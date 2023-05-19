Beloit & Southeast of Saline Set for 3A State Softball

 Skip to navigation Skip to content Skip to footer
Fri, May. 12 3:00 PM
Track & Field
vs MCL Meet @ Phillipsburg
Fri, May. 12 3:00 PM
Track & Field
vs NCAA League Meet @ Salina
Fri, May. 12 3:00 PM
Track & Field
vs NPL Meet @ Mankato
Fri, May. 12 3:00 PM
Track & Field
vs NCKL League Meet @ Concordia
Boys Tennis Fri, May. 12 TBA
Ellsworth
vs TBA
3-2-1A State Tournament
Boys Tennis Fri, May. 12 TBA
Sacred Heart
vs TBA
3-2-1A State Tournament
Boys Tennis Fri, May. 12 TBA
Concordia
vs TBA
4A State Tournament
Boys Tennis Sat, May. 13 TBA
Ellsworth
vs TBA
3-2-1A State Tournament
Boys Tennis Sat, May. 13 TBA
Sacred Heart
vs TBA
3-2-1A State Tournament
Boys Tennis Sat, May. 13 TBA
Concordia
vs TBA
4A State Tournament
M. Golf Mon, May. 15 8:30 AM
Area Teams Competing: Beloit, Concordia, Ellsworth, Minneapolis
vs 3A Regional @ Russell
M. Golf Mon, May. 15 9:00 AM
Area Teams Competing: Southeast of Saline
vs 3A Regional Golf @ Hesston
M. Golf Mon, May. 15 9:00 AM
Area Teams Competing: Osborne
vs 1A Regional @ Oberlin
M. Golf Mon, May. 15 9:00 AM
Area Teams Competing: Republic County, Smith Center
vs 2A Regional @ Hoxie
M. Golf Mon, May. 15 10:00 AM
Area Teams Competing: Sacred Heart
vs 2A Regional @ Sacred Heart
Boys Baseball Mon, May. 15 Final
Republic County
3
vs Ell-Saline
7
2-1A Regional Play-In Game:
Boys Baseball Mon, May. 15 Final - 5 innings
Wilson
0
vs Ellis
14
2-1A Regional 1st Rd:
Boys Baseball Mon, May. 15 Final
Beloit
3
at Hoisington
7
3A Regional 1st Rd:
Boys Baseball Mon, May. 15 Final
TMP
1
at Sacred Heart
4
2-1A Regional 1st Rd:
M. Golf Tue, May. 16 10:30 AM
Area Teams Competing: Chase, Lakeside, Pike Valley, Rock Hills, St. John's, Southern Cloud, Tipton
vs Tipton Invitational
Girls Softball Tue, May. 16 Final
Bye
0
vs Beloit
1
3A Regional 1st Rd:
Girls Softball Tue, May. 16 Final - 3 innings
Nickerson
0
at Southeast of Saline
15
3A Regional 1st Rd:
Boys Baseball Tue, May. 16 Final - 6 innings
Eureka
0
vs Southeast of Saline
10
3A Regional 1st Rd:
Girls Softball Tue, May. 16 Final
Sylvan Lucas
5
vs Bennington
6
2-1A Regional 1st Rd:
Girls Softball Tue, May. 16 Final - 5 innings
Republic County
5
vs TMP
15
2-1A Regional 1st Rd:
Girls Softball Tue, May. 16 Final - 5 innings
Ellinwood
0
vs Ellsworth
11
3A Regional 1st Rd:
Girls Softball Tue, May. 16 Final - 5 innings
Russell/Victoria
2
vs Minneapolis
12
3A Regional 1st Rd:
Girls Softball Tue, May. 16 Final
Sacred Heart
3
at Ellis
12
2-1A Regional Tournament 1st Rd:
Boys Baseball Tue, May. 16 Final
Ellsworth
7
vs Sylvan Lucas
5
3A Regional 1st Rd:
Girls Softball Tue, May. 16 Final - 5 innings
Smoky Valley
5
at Southeast of Saline
15
3A Regional Semis:
Girls Softball Tue, May. 16 Final
Marysville
3
at Concordia
1
3A Regional 1st Rd:
Girls Softball Tue, May. 16 Final
Ellsworth
0
vs Hoisington
6
3A Regional Semis:
Boys Baseball Wed, May. 17 Final - 5 innings
Minneapolis
1
at Nemaha Central
15
3A Regional 1st Rd:
Boys Baseball Wed, May. 17 Final
Rossville
6
vs Concordia
1
3A Regional 1st Rd:
Boys Baseball Wed, May. 17 Final
Ellsworth
1
vs Hesston
4
3A Regional Semis:
Girls Softball Wed, May. 17 Final
Riley County
2
vs Beloit
5
3A Regional Semis:
Boys Baseball Wed, May. 17 Final
Ellis
0
vs Sacred Heart
2
2-1A Regional Semis
Girls Softball Wed, May. 17 Final
Marysville
4
vs Minneapolis
0
3A Regional Semis:
Boys Baseball Wed, May. 17 Final - 5 innings
Fredonia/Elk Valley
4
vs Southeast of Saline
14
3A Regional Semis:
Boys Baseball Wed, May. 17 Final
Southeast of Saline
4
vs Humboldt
5
3A Regional Championship:
Girls Softball Wed, May. 17 Final
Hoisington
0
vs Southeast of Saline
2
3A Regional Championship: SES to 3A State in Manhattan!
Girls Softball Wed, May. 17 Final - 5 innings
Marysville
0
vs Beloit
10
3A Regional Championship: Beloit to 3A State in Manhattan!
Boys Baseball Wed, May. 17 Final
Sacred Heart
1
at Little River
4
2-1A Regional Championship:
Thu, May. 18 3:00 PM
Track & Field
vs 2A Regional Meet @ Valley Heights
Area Teams Competing: Republic County, Sacred Heart, Smith Center
Thu, May. 18 3:00 PM
Track & Field
vs 1A Regional Meet @ Kiowa County
Area Teams Competing: Chase
Fri, May. 19 1:00 PM
Track & Field
vs 1A Regional Meet @ Rock Hills
Area Teams Competing: Glasco, Lakeside, Lincoln, Miltonvale, Osborne, Pike Valley, Rock Hills, St. John's, Sylvan-Lucas, Tescott, Thunder Ridge, Tipton, Wilson
Fri, May. 19 12:00 PM
Track & Field
vs 3A Regional Meet @ Garden City
Area Teams Competing: Ellsworth
Fri, May. 19 3:00 PM
Track & Field
vs 3A Regional Meet @ Nickerson
Area Teams Competing: Beloit, Concordia, Minneapolis, Southeast of Saline
Mon, May. 22 TBA
M. Golf
vs KSHSAA State Meets
TBA
Tue, May. 23 TBA
M. Golf
vs KSHSAA State Sand Greens Meet @ Leonardville
Tue, May. 23 TBA
M. Golf
vs KSHSAA State Meets
TBA
Fri, May. 26
Track & Field
vs KSHSAA State Meet @ Wichita
Sat, May. 27
Track & Field
vs KSHSAA State Meet @ Wichita
NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS SPORTS
Beloit & Southeast of Saline Set for 3A State Softball
Posted: May 19, 2023

Beloit & Southeast of Saline Set for 3A State Softball

Both the Beloit Lady Trojans and Southeast of Saline Lady Trojans have qualified for the KSHSAA 3A State Softball tournament set to take place in Manhattan on Thursday and Friday, May 25 and 26.  Southeast of Saline (21-2) is the #2 seed and will face #7 seed Burlington (15-6) on the Field 4 at Manhattan's Twin Oaks Complex with first pitch at 5:00 on Thursday.  Beloit (20-3) is the #4 seed and will take on #5 seed Santa Fe Trail (19-3) at 7:00 on Field 1 on Thursday evening.  A full look at the 3A State bracket can be found at the link below.

KSHSAA 3A State Softball Bracket