9th Annual State Line Volleyball All-Star Match Set for Friday

The 9th Annual TVC/NPL State Line All-Star Volleyball Match is on the docket for Friday, June 9 at Rock Hills High School in Mankato. Area athletes selected to play in the game were Kylie Bergmann of Lakeside, Trinity Lutters from Osborne, Ella Wiles of St. John's/Tipton, Alexis Holling and Toree Slavik of Thunder Ridge, Keeli Knobbe and Sophie Pancost from Sylvan-Lucas, Lilly Sinclair of Lincoln and Braya Darnall of Southern Cloud. Coaches for the Northern Plains League squad will be Linda Haring of Sylvan-Lucas as the head coach and Michelle Brummet from Lakeside as the assistant.

First serve for the match is set for 6:00 with pregame introductions at 5:30 at Rock Hills High School. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for students.