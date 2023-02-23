2023 KSHSAA Boys State Wrestling

 Skip to navigation Skip to content Skip to footer
Wrestling Fri, Feb. 17 TBD
vs (Beloit, Concordia, Ellsworth, Minneapolis, Osborne, Republic County, Smith Center, Southeast of Saline)
Girls Basketball Fri, Feb. 17 Final
Beloit
29
at Minneapolis
43
Minn: Wins at least a share of NCAA regular season title. Shupe 15. Beloit: Thompson 12.
Girls Basketball Fri, Feb. 17 Final
Ellsworth
37
at Bennington
41
Girls Basketball Fri, Feb. 17 Final
Republic County
34
at Sacred Heart
65
Girls Basketball Fri, Feb. 17 Final
Osborne
65
at Chase
25
Osborne: Tr. Lutters 22, G. Riner 18, William 11.
Girls Basketball Fri, Feb. 17 Final
Natoma
28
at Lakeside
53
Girls Basketball Fri, Feb. 17 Final
Solomon
29
at Lincoln
45
Girls Basketball Fri, Feb. 17 Final
Wilson
64
at Pike Valley
42
Wilson: A. Thielen 24, Steinike 16, Criswell 14. PV: Reeves 15, Bray 14.
Girls Basketball Fri, Feb. 17 Final
Rock Hills
51
at Thunder Ridge
38
RH: Whelchel 18, B. Simmelink 17. TR: Slavik 21.
Girls Basketball Fri, Feb. 17 Final
Tescott
37
at Southern Cloud
45
Girls Basketball Fri, Feb. 17 Final
St. John's-Tipton
47
at Sylvan Lucas
46
SJ/T: Led 30-15 at half. Wiles 15, J. Gengler 12, C. Brummer 10. S-L: Knobbe 27.
Girls Basketball Fri, Feb. 17 Final
Trego
49
at Smith Center
71
SC: Hrabe 24, Kirchhoff 20, Kattenberg 13.
Boys Basketball Fri, Feb. 17 Final
Beloit
53
at Minneapolis
38
Beloit: Beisner 18, Broeckelman 12 (4-3's), Eilert 10. Minn: Scott 14 (3-3's), T. Smith 11.
Boys Basketball Fri, Feb. 17 Final - 2OT
Ellsworth
53
at Bennington
56
Boys Basketball Fri, Feb. 17 Final
Republic County
36
at Sacred Heart
73
Boys Basketball Fri, Feb. 17 Final
Solomon
56
at Lincoln
58
Boys Basketball Fri, Feb. 17 Final
Natoma
21
at Lakeside
88
Boys Basketball Fri, Feb. 17 Final
Osborne
77
at Chase
32
Osborne: Garman 21 (5-3's), Hamel 20.
Boys Basketball Fri, Feb. 17 Final
Wilson
68
at Pike Valley
74
PV: Massel 26, Cooper 18, Field 12. Wilson: Eberhart 18, Brokes 15, Charvat 15, Crawford 13.
Boys Basketball Fri, Feb. 17 Final
Rock Hills
23
at Thunder Ridge
63
TR: Randall 20, Dy. Bice 18.
Boys Basketball Fri, Feb. 17 Final
Tescott
27
at Southern Cloud
49
Boys Basketball Fri, Feb. 17 Final
St. John's-Tipton
48
at Sylvan Lucas
31
S-L: Lawson 10.
Boys Basketball Fri, Feb. 17 Final
Trego
62
at Smith Center
49
Wrestling Sat, Feb. 18 TBD
vs (Beloit, Concordia, Ellsworth, Minneapolis, Osborne, Republic County, Smith Center, Southeast of Saline)
Boys Basketball Mon, Feb. 20 Final
Western Plains/Healy
70
at Natoma
32
Girls Basketball Tue, Feb. 21 Final
Smith Center
57
at Beloit
25
SC: Hrabe 30 (career high; 5-3's), Kattenberg 21.
Girls Basketball Tue, Feb. 21 Final
Sacred Heart
55
at Ellsworth
40
Girls Basketball Tue, Feb. 21 Final
Republic County
23
at Southeast of Saline
59
Girls Basketball Tue, Feb. 21 Final
Chase
36
at Tescott
50
Girls Basketball Tue, Feb. 21 Final
Sylvan Lucas
53
at Lakeside
60
Girls Basketball Tue, Feb. 21 Final
Lincoln
30
at St. John's-Tipton
58
SJ/T: C. Brummer 17, Jones 14, Wiles 12.
Girls Basketball Tue, Feb. 21 Final
Southern Cloud
30
at Natoma
38
Girls Basketball Tue, Feb. 21 Final
Rock Hills
43
at Osborne
50
Osborne: G. Riner 18, Tr. Lutters 17, William 11. RH: Whelchel 20.
Girls Basketball Tue, Feb. 21 Final
Thunder Ridge
25
at Wilson
39
Girls Basketball Tue, Feb. 21 Final - OT
Clay Center
48
at Concordia
49
Boys Basketball Tue, Feb. 21 Final
Smith Center
28
at Beloit
85
Beloit: Gerstner 17 (career high; 5-3's), Broeckelman 15 (3-3's), Beisner 13. SC: Koelsch 12.
Boys Basketball Tue, Feb. 21 Final
Republic County
36
at Southeast of Saline
75
Boys Basketball Tue, Feb. 21 Final
Sacred Heart
48
at Ellsworth
62
Boys Basketball Tue, Feb. 21 Final
Sylvan Lucas
48
at Lakeside
41
Boys Basketball Tue, Feb. 21 Final
Rock Hills
22
at Osborne
49
Osborne: Hamel 21.
Boys Basketball Tue, Feb. 21 Final
Southern Cloud
66
at Natoma
31
Boys Basketball Tue, Feb. 21 Final
Lincoln
37
at St. John's-Tipton
67
SJ/T: Eilert 17, Gates 12, Horinek 10. LC: Tripp 13, Stewart 12.
Boys Basketball Tue, Feb. 21 Final
Thunder Ridge
66
at Wilson
31
Boys Basketball Tue, Feb. 21 Final
Chase
31
at Tescott
57
Boys Basketball Tue, Feb. 21 Final
Clay Center
63
at Concordia
54
Wed, Feb. 22 TBA
Wrestling
vs Girls State Tournament
Thu, Feb. 23 TBA
Wrestling
vs Girls State Tournament
Girls Basketball Thu, Feb. 23 Final
Logan-Palco
44
at Tescott
48
1A-DII Sub-State 1st Rd:
Girls Basketball Thu, Feb. 23 Final
Concordia
34
at Wamego
61
Girls Basketball Thu, Feb. 23 Final
Otis-Bison
38
at Chase
39
1A-DII Sub-State 1st Rd:
Girls Basketball Thu, Feb. 23 Final
Natoma
24
at Northern Valley
43
1A-DII Sub-State 1st Rd:
Girls Basketball Thu, Feb. 23 Final
Bye
0
at St. John's-Tipton
1
1A-DII Sub-State 1st Rd Bye
Girls Basketball Thu, Feb. 23 Final
Stockton
30
at Thunder Ridge
49
1A-DII Sub-State 1st Rd:
Girls Basketball Thu, Feb. 23 Final
Bye
0
at Wilson
1
1A-DII Sub-State 1st Rd Bye
Girls Basketball Thu, Feb. 23 Final
Southern Cloud
39
at St. Xavier
35
1A-DII Sub-State 1st Rd @ Junction City:
Girls Basketball Thu, Feb. 23 Final
Bye
0
at Osborne
1
1A-DI Sub-State 1st Rd Bye:
Girls Basketball Thu, Feb. 23 Final
Axtell
46
at Pike Valley
30
1A-DII Sub-State 1st Rd:
Girls Basketball Thu, Feb. 23 Final
Solomon
15
vs Sylvan Lucas
58
1A-DI Sub-State 1st Rd: S-L: Labertew 22, Knobbe 14.
Girls Basketball Thu, Feb. 23 Final
Lincoln
23
at Rural Vista
55
1A-DI Sub-State 1st Rd:
Boys Basketball Thu, Feb. 23 Final
Concordia
52
at Wamego
63
Fri, Feb. 24 TBD
Wrestling
vs 3-2-1A State Tournament @ Hays
Girls Basketball Fri, Feb. 24 6:00 PM
Rock Hills
at Lakeside
1A-DI Sub-State 1st Rd:
Boys Basketball Fri, Feb. 24 6:00 PM
Frankfort
at Osborne
1A-DI Sub-State 1st Rd:
Boys Basketball Fri, Feb. 24 7:00 PM
Natoma
at Thunder Ridge
1A-DII Sub-State 1st Rd:
Boys Basketball Fri, Feb. 24 7:00 PM
Tescott
at Logan-Palco
1A-DII Sub-State 1st Rd:
Boys Basketball Fri, Feb. 24 7:00 PM
Stockton
at St. John's-Tipton
1A-DII Sub-State 1st Rd:
Boys Basketball Fri, Feb. 24 7:00 PM
Chase
at Wilson
1A-DII Sub-State 1st Rd:
Boys Basketball Fri, Feb. 24 7:00 PM
Bye
at Southern Cloud
1A-DII Sub-State 1st Rd Bye
Boys Basketball Fri, Feb. 24 7:00 PM
Wetmore
at Pike Valley
1A-DII Sub-State 1st Rd:
Boys Basketball Fri, Feb. 24 7:00 PM
Lincoln
at Sylvan Lucas
1A-DI Sub-State 1st Rd:
Boys Basketball Fri, Feb. 24 7:30 PM
Rock Hills
at Lakeside
1A-DI Sub-State 1st Rd:
Sat, Feb. 25 TBD
Wrestling
vs 3-2-1A State Tournament @ Hays
Girls Basketball Mon, Feb. 27 6:00 PM
Minneapolis
at Hiawatha
3A Sub-State 1st Rd:
Girls Basketball Mon, Feb. 27 6:00 PM
Ellsworth
at Norton
3A Sub-State 1st Rd:
Boys Basketball Mon, Feb. 27 6:00 PM
Republic County
at Jefferson County North
2A Sub-State 1st Rd:
Girls Basketball Mon, Feb. 27 7:00 PM
Beloit
at Southeast of Saline
3A Sub-State 1st Rd:
Boys Basketball Mon, Feb. 27 7:00 PM
Hillsboro
at Sacred Heart
2A Sub-State 1st Rd:
Boys Basketball Mon, Feb. 27 7:00 PM
Smith Center
at TMP
2A Sub-State 1st Rd:
Girls Basketball Tue, Feb. 28 TBA
Concordia
vs TBA
Sub-State Tournament (Feb. 28-Mar. 4)
Boys Basketball Tue, Feb. 28 TBA
Concordia
vs TBA
Sub-State Tournament (Feb. 28-Mar. 4)
Girls Basketball Tue, Feb. 28 6:00 PM
Republic County
at Riverside
2A Sub-State 1st Rd:
Boys Basketball Tue, Feb. 28 6:00 PM
Minneapolis
at Sabetha
3A Sub-State 1st Rd:
Boys Basketball Tue, Feb. 28 6:00 PM
Phillipsburg
at Southeast of Saline
3A Sub-State 1st Rd:
Girls Basketball Tue, Feb. 28 7:00 PM
Ell-Saline
at Sacred Heart
2A Sub-State 1st Rd:
Girls Basketball Tue, Feb. 28 7:00 PM
Plainville
at Smith Center
2A Sub-State 1st Rd:
Boys Basketball Tue, Feb. 28 7:00 PM
Ellsworth
at Russell
3A Sub-State 1st Rd:
Boys Basketball Tue, Feb. 28 7:00 PM
Hoisington
at Beloit
3A Sub-State 1st Rd:
Girls Basketball Thu, Mar. 02 TBA
Southern Cloud
vs Central Christian
1A-DII Sub-State Semis:
Girls Basketball Thu, Mar. 02 6:00 PM
Thunder Ridge
vs Northern Valley
1A-DII Sub-State Semis:
Girls Basketball Thu, Mar. 02 6:00 PM
Chase
vs Wilson
1A-DII Sub-State Semis @ Western Plains:
Girls Basketball Thu, Mar. 02 6:00 PM
Rural Vista
vs Sylvan Lucas
1A-DI Sub-State Semis:
Girls Basketball Thu, Mar. 02 7:30 PM
Tescott
vs St. John's-Tipton
1A-DII Sub-State Semis:
NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS SPORTS
2023 KSHSAA Boys State Wrestling
Posted: Feb 23, 2023

2023 KSHSAA Boys State Wrestling

Multiple wrestlers from the nckssports.com area will be competing at the 3-2-1A and 4A KSHSAA State Wrestling Championships this weekend.  Action will start at 10:00 a.m. in Hays for the 3-2-1A State Tournament on Friday at Gross Memorial Coliseum.  Wrestlers from Concordia will be at the 4A State Tournament in Salina at the Tony's Pizza Events Center with matches starting at 10:00 on Friday morning.  A full list of area State qualifiers can be found below along with links to the live results.  Also, tune in for reports on KD Country 94 and kdcountry94.com throughout the day on Friday and Saturday and follow Dusty Deines (@dusty40) on Twitter for updates as well.

2023 nckssports.com State Wrestling Qualifiers

3-2-1A State Wrestling @ Hays

4A State Wrestling @ Salina