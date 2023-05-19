Beloit & Southeast of Saline Set for 3A State Softball

Both the Beloit Lady Trojans and Southeast of Saline Lady Trojans have qualified for the KSHSAA 3A State Softball tournament set to take place in Manhattan on Thursday and Friday, May 25 and 26. Southeast of Saline (21-2) is the #2 seed and will face #7 seed Burlington (15-6) on the Field 4 at Manhattan's Twin Oaks Complex with first pitch at 5:00 on Thursday. Beloit (20-3) is the #4 seed and will take on #5 seed Santa Fe Trail (19-3) at 7:00 on Field 1 on Thursday evening. A full look at the 3A State bracket can be found at the link below.

KSHSAA 3A State Softball Bracket