By NFHS on May 15, 2023

Beginning next year, high school basketball teams will shoot two free throws for common fouls when in the “bonus.” This change to Rule 4-8-1 eliminates the one-and-one scenario and sets new foul limits each quarter for awarding the bonus free throw. (Read the full story at the link below.)

NFHS Free Throw and Foul Administration Changes for 2023-24