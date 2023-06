Earlier this month, the Kansas Softball Coaches Association released their 2023 All-State selections. In Class 3A, Beloit's Chloe Odle was a 2nd team selection as a pitcher, while Brielle Ptacek of Southeast of Saline was named to the 2nd team infield. Chase Gilpin of Southeast of Saline was an honorable mention infielder. For a full look at the All-State teams, visit the link below.

2023 Kansas Softball Coaches Association All-State