Johns Wins State Wrestling Title

Minneapolis Junior Grace Johns claimed the State Championship in the 4-1A 170# weight class in Salina on Thursday. Johns opened the tournament on Wednesday winning by fall in 3:14 over Sienna Jones of Wabaunsee in the first round. In the quarterfinals, Johns won by fall in 1:42 over Jaiden Jones of Chaparral. She finished Wednesday with a 13-0 major decision win over Hannah Simmers from Atchison County. That qualified her for the state championship match on Thursday and a chance to avenge a loss in the regional championship. In the title bout, Johns won by fall in 3:29 over Atavia Cain of Oakley to claim the state championship. Johns finished her season with a record of 36-2 for the Lions. Full results for 4-1A State Wrestling can be found below.

4-1A State Wrestling Results