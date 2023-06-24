Blue & Gold Split KBCA All-Star Games

The Kansas Basketball Coaches Association held their annual All-Star Games at Kansas Wesleyan's Mabee Arena on Saturday night. The Blue and Gold teams split the girls and boys contests. The Blue team picked up a 68-61 win in the girls game, while the Gold won the boys battle 119-114 in overtime.

One nckssports.com area athlete played in the boys game. Southeast of Saline's Eli Sawyers tallied 14 points and was the second leading scorer for the Blue all-stars. Garrett Robinson of Hutchinson had a game-high 18 for the Blue in the loss. Isaiah Atwater of Maize South and Kellan Simoneau from Rose Hill each had 13 points to lead the victorious gold squad.

In the girls game, Goodland's Telexa Weeter led the Blue to the win with 14 points. Lillie Veer of Berean Academy was the only double figure scorer for the Gold with 11.

Full recaps of the games from KSHSAA Covered's Rick Peterson Jr. are below.

