Five Area Wrestlers Claim 3-2-1A State Championships

Wrestling Sat, Feb. 18 TBD
3-2-1A Regional Tournament
vs (Beloit, Concordia, Ellsworth, Minneapolis, Osborne, Republic County, Smith Center, Southeast of Saline)
Boys Basketball Mon, Feb. 20 Final
Western Plains/Healy
70
at Natoma
32
Girls Basketball Tue, Feb. 21 Final
Smith Center
57
at Beloit
25
SC: Hrabe 30 (career high; 5-3's), Kattenberg 21.
Girls Basketball Tue, Feb. 21 Final
Sacred Heart
55
at Ellsworth
40
Girls Basketball Tue, Feb. 21 Final
Republic County
23
at Southeast of Saline
59
Girls Basketball Tue, Feb. 21 Final
Chase
36
at Tescott
50
Girls Basketball Tue, Feb. 21 Final
Sylvan Lucas
53
at Lakeside
60
Girls Basketball Tue, Feb. 21 Final
Lincoln
30
at St. John's-Tipton
58
SJ/T: C. Brummer 17, Jones 14, Wiles 12.
Girls Basketball Tue, Feb. 21 Final
Southern Cloud
30
at Natoma
38
Girls Basketball Tue, Feb. 21 Final
Rock Hills
43
at Osborne
50
Osborne: G. Riner 18, Tr. Lutters 17, William 11. RH: Whelchel 20.
Girls Basketball Tue, Feb. 21 Final
Thunder Ridge
25
at Wilson
39
Girls Basketball Tue, Feb. 21 Final - OT
Clay Center
48
at Concordia
49
Boys Basketball Tue, Feb. 21 Final
Smith Center
28
at Beloit
85
Beloit: Gerstner 17 (career high; 5-3's), Broeckelman 15 (3-3's), Beisner 13. SC: Koelsch 12.
Boys Basketball Tue, Feb. 21 Final
Republic County
36
at Southeast of Saline
75
Boys Basketball Tue, Feb. 21 Final
Sacred Heart
48
at Ellsworth
62
Boys Basketball Tue, Feb. 21 Final
Sylvan Lucas
48
at Lakeside
41
Boys Basketball Tue, Feb. 21 Final
Rock Hills
22
at Osborne
49
Osborne: Hamel 21.
Boys Basketball Tue, Feb. 21 Final
Southern Cloud
66
at Natoma
31
Boys Basketball Tue, Feb. 21 Final
Lincoln
37
at St. John's-Tipton
67
SJ/T: Eilert 17, Gates 12, Horinek 10. LC: Tripp 13, Stewart 12.
Boys Basketball Tue, Feb. 21 Final
Thunder Ridge
66
at Wilson
31
Boys Basketball Tue, Feb. 21 Final
Chase
31
at Tescott
57
Boys Basketball Tue, Feb. 21 Final
Clay Center
63
at Concordia
54
Wed, Feb. 22 TBA
Wrestling
vs Girls State Tournament
Thu, Feb. 23 TBA
Wrestling
vs Girls State Tournament
Girls Basketball Thu, Feb. 23 Final
Logan-Palco
44
at Tescott
48
1A-DII Sub-State 1st Rd:
Girls Basketball Thu, Feb. 23 Final
Concordia
34
at Wamego
61
Girls Basketball Thu, Feb. 23 Final
Otis-Bison
38
at Chase
39
1A-DII Sub-State 1st Rd:
Girls Basketball Thu, Feb. 23 Final
Natoma
24
at Northern Valley
43
1A-DII Sub-State 1st Rd:
Girls Basketball Thu, Feb. 23 Final
Bye
0
at St. John's-Tipton
1
1A-DII Sub-State 1st Rd Bye
Girls Basketball Thu, Feb. 23 Final
Stockton
30
at Thunder Ridge
49
1A-DII Sub-State 1st Rd:
Girls Basketball Thu, Feb. 23 Final
Bye
0
at Wilson
1
1A-DII Sub-State 1st Rd Bye
Girls Basketball Thu, Feb. 23 Final
Southern Cloud
39
at St. Xavier
35
1A-DII Sub-State 1st Rd @ Junction City:
Girls Basketball Thu, Feb. 23 Final
Bye
0
at Osborne
1
1A-DI Sub-State 1st Rd Bye:
Girls Basketball Thu, Feb. 23 Final
Axtell
46
at Pike Valley
30
1A-DII Sub-State 1st Rd:
Girls Basketball Thu, Feb. 23 Final
Solomon
15
vs Sylvan Lucas
58
1A-DI Sub-State 1st Rd: S-L: Labertew 22, Knobbe 14.
Girls Basketball Thu, Feb. 23 Final
Lincoln
23
at Rural Vista
55
1A-DI Sub-State 1st Rd:
Boys Basketball Thu, Feb. 23 Final
Concordia
52
at Wamego
63
Fri, Feb. 24 TBD
Wrestling
vs 3-2-1A State Tournament @ Hays
Girls Basketball Fri, Feb. 24 Final
Rock Hills
76
at Lakeside
57
1A-DI Sub-State 1st Rd: RH: 1st contested postseason win since 3/4/2010; Highest point total of season (previous 52 vs Natoma 2/7), 22-32 FT; Frost 36 (career high; 4-3's, 8-13 FT), Whelchel 22, B. Simmelink 13 (9-12 FT). Lakeside: Bergmann 25 (16 in 4th Q, 4-3's), Brummet 15, Baetz 12.
Boys Basketball Fri, Feb. 24 Final
Frankfort
37
at Osborne
51
1A-DI Sub-State 1st Rd: Osborne: Hamel 25, D. Guttery 10.
Boys Basketball Fri, Feb. 24 Final
Natoma
11
at Thunder Ridge
106
1A-DII Sub-State 1st Rd:
Boys Basketball Fri, Feb. 24 Final
Tescott
17
at Logan-Palco
50
1A-DII Sub-State 1st Rd:
Boys Basketball Fri, Feb. 24 Final
Stockton
16
at St. John's-Tipton
62
1A-DII Sub-State 1st Rd: SJ/T: Eilert 15, Horinek 10.
Boys Basketball Fri, Feb. 24 Final
Chase
23
at Wilson
60
1A-DII Sub-State 1st Rd:
Boys Basketball Fri, Feb. 24 Final
Bye
0
at Southern Cloud
1
1A-DII Sub-State 1st Rd Bye
Boys Basketball Fri, Feb. 24 Final
Wetmore
57
at Pike Valley
53
1A-DII Sub-State 1st Rd: PV: Marquis 14, Field 13, T. Reeves 10.
Boys Basketball Fri, Feb. 24 Final
Lincoln
42
at Sylvan Lucas
66
1A-DI Sub-State 1st Rd:
Boys Basketball Fri, Feb. 24 Final
Rock Hills
41
at Lakeside
59
1A-DI Sub-State 1st Rd: Lakeside: Hutson 17 (5-3's), Cunningham 14, Remus 10. RH: McDill 24.
Sat, Feb. 25 TBD
Wrestling
vs 3-2-1A State Tournament @ Hays
Girls Basketball Mon, Feb. 27 6:00 PM
Minneapolis
at Hiawatha
3A Sub-State 1st Rd:
Girls Basketball Mon, Feb. 27 6:00 PM
Ellsworth
at Norton
3A Sub-State 1st Rd:
Boys Basketball Mon, Feb. 27 6:00 PM
Republic County
at Jefferson County North
2A Sub-State 1st Rd:
Girls Basketball Mon, Feb. 27 7:00 PM
Beloit
at Southeast of Saline
3A Sub-State 1st Rd:
Boys Basketball Mon, Feb. 27 7:00 PM
Hillsboro
at Sacred Heart
2A Sub-State 1st Rd:
Boys Basketball Mon, Feb. 27 7:00 PM
Smith Center
at TMP
2A Sub-State 1st Rd:
Girls Basketball Tue, Feb. 28 TBA
Concordia
vs TBA
Sub-State Tournament (Feb. 28-Mar. 4)
Boys Basketball Tue, Feb. 28 TBA
Concordia
vs TBA
Sub-State Tournament (Feb. 28-Mar. 4)
Girls Basketball Tue, Feb. 28 6:00 PM
Republic County
at Riverside
2A Sub-State 1st Rd:
Boys Basketball Tue, Feb. 28 6:00 PM
Minneapolis
at Sabetha
3A Sub-State 1st Rd:
Boys Basketball Tue, Feb. 28 6:00 PM
Phillipsburg
at Southeast of Saline
3A Sub-State 1st Rd:
Girls Basketball Tue, Feb. 28 7:00 PM
Ell-Saline
at Sacred Heart
2A Sub-State 1st Rd:
Girls Basketball Tue, Feb. 28 7:00 PM
Plainville
at Smith Center
2A Sub-State 1st Rd:
Boys Basketball Tue, Feb. 28 7:00 PM
Ellsworth
at Russell
3A Sub-State 1st Rd:
Boys Basketball Tue, Feb. 28 7:00 PM
Hoisington
at Beloit
3A Sub-State 1st Rd:
Girls Basketball Thu, Mar. 02 6:00 PM
Southern Cloud
vs Central Christian
1A-DII Sub-State Semis:
Girls Basketball Thu, Mar. 02 6:00 PM
Thunder Ridge
vs Northern Valley
1A-DII Sub-State Semis:
Girls Basketball Thu, Mar. 02 6:00 PM
Chase
vs Wilson
1A-DII Sub-State Semis @ Western Plains:
Girls Basketball Thu, Mar. 02 6:00 PM
Rural Vista
vs Sylvan Lucas
1A-DI Sub-State Semis:
Girls Basketball Thu, Mar. 02 6:00 PM
Rock Hills
vs Osborne
1A-DI Sub-State Semis:
Girls Basketball Thu, Mar. 02 7:30 PM
Tescott
vs St. John's-Tipton
1A-DII Sub-State Semis:
Boys Basketball Fri, Mar. 03 6:00 PM
Sylvan Lucas
vs Canton-Galva
1A-DI Sub-State Semis:
Boys Basketball Fri, Mar. 03 6:00 PM
Blue Valley-Randolph
vs Osborne
1A-DI Sub-State Semis:
Boys Basketball Fri, Mar. 03 6:00 PM
St. Xavier
vs Southern Cloud
1A-DII Sub-State Semis:
Boys Basketball Fri, Mar. 03 6:00 PM
Wilson
vs Stafford
1A-DII Sub-State Semis @ Western Plains:
Boys Basketball Fri, Mar. 03 7:30 PM
Lakeside
vs Canton-Galva
1A-DI Sub-State Semis:
Boys Basketball Fri, Mar. 03 7:30 PM
Thunder Ridge
vs St. John's-Tipton
1A-DII Sub-State Semis:
NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS SPORTS
Five Area Wrestlers Claim 3-2-1A State Championships
Posted: Feb 25, 2023

Five Area Wrestlers Claim 3-2-1A State Championships

Five wrestlers from the nckssports.com area claimed state titles at the 3-2-1A State Wrestling Championships in Hays at Gross Memorial Coliseum this weekend.  At 106# was Brogan Monty of Beloit.  AJ Polansky of Republic County took the 120# championship.  Smith Center had three champions with Alex Wilkinson at 144#, Bentley Montgomery at 150# and Eli Franklin at 215#.

Monty opened the tournament with a win over Trenton Grimm of Cherryvale by fall in 1:47.  In the quarterfinals, he beat Jai Sean George of Larned by fall in 2:56.  In Friday's semis, Monty won a 10-2 major decision over Benson Eggleston of Herington.  Looking to finish his freshman season undefeated, Monty picked up an 8-2 decision over Kash Schlitz of Hoxie.  Monty went 4-0 on the weekend and 41-0 on the season at 106#.

Montgomery had the second best record on the year as far as state champions from our area were concerned, finishing 46-1.  He opened the tournament with a win over Justin Widler of Herington by an 11-5 decision.  In the quarters, he pinned Josef Planasky of Chaparral in 3:50.  A battle in the semis resulted in a sudden victory 3-1 overtime decision over Skyler Geer of Halstead.  Montgomery fought for a 2-1 win over Easton Schletzbaum of Atchison County in the 150# championship bout to finish the tournament 4-0.

Franklin was actually the first area wrestler to pick up a state championship, as on the random draw, he wrestled the fourth match of the finals.  Franklin opened on Friday with a pin in 2:21 over Brandon Price of Wichita County.  In the quarters, he made quicker work of Dalton Rokey of Sabetha, taking the match by fall in 1:58 before going on to beat Ivan Jirak of Oakley by a 5-2 decision in the semis.  In the championship match, Franklin avenged a regional championship loss to Jefferson Otter of Norton, winning a 3-2 tie-break overtime thriller to finish the season at 42-6 at 215#.

Alex Wilkinson finished his final season for the Redmen at 38-8 and the 144# state champion.  He opened with a win by fall in just a minute against Calvin Noonan of Burlingame and then picked up a sudden victory 6-4 overtime win over Duncan Bell of Hoxie in the quarters.  In the semis on Friday, Wilkinson fought for a 5-4 win over Jarret Mader of Ellis.  He finished the tournament with his second sudden-victory overtime win, beating Wyatt Gardner of Wichita County 3-1 for the championship.

Polansky of Republic County opened with a 16-0 technical fall over Payton Haley of Chaparral on Friday in the 120# weight class.  In the quarters, he won by fall over Garret Holmes of Silver Lake in 3:57.  A competitive semifinal saw Polansky pick up a 3-1 decision over Tate Weimer of Hoxie.  In Saturday's title bout, Polansky won over Kaden Sisson of Phillipsburg for the second straight week with a 2-0 decision.  He finished his senior season at 43-6 for the Buffs.

Full results for the area and the 3-2-1A and 4A State Tournaments can be found below.

nckssports.com Area State Wrestling Results

3-2-1A State Wrestling Results

4A State Wrestling Results