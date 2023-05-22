Lakeside Claims 3rd Straight State Sand Greens Title

For the third straight season, the Lakeside Knights golf team has claimed the KSHSAA Sand Greens State Championship. On Monday at Leonardville Golf Course in the state meet hosted by Riley County, the Knights won the team title by 25 strokes, finishing with a score of 299, ahead of second place St. John's with a 324 on the day. Also from the nckssports.com area, Tipton finished in third place with a team score of 367, while Rock Hills was 5th and Pike Valley finished 6th.

Lakeside sophomore Jace Cunningham was the individual state champion as he came on late in the season and shot a 69 in his final meet. His teammate, senior Terin Winkel, took second place with a 72. All five of Lakeside's golfers finished in the top eight, with their top four scores going toward their team total. Eli Hahn and Ross Hutson both shot a 79 in a tie for fifth. Reid Walsh finished eigth with an 81. The other three golfers in the top eight came from St. John's. Luke Bates and Christopher LaRocque both finished with a 78 in a tie for third. Cooper Jermark took seventh, shooting an 80 on the day. Also from the area in the top ten, Pike Valley's Elijah Field finished in ninth place. A full look at the results can be found at the links below.

State Sand Greens Individual Results

State Sand Greens Team Scores