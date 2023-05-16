Golf Results 5/15/23; Concordia, Sacred Heart & Osborne Claim Regional Titles

 Skip to navigation Skip to content Skip to footer
Mon, May. 08 1:00 PM
M. Golf
vs NCKL League Meet @ Concordia
Boys Baseball Mon, May. 08 Final - 5 innings
Republic County
1
at Ellsworth
15
Boys Baseball Mon, May. 08 Final
Wilson
15
at Kinsley
18
Boys Baseball Mon, May. 08 Final
Ellinwood
6
at Sylvan Lucas
1
Girls Softball Mon, May. 08 Final
Ellinwood
0
at Sylvan Lucas
10
Girls Softball Mon, May. 08 Final
Minneapolis
7
at Plainville
1
Girls Softball Mon, May. 08 Final
Republic County
2
at Ellsworth
11
Boys Baseball Mon, May. 08 Final - 6 innings
Concordia
0
at Clay Center
10
Girls Softball Mon, May. 08 Final
Concordia
3
at Clay Center
0
Boys Baseball Mon, May. 08 Final - 3 innings
Republic County
0
at Ellsworth
20
Boys Baseball Mon, May. 08 Final - 3 innings
Wilson
0
at Kinsley
15
Boys Baseball Mon, May. 08 Final
Ellinwood
7
at Sylvan Lucas
8
Girls Softball Mon, May. 08 Final - 3 innings
Minneapolis
19
at Plainville
0
Girls Softball Mon, May. 08 Final - 5 innings
Republic County
6
at Ellsworth
16
Girls Softball Mon, May. 08 Final
Ellinwood
1
at Sylvan Lucas
13
Boys Baseball Mon, May. 08 Final
Concordia
4
at Clay Center
12
Girls Softball Mon, May. 08 Final - 5 innings
Concordia
1
at Clay Center
11
M. Golf Tue, May. 09 3:00 PM
Area Teams Competing: Osborne, Smith Center
vs Mel Schremmer Invitational @ Phillipsburg
Tue, May. 09 Cancelled
M. Golf
vs NCAA League Meet @ Salina Municipal
Thu, May. 11 1:00 PM
M. Golf
vs MCL League Meet @ Hays (TMP-Marian)
Boys Baseball Thu, May. 11 Final - 6 innings
Beloit
5
at Sacred Heart
15
Girls Softball Thu, May. 11 Final
Beloit
12
at Ellis
0
Boys Baseball Thu, May. 11 Final
Beloit
8
at Sacred Heart
10
Girls Softball Thu, May. 11 Final - 5 innings
Beloit
15
at Ellis
5
Fri, May. 12 3:00 PM
Track & Field
vs MCL Meet @ Phillipsburg
Fri, May. 12 3:00 PM
Track & Field
vs NCAA League Meet @ Salina
Fri, May. 12 3:00 PM
Track & Field
vs NPL Meet @ Mankato
Fri, May. 12 3:00 PM
Track & Field
vs NCKL League Meet @ Concordia
Boys Tennis Fri, May. 12 TBA
Ellsworth
vs TBA
3-2-1A State Tournament
Boys Tennis Fri, May. 12 TBA
Sacred Heart
vs TBA
3-2-1A State Tournament
Boys Tennis Fri, May. 12 TBA
Concordia
vs TBA
4A State Tournament
Boys Tennis Sat, May. 13 TBA
Ellsworth
vs TBA
3-2-1A State Tournament
Boys Tennis Sat, May. 13 TBA
Sacred Heart
vs TBA
3-2-1A State Tournament
Boys Tennis Sat, May. 13 TBA
Concordia
vs TBA
4A State Tournament
M. Golf Mon, May. 15 8:30 AM
Area Teams Competing: Beloit, Concordia, Ellsworth, Minneapolis
vs 3A Regional @ Russell
M. Golf Mon, May. 15 9:00 AM
Area Teams Competing: Southeast of Saline
vs 3A Regional Golf @ Hesston
M. Golf Mon, May. 15 9:00 AM
Area Teams Competing: Osborne
vs 1A Regional @ Oberlin
M. Golf Mon, May. 15 9:00 AM
Area Teams Competing: Republic County, Smith Center
vs 2A Regional @ Hoxie
M. Golf Mon, May. 15 10:00 AM
Area Teams Competing: Sacred Heart
vs 2A Regional @ Sacred Heart
Boys Baseball Mon, May. 15 Final
Republic County
3
vs Ell-Saline
7
2-1A Regional Play-In Game:
Boys Baseball Mon, May. 15 Final - 5 innings
Wilson
0
vs Ellis
14
2-1A Regional 1st Rd:
Boys Baseball Mon, May. 15 Final
Beloit
3
at Hoisington
7
3A Regional 1st Rd:
Boys Baseball Mon, May. 15 Final
TMP
1
at Sacred Heart
4
2-1A Regional 1st Rd:
M. Golf Tue, May. 16 10:30 AM
Area Teams Competing: Chase, Lakeside, Pike Valley, Rock Hills, St. John's, Southern Cloud, Tipton
vs Tipton Invitational
Girls Softball Tue, May. 16 TBA
Bye
vs Beloit
3A Regional 1st Rd:
Boys Baseball Tue, May. 16 1:00 PM
Minneapolis
at Nemaha Central
3A Regional 1st Rd:
Girls Softball Tue, May. 16 1:00 PM
Nickerson
at Southeast of Saline
3A Regional 1st Rd:
Boys Baseball Tue, May. 16 2:00 PM
Eureka
vs Southeast of Saline
3A Regional 1st Rd:
Girls Softball Tue, May. 16 2:00 PM
Sylvan Lucas
vs Bennington
2-1A Regional 1st Rd:
Girls Softball Tue, May. 16 2:00 PM
Republic County
vs TMP
2-1A Regional 1st Rd:
Girls Softball Tue, May. 16 3:00 PM
Ellinwood
vs Ellsworth
3A Regional 1st Rd:
Girls Softball Tue, May. 16 3:30 PM
Russell/Victoria
vs Minneapolis
3A Regional 1st Rd:
Girls Softball Tue, May. 16 3:30 PM
Sacred Heart
at Ellis
2-1A Regional Tournament 1st Rd:
Boys Baseball Tue, May. 16 4:00 PM
Ellsworth
vs Sylvan Lucas
3A Regional 1st Rd:
Girls Softball Tue, May. 16 5:00 PM
Marysville
at Concordia
3A Regional 1st Rd:
Boys Baseball Tue, May. 16 7:00 PM
Rossville
vs Concordia
3A Regional 1st Rd:
Boys Baseball Wed, May. 17 3:30 PM
Ellis
vs Sacred Heart
2-1A Regional Semis
Thu, May. 18 3:00 PM
Track & Field
vs 2A Regional Meet @ Valley Heights
Area Teams Competing: Republic County, Sacred Heart, Smith Center
Thu, May. 18 3:00 PM
Track & Field
vs 1A Regional Meet @ Rock Hills
Area Teams Competing: Glasco, Lakeside, Lincoln, Miltonvale, Osborne, Pike Valley, Rock Hills, St. John's, Sylvan-Lucas, Tescott, Thunder Ridge, Tipton, Wilson
Thu, May. 18 3:00 PM
Track & Field
vs 1A Regional Meet @ Kiowa County
Area Teams Competing: Chase
Fri, May. 19 12:00 PM
Track & Field
vs 3A Regional Meet @ Garden City
Area Teams Competing: Ellsworth
Fri, May. 19 3:00 PM
Track & Field
vs 3A Regional Meet @ Nickerson
Area Teams Competing: Beloit, Concordia, Minneapolis, Southeast of Saline
Mon, May. 22 TBA
M. Golf
vs KSHSAA State Meets
TBA
Tue, May. 23 TBA
M. Golf
vs KSHSAA State Sand Greens Meet @ Leonardville
Tue, May. 23 TBA
M. Golf
vs KSHSAA State Meets
TBA
Fri, May. 26
Track & Field
vs KSHSAA State Meet @ Wichita
Sat, May. 27
Track & Field
vs KSHSAA State Meet @ Wichita
NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS SPORTS
Golf Results 5/15/23; Concordia, Sacred Heart & Osborne Claim Regional Titles
Posted: May 16, 2023

Golf Results 5/15/23; Concordia, Sacred Heart & Osborne Claim Regional Titles

While some KSHSAA Regional Golf meets were moved to Tuesday or Wednesday due to weather, most tournaments took place on Monday as scheduled.  From the area, the Concordia Panthers won the 3A Regional at Russell, the Sacred Heart Knights took the 2A Regional Championship in Salina and the Osborne Bulldogs won the 1A Regional at Oberlin-Decatur Community.  Multiple area athletes will be competing at their respective state meets next week.  Full results can be found at the links below.

Regional Golf Assignments/Results

There are no Regional meets for Sand Greens teams, but Tipton had their meet from last Monday rescheduled to Monday, May 15.  Those results are below.

Tipton Invitational Results