Area Athletes Competing at USATF Junior Olympics

Multiple athletes from the KD Country 94 and Z 96.3 "The Lake" listening area are competing at the USATF National Junior Olympics in Eugene, OR this week. The young women who have qualified for nationals are competing on the Kansas Flyers club team. A look at the area athletes approximate schedules can be found below and you can also find live results at the link. Fans can also view the event with a subscription at usatf.tv.

Live Results

KD Country 94 Area Athletes Schedule

Tuesday, July 25

13-14 G 4x800m Finals: Team A: Madison Howland, Smith Center; Team B: Meili Ost, Mankato (1:53 p.m.)

Wednesday, July 26

15-16 G Shot Put: Emma Howland, Smith Center (10:00 a.m.)

13-14 G 800m Prelims: Meili Ost, Mankato (3:15 p.m.)

Thursday, July 27

13-14 G 1500m Prelims: Madison Howland, Smith Center (10:00 a.m.)

15-16 G 1500m Prelims: Ryah Bertuccelli, Osborne (11:04 a.m.)

Saturday, July 29

13-14 G 3000m Finals: Madison Howland, Smith Center (10:36 a.m.)*

13-14 G 800m Finals: Meili Ost, Mankato (5:09 p.m.)*

Sunday, July 30

13-14 G 1500m Finals: Madison Howland, Smith Center (10:00)*

15-16 G 1500m Finals: Ryah Bertuccelli, Osborne (10:16)*

*-Pending Qualification