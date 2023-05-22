Lakeside Claims 3rd Straight State Sand Greens Title

 Skip to navigation Skip to content Skip to footer
M. Golf Mon, May. 15 8:30 AM
Area Teams Competing: Beloit, Concordia, Ellsworth, Minneapolis
vs 3A Regional @ Russell
M. Golf Mon, May. 15 9:00 AM
Area Teams Competing: Southeast of Saline
vs 3A Regional Golf @ Hesston
M. Golf Mon, May. 15 9:00 AM
Area Teams Competing: Osborne
vs 1A Regional @ Oberlin
M. Golf Mon, May. 15 9:00 AM
Area Teams Competing: Republic County, Smith Center
vs 2A Regional @ Hoxie
M. Golf Mon, May. 15 10:00 AM
Area Teams Competing: Sacred Heart
vs 2A Regional @ Sacred Heart
Boys Baseball Mon, May. 15 Final
Republic County
3
vs Ell-Saline
7
2-1A Regional Play-In Game:
Boys Baseball Mon, May. 15 Final - 5 innings
Wilson
0
vs Ellis
14
2-1A Regional 1st Rd:
Boys Baseball Mon, May. 15 Final
Beloit
3
at Hoisington
7
3A Regional 1st Rd:
Boys Baseball Mon, May. 15 Final
TMP
1
at Sacred Heart
4
2-1A Regional 1st Rd:
M. Golf Tue, May. 16 10:30 AM
Area Teams Competing: Chase, Lakeside, Pike Valley, Rock Hills, St. John's, Southern Cloud, Tipton
vs Tipton Invitational
Girls Softball Tue, May. 16 Final
Bye
0
vs Beloit
1
3A Regional 1st Rd:
Girls Softball Tue, May. 16 Final - 3 innings
Nickerson
0
at Southeast of Saline
15
3A Regional 1st Rd:
Boys Baseball Tue, May. 16 Final - 6 innings
Eureka
0
vs Southeast of Saline
10
3A Regional 1st Rd:
Girls Softball Tue, May. 16 Final
Sylvan Lucas
5
vs Bennington
6
2-1A Regional 1st Rd:
Girls Softball Tue, May. 16 Final - 5 innings
Republic County
5
vs TMP
15
2-1A Regional 1st Rd:
Girls Softball Tue, May. 16 Final - 5 innings
Ellinwood
0
vs Ellsworth
11
3A Regional 1st Rd:
Girls Softball Tue, May. 16 Final - 5 innings
Russell/Victoria
2
vs Minneapolis
12
3A Regional 1st Rd:
Girls Softball Tue, May. 16 Final
Sacred Heart
3
at Ellis
12
2-1A Regional Tournament 1st Rd:
Boys Baseball Tue, May. 16 Final
Ellsworth
7
vs Sylvan Lucas
5
3A Regional 1st Rd:
Girls Softball Tue, May. 16 Final - 5 innings
Smoky Valley
5
at Southeast of Saline
15
3A Regional Semis:
Girls Softball Tue, May. 16 Final
Marysville
3
at Concordia
1
3A Regional 1st Rd:
Girls Softball Tue, May. 16 Final
Ellsworth
0
vs Hoisington
6
3A Regional Semis:
Boys Baseball Wed, May. 17 Final - 5 innings
Minneapolis
1
at Nemaha Central
15
3A Regional 1st Rd:
Boys Baseball Wed, May. 17 Final
Rossville
6
vs Concordia
1
3A Regional 1st Rd:
Boys Baseball Wed, May. 17 Final
Ellsworth
1
vs Hesston
4
3A Regional Semis:
Girls Softball Wed, May. 17 Final
Riley County
2
vs Beloit
5
3A Regional Semis:
Boys Baseball Wed, May. 17 Final
Ellis
0
vs Sacred Heart
2
2-1A Regional Semis
Girls Softball Wed, May. 17 Final
Marysville
4
vs Minneapolis
0
3A Regional Semis:
Boys Baseball Wed, May. 17 Final - 5 innings
Fredonia/Elk Valley
4
vs Southeast of Saline
14
3A Regional Semis:
Boys Baseball Wed, May. 17 Final
Southeast of Saline
4
vs Humboldt
5
3A Regional Championship:
Girls Softball Wed, May. 17 Final
Hoisington
0
vs Southeast of Saline
2
3A Regional Championship: SES to 3A State in Manhattan!
Girls Softball Wed, May. 17 Final - 5 innings
Marysville
0
vs Beloit
10
3A Regional Championship: Beloit to 3A State in Manhattan!
Boys Baseball Wed, May. 17 Final
Sacred Heart
1
at Little River
4
2-1A Regional Championship:
Thu, May. 18 3:00 PM
Track & Field
vs 2A Regional Meet @ Valley Heights
Area Teams Competing: Republic County, Sacred Heart, Smith Center
Thu, May. 18 3:00 PM
Track & Field
vs 1A Regional Meet @ Kiowa County
Area Teams Competing: Chase
Fri, May. 19 1:00 PM
Track & Field
vs 1A Regional Meet @ Rock Hills
Area Teams Competing: Glasco, Lakeside, Lincoln, Miltonvale, Osborne, Pike Valley, Rock Hills, St. John's, Sylvan-Lucas, Tescott, Thunder Ridge, Tipton, Wilson
Fri, May. 19 12:00 PM
Track & Field
vs 3A Regional Meet @ Garden City
Area Teams Competing: Ellsworth
Fri, May. 19 3:00 PM
Track & Field
vs 3A Regional Meet @ Nickerson
Area Teams Competing: Beloit, Concordia, Minneapolis, Southeast of Saline
Mon, May. 22 TBA
M. Golf
vs KSHSAA State Meets
TBA
Tue, May. 23 TBA
M. Golf
vs KSHSAA State Sand Greens Meet @ Leonardville
Tue, May. 23 TBA
M. Golf
vs KSHSAA State Meets
TBA
Fri, May. 26
Track & Field
vs KSHSAA State Meet @ Wichita
Sat, May. 27
Track & Field
vs KSHSAA State Meet @ Wichita
NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS SPORTS
Lakeside Claims 3rd Straight State Sand Greens Title
Posted: May 22, 2023

Lakeside Claims 3rd Straight State Sand Greens Title

For the third straight season, the Lakeside Knights golf team has claimed the KSHSAA Sand Greens State Championship.  On Monday at Leonardville Golf Course in the state meet hosted by Riley County, the Knights won the team title by 25 strokes, finishing with a score of 299, ahead of second place St. John's with a 324 on the day.  Also from the nckssports.com area, Tipton finished in third place with a team score of 367, while Rock Hills was 5th and Pike Valley finished 6th.

Lakeside sophomore Jace Cunningham was the individual state champion as he came on late in the season and shot a 69 in his final meet.  His teammate, senior Terin Winkel, took second place with a 72.  All five of Lakeside's golfers finished in the top eight, with their top four scores going toward their team total.  Eli Hahn and Ross Hutson both shot a 79 in a tie for fifth.  Reid Walsh finished eigth with an 81.  The other three golfers in the top eight came from St. John's.  Luke Bates and Christopher LaRocque both finished with a 78 in a tie for third.  Cooper Jermark took seventh, shooting an 80 on the day.  Also from the area in the top ten, Pike Valley's Elijah Field finished in ninth place.  A full look at the results can be found at the links below.

State Sand Greens Individual Results

State Sand Greens Team Scores