KSHSAA State Golf; Sacred Heart Captures 8th Straight 2A Title

The Sacred Heart Knights golf team claimed their eighth straight 2A State Championship on Tuesday, finishing their two-day affiar at Hesston Golf Course with a team total of 597, 44 strokes better than second place Hill City with 641. Also from the Mid-Continent League, Hoxie finished third with a team score of 654. Sacred Heart junior Michael Matteucci was the individual state champion in 2A with a 3-under 139 over two days. Sophomore Luke Newell finished third at 147 and junior Walker Tuttle tied for fourth at 153.

Also of note in KSHSAA State Golf, at 3A in Dodge City, Southeast of Saline junior Dylan Esch took fourth place with a score of 148 over two days.

Full results from KSHSAA State Golf can be found at the link below.

2023 KSHSAA State Golf Results