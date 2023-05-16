Golf Results 5/15/23; Concordia, Sacred Heart & Osborne Claim Regional Titles

While some KSHSAA Regional Golf meets were moved to Tuesday or Wednesday due to weather, most tournaments took place on Monday as scheduled. From the area, the Concordia Panthers won the 3A Regional at Russell, the Sacred Heart Knights took the 2A Regional Championship in Salina and the Osborne Bulldogs won the 1A Regional at Oberlin-Decatur Community. Multiple area athletes will be competing at their respective state meets next week. Full results can be found at the links below.

Regional Golf Assignments/Results

There are no Regional meets for Sand Greens teams, but Tipton had their meet from last Monday rescheduled to Monday, May 15. Those results are below.

Tipton Invitational Results