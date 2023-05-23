KSHSAA State Golf; Sacred Heart Captures 8th Straight 2A Title

 Skip to navigation Skip to content Skip to footer
M. Golf Tue, May. 16 10:30 AM
Area Teams Competing: Chase, Lakeside, Pike Valley, Rock Hills, St. John's, Southern Cloud, Tipton
vs Tipton Invitational
Girls Softball Tue, May. 16 Final
Bye
0
vs Beloit
1
3A Regional 1st Rd:
Girls Softball Tue, May. 16 Final - 3 innings
Nickerson
0
at Southeast of Saline
15
3A Regional 1st Rd:
Boys Baseball Tue, May. 16 Final - 6 innings
Eureka
0
vs Southeast of Saline
10
3A Regional 1st Rd:
Girls Softball Tue, May. 16 Final
Sylvan Lucas
5
vs Bennington
6
2-1A Regional 1st Rd:
Girls Softball Tue, May. 16 Final - 5 innings
Republic County
5
vs TMP
15
2-1A Regional 1st Rd:
Girls Softball Tue, May. 16 Final - 5 innings
Ellinwood
0
vs Ellsworth
11
3A Regional 1st Rd:
Girls Softball Tue, May. 16 Final - 5 innings
Russell/Victoria
2
vs Minneapolis
12
3A Regional 1st Rd:
Girls Softball Tue, May. 16 Final
Sacred Heart
3
at Ellis
12
2-1A Regional Tournament 1st Rd:
Boys Baseball Tue, May. 16 Final
Ellsworth
7
vs Sylvan Lucas
5
3A Regional 1st Rd:
Girls Softball Tue, May. 16 Final - 5 innings
Smoky Valley
5
at Southeast of Saline
15
3A Regional Semis:
Girls Softball Tue, May. 16 Final
Marysville
3
at Concordia
1
3A Regional 1st Rd:
Girls Softball Tue, May. 16 Final
Ellsworth
0
vs Hoisington
6
3A Regional Semis:
Boys Baseball Wed, May. 17 Final - 5 innings
Minneapolis
1
at Nemaha Central
15
3A Regional 1st Rd:
Boys Baseball Wed, May. 17 Final
Rossville
6
vs Concordia
1
3A Regional 1st Rd:
Boys Baseball Wed, May. 17 Final
Ellsworth
1
vs Hesston
4
3A Regional Semis:
Girls Softball Wed, May. 17 Final
Riley County
2
vs Beloit
5
3A Regional Semis:
Boys Baseball Wed, May. 17 Final
Ellis
0
vs Sacred Heart
2
2-1A Regional Semis
Girls Softball Wed, May. 17 Final
Marysville
4
vs Minneapolis
0
3A Regional Semis:
Boys Baseball Wed, May. 17 Final - 5 innings
Fredonia/Elk Valley
4
vs Southeast of Saline
14
3A Regional Semis:
Boys Baseball Wed, May. 17 Final
Southeast of Saline
4
vs Humboldt
5
3A Regional Championship:
Girls Softball Wed, May. 17 Final
Hoisington
0
vs Southeast of Saline
2
3A Regional Championship: SES to 3A State in Manhattan!
Girls Softball Wed, May. 17 Final - 5 innings
Marysville
0
vs Beloit
10
3A Regional Championship: Beloit to 3A State in Manhattan!
Boys Baseball Wed, May. 17 Final
Sacred Heart
1
at Little River
4
2-1A Regional Championship:
Thu, May. 18 3:00 PM
Track & Field
vs 2A Regional Meet @ Valley Heights
Area Teams Competing: Republic County, Sacred Heart, Smith Center
Thu, May. 18 3:00 PM
Track & Field
vs 1A Regional Meet @ Kiowa County
Area Teams Competing: Chase
Fri, May. 19 1:00 PM
Track & Field
vs 1A Regional Meet @ Rock Hills
Area Teams Competing: Glasco, Lakeside, Lincoln, Miltonvale, Osborne, Pike Valley, Rock Hills, St. John's, Sylvan-Lucas, Tescott, Thunder Ridge, Tipton, Wilson
Fri, May. 19 12:00 PM
Track & Field
vs 3A Regional Meet @ Garden City
Area Teams Competing: Ellsworth
Fri, May. 19 3:00 PM
Track & Field
vs 3A Regional Meet @ Nickerson
Area Teams Competing: Beloit, Concordia, Minneapolis, Southeast of Saline
Mon, May. 22 TBA
M. Golf
vs KSHSAA State Meets
TBA
Tue, May. 23 TBA
M. Golf
vs KSHSAA State Sand Greens Meet @ Leonardville
Tue, May. 23 TBA
M. Golf
vs KSHSAA State Meets
TBA
Fri, May. 26
Track & Field
vs KSHSAA State Meet @ Wichita
Sat, May. 27
Track & Field
vs KSHSAA State Meet @ Wichita
NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS SPORTS
Posted: May 23, 2023
Posted: May 23, 2023

KSHSAA State Golf; Sacred Heart Captures 8th Straight 2A Title

The Sacred Heart Knights golf team claimed their eighth straight 2A State Championship on Tuesday, finishing their two-day affiar at Hesston Golf Course with a team total of 597, 44 strokes better than second place Hill City with 641.  Also from the Mid-Continent League, Hoxie finished third with a team score of 654.  Sacred Heart junior Michael Matteucci was the individual state champion in 2A with a 3-under 139 over two days.  Sophomore Luke Newell finished third at 147 and junior Walker Tuttle tied for fourth at 153.

Also of note in KSHSAA State Golf, at 3A in Dodge City, Southeast of Saline junior Dylan Esch took fourth place with a score of 148 over two days.

Full results from KSHSAA State Golf can be found at the link below.

2023 KSHSAA State Golf Results