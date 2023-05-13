Thunder Ridge Grad Hardacre Wraps Up Stellar Career at Kansas Wesleyan with Bevan Award

 Skip to navigation Skip to content Skip to footer
Mon, May. 08 1:00 PM
M. Golf
vs NCKL League Meet @ Concordia
Boys Baseball Mon, May. 08 Final - 5 innings
Republic County
1
at Ellsworth
15
Boys Baseball Mon, May. 08 Final
Wilson
15
at Kinsley
18
Boys Baseball Mon, May. 08 Final
Ellinwood
6
at Sylvan Lucas
1
Girls Softball Mon, May. 08 Final
Ellinwood
0
at Sylvan Lucas
10
Girls Softball Mon, May. 08 Final
Minneapolis
7
at Plainville
1
Girls Softball Mon, May. 08 Final
Republic County
2
at Ellsworth
11
Boys Baseball Mon, May. 08 Final - 6 innings
Concordia
0
at Clay Center
10
Girls Softball Mon, May. 08 Final
Concordia
3
at Clay Center
0
Boys Baseball Mon, May. 08 Final - 3 innings
Republic County
0
at Ellsworth
20
Boys Baseball Mon, May. 08 Final - 3 innings
Wilson
0
at Kinsley
15
Boys Baseball Mon, May. 08 Final
Ellinwood
7
at Sylvan Lucas
8
Girls Softball Mon, May. 08 Final - 3 innings
Minneapolis
19
at Plainville
0
Girls Softball Mon, May. 08 Final - 5 innings
Republic County
6
at Ellsworth
16
Girls Softball Mon, May. 08 Final
Ellinwood
1
at Sylvan Lucas
13
Boys Baseball Mon, May. 08 Final
Concordia
4
at Clay Center
12
Girls Softball Mon, May. 08 Final - 5 innings
Concordia
1
at Clay Center
11
M. Golf Tue, May. 09 3:00 PM
Area Teams Competing: Osborne, Smith Center
vs Mel Schremmer Invitational @ Phillipsburg
Tue, May. 09 Cancelled
M. Golf
vs NCAA League Meet @ Salina Municipal
Thu, May. 11 1:00 PM
M. Golf
vs MCL League Meet @ Hays (TMP-Marian)
Boys Baseball Thu, May. 11 Final - 6 innings
Beloit
5
at Sacred Heart
15
Girls Softball Thu, May. 11 Final
Beloit
12
at Ellis
0
Boys Baseball Thu, May. 11 Final
Beloit
8
at Sacred Heart
10
Girls Softball Thu, May. 11 Final - 5 innings
Beloit
15
at Ellis
5
Fri, May. 12 3:00 PM
Track & Field
vs MCL Meet @ Phillipsburg
Fri, May. 12 3:00 PM
Track & Field
vs NCAA League Meet @ Salina
Fri, May. 12 3:00 PM
Track & Field
vs NPL Meet @ Mankato
Fri, May. 12 3:00 PM
Track & Field
vs NCKL League Meet @ Concordia
Boys Tennis Fri, May. 12 TBA
Ellsworth
vs TBA
3-2-1A State Tournament
Boys Tennis Fri, May. 12 TBA
Sacred Heart
vs TBA
3-2-1A State Tournament
Boys Tennis Fri, May. 12 TBA
Concordia
vs TBA
4A State Tournament
Boys Tennis Sat, May. 13 TBA
Ellsworth
vs TBA
3-2-1A State Tournament
Boys Tennis Sat, May. 13 TBA
Sacred Heart
vs TBA
3-2-1A State Tournament
Boys Tennis Sat, May. 13 TBA
Concordia
vs TBA
4A State Tournament
M. Golf Mon, May. 15 8:30 AM
Area Teams Competing: Beloit, Concordia, Ellsworth, Minneapolis
vs 3A Regional @ Russell
M. Golf Mon, May. 15 9:00 AM
Area Teams Competing: Southeast of Saline
vs 3A Regional Golf @ Hesston
M. Golf Mon, May. 15 9:00 AM
Area Teams Competing: Osborne
vs 1A Regional @ Oberlin
M. Golf Mon, May. 15 9:00 AM
Area Teams Competing: Republic County, Smith Center
vs 2A Regional @ Hoxie
M. Golf Mon, May. 15 10:00 AM
Area Teams Competing: Sacred Heart
vs 2A Regional @ Sacred Heart
Girls Softball Mon, May. 15 TBA
Bye
vs Beloit
3A Regional 1st Rd:
Girls Softball Mon, May. 15 TBA
Marysville
at Concordia
3A Regional 1st Rd:
Girls Softball Mon, May. 15 TBA
Russell
vs Minneapolis
3A Regional 1st Rd:
Boys Baseball Mon, May. 15 2:00 PM
Republic County
vs Ell-Saline
2-1A Regional Play-In Game:
Girls Softball Mon, May. 15 2:30 PM
Nickerson
at Southeast of Saline
3A Regional 1st Rd:
Boys Baseball Mon, May. 15 3:00 PM
Minneapolis
at Nemaha Central
3A Regional 1st Rd:
Boys Baseball Mon, May. 15 3:00 PM
Rossville
vs Concordia
3A Regional 1st Rd:
Boys Baseball Mon, May. 15 3:00 PM
Wilson
vs Ellis
2-1A Regional 1st Rd:
Girls Softball Mon, May. 15 3:00 PM
Ellinwood
vs Ellsworth
3A Regional 1st Rd:
Boys Baseball Mon, May. 15 4:00 PM
Beloit
at Hoisington
3A Regional 1st Rd:
Boys Baseball Mon, May. 15 4:00 PM
Ellsworth
vs Sylvan Lucas
3A Regional 1st Rd:
Boys Baseball Mon, May. 15 4:30 PM
TMP
at Sacred Heart
2-1A Regional 1st Rd:
Boys Baseball Mon, May. 15 8:00 PM
Eureka
vs Southeast of Saline
3A Regional 1st Rd:
M. Golf Tue, May. 16 10:30 AM
Area Teams Competing: Chase, Lakeside, Pike Valley, Rock Hills, St. John's, Southern Cloud, Tipton
vs Tipton Invitational
Girls Softball Tue, May. 16 2:00 PM
Sylvan Lucas
vs Bennington
2-1A Regional 1st Rd:
Girls Softball Tue, May. 16 2:00 PM
Republic County
vs TMP
2-1A Regional 1st Rd:
Girls Softball Tue, May. 16 3:30 PM
Sacred Heart
at Ellis
2-1A Regional Tournament 1st Rd:
Thu, May. 18 3:00 PM
Track & Field
vs 2A Regional Meet @ Valley Heights
Area Teams Competing: Republic County, Sacred Heart, Smith Center
Thu, May. 18 3:00 PM
Track & Field
vs 1A Regional Meet @ Rock Hills
Area Teams Competing: Glasco, Lakeside, Lincoln, Miltonvale, Osborne, Pike Valley, Rock Hills, St. John's, Sylvan-Lucas, Tescott, Thunder Ridge, Tipton, Wilson
Thu, May. 18 3:00 PM
Track & Field
vs 1A Regional Meet @ Kiowa County
Area Teams Competing: Chase
Fri, May. 19 12:00 PM
Track & Field
vs 3A Regional Meet @ Garden City
Area Teams Competing: Ellsworth
Fri, May. 19 3:00 PM
Track & Field
vs 3A Regional Meet @ Nickerson
Area Teams Competing: Beloit, Concordia, Minneapolis, Southeast of Saline
Mon, May. 22 TBA
M. Golf
vs KSHSAA State Meets
TBA
Tue, May. 23 TBA
M. Golf
vs KSHSAA State Sand Greens Meet @ Leonardville
Tue, May. 23 TBA
M. Golf
vs KSHSAA State Meets
TBA
NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS SPORTS
Thunder Ridge Grad Hardacre Wraps Up Stellar Career at Kansas Wesleyan with Bevan Award
Posted: May 13, 2023

Thunder Ridge Grad Hardacre Wraps Up Stellar Career at Kansas Wesleyan with Bevan Award

Elizabeth Hardacre, a 2019 graduate of Thunder Ridge High School, wrapped up her stellar volleyball career at Kansas Wesleyan this past fall.  Recently, she was named the Ginny Bevan Award Winner, which is given yearly to the Female Athlete of the Year at the Salina university.

Hardacre helped lead Kansas Wesleyan to a 28-7 record and a 10-2 mark in the KCAC in 2022.  The Coyotes also won the KCAC Tournament and qualified for the NAIA National Tournament.  Over her career, Hardacre received a number of accolades.  The past two seasons, she was an NAIA honorable mention All-American while also being named to the NAIA All West Central Region Team and a first team All-KCAC selection both seasons.  Hardacre started 94 matches and had 834 career kills and 360 career blocks.  She was also a five-time KCAC Defender of the Week and won the KCAC Attacker of the Week once.

Hardacre was recently featured by KWU Sports Information for her Bevan Award.  That story from kwucoyotes.com can be found below.

BEVAN AWARD WINNER HARDACRE GLAD SHE CHOSE KWU