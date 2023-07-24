Area Athletes Competing at USATF Junior Olympics
Multiple athletes from the KD Country 94 and Z 96.3 "The Lake" listening area are competing at the USATF National Junior Olympics in Eugene, OR this week. The young women who have qualified for nationals are competing on the Kansas Flyers club team. A look at the area athletes approximate schedules can be found below and you can also find live results at the link. Fans can also view the event with a subscription at usatf.tv.
KD Country 94 Area Athletes Schedule
Tuesday, July 25
13-14 G 4x800m Finals: Team A: Madison Howland, Smith Center; Team B: Meili Ost, Mankato (1:53 p.m.)
Wednesday, July 26
15-16 G Shot Put: Emma Howland, Smith Center (10:00 a.m.)
13-14 G 800m Prelims: Meili Ost, Mankato (3:15 p.m.)
Thursday, July 27
13-14 G 1500m Prelims: Madison Howland, Smith Center (10:00 a.m.)
15-16 G 1500m Prelims: Ryah Bertuccelli, Osborne (11:04 a.m.)
Saturday, July 29
13-14 G 3000m Finals: Madison Howland, Smith Center (10:36 a.m.)*
13-14 G 800m Finals: Meili Ost, Mankato (5:09 p.m.)*
Sunday, July 30
13-14 G 1500m Finals: Madison Howland, Smith Center (10:00)*
15-16 G 1500m Finals: Ryah Bertuccelli, Osborne (10:16)*
*-Pending Qualification