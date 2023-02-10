KSHSAA Girls 4-1A Regional Wrestling

Area athletes will be competing on Saturday in the KSHSAA 4-1A Girls Regional Wrestling tournaments. Most of our area athletes will be at Hoisington with some also competing in Wellington. There will be seven wrestlers from the nckssports.com area in Hoisington on Saturday. Ava Thumann (115#, 10-7) and Sarah Miller (120#, 4-18) for Republic County; Makenna Haas (155#, 9-12) and Riley Rodriguez (170#, 11-8) for Ellsworth; Grace Johns (170#, 30-1) for Minneapolis; and Annie Kendig (120#, 4-13) and Cheyenne Knoll (140#, 3-13) for Osborne. Southeast of Saline will also have two wrestlers competing at the 4-1A Regional in Wellington. Links to live results can be found below.

4-1A Regional @ Hoisington Results

4-1A Regional @ Wellington Results