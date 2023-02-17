The KSHSAA Boys Regional Wrestling tournaments are taking place this weekend. Most of the wrestlers from the nckssports.com area will be competing at the Beloit 3-2-1A Regional. Competitors from Beloit, Ellsworth, Lakeside, Minneapolis, Osborne, Republic County, Rock Hills, Smith Center and Southeast of Saline will be in Beloit on Saturday. Also on Saturday, Concordia wrestlers will be competing at the 4A Regional in McPherson. For full results from the Regionals, click on the links below.

3-2-1A Regional @ Beloit

4A Regional @ McPherson