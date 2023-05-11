MCL Golf Results 5/11/23

 Skip to navigation Skip to content Skip to footer
M. Golf Thu, May. 04 1:00 PM
Area Teams Competing: Lakeside, Pike Valley, Rock Hills, St. John's, Southern Cloud
vs Riley County Invitational @ Leonardville
M. Golf Thu, May. 04 3:00 PM
Area Teams Competing: Beloit, Ellsworth, Minneapolis, Republic County
vs Ellsworth Invitational
M. Golf Thu, May. 04 3:00 PM
Area Teams Competing: Sacred Heart, Southeast of Saline
vs Junction City Invitational
Boys Tennis Thu, May. 04 TBA
Ellsworth
vs TBA
3-2-1A Regional Tournament @ Hillsboro
Boys Tennis Thu, May. 04 TBA
Concordia
vs TBA
4A Regional Tournament @ Buhler
Boys Tennis Thu, May. 04 TBA
Sacred Heart
vs TBA
3-2-1A Regional Tournament @ Lawrence
Boys Baseball Thu, May. 04 Final
Russell
12
at Southeast of Saline
1
Girls Softball Thu, May. 04 Final - 4 innings
Plainville
1
at Ellsworth
16
Boys Baseball Thu, May. 04 Final - 5 innings
Russell
15
at Southeast of Saline
4
Girls Softball Thu, May. 04 Final - 5 innings
Plainville
7
at Ellsworth
18
Fri, May. 05 2:30 PM
Track & Field
vs Rock Hills Invitational
Area Teams Competing: Lakeside, Osborne, Pike Valley, Republic County, Rock Hills, St. John's, Smith Center, Southern Cloud, Thunder Ridge, Tipton
Fri, May. 05 3:00 PM
Track & Field
vs Southeast of Saline Invitational
Area Teams Competing: Beloit, Minneapolis, Sacred Heart, Southeast of Saline
Fri, May. 05 3:00 PM
Track & Field
vs Thompson Relays @ Lincoln
Area Teams Competing: Lincoln, Natoma, Sylvan-Lucas, Tescott, Wilson
Fri, May. 05 4:00 PM
Track & Field
vs Ellinwood Invitational
Area Teams Competing: Chase, Ellsworth
M. Golf Fri, May. 05 3:00 PM
Area Teams Competing: Osborne
vs Hill City Invitational
M. Golf Fri, May. 05 3:00 PM
Area Teams Competing: Concordia
vs Washington County Invitational
Boys Tennis Fri, May. 05 TBA
Ellsworth
vs TBA
3-2-1A Regional Tournament @ Hillsboro
Boys Tennis Fri, May. 05 TBA
Sacred Heart
vs TBA
3-2-1A Regional Tournament @ Lawrence
Girls Softball Fri, May. 05 Final
Beloit
10
at Republic County
0
Girls Softball Fri, May. 05 Final - 4 innings
Ellinwood
0
at Minneapolis
15
Girls Softball Fri, May. 05 Final - 5 innings
Beloit
13
at Republic County
1
Girls Softball Fri, May. 05 Final - 5 innings
Ellinwood
1
at Minneapolis
11
Mon, May. 08 1:00 PM
M. Golf
vs NCKL League Meet @ Concordia
Boys Baseball Mon, May. 08 Final
Wilson
15
at Kinsley
18
Boys Baseball Mon, May. 08 Final
Ellinwood
6
at Sylvan Lucas
1
Girls Softball Mon, May. 08 Final
Ellinwood
0
at Sylvan Lucas
10
Girls Softball Mon, May. 08 Final
Minneapolis
7
at Plainville
1
Girls Softball Mon, May. 08 Final
Republic County
2
at Ellsworth
11
Girls Softball Mon, May. 08 Final
Concordia
3
at Clay Center
0
Boys Baseball Mon, May. 08 Final - 3 innings
Wilson
0
at Kinsley
15
Boys Baseball Mon, May. 08 Final
Ellinwood
7
at Sylvan Lucas
8
Girls Softball Mon, May. 08 Final - 3 innings
Minneapolis
19
at Plainville
0
Girls Softball Mon, May. 08 Final - 5 innings
Republic County
6
at Ellsworth
16
Girls Softball Mon, May. 08 Final
Ellinwood
1
at Sylvan Lucas
13
Boys Baseball Mon, May. 08 Final
Concordia
4
at Clay Center
12
Girls Softball Mon, May. 08 Final - 5 innings
Concordia
1
at Clay Center
11
M. Golf Tue, May. 09 3:00 PM
Area Teams Competing: Osborne, Smith Center
vs Mel Schremmer Invitational @ Phillipsburg
Tue, May. 09 Cancelled
M. Golf
vs NCAA League Meet @ Salina Municipal
Thu, May. 11 1:00 PM
M. Golf
vs MCL League Meet @ Hays (TMP-Marian)
Girls Softball Thu, May. 11 Final
Beloit
12
at Ellis
0
Boys Baseball Thu, May. 11 Final
Beloit
8
at Sacred Heart
10
Girls Softball Thu, May. 11 Final - 5 innings
Beloit
15
at Ellis
5
Fri, May. 12 3:00 PM
Track & Field
vs MCL Meet @ Phillipsburg
Fri, May. 12 3:00 PM
Track & Field
vs NCAA League Meet @ Salina
Fri, May. 12 3:00 PM
Track & Field
vs NPL Meet @ Mankato
Fri, May. 12 3:00 PM
Track & Field
vs NCKL League Meet @ Concordia
Boys Tennis Fri, May. 12 TBA
Ellsworth
vs TBA
3-2-1A State Tournament
Boys Tennis Fri, May. 12 TBA
Sacred Heart
vs TBA
3-2-1A State Tournament
Boys Tennis Fri, May. 12 TBA
Concordia
vs TBA
4A State Tournament
Boys Tennis Sat, May. 13 TBA
Ellsworth
vs TBA
3-2-1A State Tournament
Boys Tennis Sat, May. 13 TBA
Sacred Heart
vs TBA
3-2-1A State Tournament
Boys Tennis Sat, May. 13 TBA
Concordia
vs TBA
4A State Tournament
M. Golf Mon, May. 15 8:30 AM
Area Teams Competing: Beloit, Concordia, Ellsworth, Minneapolis
vs 3A Regional @ Russell
M. Golf Mon, May. 15 9:00 AM
Area Teams Competing: Southeast of Saline
vs 3A Regional Golf @ Hesston
M. Golf Mon, May. 15 9:00 AM
Area Teams Competing: Osborne
vs 1A Regional @ Oberlin
M. Golf Mon, May. 15 9:00 AM
Area Teams Competing: Republic County, Smith Center
vs 2A Regional @ Hoxie
M. Golf Mon, May. 15 10:00 AM
Area Teams Competing: Sacred Heart
vs 2A Regional @ Sacred Heart
Girls Softball Mon, May. 15 TBA
Bye
vs Beloit
3A Regional 1st Rd:
Girls Softball Mon, May. 15 TBA
Marysville
at Concordia
3A Regional 1st Rd:
Girls Softball Mon, May. 15 TBA
Russell
vs Minneapolis
3A Regional 1st Rd:
Boys Baseball Mon, May. 15 2:00 PM
Republic County
vs Ell-Saline
2-1A Regional Play-In Game:
Girls Softball Mon, May. 15 2:30 PM
Nickerson
at Southeast of Saline
3A Regional 1st Rd:
Boys Baseball Mon, May. 15 3:00 PM
Minneapolis
at Nemaha Central
3A Regional 1st Rd:
Boys Baseball Mon, May. 15 3:00 PM
Rossville
vs Concordia
3A Regional 1st Rd:
Boys Baseball Mon, May. 15 3:00 PM
Wilson
vs Ellis
2-1A Regional 1st Rd:
Girls Softball Mon, May. 15 3:00 PM
Ellinwood
vs Ellsworth
3A Regional 1st Rd:
Boys Baseball Mon, May. 15 4:00 PM
Beloit
at Hoisington
3A Regional 1st Rd:
Boys Baseball Mon, May. 15 4:00 PM
Ellsworth
vs Sylvan Lucas
3A Regional 1st Rd:
Boys Baseball Mon, May. 15 4:30 PM
TMP
at Sacred Heart
2-1A Regional 1st Rd:
Boys Baseball Mon, May. 15 8:00 PM
Eureka
vs Southeast of Saline
3A Regional 1st Rd:
M. Golf Tue, May. 16 10:30 AM
Area Teams Competing: Chase, Lakeside, Pike Valley, Rock Hills, St. John's, Southern Cloud, Tipton
vs Tipton Invitational
Girls Softball Tue, May. 16 2:00 PM
Sylvan Lucas
vs Bennington
2-1A Regional 1st Rd:
Girls Softball Tue, May. 16 2:00 PM
Republic County
vs TMP
2-1A Regional 1st Rd:
Girls Softball Tue, May. 16 3:30 PM
Sacred Heart
at Ellis
2-1A Regional Tournament 1st Rd:
Thu, May. 18 3:00 PM
Track & Field
vs 2A Regional Meet @ Valley Heights
Area Teams Competing: Republic County, Sacred Heart, Smith Center
Thu, May. 18 3:00 PM
Track & Field
vs 1A Regional Meet @ Rock Hills
Area Teams Competing: Glasco, Lakeside, Lincoln, Miltonvale, Osborne, Pike Valley, Rock Hills, St. John's, Sylvan-Lucas, Tescott, Thunder Ridge, Tipton, Wilson
Thu, May. 18 3:00 PM
Track & Field
vs 1A Regional Meet @ Kiowa County
Area Teams Competing: Chase
Fri, May. 19 12:00 PM
Track & Field
vs 3A Regional Meet @ Garden City
Area Teams Competing: Ellsworth
Fri, May. 19 3:00 PM
Track & Field
vs 3A Regional Meet @ Nickerson
Area Teams Competing: Beloit, Concordia, Minneapolis, Southeast of Saline
Mon, May. 22 TBA
M. Golf
vs KSHSAA State Meets
TBA
Tue, May. 23 TBA
M. Golf
vs KSHSAA State Sand Greens Meet @ Leonardville
Tue, May. 23 TBA
M. Golf
vs KSHSAA State Meets
TBA
NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS SPORTS
MCL Golf Results 5/11/23
Posted: May 11, 2023

MCL Golf Results 5/11/23

MCL Golf Meet Results