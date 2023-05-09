Golf Results 5/8 & 5/9/23

Skip to navigation
M. Golf
Thu, May. 04
1:00 PM
Area Teams Competing: Lakeside, Pike Valley, Rock Hills, St. John's, Southern Cloud
vs
Riley County Invitational @ Leonardville
M. Golf
Thu, May. 04
3:00 PM
Area Teams Competing: Beloit, Ellsworth, Minneapolis, Republic County
vs
Ellsworth Invitational
M. Golf
Thu, May. 04
3:00 PM
Area Teams Competing: Sacred Heart, Southeast of Saline
vs
Junction City Invitational
Boys Tennis
Thu, May. 04
TBA
Ellsworth
vs
TBA
3-2-1A Regional Tournament @ Hillsboro
Boys Tennis
Thu, May. 04
TBA
Concordia
vs
TBA
4A Regional Tournament @ Buhler
Boys Tennis
Thu, May. 04
TBA
Sacred Heart
vs
TBA
3-2-1A Regional Tournament @ Lawrence
Boys Baseball
Thu, May. 04
Final
Russell
12
at
Southeast of Saline
1
Girls Softball
Thu, May. 04
Final - 3 innings
Russell
0
at
Southeast of Saline
18
Girls Softball
Thu, May. 04
Final - 4 innings
Plainville
1
at
Ellsworth
16
Boys Baseball
Thu, May. 04
Final - 5 innings
Russell
15
at
Southeast of Saline
4
Girls Softball
Thu, May. 04
Final - 3 innings
Russell
0
at
Southeast of Saline
18
Girls Softball
Thu, May. 04
Final - 5 innings
Plainville
7
at
Ellsworth
18
Fri, May. 05
2:30 PM
Track & Field
vs
Rock Hills Invitational
Area Teams Competing: Lakeside, Osborne, Pike Valley, Republic County, Rock Hills, St. John's, Smith Center, Southern Cloud, Thunder Ridge, Tipton
Fri, May. 05
3:00 PM
Track & Field
vs
Southeast of Saline Invitational
Area Teams Competing: Beloit, Minneapolis, Sacred Heart, Southeast of Saline
Fri, May. 05
3:00 PM
Track & Field
vs
Thompson Relays @ Lincoln
Area Teams Competing: Lincoln, Natoma, Sylvan-Lucas, Tescott, Wilson
Fri, May. 05
4:00 PM
Track & Field
vs
Ellinwood Invitational
Area Teams Competing: Chase, Ellsworth
M. Golf
Fri, May. 05
3:00 PM
Area Teams Competing: Osborne
vs
Hill City Invitational
M. Golf
Fri, May. 05
3:00 PM
Area Teams Competing: Concordia
vs
Washington County Invitational
Boys Tennis
Fri, May. 05
TBA
Ellsworth
vs
TBA
3-2-1A Regional Tournament @ Hillsboro
Boys Tennis
Fri, May. 05
TBA
Sacred Heart
vs
TBA
3-2-1A Regional Tournament @ Lawrence
Boys Baseball
Fri, May. 05
Final - 5 innings
Ellinwood
14
at
Minneapolis
3
Girls Softball
Fri, May. 05
Final
Beloit
10
at
Republic County
0
Girls Softball
Fri, May. 05
Final - 4 innings
Ellinwood
0
at
Minneapolis
15
Boys Baseball
Fri, May. 05
Final - 4 innings
Ellinwood
20
at
Minneapolis
0
Girls Softball
Fri, May. 05
Final - 5 innings
Beloit
13
at
Republic County
1
Girls Softball
Fri, May. 05
Final - 5 innings
Ellinwood
1
at
Minneapolis
11
Mon, May. 08
1:00 PM
M. Golf
vs
NCKL League Meet @ Concordia
Boys Baseball
Mon, May. 08
Final - 5 innings
Republic County
1
at
Ellsworth
15
Boys Baseball
Mon, May. 08
Final
Wilson
15
at
Kinsley
18
Boys Baseball
Mon, May. 08
Final
Ellinwood
6
at
Sylvan Lucas
1
Girls Softball
Mon, May. 08
Final
Ellinwood
0
at
Sylvan Lucas
10
Girls Softball
Mon, May. 08
Final
Minneapolis
7
at
Plainville
1
Girls Softball
Mon, May. 08
Final
Republic County
2
at
Ellsworth
11
Boys Baseball
Mon, May. 08
Final - 6 innings
Concordia
0
at
Clay Center
10
Girls Softball
Mon, May. 08
Final
Concordia
3
at
Clay Center
0
Boys Baseball
Mon, May. 08
Final - 3 innings
Republic County
0
at
Ellsworth
20
Boys Baseball
Mon, May. 08
Final - 3 innings
Wilson
0
at
Kinsley
15
Boys Baseball
Mon, May. 08
Final
Ellinwood
7
at
Sylvan Lucas
8
Girls Softball
Mon, May. 08
Final - 3 innings
Minneapolis
19
at
Plainville
0
Girls Softball
Mon, May. 08
Final - 5 innings
Republic County
6
at
Ellsworth
16
Girls Softball
Mon, May. 08
Final
Ellinwood
1
at
Sylvan Lucas
13
Boys Baseball
Mon, May. 08
Final
Concordia
4
at
Clay Center
12
Girls Softball
Mon, May. 08
Final - 5 innings
Concordia
1
at
Clay Center
11
M. Golf
Tue, May. 09
3:00 PM
Area Teams Competing: Osborne, Smith Center
vs
Mel Schremmer Invitational @ Phillipsburg
M. Golf
Tue, May. 09
10:30 AM
Area Teams Competing: Chase, Lakeside, Pike Valley, Rock Hills, St. John's, Southern Cloud, Tipton
vs
Tipton Invitational
Tue, May. 09
1:00 PM
M. Golf
vs
NCAA League Meet @ Salina Municipal
Thu, May. 11
3:00 PM
Track & Field
vs
NCAA League Meet @ Ellsworth
Thu, May. 11
1:00 PM
M. Golf
vs
MCL League Meet @ Hays (TMP-Marian)
Boys Baseball
Thu, May. 11
4:00 PM
Beloit
at
Sacred Heart
Girls Softball
Thu, May. 11
4:00 PM
Beloit
at
Ellis
Boys Baseball
Thu, May. 11
6:00 PM
Beloit
at
Sacred Heart
Girls Softball
Thu, May. 11
6:00 PM
Beloit
at
Ellis
Fri, May. 12
3:00 PM
Track & Field
vs
NPL Meet @ Mankato
Fri, May. 12
3:00 PM
Track & Field
vs
NCKL League Meet @ Concordia
Boys Tennis
Fri, May. 12
TBA
Ellsworth
vs
TBA
3-2-1A State Tournament
Boys Tennis
Fri, May. 12
TBA
Sacred Heart
vs
TBA
3-2-1A State Tournament
Boys Tennis
Fri, May. 12
TBA
Concordia
vs
TBA
4A State Tournament
Boys Tennis
Sat, May. 13
TBA
Ellsworth
vs
TBA
3-2-1A State Tournament
Boys Tennis
Sat, May. 13
TBA
Sacred Heart
vs
TBA
3-2-1A State Tournament
Boys Tennis
Sat, May. 13
TBA
Concordia
vs
TBA
4A State Tournament
M. Golf
Mon, May. 15
8:30 AM
Area Teams Competing: Beloit, Concordia, Ellsworth, Minneapolis
vs
3A Regional @ Russell
M. Golf
Mon, May. 15
9:00 AM
Area Teams Competing: Southeast of Saline
vs
3A Regional Golf @ Hesston
M. Golf
Mon, May. 15
9:00 AM
Area Teams Competing: Osborne
vs
1A Regional @ Oberlin
M. Golf
Mon, May. 15
9:00 AM
Area Teams Competing: Republic County, Smith Center
vs
2A Regional @ Hoxie
M. Golf
Mon, May. 15
10:00 AM
Area Teams Competing: Sacred Heart
vs
2A Regional @ Sacred Heart
Boys Baseball
Mon, May. 15
TBA
Beloit
vs
TBA
3A Regional Tournament @ Hoisington (May 15 & 17)
Boys Baseball
Mon, May. 15
TBA
Ellsworth
vs
TBA
3A Regional Tournament @ Hoisington (May 15 & 17)
Boys Baseball
Mon, May. 15
TBA
Minneapolis
vs
TBA
3A Regional Tournament @ Nemaha Central (May 15 & 17)
Boys Baseball
Mon, May. 15
TBA
Republic County
vs
TBA
2-1A Regional Tournament @ Little River (May 15 & 17)
Boys Baseball
Mon, May. 15
TBA
Sacred Heart
vs
TBA
2-1A Regional Tournament @ Little River (May 15 & 17)
Boys Baseball
Mon, May. 15
TBA
Southeast of Saline
vs
TBA
3A Regional Tournament @ Burlington (May 15 & 17)
Boys Baseball
Mon, May. 15
TBA
Wilson
vs
TBA
2-1A Regional Tournament @ Little River (May 15 &17)
Boys Baseball
Mon, May. 15
TBA
Concordia
vs
TBA
3A Regional Tournament @ Nemaha Central (May 15 & 17)
Boys Baseball
Mon, May. 15
TBA
Sylvan Lucas
vs
TBA
3A Regional Tournament @ Hoisington (May 15 & 17)
Girls Softball
Mon, May. 15
TBA
Beloit
vs
TBA
3A Regional Tournament @ Concordia (May 15 & 16)
Girls Softball
Mon, May. 15
TBA
Ellsworth
vs
TBA
3A Regional Tournament @ Lyons (May 15 & 16)
Girls Softball
Mon, May. 15
TBA
Republic County
vs
TBA
2-1A Regional Tournament @ Ellis (May 16 & 17)
Girls Softball
Mon, May. 15
TBA
Sacred Heart
vs
TBA
2-1A Regional Tournament @ Ellis (May 16 & 17)
Girls Softball
Mon, May. 15
TBA
Southeast of Saline
vs
TBA
3A Regional Tournament @ Lyons (May 15 & 16)
Girls Softball
Mon, May. 15
TBA
Sylvan Lucas
vs
TBA
2-1A Regional Tournament @ Ellis (May 16 & 17)
Girls Softball
Mon, May. 15
TBA
TBA
at
Concordia
3A Regional Tournament @ Concordia (May 15 & 16)
Girls Softball
Mon, May. 15
TBA
Minneapolis
vs
TBA
3A Regional Tournament @ Concordia (May 15 & 16)
Thu, May. 18
3:00 PM
Track & Field
vs
2A Regional Meet @ Valley Heights
Area Teams Competing: Republic County, Sacred Heart, Smith Center
Thu, May. 18
3:00 PM
Track & Field
vs
1A Regional Meet @ Rock Hills
Area Teams Competing: Glasco, Lakeside, Lincoln, Miltonvale, Osborne, Pike Valley, Rock Hills, St. John's, Sylvan-Lucas, Tescott, Thunder Ridge, Tipton, Wilson
Thu, May. 18
3:00 PM
Track & Field
vs
1A Regional Meet @ Kiowa County
Area Teams Competing: Chase
Fri, May. 19
12:00 PM
Track & Field
vs
3A Regional Meet @ Garden City
Area Teams Competing: Ellsworth
Fri, May. 19
3:00 PM
Track & Field
vs
3A Regional Meet @ Nickerson
Area Teams Competing: Beloit, Concordia, Minneapolis, Southeast of Saline
Mon, May. 22
TBA
M. Golf
vs
KSHSAA State Meets
TBA
Posted: May 09, 2023
Golf Results 5/8 & 5/9/23
NCKL Meet @ Concordia (5/8/23)
Mel Schremmer Invitational @ Phillipsburg (5/9/23)
