Tue, May. 23 TBA
M. Golf
vs KSHSAA State Sand Greens Meet @ Leonardville
Tue, May. 23 TBA
M. Golf
vs KSHSAA State Meets
TBA
Girls Softball Thu, May. 25 Final
Burlington
0
vs Southeast of Saline
1
3A State Quarterfinal: SES: Baird walk-off RBI scores Jacobson in 7th. WP: Jacobson, CG shutout.
Girls Softball Thu, May. 25 Final
Santa Fe Trail
5
vs Beloit
0
3A State Quarterfinal
Fri, May. 26
Track & Field
vs KSHSAA State Meet @ Wichita
Girls Softball Fri, May. 26 Final
Rossville
6
vs Southeast of Saline
4
3A State Semifinal:
Girls Softball Fri, May. 26 Final
Southeast of Saline
3
vs Haven
8
3A State 3rd Place:
Sat, May. 27
Track & Field
vs KSHSAA State Meet @ Wichita
NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS SPORTS
2023 NCAA All-League Softball
Posted: May 30, 2023

