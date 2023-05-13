Thunder Ridge Grad Hardacre Wraps Up Stellar Career at Kansas Wesleyan with Bevan Award

Elizabeth Hardacre, a 2019 graduate of Thunder Ridge High School, wrapped up her stellar volleyball career at Kansas Wesleyan this past fall. Recently, she was named the Ginny Bevan Award Winner, which is given yearly to the Female Athlete of the Year at the Salina university.

Hardacre helped lead Kansas Wesleyan to a 28-7 record and a 10-2 mark in the KCAC in 2022. The Coyotes also won the KCAC Tournament and qualified for the NAIA National Tournament. Over her career, Hardacre received a number of accolades. The past two seasons, she was an NAIA honorable mention All-American while also being named to the NAIA All West Central Region Team and a first team All-KCAC selection both seasons. Hardacre started 94 matches and had 834 career kills and 360 career blocks. She was also a five-time KCAC Defender of the Week and won the KCAC Attacker of the Week once.

Hardacre was recently featured by KWU Sports Information for her Bevan Award. That story from kwucoyotes.com can be found below.

BEVAN AWARD WINNER HARDACRE GLAD SHE CHOSE KWU