kendig (120#, 4-13) and Cheyenne Knoll (140#, 3-13) for Osborne.  Southeast of Saline will also have two wrestlers competing at the 4-1A Regional in Wellington.  Links to live results can be found below.

4-1A Regional @ Hoisington Results

4-1A Regional @ Wellington Results