Hopkins Resigns as Sacred Heart Football Coach

Sacred Heart Junior-Senior High School announced in a press release on Friday that high school football coach Jeremy Hopkins is announcing his resignation from the position. Hopkins coached Sacred Heart for just one season. The Knights were 4-5 in 2022. With Hopkins' exit, the new head coach for Sacred Heart will be the fourth in the past seven seasons. From 2020-21, Shane Richards spent two seasons with the program, going 2-16. The three seasons prior to that, the Knights were coached by Garrett Galanski, posting a 6-21 record from 2017-19.

In their press release, Sacred Heart administration said: "Sacred Heart would like to thank Coach Hopkins for his contribution to the school and the football program, and wish him well in the future."

Adminstration also announced they will begin their search for the new head coach in the near future.

The new coach will inherit 18 returning starters, 13 of which will be seniors in the 2023 season.