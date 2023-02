The KSHSAA 4-1A Girls State Wrestling Championships are set to take place at the Tony's Pizza Events Center in Salina on Wednesday and Thursday. Grace Johns of Minneapolis is 32-2 at 170# and is the lone representative from the nckssports.com area competing in the event. There are a multitude of athletes that will take the mats from the Mid-Continent League as well. You can find all the results and info at the link below.

KSHSAA 4-1A State Wrestling @ Salina