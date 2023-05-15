Newly Hired Principal Wilson To Lead Osborne Boys & Girls Basketball Teams

 Skip to navigation Skip to content Skip to footer
Mon, May. 08 1:00 PM
M. Golf
vs NCKL League Meet @ Concordia
Boys Baseball Mon, May. 08 Final - 5 innings
Republic County
1
at Ellsworth
15
Boys Baseball Mon, May. 08 Final
Wilson
15
at Kinsley
18
Boys Baseball Mon, May. 08 Final
Ellinwood
6
at Sylvan Lucas
1
Girls Softball Mon, May. 08 Final
Ellinwood
0
at Sylvan Lucas
10
Girls Softball Mon, May. 08 Final
Minneapolis
7
at Plainville
1
Girls Softball Mon, May. 08 Final
Republic County
2
at Ellsworth
11
Boys Baseball Mon, May. 08 Final - 6 innings
Concordia
0
at Clay Center
10
Girls Softball Mon, May. 08 Final
Concordia
3
at Clay Center
0
Boys Baseball Mon, May. 08 Final - 3 innings
Republic County
0
at Ellsworth
20
Boys Baseball Mon, May. 08 Final - 3 innings
Wilson
0
at Kinsley
15
Boys Baseball Mon, May. 08 Final
Ellinwood
7
at Sylvan Lucas
8
Girls Softball Mon, May. 08 Final - 3 innings
Minneapolis
19
at Plainville
0
Girls Softball Mon, May. 08 Final - 5 innings
Republic County
6
at Ellsworth
16
Girls Softball Mon, May. 08 Final
Ellinwood
1
at Sylvan Lucas
13
Boys Baseball Mon, May. 08 Final
Concordia
4
at Clay Center
12
Girls Softball Mon, May. 08 Final - 5 innings
Concordia
1
at Clay Center
11
M. Golf Tue, May. 09 3:00 PM
Area Teams Competing: Osborne, Smith Center
vs Mel Schremmer Invitational @ Phillipsburg
Tue, May. 09 Cancelled
M. Golf
vs NCAA League Meet @ Salina Municipal
Thu, May. 11 1:00 PM
M. Golf
vs MCL League Meet @ Hays (TMP-Marian)
Boys Baseball Thu, May. 11 Final - 6 innings
Beloit
5
at Sacred Heart
15
Girls Softball Thu, May. 11 Final
Beloit
12
at Ellis
0
Boys Baseball Thu, May. 11 Final
Beloit
8
at Sacred Heart
10
Girls Softball Thu, May. 11 Final - 5 innings
Beloit
15
at Ellis
5
Fri, May. 12 3:00 PM
Track & Field
vs MCL Meet @ Phillipsburg
Fri, May. 12 3:00 PM
Track & Field
vs NCAA League Meet @ Salina
Fri, May. 12 3:00 PM
Track & Field
vs NPL Meet @ Mankato
Fri, May. 12 3:00 PM
Track & Field
vs NCKL League Meet @ Concordia
Boys Tennis Fri, May. 12 TBA
Ellsworth
vs TBA
3-2-1A State Tournament
Boys Tennis Fri, May. 12 TBA
Sacred Heart
vs TBA
3-2-1A State Tournament
Boys Tennis Fri, May. 12 TBA
Concordia
vs TBA
4A State Tournament
Boys Tennis Sat, May. 13 TBA
Ellsworth
vs TBA
3-2-1A State Tournament
Boys Tennis Sat, May. 13 TBA
Sacred Heart
vs TBA
3-2-1A State Tournament
Boys Tennis Sat, May. 13 TBA
Concordia
vs TBA
4A State Tournament
M. Golf Mon, May. 15 8:30 AM
Area Teams Competing: Beloit, Concordia, Ellsworth, Minneapolis
vs 3A Regional @ Russell
M. Golf Mon, May. 15 9:00 AM
Area Teams Competing: Southeast of Saline
vs 3A Regional Golf @ Hesston
M. Golf Mon, May. 15 9:00 AM
Area Teams Competing: Osborne
vs 1A Regional @ Oberlin
M. Golf Mon, May. 15 9:00 AM
Area Teams Competing: Republic County, Smith Center
vs 2A Regional @ Hoxie
M. Golf Mon, May. 15 10:00 AM
Area Teams Competing: Sacred Heart
vs 2A Regional @ Sacred Heart
Boys Baseball Mon, May. 15 2:00 PM
Republic County
vs Ell-Saline
2-1A Regional Play-In Game:
Boys Baseball Mon, May. 15 Final - 5 innings
Wilson
0
vs Ellis
14
2-1A Regional 1st Rd:
Boys Baseball Mon, May. 15 Final
Beloit
3
at Hoisington
7
3A Regional 1st Rd:
Boys Baseball Mon, May. 15 Final
TMP
1
at Sacred Heart
4
2-1A Regional 1st Rd:
Boys Baseball Mon, May. 15 8:00 PM
Eureka
vs Southeast of Saline
3A Regional 1st Rd:
M. Golf Tue, May. 16 10:30 AM
Area Teams Competing: Chase, Lakeside, Pike Valley, Rock Hills, St. John's, Southern Cloud, Tipton
vs Tipton Invitational
Girls Softball Tue, May. 16 TBA
Bye
vs Beloit
3A Regional 1st Rd:
Boys Baseball Tue, May. 16 1:00 PM
Minneapolis
at Nemaha Central
3A Regional 1st Rd:
Girls Softball Tue, May. 16 1:00 PM
Nickerson
at Southeast of Saline
3A Regional 1st Rd:
Girls Softball Tue, May. 16 2:00 PM
Sylvan Lucas
vs Bennington
2-1A Regional 1st Rd:
Girls Softball Tue, May. 16 2:00 PM
Republic County
vs TMP
2-1A Regional 1st Rd:
Girls Softball Tue, May. 16 3:00 PM
Ellinwood
vs Ellsworth
3A Regional 1st Rd:
Girls Softball Tue, May. 16 3:30 PM
Russell/Victoria
vs Minneapolis
3A Regional 1st Rd:
Girls Softball Tue, May. 16 3:30 PM
Sacred Heart
at Ellis
2-1A Regional Tournament 1st Rd:
Boys Baseball Tue, May. 16 4:00 PM
Ellsworth
vs Sylvan Lucas
3A Regional 1st Rd:
Girls Softball Tue, May. 16 5:00 PM
Marysville
at Concordia
3A Regional 1st Rd:
Boys Baseball Tue, May. 16 7:00 PM
Rossville
vs Concordia
3A Regional 1st Rd:
Boys Baseball Wed, May. 17 3:30 PM
Ellis
vs Sacred Heart
2-1A Regional Semis
Thu, May. 18 3:00 PM
Track & Field
vs 2A Regional Meet @ Valley Heights
Area Teams Competing: Republic County, Sacred Heart, Smith Center
Thu, May. 18 3:00 PM
Track & Field
vs 1A Regional Meet @ Rock Hills
Area Teams Competing: Glasco, Lakeside, Lincoln, Miltonvale, Osborne, Pike Valley, Rock Hills, St. John's, Sylvan-Lucas, Tescott, Thunder Ridge, Tipton, Wilson
Thu, May. 18 3:00 PM
Track & Field
vs 1A Regional Meet @ Kiowa County
Area Teams Competing: Chase
Fri, May. 19 12:00 PM
Track & Field
vs 3A Regional Meet @ Garden City
Area Teams Competing: Ellsworth
Fri, May. 19 3:00 PM
Track & Field
vs 3A Regional Meet @ Nickerson
Area Teams Competing: Beloit, Concordia, Minneapolis, Southeast of Saline
Mon, May. 22 TBA
M. Golf
vs KSHSAA State Meets
TBA
Tue, May. 23 TBA
M. Golf
vs KSHSAA State Sand Greens Meet @ Leonardville
Tue, May. 23 TBA
M. Golf
vs KSHSAA State Meets
TBA
Fri, May. 26
Track & Field
vs KSHSAA State Meet @ Wichita
Sat, May. 27
Track & Field
vs KSHSAA State Meet @ Wichita
NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS SPORTS
Newly Hired Principal Wilson To Lead Osborne Boys & Girls Basketball Teams
Posted: May 15, 2023

Newly Hired Principal Wilson To Lead Osborne Boys & Girls Basketball Teams

In late March, the USD 392 Board of Education approved the hire of Jason Wilson as the new principal at Osborne High School after Tom Conway announced his retirement after nearly 28 years in the position.

At last Monday’s BOE meeting, the district hired Wilson to take over the vacant head coaching positions for both boys and girls basketball.

Wilson has been in education for 18 years and administration the past six.  He has stops as a girls head basketball coach at Halstead, Topeka West, Douglas and Central-Burden and also spent time as the boys coach with Central-Burden.  Most recently, he has been at Elkhart, where he was the high school principal and the boys basketball coach the past three years.  The Wildcats had a 7-14 record this past season at the 2A level.  However, the season prior in 2021-22, Elkhart was 14-7 and 6-0 in the Hi-Plains League.  Over three seasons, Wilson’s teams were 28-35.

He inherits two teams that lost just six games combined a season ago.  Jamie Wolters stepped aside after leading the Osborne boys for 11 seasons with a record of 194-58, including a 19-3 mark this past season.  Trina Lutters led the Osborne girls to a 20-3 mark in 2022-23 and a 73-18 record over four seasons and is off to be the new head coach of the Hoisington girls.

The Osborne boys are projected to return four of their five starters along with two key bench players, while the Osborne girls are likely to bring back two starters and three key reserves.

For more on the story, click the link to the article from KD Country 94 and Z 96.3 "The Lake" Sports.

Wilson Hired at Osborne